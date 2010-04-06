BTMM State Engine Pro MT4


BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart.


Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, direction, signal, and kill zone state across your full watchlist. HTF context (H1/H4/D1), currency strength, and top-confluence ranking help you prioritise setups by confluence score.


What it does


Draws the Asian session range with DST-aware kill zone shading; session times can follow broker server offset automatically or be set manually in inputs. Tracks level progression (L1, L2, L3 and beyond) with on-chart level blocks. Detects peak formations (pending and confirmed). Shows entry-style setups including stop-hunt style, standard filtered crossovers, 50 EMA approaches, identity-style 50 EMA context, and pullback-to-50 EMA trades according to inputs and filters. Monitors a configurable symbol list and shows a live scanner dashboard with per-symbol state. Includes HTF trend alignment panel, currency strength meter, and top-confluence ranking.


Entries and filters


Signals follow the methodology described in the materials included with the product. Filters may include momentum-style candle checks, Traders Dynamic Index confirmation, cycle direction, and kill zone timing. Behaviour depends on inputs and market data.


On-chart controls


Toolbar toggles control EMA layers, reference lines, psychological levels, kill zone shading, entry markers, entry history, average daily range display, level filter modes, and a help panel.


Scanner dashboard


Lists symbols with columns such as symbol, level, peak status, direction, signal, kill zone state, and range-related fields. Click a row to switch the chart where the terminal allows. HTF context, currency strength, and top-confluence panels rank opportunities across the watchlist.


Alerts


Enable or disable alert types for the chart and scanner. Typical options include peak confirmation, entry alerts, kill zone notices, cooldown between alerts, optional scanner alerts only in kill zones, toast popups, and popup settings.


History


Where included, history summarises past signals over a configurable lookback for review in the terminal. Past behaviour does not predict future results.


Settings


Inputs cover session hours, colours, EMA periods, stop buffer, filters, enabled signal types, history depth, scanner list, dashboard position and fonts, and alerts. Full parameter names are listed in the product documentation.


Quick start


Attach to M15 or H1. Check symbol names match your broker. Adjust sessions if needed. Enable alerts. Use toolbar and scanner to switch symbols and layers.


Requirements


MetaTrader 4. Use symbols your broker offers. Match scanner names to broker suffixes. M15 or H1 recommended for the methodology.


Keywords


BTMM, Beat The Market Maker, Asian session, Asian range, kill zone, London session, New York session, peak formation, PFH, PFL, market maker method, level progression, multi-pair scanner, currency strength, MetaTrader 4 indicator, G-Labs

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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сигнал GoldRush Trend Arrow Индикатор GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal предоставляет точный анализ тренда в режиме реального времени, специально разработанный для высокоскоростных краткосрочных скальперов в XAU/USD. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для 1-минутного таймфрейма, отображает стрелки направления для четких точек входа, позволяя скальперам уверенно ориентироваться в волатильных рыночных условиях. Индикатор состоит из ПЕРВИЧНЫХ и ВТОРИЧНЫХ стрелок оповещения. ПЕРВИЧНЫЕ сигналы — это
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Индикаторы
ENIGMERA: Основы рынка Важно: демо-версия на MQL5.com работает в Strategy Tester и может не полностью отображать функциональность Enigmera. Ознакомьтесь с описанием, скриншотами и видео для подробной информации. Не стесняйтесь обращаться с вопросами! Код индикатора был полностью переписан. Версия 3.0 добавляет новые функции и устраняет ошибки, накопившиеся с момента появления индикатора. Введение Этот индикатор и торговая система представляет собой уникальный подход к финансовым рынкам. ENIGMER
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают вам сигнал и оставляют разбираться со всем остальным самостоятельно. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полноценный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать этот символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после входа, чтобы дисциплина со
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Индикаторы
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Индикаторы
Индикатор построен на не стандартном Zig Zag ,он отрисовывает накопления  после чего если цена выходит с этой зоны и происходит тест этой зоны,то подаётся звуковой сигнал и появляется стрелка- после закрытия тестовой свечи.Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы,очень прост в использовании,всего три настройки 1- это параметр zig zag 2- это  минимальный выход цены из зоны 3- это максимальный выход цены из зоны.Чем ниже параметр для Zig Zag,тем больше ложного сигнала,но и также чаще точек входа(р
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенции и обнаружения перекупленности / перепроданности. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Информация о расхождениях без заглавной буквы в реальном времени. - Информация в реальном времени о ситуациях перекупленности / перепроданности. - Информация о регулярных расхождениях в реальном времени. - Информация о скрытых расхождениях в реа
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Индикаторы
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Индикаторы
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices - индикатор разработанный для поиска направлений цены. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены и расчет будущих направлений. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживание цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет единственный параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автоматическую форму расчетов, которой можно пользоваться без с
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Индикаторы
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Чрезвычайно удобный индикатор, воистину делающий легким процесс заработка денег на бирже.   Основан   на разработанной автором   научно-строгой теории рынка, начало которой представлено   здесь .                   Полный алгоритм работы данного индикатора   представлен в статье .                  Индикатор   рассчитывает  наиболее вероятную траекторию движения цены и отображает это на графике. Из прогнозируемой траектории движения цены  индикатор  рассчитывает направление  позиции
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
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Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
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Индикаторы
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Seventeen-column ADR dashboard with price formation, breaker blocks, TDI SharkFin, RSI divergence, stop hunt, daily candle confirmation, currency strength, and chart overlays from one panel. The full BTMM workflow dashboard for traders who have outgrown a basic scanner. Monitor 28 or more pairs in real time: trend direction, peak formation side (PFH/PFL), ADR expansion in MAX and real-time co
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt4
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Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
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Индикаторы
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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Индикаторы
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