Poison Ivy

5

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD 
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous money management techniques
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install and use
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready
  • Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)

What was done to avoid overoptimization

  • Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.
  • Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.
  • Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.
  • Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.
  • Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.
  • Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.
  • Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.
  • Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.
  • Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.
  • Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization.
Отзывы 1
MABELLEn
20
MABELLEn 2025.09.25 11:02 
 

I’ve been using this EA for almost 2 weeks and it’s honestly made trading less stressful. It handles trades automatically, manages risk well, and keeps me from over trading. Support team has been helpful whenever I had questions and always available

Рекомендуем также
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
BiBoosterix — это мощный торговый робот для MetaTrader 4, созданный для автоматической торговли на финансовых рынках. Он сочетает в себе адаптивный алгоритм управления капиталом и продвинутые стратегии анализа рынка, что делает его идеальным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных трейдеров. Основные преимущества Адаптивный алгоритм: Автоматическое управление лотом в зависимости от баланса счёта. Мультивалютная поддержка: Возможность одновременной торговли на нескольких валют
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Эксперты
OtmScalp EA V1 - AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Продвинутый AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC Специальное предложение: Только $499 (Обычная цена: $1200 - Скоро повышение!) Почему OtmScalp EA V1 - лучший выбор для трейдеров? Стабильная ежедневная прибыль - Оптимизирован для агрессивного, но контролируемого скальпинга 3 специализированные версии - Для пар EUR, золота (XAU/USD) и биткоина (BTC/USD) Полностью автоматизированная торговля - Работает 24/5 без вмешате
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Эксперты
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Эксперты
Mistress - высокоскоростной робот-скальпер. Mistress - самый лучший советник! - на мой взгляд. Mistress  - универсальный и простой. Mistress  - торгует точно, часто и быстро. Mistress  - не зависит от ТаймФрейма. Mistress  - работает на всех валютных парах. Mistress  - не использует мартингейл и сетки ордеров Mistress  - использует 20 единиц валюты на лот 0.01 для каждой торгуемой валютной  пары. Параметры советника Mistress: Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  время торговли on time: вре
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Fxdolarix - автоматический робот скальпер для GBPUSD M5. Был протестирован на реальном счету в течении 3 месяцев. Робот использует стратегию скальпинга, ориентированную на краткосрочное движение цены внутри дня. Основной акцент детается на выявление моментов краткосрочной волатильности и выоспроизведении быстрых сделок. Робот использует в своей работе такие индикаторы как: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. С помощью этих индикаторов робот выявляет направление тренда, а с помощью активности тикового движе
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Эксперты
Это универсальный советник работающий в нескольких направлениях. Первое и основное - это помощь в различных ситуациях возникающих во время трейдинга. Второе - это скальпинг или позиционная торговля по тренду, открытые ордера, при этом, страхуются ордерами поддержки с использованием модели квантового множества алгоритмов. Основные преимущества Работа в нескольких направлениях; Увеличение баланса счёта во время просадки; Сопровождение уже открытых ордеров; Построение сетки локирования; Скальпинг и
Cash Drop MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Данный советник - это результат многолетних разработок. Я специализируюсь в основном на сеточных и хеджирующих стратегиях, весь свой опыт и знания я  передал в данном эксперте. В результате мы имеем гибко настраиваемый шаблон эксперта и несколько хороших стратегий на выбор трейдера, стратегии торговли будут постоянно добавляться, и эксперт останется актуальным и будет в топе даже через 10 лет. Иными словами, приобретая данный продукт, Вы получаете гибко настраиваемый советник с постоянной поддер
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Хочу предоставить вашему вниманию уникальный, единственный и неповторимый в своем роде советник. Где вы можете создать свою собственную стратегию из 18 индикаторов, 12 свечных паттернов, 2 направления регрессии (тренда) и различных настраиваемых функций (сетка, трейлинг, повторный ход и т.д.). Функции советника: 1. Возможность включения одного из направлений buy/sell/buy_sell 2. Фиксированный лот или процент от депозита 3. ТР - в пипсах или волновой индикатор  4. SL - в пипсах или волновой индик
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе MACD Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восст
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Эксперты
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Эксперты
Автоматическая круглосуточная торговая система на основе алгоритма коллективного поведения автоматов адаптации (разновидность алгоритмов самообучения искусственного интеллекта). Не требует ручного вмешательства. Не использует каких либо индикаторов или общеизвестных методик торговли. Принцип работы советника заключается в запоминании и анализе каждого шага. Шагом называется движение цены на определенное число (BaseStep) пунктов вверх или вниз. Глубина памяти (сколько шагов помнить и анализироват
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Эксперты
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Эксперты
Свойства стратегии Обработка добавочных сигналов входа  AI обучение по истории Поведение следующего сигнала в том же направлении - добавляет к выигрышной позиции Поведение сигнала в следующем противоположном направлении - Уменьшает позицию Объем торговли  по умолчанию Процент торговли на вашем счете. Значения в процентах показывают, какая часть средств на счете используется для покрытия необходимой маржи. Максимальное количество открытых лотов - 20 Количество входных лотов для новой позиции -
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник использует торговые систему по тренду с помощью индикаторов Envelopes и CCI, и каждый индикатор использует до пяти разных периодов для вычисления трендов. Советник использует экономические новости для вычисления продолжительного движения цен. Встроен умный адаптируемый фильтр фиксации прибыли. Советник оптимизирован отдельно на каждую валюту и таймфрейм. Реал мониторинг:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767 Мониторинг :  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_mql Версия для Мe
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
Эксперты
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Эксперты
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Forex Gump Special
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Forex Gump Special - автоматический торговый робот для валютной пары GBPUSD. Робот торгует по принципу прорыва граничной цены. С помощью алгоритма усреднения робот анализирует рынок и обозначает точки максимальной и минимальной цены, таким образом выстраивая виртуальный канал. Дальше робот анализирует движение цены и как только цена выходит за рамки виртуального канала, робот открывает сделку в обратном направлении. Данный торговый алгоритм строится на идее возврата цены в рамки канала. Робот пр
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Эксперты
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
ForExMachina 2
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
С этим продуктом покупают
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (22)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (3)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Эксперты
ICMarkets Live Signal: Нажмите здесь Что необходимо для успешной работы с KT Gold Nexus EA? Терпение. Дисциплина. Время. KT Gold Nexus EA основан на реальном торговом подходе, используемом профессиональными трейдерами и частными управляющими фондами. Его сила заключается не в краткосрочных эмоциях, а в долгосрочной стабильности. Этот советник предназначен для торговли на дистанции. Рекомендуется использовать его не менее одного года, чтобы раскрыть его реальный потенциал. Как и в профессиональн
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Jesko EA  Jesko — это особый торговый советник , созданный на основе проверенной стратегии, которая оптимизировалась и тестировалась в течение многих лет. Он был протестирован на реальных счетах и показал себя как прибыльное и низкорисковое решение . Теперь мы решили сделать его доступным для всех. Signal live       Четыре месяца реального счета  Простая установка  Работает у любого брокера (рекомендуется ECN)  Минимальный депозит: 100$ 1,5 мин.: Золото Для тестирования: убедитесь, что на график
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Эксперты
С оветник MT4 для торговли золотом  Gold Emperor EA полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller   Gold Emperor EA  – это автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт), разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Он предназначен для максимизации прибыли и минимизации рисков при торговле этим волатильным активом. Ключевые особенности: Специализация на золоте: Советник разработан с учетом специфически
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING — полностью автоматическая многопарная торговая система — очень безопасная и с устойчивым ростом. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время — он совершает около 70–100 сделок в месяц. Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Особенност
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Сигнал в реальном времени >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208    Нажмите Данный Expert Advisor разр
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Эксперты
Bazooka EA – трендовый и импульсный эксперт для MT4 Настройки по умолчанию сконфигурированы для тестирования советника на GOLD M5 (метод Open Prices) за период с начала 2024 года по настоящее время. Оптимальные настройки для других таймфреймов вы можете найти в разделе комментариев. Bazooka EA — это полностью автоматический торговый эксперт для MetaTrader 4 , предназначенный для торговли направленных движений рынка с использованием подтверждения тренда и фильтрации импульса . Советник ориентиров
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XAU FLUX - Профессиональный советник для скальпинга на рынке золота XAU FLUX - это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный для быстрой и дисциплинированной торговли на рынке золота. Он создан для трейдеров, стремящихся получать стабильную прибыль от небольших ежедневных колебаний цен. Основные особенности: XAU FLUX использует передовую систему скальпинга, которая работает на таймфреймах M1 и M5 для оценки микровозможностей на рынке. Советник непрерывно анализирует рыночные условия, чтобы
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Эксперты
Весенняя распродажа 50%!  Цена $299. Обычная цена $599 Реальный сигнал:   нажмите для перехода Уникальные сет-файлы и все рекомендации предоставляются бесплатно. Все будущие обновления советника включены в стоимость. После покупки свяжитесь со мной, и я помогу вам правильно установить и настроить робота. Я также поделюсь с вами информацией о том, как получить бесплатный VPS у надежного брокера. GOLD EAGLE - это скальпирующая стратегия которая подходит для рынка во флете, что составляет 80-90% в
Two Sided Scalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
Эксперты
Two Sided Scalp позволяет выбрать 2 валютные пары для торговли, после чего обе пары скальпируются одновременно на одном графике. Рекомендуемые пары (GBPUSD и USDCHF, EURUSD и USDCHF, AUDUSD и GBPUSD) Живой сигнал Two Sided Scalp доступен! Текущая цена будет увеличена. Ограниченная цена 75 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла Рекомендовано График: Торгует 2 символами на одном графике (один график) Таймфрейм: H1 Входные параметры Метод расчета лота – выбрать авто лот или фиксированный лот Фиксированный
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Эксперты
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Cheat Engine MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 80 USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей ст
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Gold Medalist — это интеллектуальная система, ориентированная на волантильную торговлю на рынке XAUUSD. Она направлена на выявление и эффективное использование краткосрочных ценовых импульсов предоставляя трейдерам новые возможности для получения прибыли. Специальное предложение для первых 10 покупателей!  следующая цена $1495 полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Главное преимущество The Gold Medalist заключается в его уникальной системе ан
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold M1 Pro
Janet Abu Khalil
Эксперты
Gold M1 Pro – MT5 Expert Advisor Gold M1 Pro — это профессиональный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме M1 (1 минута). Он основан на собственной стратегии с несколькими подтверждениями и предназначен для точных, системных входов в условиях высокой волатильности рынка золота. Советник ориентирован на дисциплинированное исполнение и контролируемую торговлю, избегая избыточной активности и адаптируясь к рыночным условиям. Основная концепция Gold M1 Pro созд
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
Эксперты
Bitcoin Sniper — Советник для BTCUSD (MT5) Общая информация Bitcoin Sniper — это автоматический торговый советник, разработанный для MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для торговли инструментом BTCUSD на таймфрейме M30 с использованием предопределённых внутренних правил и параметров, настраиваемых пользователем. После установки на график все торговые операции выполняются автоматически в соответствии с выбранными входными настройками. Торговые условия Символ: BTCUSD Таймфрейм: M30 Минимальный д
FREE
Rose Gold
Janet Abu Khalil
Эксперты
ROSE Gold — Советник для XAUUSD (MT5) ROSE Gold — это полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный исключительно для торговли Золотом (XAUUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник ориентирован на контролируемое, основанное на правилах исполнение сделок с настраиваемым риском, частотой торговли и управлением корзиной ордеров. Он подходит трейдерам, которые предпочитают структурированную и дисциплинированную автоматическую торговлю, а не агрессивные стратегии. ROSE Gold открывает
FREE
Poison Ivy Pro
Janet Abu Khalil
Эксперты
Poison Ivy - Торговый советник с новостным фильтром Poison Ivy - автоматический торговый советник для нескольких символов Оптимизирован для GBPUSD,  на таймфрейме H1 Минимальный депозит: 100 USD на каждые 0.01 лота; рекомендуется 500 USD на каждые 0.01 лота РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ   ФУНКЦИЯ БЭКТЕСТА С НОВОСТЯМИ Советник поддерживает полный бэктест с включенным новостным фильтром Запросите исторический CSV файл новостей после покупки Включает данные 2022-2025 с ежеквартальными обновлениями Двойной ист
Tokyo Crown
Janet Abu Khalil
Эксперты
Tokyo Crown   — сессионный   советник для   GBPUSD и USDJPY Tokyo Crown   — это дисциплинированный, низкочастотный советник, предназначенный для контролируемой торговли   по GBPUSD и USDJPY, включая счета   формата проп‑фирм. Он ориентирован в среднем   на одну качественную сделку в день по каждому   инструменту,   используя фиксированные стоп‑лосс и тейк‑профит, без скрытого мартингейла и со строгой защитой капитала. Обзор стратегии Tokyo Crown   анализирует структуру азиатской   и ранней лондо
Фильтр:
MABELLEn
20
MABELLEn 2025.09.25 11:02 
 

I’ve been using this EA for almost 2 weeks and it’s honestly made trading less stressful. It handles trades automatically, manages risk well, and keeps me from over trading. Support team has been helpful whenever I had questions and always available

Ответ на отзыв