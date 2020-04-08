MT5 Candles

Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information.

What Makes Candles Different

Traditional candlestick charts show raw price movements, which often include significant noise that can make trend identification challenging. Candles addresses this by reconstructing the Open, High, Low, and Close values of each bar using moving average calculations. This smoothing effect helps traders focus on the underlying trend rather than minor price fluctuations.

Three Input Parameters Explained

The indicator operates with three primary parameters that control how the moving averages behave:

MovingAveragePeriod (Default: 21) This parameter determines the lookback period for calculating the moving averages. A period of 21 means the indicator considers the previous 21 bars when computing each moving average value. Smaller periods (like 10-14) create more responsive charts that react quickly to price changes, while larger periods (30-50) produce smoother charts that emphasize longer-term trends. Traders can adjust this value based on their trading timeframe and strategy requirements.

SecondParam (Default: 1.0) Several moving average types require additional mathematical parameters to fine-tune their calculations. The SecondParam serves this purpose for specific algorithms including T3, T3_basic, REMA (Regularized EMA), JSmooth (Jurik Smoothing), and ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average). For T3 variants, this value controls the volume factor in the calculation, affecting how aggressively the average smooths price data. For REMA, it represents the lambda coefficient that regulates the smoothing behavior. For ALMA, it determines the offset parameter that influences where the average focuses within the lookback window. Values typically range between 0.5 and 1.0, with higher values generally producing smoother results.

ThirdParam (Default: 5) This parameter provides additional control for moving averages that require a third input value. Currently, it affects ALMA and Laguerre filter calculations. For ALMA, ThirdParam sets the sigma value, which controls the width of the Gaussian distribution used in the calculation. For the Laguerre filter, it determines the order of the filter, essentially deciding how many stages of filtering are applied to the price data. Higher orders produce smoother outputs but may introduce more lag.

Available Moving Average Types

The indicator includes an extensive selection of 34 moving average algorithms, each offering distinct characteristics:

Basic Averages: Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), and Wilder's Moving Average provide foundational smoothing options that most traders are familiar with.

Advanced Smoothing: Hull Moving Average (HMA), Zero-Lag EMA, Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA), Double Smoothed EMA, and Triple Smoothed EMA offer reduced lag while maintaining smooth price action.

Volume-Based: Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA), Elastic Volume Weighted Moving Average (eVWMA), and Volume-weighted Exponential Moving Average (VEMA) incorporate volume data into their calculations, giving more weight to periods with higher trading activity.

Specialized Filters: T3, T3_basic, JSmooth (Jurik Smoother), Laguerre filter, Butterworth filters (BF2P and BF3P), SuperSmoother, and Decycler provide sophisticated filtering techniques developed for specific market analysis purposes.

Regression-Based: Least Square Moving Average (LSMA), Integral of Linear Regression Slope (ILRS), and IE/2 (combination of LSMA and ILRS) use linear regression mathematics to project trend direction.

Geometric and Statistical: Sine Weighted Moving Average, Triangular Moving Average (TriMA), Generalized TriMA, Moving Median, Geometric Mean, and ALMA employ unique mathematical approaches to price averaging.

Adaptive Methods: Regularized EMA (REMA), Instantaneous Trendline (ITrend), and Exponential Weighted Moving Average (EWMA) adjust their behavior based on market conditions.

Heiken Ashi Integration

Beyond moving average charts, Candles includes the popular Heiken Ashi charting method. Heiken Ashi bars are calculated using averaged price values, which smooths out standard candlesticks and makes trends easier to identify. The technique uses modified formulas for Open, High, Low, and Close values that incorporate previous bar data. This creates a visual representation where trending markets show consecutive bars of the same color, making trend continuation and reversal patterns more apparent.

Kagi Chart Implementation

The Kagi chart is a Japanese charting technique that focuses on price movement independent of time. Unlike time-based charts where each bar represents a fixed time period, Kagi charts only create new lines when price moves by a predetermined amount (the Delta parameter).

The Kagi implementation in this indicator uses the Delta input to set the reversal threshold. When price moves beyond this threshold in the opposite direction, the chart draws a new line segment and potentially changes color to indicate trend direction. Thick lines (or specific colors) represent upward movement, while thin lines (or different colors) show downward movement. These thickness or color changes occur when price breaks through previous significant highs or lows, signaling potential trend reversals.

The MaxBars parameter in the Kagi section limits how many bars back the indicator will calculate, which helps manage computational resources on longer timeframes or when using large historical datasets.

Practical Applications

Traders can use Candles in multiple ways depending on their strategy:

Trend Identification: Moving average charts naturally smooth price action, making trend direction clearer. The smoother the average type selected, the easier it becomes to identify the primary trend without distraction from minor retracements.

Support and Resistance: The reconstructed High and Low values from moving averages can serve as support and resistance levels, as they represent averaged extremes rather than single price spikes.

Entry and Exit Signals: Color changes in the chart indicate when the moving average-based Close crosses above or below the Open, suggesting momentum shifts that could signal entry or exit opportunities.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: By applying different moving average periods or types, traders can observe how price behaves across various smoothing levels, similar to analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously.

Noise Reduction: In volatile or choppy markets, the smoothed bars help filter out false signals that might appear on standard charts.

Color Coding System

The indicator uses a two-color system to represent market direction. Bullish bars (where the moving average Close is above the Open) display in one color (default: Dodger Blue), while bearish bars show in another (default: Red). This visual distinction makes it immediately obvious whether the smoothed price action is moving up or down, allowing for quick chart analysis.

Alert System

Candles includes a built-in alert system that notifies traders when trend changes occur based on the selected moving average chart type. The indicator monitors color changes in the bars and can trigger alerts through multiple channels:

  • Standard MetaTrader pop-up alerts
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Email notifications

Traders can configure which alert methods to use and set parameters for alert timing, including whether to alert on the current bar or wait for bar confirmation. This feature ensures traders don't miss potential trading opportunities when they're away from their charts.

Technical Considerations

The indicator processes each moving average calculation for all four price components (Open, High, Low, Close), ensuring that the relationship between these values remains mathematically consistent. This attention to detail preserves the integrity of chart patterns and technical analysis techniques that rely on bar structure.

For moving averages that require multiple stages of calculation (like DEMA, TEMA, or T3), the indicator maintains separate buffers for intermediate values, ensuring accurate computation even when new bars form.

Conclusion

Candles represents a powerful tool for traders seeking alternative ways to visualize price action. By offering 32+ moving average chart types, Heiken Ashi, and Kagi charting in a single indicator, it provides flexibility to match various trading styles and market conditions. Whether you prefer the simplicity of SMA charts, the responsiveness of Hull Moving Average, the volume integration of VWMA, or the time-independent structure of Kagi, this indicator delivers clean, noise-filtered chart visualization that can enhance your technical analysis and trading decisions.

The three adjustable parameters give traders control over how aggressively the indicator smooths price data, allowing customization for different instruments, timeframes, and volatility environments. From scalping on lower timeframes to position trading on daily charts, Candles adapts to meet your analytical needs.

Рекомендуем также
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Индикаторы
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Индикаторы
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Индикаторы
Индикатор определения флета и тренда. Если цена ниже любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона продаж. При покупке этой версии индикатора, версия  МТ4  для одного реального и одного демо-счета - в подарок (для получения, напишите мне личное сообщение)! Если цена выше любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона покупок. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 Если цена находится между двух линий или в зоне любой из гистограмм, значит
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор дает ранние сигналы при смене тренда, основываясь на показаниях ADX в комбинации с элементами ценовых паттернов. Работает на любых инструментах и таймфреймах. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Вы видите на истории ту же картину, которая была в реал-тайм. Сигналы отображаются стрелками для удобства восприятия (чтобы не загромождать график). Особенности Наилучшие результаты получаются, если использовать индикатор на двух таймфреймах, например: M30 - индикатор показывает основную
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Индикаторы
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Reversal Pattern AI — абсолютный прорыв в мире разработки индикаторов , сочетающий алгоритмы искусственного интеллекта, многоуровневый анализ рынка и классические методы технического анализа. Он не просто фиксирует разворотные паттерны, но и оценивает рыночные неэффективности, создавая высокоточные торговые сигналы.Благодаря гибридной модели, использующей анализ ценового движения, Объёмов, Волатильности, VWAP и Volume AVG %, индикатор легко адаптируется к любым рыночным условиям.              
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Индикаторы
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Smooth Patterns
Roman Vashchilin
Индикаторы
Как известно, работа по паттернам на рынке форекс это высший пилотаж торговли, то, к чему стремятся все трейдеры! У профессиональных трейдеров уходят годы на то, чтобы запомнить и научиться определять паттерны (фигуры и комбинации свечей) на графике, а затем по ним определять, куда будет двигаться цена. Паттерны - это различные комбинации японских свечей на графике, фигуры классического тех. анализа, а также любые закономерности в поведении рынка, которые повторяются многократно при одинаковых у
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Индикаторы
ATR Индикатор на основе Heiken Ashi   – это уникальный инструмент анализа волатильности, который сочетает   Средний Истинный Диапазон (ATR)   с   расчетами свечей Heiken Ashi , обеспечивая более плавное и надежное измерение рыночной волатильности. В отличие от традиционного ATR, который использует стандартные свечи, этот индикатор применяет формулу Heiken Ashi, чтобы исключить рыночный шум и предоставить более точные сигналы. Основные особенности: •   ATR на основе свечей Heiken Ashi   – более
FREE
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Индикаторы
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy
Tahir Mehmood
Индикаторы
Обзор Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy – современный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для точного определения и торговли пробоев трендовых линий. Автоматически выявляет динамические уровни поддержки и сопротивления с помощью анализа пивот-точек и строит линии тренда в реальном времени. Ключевые функции Автоматическое определение трендовых линий по пивотам Сигналы о пробоях поддержки и сопротивления Настраиваемые цвета, ширина, максимальное количество линий и их продолжение Автооб
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Индикаторы
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
Renko Brick Pro
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Индикаторы
Renko Brick Pro - Advanced Renko Indicator for MT5 Professional Renko bricks with intelligent ATR sizing and ready-to-use EA integration buffers. Renko charts eliminate market noise by creating bricks only when price moves a specific amount. Unlike traditional price charts, each brick represents the same price movement, giving you cleaner trend identification and better entry points. This indicator brings true Renko analysis to MT5 with intelligent ATR-based brick calculations that automatically
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттерна 31 ("Длинный остров") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Второй гэп в обратном направлении. Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) GapSize - Минимальный размер гэпа в пунктах ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали в пунктах   ShowLevels - Показывать уровни ColUp - Цвет линий вверх ColDn -
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
Другие продукты этого автора
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор Давления Покупателей-Продавцов отображает рыночные настроения на множественных таймфреймах от M1 до D1. Он вычисляет проценты давления покупок и продаж, используя анализ импульса скользящих средних за настраиваемый период. Визуальная панель показывает полосы прогресса с силой покупателей в бирюзовом и доминированием продавцов в красном цвете, наряду с процентными значениями когда значимо. Каждый таймфрейм включает измерение силы тренда ADX с направленными индикаторами, показывающими во
Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор High Low Cloud Trend представляет собой инструмент технического анализа на основе каналов, который определяет направление тренда и возможности возврата к среднему через адаптивные ценовые границы. Система работает путем вычисления максимального максимума и минимального минимума за указанный период ретроспективы, создавая внешние границы канала, определяющие общий ценовой диапазон. Вторичный внутренний канал использует более короткий период (четверть основного периода) для захвата более
Magic Trend Candle
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Magic Trend Candle - Сложная система подтверждения тренда, которая сочетает полосы волатильности SuperTrend с фильтрами импульса RSI и тренда MACD для выявления торговых возможностей с высокой вероятностью. Индикатор перекрашивает свечи на основе тройного подтверждения - зеленые свечи появляются, когда SuperTrend бычий И RSI выше 50 И MACD положительный, в то время как красные свечи требуют одновременного подтверждения всех трех медвежьих сигналов. Логика сигналов - Система использует полосы Sup
FREE
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Осциллятор Эллиотта - Инструмент анализа импульса, который обнаруживает разворот тренда через паттерны схождения скользящих средних. Индикатор отображает синие гистограммы для бычьего импульса и красные гистограммы для медвежьих условий, автоматически строя линии тренда между значимыми пиками и впадинами. Система Оповещений : Выберите между двумя режимами - Оповещения Текущего Бара (alertsOnCurrent = true) срабатывают немедленно на развивающихся барах, но могут перерисовываться, в то время как П
FREE
FNCD Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller Индикатор FNCD представляет собой продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который объединяет преобразование Фишера со статистической нормализацией цен для создания сложного осциллятора. Основа начинается с Z-оценки нормализации, где ценовые данные стандартизируются путем вычисления того, на сколько стандартных отклонений текущая цена отстоит от своего скользящего среднего за определенный период. Этот процесс нормализац
FREE
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Solarwind No Repaint — это технический осциллятор, который применяет преобразование Фишера к нормализованным ценовым данным, создавая гистограммный индикатор для выявления потенциальных точек разворота рынка. Этот индикатор преобразует ценовые движения в нормальное распределение Гаусса, делая циклические паттерны и сдвиги импульса более заметными для трейдеров. Принцип работы Индикатор обрабатывает ценовые данные через несколько вычислительных этапов: Анализ максимумов-минимумов : Вычисляет наив
FREE
FNCD mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller Индикатор FNCD представляет собой продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который объединяет преобразование Фишера со статистической нормализацией цен для создания сложного осциллятора. Основа начинается с Z-оценки нормализации, где ценовые данные стандартизируются путем вычисления того, на сколько стандартных отклонений текущая цена отстоит от своего скользящего среднего за определенный период. Этот процесс нормализац
FREE
Solarwind No Repaint
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller Solarwind No Repaint — это технический осциллятор, который применяет преобразование Фишера к нормализованным ценовым данным, создавая гистограммный индикатор для выявления потенциальных точек разворота рынка. Этот индикатор преобразует ценовые движения в нормальное распределение Гаусса, делая циклические паттерны и сдвиги импульса более заметными для трейдеров. Принцип работы Индикатор обрабатывает ценовые данные через неско
FREE
Moon Sniper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор MOON SNIPER - это инструмент обнаружения пробоев, который сочетает анализ ценового действия с математикой Гауссова распределения для идентификации высоковероятных точек входа в торговле на форекс. Основной Механизм: Индикатор рассчитывает уровни поддержки и сопротивления, используя статистическое распределение цен, а не традиционные опорные точки. Он применяет принципы Гауссова распределения для определения того, где цена наиболее вероятно найдет равновесие и где могут произойти значи
Bandana
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Три отдельные системы полос RSI отображаются одновременно на вашем графике для комплексного анализа рынка. Каждая система рассчитывает уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе значений RSI с настраиваемыми периодами и пороговыми значениями. Индикатор предоставляет визуальные торговые сигналы через стрелочные маркеры при прорыве цены через рассчитанные полосы. Длинные сигналы появляются когда цена поднимается выше нижней полосы после нахождения ниже неё, а короткие сигналы активируются когда це
Ashod Scalper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Ashod Scalper - Стратегия  Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD Индикатор рассчитывает MACD на основе значений осциллятора Oscillator of a Moving Average для определения точных точек входа для скальпинга. Система обнаруживает изменения импульса при пересечении быстрой экспоненциальной скользящей средней с медленной, затем фильтрует эти сигналы через вторичное сглаживание сигнальной линией. Стрелки появляются на графике в момент пересечения: зелёные стрелки отмечают длинные входы под свечами, крас
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Продвинутый индикатор Kagi с адаптацией ATR и умными оповещениями Преобразуйте анализ цены с помощью профессионального индикатора Kagi, который фильтрует рыночный шум и выделяет реальные изменения тренда. Основанный на традиционных японских методах построения графиков с рисовых рынков 1870-х годов, этот инструмент фокусируется исключительно на значительных ценовых движениях, игнорируя временные колебания. Основные функции: Двойные методы разворота Фиксированная Дельта: установите точный ценовой
LinearRegressionVolume Profile
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор Linear Regression Volume Profile объединяет анализ линейной регрессии с профилированием распределения объема для создания усовершенствованного инструмента визуализации рыночной структуры. Основа начинается с расчета линейной регрессии по заданному количеству исторических баров, вычисляя значения наклона и точки пересечения с осью Y, которые определяют траекторию линии тренда через ценовое действие. Эта линия регрессии служит центральной осью, вокруг которой анализируется распределение
Volume FVG
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор Fair Value Gap Индикатор определяет дисбалансы цены на трёх свечах, где диапазон средней свечи не перекрывается соседними. Эти разрывы показывают временные нарушения потока ордеров из-за резкого давления покупателей или продавцов в волатильные периоды. Фильтр по объёму Фильтр объёма гарантирует, что разрывы появляются только при значимой торговой активности. Бычьи разрывы требуют положительного направления свечи (закрытие выше открытия), медвежьи - отрицательного (закрытие ниже открыти
Simple And Unique Tool
Arinze Michael Ejike
Утилиты
Описание Инструмента Комплексный торговый помощник, который предоставляет полный контроль. Инструмент оптимизирует исполнение ордеров и управление позициями, предлагая интеллектуальную поддержку через нескольких провайдеров AI. TRADE - Открывайте длинные и короткие позиции с возможностью хеджирования. Настраивайте уровни стоп-лосс (SL) и тейк-профит (TP) с точностью. Размещайте отложенные ордера и управляйте объемом. Интерфейс поддерживает режимы MARKET и HEDGE с настраиваемыми параметрами SL/T
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв