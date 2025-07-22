GBP Miner Pro MT5

5

GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system.

Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair.


"GBP Miner Pro"     [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499]

MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144

Blog : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565


Signal Mql5https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320286?source=Site+Profile

Signal Myfxbook : Visit the Telegram channel

Signal MT5 : 

  • Login : 15189220
  • Investor Password : GBPMinerpro@1
  • Server : Alpari-MT5


Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.


Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Smart Money management and Position management system
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
  • 1 to 3 trade per day (Of course, there will be days when there will be no deal at all)


Specifications :

 Pair   GBPUSD
 Timeframe  Any (H1)
 Deposit  >= $ 200 (USD)
 Settings  Default
 Leverage  >= 1:100
 Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
 VPS  24 / 7


How To Back test : 

  • Run back test and enable GBPUSD
  • Set the Time frame to 1H
  • There are default settings, just set the account balance to $500
  • Set the Data and Modelling to 1Minute OHLC OR Every Tick Based On Real Ticks
  • If no position is created, enable Order Type Run in the settings.


Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


Warnings : 

  • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
  • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.


Отзывы 2
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
530
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.11.02 21:53 
 

Very good EA. very good developer support

Jurgen Arapi
52
Jurgen Arapi 2025.09.09 16:55 
 

The best support

Рекомендуем также
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Advance PROB Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
PROB V2 - Advanced Pattern Range Opening Breakout PROB V2 is a sophisticated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakouts during the New York market open. Unlike simple breakout strategies, this EA validates every move using advanced price action patterns, including volume surges, momentum shifts, and candle structure analysis, to filter out false signals. Key Features Smart Breakout Logic:   Validates breakouts using compression ratios, gap analysis, and wick rejection filters
Golden Scorpion MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
Reversal Gold EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Reversal Gold EA Reversal Gold EA — это автоматический торговый советник, разработанный специально для пары   XAUUSD (Золото) . Он работает по контртрендовой стратегии, нацеленной на определение и использование потенциальных рыночных разворотов. Советник создан для работы в условиях уникальной волатильности и ценового движения, характерных для золота. Стратегия В основе Reversal Gold EA лежит система подтверждения сигналов с помощью нескольких индикаторов. Алгоритм анализирует рыночные условия,
Mbl Expert Advisor
Mahdi Bin Al-ahwal
Эксперты
MBL EA – Automated XAUUSD Trading System By Mehdi Ben Lahwel  A rule-based algorithmic trader designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe, combining technical analysis with adaptive risk management. Key Features:   Multi-Strategy Logic   – Utilizes a blend of trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   Dynamic Risk Control   – Adjusts position sizing based on account balance and volatility.   News Event Protection   – Temporarily pauses trading during high-impact economic rel
Pip Titan Cable Mavrick
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Эксперты
Pip Titan Cable Maverick 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identify high-
Pink Gold
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Эксперты
Pink Gold EA – Trade Gold & Forex with Precision Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection , it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader. Whether you trade prop firm accounts , standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.72 (18)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Если вы в поиске советника, который не просто гоняет сделки ради активности, а умеет грамотно работать по стратегии — знакомьтесь со Scalper Investor EA. Это мультивалютный эксперт, который уже сейчас готов к бою с продуманной реверсивной системой , а в ближайшее время получит ещё и обновление с  трендовой стратегией . Готовая к использованию: Реверсивная стратегия На момент публикации советник полностью заточен под реверсивную торговлю. Здесь используется канал Кельтнера и цел
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Эксперты
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Pip Titan Euro Swinger Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Эксперты
Pip Titan   Euro Swinger Pro 2.0   is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for   EUR/USD   swing traders. Combining advanced algorithms with robust protection features, this EA delivers precision, safety, and adaptability to dynamic forex markets. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Euro Swinger Pro empowers you to take full control of your trading journey. Key Features : Optimized for EUR/USD : Tailored to capture high-probability swing trading opportunities on the Euro/Dollar pair
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
PipPro
Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
Эксперты
PipPro — это мощный, умный и настраиваемый торговый робот, предназначенный для высокоточной торговли. Интегрируя два индикатора скользящих средних осцилляторов для входов и модели японских свечей, полосы Боллинджера и индикатор стохастика для выходов, он обеспечивает систематический и основанный на данных подход к торговле. С встроенным управлением рисками, автоматическим исполнением сделок и настраиваемыми функциями, PipPro идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить производительност
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Эксперты
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
Nexus Guardian AI
Samuel Kehinde Sobo
Эксперты
Take direct control of your trading automation. Stop trading with inflexible 'black box' robots and step into the pilot's seat with Nexus Guardian AI. Nexus Guardian AI is a sophisticated hybrid trading system designed for the tactical trader who demands control. It is not just another simple EA; it is a command centre that lives directly on your chart, allowing you to manage every aspect of your trading with a single click, without ever opening the settings window. This EA has been Extensively
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
Pipsophilia
Sami Triki
Эксперты
PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision. Core Attributes: • Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset. • Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 min
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Эксперты
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Эксперты
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
NEXA Swing Zone Trader
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Swing Zone Trader Официальное руководство пользователя (Русский) 1. Обзор NEXA Swing Zone Trader — это низкочастотный, высокоточный торговый советник для свинг-трейдинга , который открывает сделки только при совпадении тренда, импульса и рыночной структуры . Советник не занимается частыми сделками. Его цель — качественные входы и стабильность , а не количество. 2. Основная торговая логика Определение трендовой зоны EMA (период 150) на таймфрейме H1 Цена выше EMA → бычья зона Цена ниже
MadVenomPro
Joseph Kalu Ude
Эксперты
MADVENOM ALGO EXPERT ADVISOR Unleash Precision. Dominate the Synthetic Markets. MADVENOMPRO ALGO EA is a cutting-edge, trend-following Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for synthetic indices, specifically the Boom and Crash markets. It combines institutional-grade market analysis, smart trade management, and advanced loss mitigation into a fully automated system — built for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and dominance. Core Features: Smart Trend Detection : Analyzes H1 to M5 stru
Vikopo Fractal MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Эксперты
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Fractal MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114993 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formid
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Эксперты
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
Эксперты
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Эксперты
Here is the accurate translation of the provided documentation into Russian: Документация к универсальному советнику Jesversal для MT5 Обзор Jesversal — это продвинутый универсальный советник (EA) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для автоматизации торговли с использованием множества сигналов и сложных стратегий управления рисками. Ключевые функции 1. Обработка сигналов от нескольких индикаторов Поддержка до трех различных индикаторов одновременно Возможность обработки до 16 различных сигналов буферов
XauusdPrecisionEA
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Эксперты
XAU Breakout Pro – The Ultimate GMT Gold Breakout Bot Timeframe: M5 Symbol: XAUUSD ️ Type: Fully Automated Expert Advisor Strategy Style: Volatility Breakout Why XAU Breakout Pro? XAU Breakout Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and profitability. It captures high-volatility breakout moves that occur during the London market open — one of the most explosive times to trade gold (XAUUSD). This EA doesn’t overtrade. It waits patiently for the right moment, then strikes with a cle
LazyBoy Scalper Hedger Utility EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Эксперты
From the creators of the successful   LazyBoy Super Trends Gold Trader   and   LazyBoy Scalper/Scrapper.   Comes this ultra safe ultra high profitability Gold Scalper Hedger Expert Advisor. Join out Telegram Group for More Information. About the EA - This EA is a utility only EA. It's a trade assistant, not a fully automated EA and it will not make you money in backtesting or in real account unless you setup the inputs correctly. Basically it will do exactly as you set it to do in the inputs. T
Secura Smart Scalper
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Эксперты
Secura Smart Scalper - Advanced Dual Direction Trading EA Next-Generation Smart Trading Technology Secura Smart Scalper represents the evolution of automated trading systems, combining sophisticated progression algorithms with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions. This isn't just another grid or martingale EA - it's a carefully engineered system designed for sustainable growth. Live Signal: <Click Here> IMPORTANT! After the purchase plea
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
Adreno M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Эксперты
Características Principais: • Configuração Personalizável: Permite ajustar parâmetros como a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o MACD de forma simples, para que o EA se alinhe à sua estratégia. • Interface Intuitiva: Uma interface projetada para facilitar a configuração, tornando o processo rápido e acessível, mesmo para traders com menos experiência. • Indicadores Técnicos: Suporte para indicadores como EMA e MACD, fornecendo uma análise técnica sólida. • • Segurança e Gerenciamento de Risco: O
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Другие продукты этого автора
HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.11 (9)
Эксперты
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/
Golden Scorpion MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
BTC Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Эксперты
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD . MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 299 > Next price > $ 349]  Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
Golden Scorpion MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
1 (1)
Эксперты
Golden Scorpion   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
GoldAlgo Breaker MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
GoldAlgo Breaker EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144973 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/
HFT Passing Prop EA
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (1)
Эксперты
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
GBP Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price $ 499] MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://www
DowAlgo Breaker MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145606 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
BTC Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for   BITCOIN   or   BTCUSD . MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 275> Next price   > $ 325] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 199 > Next price > $ 225] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
DowAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
Assistant FVG MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work. Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running it, please message me. This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system. Benefits : It supports   SL,   TP and Trailing Stop Timer
Фильтр:
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
530
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.11.02 21:53 
 

Very good EA. very good developer support

Rahman Pavaleh
2153
Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.11.03 05:49
Thank you, my friend.
Jurgen Arapi
52
Jurgen Arapi 2025.09.09 16:55 
 

The best support

Rahman Pavaleh
2153
Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.09.10 09:32
Thank you, my friend.
Ответ на отзыв