AlertTrader

Overview

AlertTrader is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trading based on alerts generated by the Trend Catcher indicator. This EA listens for alert messages, parses the trade details (symbol, buy/sell signal, price, stop loss, and take profit), and executes trades accordingly, ensuring precision and efficiency.

Key Features

  • Automated Trade Execution: Places buy or sell orders based on Trend Catcher alerts.
  • Customizable Lot Size: Adjust the lot size to suit your risk management strategy.
  • Real-Time Alert Processing: Instantly interprets and acts on alert data.
  • SL and TP Management: Automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels as specified in the alert.

How It Works

AlertTrader integrates seamlessly with the Custom indicator. When an alert is triggered (e.g., "Custom indicator /BTCUSD M1 BUY = 118104.13 @ 117872.58 sl @ 118567.23 tp"), the EA extracts the relevant data and places the trade with the defined stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels.

    Usage

    • Set the desired lot size in the EA settings.
    • Monitor the alerts from the Custom indicator.
    • The EA will automatically execute trades based on the alert data.

    Requirements

    • MetaTrader 5 platform.
    • Custom indicator installed and configured to generate alerts.

    Support

    For any issues or questions, please contact me directly


