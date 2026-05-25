Replay para MT5

Replay Study — Train the Market as If It Were Live

Replay Study is a tool designed for traders who want to accelerate their growth through realistic practice. With it, the trader can go back in time, choose a specific date and time, and follow the market candle by candle, simulating decisions as if they were trading live.

Instead of simply looking at a static chart after the move has already happened, Replay Study allows you to study price behavior in motion, test entries, train market reading, validate setups, and build more confidence before trading on a real account.

The tool includes an intuitive panel, speed control, manual forward and backward navigation, bar-by-bar playback mode, and a more detailed simulation mode. It also includes an order simulator with buy, sell, lot size, stop loss, take profit, accumulated result, wins, and losses. This helps the student practice with more discipline, review market scenarios, and better understand their strengths and weaknesses in their trading process.

The goal is to transform studying into practical experience: the trader stops merely “looking at the chart after it happened” and starts training decisions in a controlled environment, without real financial exposure.

Ideal for traders who want to:

Train entries and exits without risking real money.

Review previous market days.

Practice candle reading, trends, breakouts, and key price areas.

Test setups with more awareness.

Build operational rhythm before the live market.

Study with more focus, repetition, and emotional control.