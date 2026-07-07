EA Performance Tracker (AESTracker)





A clean, modern dashboard that shows exactly how your trades and EAs are performing — right on your chart. It reads your full account history automatically and breaks down the numbers by magic number / strategy. Display only — it does not place any trades.





What it shows

- Account header: live Balance, Equity, and Open (floating) P/L

- Profit summary: gross profit, net profit, and the exact commission & swap deducted

- Key stats: win rate, profit factor, expectancy, Sharpe, max drawdown, best/worst trade, and win/loss streaks

- Equity curve with a max-drawdown marker

- Per-strategy table: every magic number/EA with its own P/L, sortable by number, profit, or name





What you can do

- Filter by Today / Week / Month / Year or a custom date range (with a calendar picker)

- Include/exclude any strategy from the totals with one click

- Rename strategies and remove old/unused ones (saved and remembered)

- Search by magic number or name





- Group strategies into EAs to see combined performance



Group EAs vs. EA View

The panel has a "GROUP EAs" toggle that switches how your trades are grouped:

- Strategy View (default): Every magic number is shown as its own separate line. This is the most detailed view — you see the exact profit, trades, and stats for each individual strategy/setup, even if several belong to the same EA.

- EA View (GROUP EAs on): Magic numbers that belong to the same EA are combined into one line, showing that EA's total performance. For example, if one EA runs several strategies (different magic numbers), EA View merges them so you see the EA's overall profit, trade count, and stats in a single row instead of scattered across many.

Tap the button any time to switch between seeing each strategy individually or each EA as a whole — all stats (P/L, win rate, equity curve, commission, etc.) update instantly to match.





Everything matches MT5's own figures. Just attach it to any chart and it works — no setup required.



If you have encounter any problems or any ideas you want to add, do feel free to private message me.