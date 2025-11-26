Ultimate Extractor

5

Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5

Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking.

What It Does

 Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports multi-account monitoring with a Portfolio Dashboard that consolidates data from multiple MT5 terminals.

Phase 2: Aggregates EA data to a "directory" where users can compare real world results to sort through the sea of EA's on MQL5. This will be Coupled with Data from upcoming ultimate backtester as well. 

Key Features

  • Multi-EA Analytics: Track performance of unlimited Expert Advisors simultaneously with individual breakdowns
  • Real-Time Monitoring: Live tracking of open positions, floating P/L, and current drawdown with auto-refresh
  • Historical Equity Drawdown: Reconstructs true equity curve including unrealized P/L from price history (cached for performance)
  • Interactive HTML Reports: Sortable tables, sparkline charts, heatmaps, and monthly calendar views
  • Per-EA Analysis: Individual statistics including win/loss streaks, win rates, profit factors, and equity curves
  • Time-of-Day Heatmap: Visual analysis showing which trading hours are most profitable
  • Withdrawal Calculator: Calculates take-home profits with configurable tax rates and withdrawal percentages
  • Portfolio Dashboard: PowerShell script included for consolidating multiple account reports

Input Parameters

  • OutputFileName: Custom report filename
  • EnableAutoRefresh: Automatic report updates (configurable interval)
  • EnableLiveTracking: Real-time open position monitoring
  • CalculateHistoricalEquityDD: Reconstruct equity drawdown from price history
  • EnableWithdrawalCalculator: Show take-home profit calculations
  • WeeklyWithdrawalPercent / MonthlyWithdrawalPercent: Withdrawal rate settings
  • TaxRate: Tax percentage for profit calculations
  • EnableJSONExport: Export data for multi-account dashboard
  • EnableDrawdownAlert: Alert when drawdown exceeds threshold
  • Up to 200 EA name mappings and 10 EA group configurations

How To Use

  1. Attach Ultimate Extractor to any chart
  2. Configure EA name mappings in inputs (or use auto-detection)
  3. Report generates automatically in MQL5/Files folder
  4. Open the HTML file in any browser to view your dashboard

Output Files

  • TradeReport_[AccountNumber].html: Main interactive report
  • ReportData_[AccountNumber].json: Data export for portfolio dashboard

Documentation and example configuration files available upon request through MQL5 messaging.


Video Ultimate Extractor
Отзывы 8
Stefan Nydegger
365
Stefan Nydegger 2025.12.13 09:26 
 

I run three accounts with many EAs. Ultimate Extractor is the perfect tool to analyze the performance and metrics of each individual EA. It can also display the combined results across all accounts. What I really appreciate is that the developer listens to user requests, no matter how complex they may be, and implements them in a short time whenever possible. All in all, it’s an amazing product at a very fair price and one that is continuously being developed.

dte011
256
dte011 2025.12.09 10:49 
 

Excellent tool. I have about 20 EA's running, divided over three accounts. The Ultimate Extractor reads the history of all the accounts, updates every minute, and shows the combined results (plus results per account and per EA) in great detail on a sophisticated dashboard. It even keeps track of running trades, so you can easily keep track of how it's going through the day. Instead of having all the data accumulated to a HTML file on the VPS, there are other options like uploading to OneDrive, so that the dashboard can be viewed on other devices. I'm impressed.

cucuna
73
cucuna 2025.12.08 05:53 
 

One of the most useful EA's on the market. Thanks!

