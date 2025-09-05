Timeless Charts

Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy, down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise trading experience.

  1. This application does not work / can be tested in the strategy tester. The application requires user interaction with the custom interface and historical ticks data copying, not supported by the strategy tester.
  2. This application does not support other EAs to run on his data. It's primarely inttended for manual trade and analysis.

The application bypasses native MT5 limitations and offers a powerful charting engine that delivers enhanced visuals and robust features, including:

  • Custom Ticks Aggregation Types (By Timeframe in Seconds/Minutes/Hours/Days, Ticks Count, Range Bars, Renko Bars, Line Break, Kagi and Point and Figure)

  • Volume/Order Flow Analisys Tools like Clusters/Footprints, Bar Statistics, Volume Profiles, Market Profiles, Volume Weighted Moving Averages (VWAPs)

  • Technical Indicators (ADX, ATR, ATR Stop, Bollinger Bands, Donchian Channel, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Standard Deviation, Stochastic, Volumes, Delta Volumes, Cumulative Delta Volumes, Weis Wave, HiLo Activator, etc)

  • Drawing Tools (Text/Label, Horizontal Lines, Vertical Lines, Trend Lines, Triangles, Rectangles, Fibonacci Retracement, Fibonnaci Expansion, Equidistant Channel, Fibonacci Channel, Linear Regression Channel, Standard Deviation Channel, VWAP, Profile, TPO, etc.)

  • Crosshair synchronization across the charts with same symbol / aka global crosshair

  • Drawings synchronization across the charts with same symbol / aka global drawings

  • Trading levels visualization with ability to close and / or modify order and positions

  • Quick trade panel for open positions with predefined stop loss and take profit

  • Quick placement of pending orders holding the keys SHIFT (for pending buy) and CTRL (for pending sell)

  • Market replay for training your trading skill and strategies

  • Trade simulation allows you trade on a virtual account (aka paper money account) in real time market and / or in Market Replay

      Why MT5 Volumetric Charts?

      • True timestamped bars, not tied to 1-minute charts

      • Full freedom to use non-time-based and order flow charts

      • High-performance, independent rendering engine

      • Built for precision trading, order flow analysis, and scalping

      • Ideal for traders using volume, delta, and custom bar strategies

      Subscribe to the channel and keep informed about the project updates.

      Join the chat group to share your knowledge or questions with users of this product.

      Рекомендуем также
      Binance real time spot data
      Ping You Jiang
      5 (1)
      Утилиты
      Binance - всемирно известная биржа криптовалют! Чтобы упростить анализ данных рынка зашифрованных цифровых валют в режиме реального времени, программа может автоматически импортировать данные транзакций Binance в реальном времени в MT5 для анализа.Основные функции: 1. Поддержите автоматическое создание спотовых торговых пар в отделе валютной безопасности, и вы также можете установить валюту прибыли и базовую валюту отдельно. Например, если поле ProfitCurrency пусто, это означает все торговые о
      Sinaleiro Trader
      Renato Takahashi
      Эксперты
      O Sinaleiro Trader é o robô de daytrade que usa multiníveis de acordo com a abertura do dia. Assim, a cada rompimento dos níveis, o robô emite ordens de compra ou venda, de acordo com a tendência. Os stops podem ser fixos ou dinâmicos de acordo com os níveis. É possível configurar a distância do sinaleiro, bem como horários de trades e dias da semana. Alterar o parâmetro BR1 para BR.
      Monitor para Gradiente Linear
      Rodrigo Bordini Correa
      Индикаторы
      HedgingMonitor: Visual Control for Hedging Operations HedgingMonitor: Professional Order Visualization for MT5 HedgingMonitor is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays detailed information about all your open and pending orders in an organized and customizable visual panel. Ideal for traders who use hedging strategies or manage multiple orders simultaneously. Key Features: Intuitive Visual Interface: View all your orders in a single panel, with color coding to quickly identify b
      Elliott Wave Helper
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      4.92 (13)
      Утилиты
      Elliott Wave Helper - панель для построения волнового и технического анализа. Включает все известные волновые паттерны, уровни поддержки и сопротивления, линии тренда и кластерные зоны. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Построение волнового анализа и технического анализа в несколько кликов 2. Наличие всех паттернов волнового анализа, включая треугольник и комбинации 3. Все девять стилей отображения волн, включая специальный шрифт с к
      OrderHelper MT5
      Md Atikur Rahman
      Утилиты
      OrderHelper script is super easy and trader friendly to use. It would boost your trading experience. Because it is designed to open one to multiple orders quickly with just one click. Besides using the OrderHelper script, traders can define various parameters for open orders such as the symbol, order type, lot size, stoploss, takeprofit and more. Basically, with this script traders can manage their open orders more efficiently and save their trading time. OrderHelper manages: Open the number of
      ADAM for FTMO 5
      Vyacheslav Izvarin
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 -------------------------------------------------
      Boleta Profit Chart para MT5
      Eadvisors Software Inc.
      Утилиты
      Tenha a boleta do ProfitChart no seu Metatrader! ........................ Agora é possível ter a boleta do profit no seu Metatrader. Envie ordens de compra e venda, acompanhe o mercado e simule estratégias em momentos de mobilidade, diretamente do seu Metatrader5. Gestão de riscos e otimização de lucros são dois princípios básicos de qualquer operação bem-sucedida. Nesse sentido, utilize as ferramentas de  STOPMOVEL, TRAILING STOP, STOPGAIN E ORDENS PARCIAIS DE SAÍDA.       Funcionalidades do
      AI Trade Analyzer
      Sergey Batudayev
      Утилиты
      AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
      Combo Pro Alarma 2 en 1
      Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
      Индикаторы
      Includes: 2 indicators + 2 Level 1 PDF books + 3+ hours of video course + 1 risk‑management template + 1 month VIP signals channel access This combo is part of our 3‑Level Book Set , designed to guide you step by step from the fundamentals to advanced trading. Perfect for anyone who wants to start strong with professional tools from day one. Explore all paths. Choose your journey. Build your strategy. What’s included in this Combo? 1. Indicators (single .ex5 file) MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous Hi
      Wave Trend Oscilator
      Celal Engin Baka
      Индикаторы
      # Wave Trend Oscillator (WTO) User Guide ## Overview Wave Trend Oscillator is a powerful technical analysis tool used to analyze price momentum and trend direction. It visualizes market conditions using two main lines (WT1 and WT2) and a histogram. ## Components 1. **WT1 (Green Line)**: Main trend indicator 2. **WT2 (Red Line)**: Signal line 3. **Histogram (Blue)**: Shows the difference between WT1 and WT2 4. **Arrows**: Mark crossover points    - Green Arrow: WT1 crosses above WT2 (Buy signa
      VPS Benchmark MT5
      Yu Pang Chan
      Утилиты
      The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
      Trade Manager Professional
      Francisco De Biaso Neto
      Утилиты
      Фермеры жестов, позволяющие использовать дополнительные возможности для стоп-лосса, TakeProfit, TrailingStop, BreakEven и Target, редактируются вручную в качестве ссылок. Parâmetros : Magic Number : номер для идентификации вашего советника, используемый при применении к нескольким активам. Distance from Bid Price (ticks):  Текущее значение цены для размещения ордера на покупку или продажу по тикам (каждый тик представляет собой наименьшее изменение цены). Slippage (0 = off):  представляет собой
      RSImaxmin
      Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
      4.5 (10)
      Индикаторы
      The indicator shows when there are overprice and divergences on the RSI. In addition, it has configurable alerts, dynamic overprice levels and a special “RSI cleaner” function. The indicator that automatically calculates the premium rates! RSImaxmin is an indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator that effectively identifies changes in price trends as it reflects the relative strength of bullish movements compared to bearish movements. It is widely used by traders to measur
      Trend Teller
      Ian Nganga Comba
      Индикаторы
      Trend Teller — Узнайте направление тренда за считанные секунды! Trend Teller   — это мощная и интуитивно понятная панель, созданная для того, чтобы дать вам полное представление о рыночных трендах по всем основным валютным парам и таймфреймам — от M1 до MN1. Созданный трейдерами для трейдеров, этот инструмент устраняет догадки при анализе тренда и помогает вам оставаться в курсе общей картины. Большинство начинающих трейдеров испытывают трудности при определении направления рынка — с этим иногд
      FREE
      Correlation Master
      Agus Santoso
      5 (2)
      Эксперты
      Блоги: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761835 Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122732 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122733 CORRELATION MASTER: УДВОЕНИЕ ПАРЫ, ПОЛОВИНА РИСКА Умный советник для отрицательной корреляции и автоматического хеджирования Correlation Master — это автоматизированный советник, который использует стратегию отрицательной корреляции между валютными парами. Открывая противоположные позиции по противоположным парам (например, EU
      BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams for MT5
      Pavel Valentov
      Индикаторы
      PAX BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams   (Bearish/Bullish divergent bar). One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman) When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change. It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO. When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short
      Volume Buy Sell Support Resistance
      Paolo Scopazzo
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      This easy to setup indicator shows you the market volumes in a different way, with support and resistance as showed. You can setup: - Backdays volume to show - Heiken Ashi candle view It works for every kind of graph and every kind of period. The program shows the volumes based on the number of candles displayed in the chart: the more candles the more volumes. Enjoy this very useful indicator. Please feel free to message me to report any kind of improvements! :D
      Sync In Many Ways MT5
      Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi
      Утилиты
      Description This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will make our chart analysis task quite more efficient and save large amount of time. As for chart analysis, some are watching out several symbol simultaneously with single timeframe and others are trading only one single pair with   multi timeframe analysis. For both, a common troublesome issue is “scroll chart to look back” or “draw chart objects” in multi charts at the same time.  Especially for those who are trading with multi timeframe soluti
      AutoSignals Trend
      Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
      Индикаторы
      Indikator otslezhivayet trend v 5 raznykh vremenakh grafika dlya odnogo i togo zhe aktiva, osnovyvayas' na 6 signalakh dlya kazhdogo vremeni grafika.  Osnovnaya tsel' indikatora - pokazat' nam tendentsiyu bol'shinstva finansovogo aktiva, v kotorom on byl razmeshchen. Sistema peredayet informatsiyu o tendentsiyakh v neskol'ko graficheskikh periodov, takim obrazom, pol'zovatel' mozhet imet' shirokoye predstavleniye o dvizhenii aktiva, etot tip instrumenta dayet pol'zovatelyu boleye vysokuyu chasto
      LotMaster AI
      Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
      Утилиты
      LotMaster AI – Умный расчет объема и контроль риска! Автоматический подбор лота и защита депозита для стабильной торговли! Что делает LotMaster AI? Этот советник автоматически рассчитывает объем сделки на основе вашего депозита и заданного процента риска. Вам больше не нужно гадать, сколько лотов ставить – LotMaster AI сделает это за вас с учетом Stop Loss и рыночных условий . Возможности: Автоматический расчет объема лота – исходя из размера депозита и заданного процента риска.
      LL Pursuit EA MT5
      Leopoldo Licari
      Эксперты
      UPDATE v1.0 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT LL Pursuit EA is an advanced and smart multi-currency trading system , based on the combined and weighted use of different decision factors. The algorithm uses real-time data from 14 currency exchanges , the most liquid and weighted on the market, combined with the calculation of various indicators , including moving averages, accumulation and distribution volumes, currency strength and trend continuity, to automatically take op
      AO Trade
      Ka Lok Louis Wong
      Эксперты
      Система AO Trade специально разработана для трендовой торговли, используя время аукциона или новостей в качестве точек отсчёта для сравнения с другими конкретными временами ордеров для предварительного анализа рыночных тенденций. **Все временные параметры, используемые в Экспертном советнике (EA), основаны на времени вашего терминала. Различные брокеры могут работать в разных часовых поясах по Гринвичу (GMT), что может дополнительно изменяться из-за коррекции летнего времени (DST).** **Пожалуй
      Quant Panel
      Kevin Craig E Gittins
      Утилиты
      Количественная Панель Pro Идеальная Мульти-ЭА Панель Мониторинга для Квантовых Трейдеров Хватит переключаться между графиками и внешними инструментами для отслеживания алгоритмических стратегий! Quant Panel Pro предоставляет профессиональный мониторинг портфеля в одном стильном и удобном интерфейсе. Ключевые Возможности Количественная Аналитика Под Рукой Агрегирование прибыли и убытков (P&L) в реальном времени для всех советников Статистический анализ процента выигрышных сделок и частоты торговл
      Trade Dashboard MT5
      Fatemeh Ameri
      4.96 (103)
      Утилиты
      Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
      Margincall Lines
      Simon Draxler
      5 (1)
      Утилиты
      Обзор программы Этот продвинутый инструмент для MetaTrader 5 рассчитывает и визуализирует уровни Margin Call и ликвидации прямо на графике. Программа с удобным графическим интерфейсом (GUI) отображает эти важные ценовые уровни, помогая трейдерам принимать обоснованные решения. Функции программы 1. Расчет цен Margin Call и ликвидации Мониторинг всех открытых позиций: Программа непрерывно анализирует все открытые позиции на торговом счете. Определение критических ценовых уровней: Цена Margin Call
      FREE
      News Clock
      Victor Klenov
      Индикаторы
      Профессиональный индикатор НОВОСТЕЙ и Торговых Сессий теперь доступен в MetaTrader 5. Теперь на одном циферблате собрана вся важнейшая рыночная информация! Новости, расположенные на временной шкале. Планировать своё рабочее время ещё никогда не было так просто и удобно... Шкалу новостей можно переключить на день, два, неделю, месяц вперёд или назад (смотрите подробности в коротком видео). Все новости обновляются в реальном времени. Благодаря встроенным фильтрам, можно настроить отображение но
      Forex Lot Sizing
      Thyago Sousa Mendes
      Утилиты
      The program is used to calculate the lot to be used given a certain amount of financial risk. It allows the creation of lines that will mark the entry and stop prices. From these two values ​​the lot is calculated and shown in a small panel. The program also allows choosing the risk-return ratio and creating a horizontal line marking the target. The system does not create orders. These must be created manually by the user.
      MeditationSeed
      AppTechGo
      Утилиты
      Meditation Seed: Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Meditation is practiced in numerous religious traditions. The earliest records of meditation (dhyana) are found in the Upanishads, and meditation plays a salient role in the contemplative repertoire
      FREE
      С этим продуктом покупают
      Forex Trade Manager MT5
      InvestSoft
      4.97 (578)
      Утилиты
      Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
      Ultimate Extractor
      Clifton Creath
      5 (7)
      Утилиты
      Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
      HINN Lazy Trader
      ALGOFLOW OÜ
      5 (2)
      Утилиты
      Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
      EasyInsight AIO MT5
      Alain Verleyen
      4.91 (11)
      Утилиты
      EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
      Telegram To MT5 Copier
      Trinh Dat
      5 (49)
      Утилиты
      The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
      HYT utility
      Sergey Batudayev
      Утилиты
      HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
      Trade Manager DashPlus
      Henry Lyubomir Wallace
      5 (12)
      Утилиты
      DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
      Patrex pro
      Chioma Obunadike
      5 (1)
      Утилиты
      Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
      Custom Alerts AIO MT5
      Daniel Stein
      5 (1)
      Утилиты
      Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
      YuClusters
      Yury Kulikov
      4.93 (42)
      Утилиты
      Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
      Crypto Charting
      Rajesh Kumar Nait
      5 (4)
      Утилиты
      Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
      Live Forex Signals MT5
      Denis Nikolaev
      Утилиты
      Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
      MT5 To Tradovate
      Laurent Xavier Richer
      Утилиты
      MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
      DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Утилиты
      DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
      Easy Strategy Builder 5
      Gheis Mohammadi
      5 (4)
      Утилиты
      The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
      Telegram To MT5 Receiver
      Levi Dane Benjamin
      4.53 (15)
      Утилиты
      Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
      PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.5 (4)
      Утилиты
      Local Trade Copier EA — это решение для индивидуальных трейдеров или менеджеров по работе с клиентами, которым необходимо выполнять торговые сигналы из внешних источников или которым необходимо управлять несколькими счетами одновременно, без необходимости использования МАМ или ПАММ-счета. Он копирует до 8 основных учетных записей на неограниченное количество подчиненных учетных записей. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Вс
      Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
      Rajesh Kumar Nait
      5 (2)
      Утилиты
      Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
      Bots Builder Pro MT5
      Andrey Barinov
      4.17 (6)
      Утилиты
      Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
      RiskGuard Management
      MONTORIO MICHELE
      5 (22)
      Утилиты
      ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
      Trading box Order Management MT5
      Igor Zizek
      4.97 (36)
      Утилиты
      Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
      Mentfx Mmanage mt5
      Anton Jere Calmes
      4.25 (8)
      Утилиты
      The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
      Tick Charts
      Vasily Kravtsov
      4 (1)
      Утилиты
      A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
      Hotkeys for Streamdeck
      Manuel Michiels
      5 (1)
      Утилиты
      MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
      Discord Signal Copier
      Trinh Dat
      5 (3)
      Утилиты
      The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
      Partial Close Expert MT5
      Omar Alkassar
      Утилиты
      Partial Close Expert   — это инструмент, объединяющий множество функций в одну автоматизированную систему. Этот советник поможет трейдерам эффективнее управлять позициями, предлагая различные варианты управления рисками и максимизации потенциальной прибыли. С помощью Partial Close Expert трейдеры могут установить       частичное закрытие       уровень для фиксации прибыли,       трейлинг-стоп       уровень для защиты прибыли и ограничения убытков,       точка безубыточности       уровень, гаран
      Gann Model Forecast MT5
      Kirill Borovskii
      Утилиты
      Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
      ManHedger MT5
      Peter Mueller
      4.8 (5)
      Утилиты
      THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
      Ultimate Trade Copier MT5
      BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
      5 (2)
      Утилиты
      This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
      Smart Position Sizer
      Michael Musco
      Утилиты
      Smart Position Sizer (MT5) Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware. Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols . Why traders love it (by market) Forex Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk. Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically. Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/T
      Другие продукты этого автора
      Market Structure Patterns MT4
      Samuel Manoel De Souza
      5 (17)
      Индикаторы
      Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
      Market Structure Patterns
      Samuel Manoel De Souza
      4.47 (19)
      Индикаторы
      Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
      Visual Book on Chart
      Samuel Manoel De Souza
      4.44 (9)
      Индикаторы
      Visual Book on Chart is an indicator designed specially for stocks and futures market. To check if you can use the tool with your Broker open the MT5 Depth Of Market on your terminal and check if there are price and volume data available.  Learn more about the MT5 Depth Of Market in the oficial page. The indicator shows the depth of market data on the chart window and use gradient  based on the market data to colorize the histogram bars. The indicator is formed by two components: The panel, whic
      FREE
      Tabajara Rules II The Best for MT5
      Samuel Manoel De Souza
      4.89 (9)
      Индикаторы
      Tabajara Rules for MT5 , based on Professor André Machado’s Tabajara Setup, indicates the market direction using moving averages when there are candles aligned with the direction of the moving average. The indicator contains the color rule applied to the candles and the moving average. It allows changing the parameters: period and smoothing method of the moving average. It also allows changing the colors of the candles (borders and filling) and of the moving average. Professor André Machado’s
      FREE
      Phibo MA SAR
      Samuel Manoel De Souza
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      Baseado no indicador MIMA SAR, que é uma combinação dos indicadores MIMA Consolidação e MIMA Tendência, da metodologia Phicube. O indicador é composto pelos 8 fractais, 17,34.72.144.305,610.1292,2554. Sendo a tendência indicada pelas linhas finas e a consolidação pelas linhas mais espessas. Para usar o indicador de maneira adequada deve-se partir do princípio de que tudo na natureza segue o caminho que oferece menor resistência. Isso significa que para uma reversão da tendência ocorrer nesse mod
      FREE
      Фильтр:
      Tyler Sanchez
      573
      Tyler Sanchez 2025.09.13 21:27 
       

      Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

      Samuel Manoel De Souza
      37364
      Ответ разработчика Samuel Manoel De Souza 2025.12.15 20:38
      Thank you for your feedback.
      Ответ на отзыв