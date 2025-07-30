Trading View ToMT5

The Ultimate TradingView to MT5 Bridge Automation

Stop manual trading and latency issues. TradingView to MT5 Copier PRO is the fastest and most reliable bridge to execute your TradingView alerts directly on MetaTrader 5. Whether you use custom indicators, Strategy Tester scripts, or manual drawings, this EA executes your trades instantly using High-Speed WebSocket technology.

Unlike simple copiers, this PRO version includes Arena Statistics – a professional built-in dashboard to analyze your trading performance, drawdown, and Sharpe ratio directly on the chart.

 Key Features

  •  Ultra-Fast Execution: Uses WebSocket connectivity (faster than standard WebRequest) to minimize slippage.

  •  Universal Broker Support: Works with Any Broker and Prop Firm (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.). You do not need to use the same broker on both platforms.

  •  Smart Asset Mapper: Auto-detects and maps symbols (e.g., converts XAUUSD to GOLD.pro , US30 to DJ30 ). Includes capability for manual overrides.

  •  Professional Risk Management:

    • Fixed Lot: Trade a specific volume every time.

    • Risk % per Trade: Auto-calculates lot size based on Stop Loss to risk exactly X% of your balance.

    • Fixed Cash Risk: Define exactly how much money ($) to risk per trade.

  •  Cross-Broker Intelligence: Sophisticated price alignment algorithm ensures accurate entry/exit even when TradingView and MT5 prices differ slightly.

 EXCLUSIVE: Arena Statistics Dashboard Included for free inside the EA, this powerful analytics panel helps you trade better:

  • Real-time Metrics: Monitor Win Rate, Profit Factor, and Sharpe Ratio.

  • Drawdown Monitor: Visualize your current and max drawdown to pass Prop Firm challenges.

  • Calendar View: See your daily/monthly profits in a clean calendar format.

  • Hourly Heatmap: Identify your most profitable trading hours.

  • Trade Journal: View open/closed positions directly on the dashboard.

 How It Works (3 Simple Steps)

  1. Install: Attach the EA to any MT5 chart.

  2. Connect: Use our dedicated Chrome Extension to link your TradingView alerts.

  3. Automate: Set your alerts in TradingView, and the EA handles the rest (Entry, TP, SL, Trailing, Close All).

 Technical Specifications

  • Multiple Instances: Smart detection system prevents accidental double-trades from multiple charts.

  • Close All Function: Supports "Close All" commands for emergency exits or strategy resets.

  • Auto-Updates: Built-in Update Manager notifies you of new features instantly.

 Perfect For:

  • Prop Firm Traders: Strict risk management and drawdown monitoring.

  • Swing Traders: Set alerts and let the EA manage the trade while you sleep.

  • Signal Providers: Automate your signals to your own accounts.

    TradingView , Copier , Trade Copy , Automation , Bridge , Signal , Alerts , Risk Management , Prop Firm , Dashboard , Analytics , Forex , Crypto , Indices , Gold , WebSocket , Utility
Фильтр:
Serin155
15
Serin155 2025.09.30 10:23 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mirel Daniel Gheonu
2531
Ответ разработчика Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.10.01 14:46
Thanks for the feedback!
Laur1111rrrr
35
Laur1111rrrr 2025.09.20 10:23 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mirel Daniel Gheonu
2531
Ответ разработчика Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.09.21 06:37
Thanks for the feedback!
Georgian Zavera
65
Georgian Zavera 2025.09.02 15:31 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mirel Daniel Gheonu
2531
Ответ разработчика Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.09.02 15:35
Thanks for the feedback! The expert advisor is completely free, with unlimited, non-expiring access. Simply update or reinstall it from the Market and you'll have access to all its features without any limits. Happy trading!
Ответ на отзыв