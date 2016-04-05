My Chart Generator

What if your chart adapted to the market instead of the clock?

 

THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES

 Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator.

 

My Chart Generator is a MetaTrader 5 background service that builds  live, fully historical three types of custom charts :1. Range/Volume Balanced chart, 2. Range/Volume Absorption chart and 3. Constant Volume chart from any symbol — Forex pairs, crypto, indices, commodities, or anything available in your MT5 terminal. Unlike time-based charts where every bar has an identical duration regardless of what the market is doing, a Range/Volume bar closes only when price has moved a minimum distance AND a minimum volume has been accumulated. The result is a chart whose rhythm is driven entirely by market activity: during quiet, low-participation periods bars compress and fewer signals fire; during active, high-conviction moves bars flow cleanly and structure becomes readable at a glance.

 To control it download the free indicator My Chart Control

RVH BALANCE CHART — ONE CLICK R/V CALIBRATION

The Balance Chart function analyses the bottleneck split of the current custom chart: what percentage of bars closed because the Range threshold was satisfied first (R%), the Volume threshold first (V%), or both simultaneously (S%). It then automatically adjusts Range and Volume across multiple passes until both dimensions contribute roughly equally — producing a chart where price movement and volume carry balanced weight in every bar. A balanced chart has a cleaner, more consistent rhythm and responds more reliably to indicator signals.


RVH ABSORPTION CHART — ONE CLICK R/V ABSORPTION  CALIBRATION

The Absorption Chart function creates a chart that focuses on areas that volume absorption occurs. 


CONSTANT VOLUME CHART — ONE CLICK CREATION

The Constant Volume Chart function creates a chart to equal volume per bar that can be adjusted according to your preference. 


IMPORTANT NOTE: HISTORY OF AVAILABLE TICK DATA DEPENDS ON YOUR BROKER


HOW IT WORKS

The Generator runs as a dedicated MT5 Service — a background process that stays alive independently of any chart. It reads the raw tick stream from your chosen source symbol, accumulates each tick into the current open bar, and closes that bar the moment both the Range threshold (minimum point movement) and the Volume threshold (minimum tick accumulation) are satisfied. The completed bar is written to an MT5 Custom Symbol, which then appears as a normal chart in your terminal — fully compatible with all indicators, expert advisors, and drawing tools.

When the Generator starts for the first time it seeds the custom chart with the full available tick history from a user-defined start date, so the historical portion of the chart is as meaningful and back-testable as the live portion. There is no artificial gap between history and live data.

 

SIX STYLE PRESETS — ONE CLICK TO CHANGE

 My Chart Generator has six built-in style presets that automatically calibrate Range and Volume from the symbol's own recent tick activity:

  — bars+  (like a Daily ): targets approximately one bar per one to two days. Maximum noise filtering for multi-session position trading.

— bars++  (like 4HR): targets approximately one bar per four hours. A well-rounded timeframe for position and swing traders.

— bars+++  (like 1HR): targets approximately one bar per hour. The recommended starting point for intraday directional trading.

— bars++++  (like 30min): targets approximately one bar per thirty minutes. Suited to breakout and momentum strategies.

— bars+++++  (like 5min): targets approximately one bar per five minutes. Fast, clean bars for active intraday scalping.

— bars++++++  (like 2min): targets approximately one bar per two minutes. Ultra-high frequency for tick-dense symbols such as major crypto pairs.

IMPORTANT NOTE: HISTORY OF AVAILABLE TICK DATA DEPENDS ON YOUR BROKER

  A Custom style is also available for traders who prefer to set Range and Volume manually.

 

PROFILE SCORING AND ADVISOR INTELLIGENCE

  The Generator is not just a bar builder — it is the intelligence layer of the My Chart ecosystem. It owns the Advisor brain, which analyses recent chart structure to detect the current market regime (trend impulse, pullback, range rotation, breakout expansion, absorption, compression, or chop) and recommends the optimal indicator profile. It also runs the full multi-pass profile scoring engine used by the Optimize for Indicator function, evaluating how cleanly a chosen indicator's signals align with the custom chart's bar structure.

 

Supported scoring profiles include: EMA/MA, EMA Cross, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, MFI, Bollinger Bands, Williams %R, CCI, ADX, ATR, OBV, Accumulation/Distribution, Weis Wave/Speed Index, Wave Absorption, Flat Absorption, and External Indicator (any custom MQL5 indicator with configurable signal buffers).

 

EXTERNAL INDICATOR SUPPORT

Connect any custom MQL5 indicator that publishes buy and sell signals to buffers to the Generator's scoring engine. Configure the signal buffer indices and buffer mode (single signed buffer or separate long/short buffers), and the Generator will score that indicator's behaviour across multiple R/V candidates during the Optimize for Indicator workflow — finding the exact bar construction settings that make your indicator perform at its best on that symbol.

 

CONTROLLED BY FREE MY CHART CONTROL INDICATOR https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178749

  The Generator has no on-chart UI. All interaction — changing style, adjusting R/V, triggering Balance Chart, Optimize, Deep Scan, and Find Indicator — is handled by the companion My Chart Control indicator, which must be attached to the custom chart. The two components communicate through MT5 Global Variables and are designed to run together as a single integrated system.

 

REQUIREMENTS

— MetaTrader 5 terminal, build 3000 or later.

— My Chart Control indicator (free indicator).

— Source symbol must be available with tick history in MT5 Market Watch.


To download the manual sign up for free on my site: www.tradethevolumewaves.com and download it from your profile menu under files

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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
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Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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Sirikorn Rungsang
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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Ho Tuan Thang
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
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5 (1)
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
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Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
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George Angelo Boutselis
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Chart Copilot — это торговый ассистент, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам быстрее размещать сделки, управлять открытыми позициями и устанавливать оповещения любого типа непосредственно с графика. Все эти функции доступны как через графическую панель, так и через чат-бота. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции: Пробная версия  - Инструкции по настройке Чат-бот Chart Copilot поставляется с выделенным сервером, работающим с большой языковой моделью — это означает, что нет необходимости
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
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Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Утилиты
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Trend Lines MT5 with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trend Lines Cross  This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened. How to:   Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1.  Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2. Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you a
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Индикаторы
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
Wave Anatomy Visit:  http://www.trafethevolumewaves.com  for more information Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages: Easy Movement Hard time to move Fast move This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time. Fur
Range Volume Hybrid Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Утилиты
1. Introduction Range Volume Hybrid (RVH) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that creates custom chart symbols using a unique dual-condition bar formation method. Unlike traditional charts where bars close based on a single criterion (time, range, or volume), RVH bars close only when BOTH a minimum price range AND a minimum volume threshold are met simultaneously.  Download also and install RVH Monito r Indicator - to control the EA from the custom charts (it's Free)  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
Tick Chart Constant Volume Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Утилиты
1. Overview   The Tick Chart Toolset is a pair of tightly coupled MQL5 files that generate and control professional Constant Volume charts inside MetaTrader 5 as custom symbols. Unlike time-based charts, each bar closes only when a target volume threshold is reached, giving you a noise-filtered, activity-proportional view of the market. Free "Tick Chart Monitor Indicator" to control the generator EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17104   Component Type Role Tick_Chart_Generator_AI_MT5
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