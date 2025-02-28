Moedas / HAYW
HAYW: Hayward Holdings Inc
15.19 USD 0.08 (0.53%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HAYW para hoje mudou para 0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.06 e o mais alto foi 15.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hayward Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAYW Notícias
- Flex and Renesas Team Up for Advanced Power Management Solutions
- Stifel reitera classificação de compra para ações da Hayward Holdings, mantém preço-alvo de US$ 18
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Hayward Holdings stock, maintains $18 target
- HAYW or GRMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Hayward Holdings stock price target raised to $18 by Stifel on pricing power
- Hayward Holdings outlook revised to positive by S&P on solid performance
- Hayward Holdings: Not Ready To Buy Just Yet (NYSE:HAYW)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hayward Holdings (HAYW) Q2 Earnings
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HAYW)
- Hayward Q2 2025 slides: Record margins and tariff mitigation drive results
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Hayward Holdings earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- SIGMA LITHIUM (SGML) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. Investor Alert (NYSE: HAYW): Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against the Company’s Officers and Directors for Possible False Statem
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Hayward Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- Hayward Holdings at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Hayward Holdings to Participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
- Hayward Holdings announces board election results
- McIntyre Partnerships Q4 2024 Partners Letter
- Hayward Holdings: A Deserved Downgrade After Shares Dipped (NYSE:HAYW)
- CSW Industrials: When Quality And Growth Justify A Premium (NASDAQ:CSWI)
Faixa diária
15.06 15.25
Faixa anual
11.10 16.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.11
- Open
- 15.24
- Bid
- 15.19
- Ask
- 15.49
- Low
- 15.06
- High
- 15.25
- Volume
- 68
- Mudança diária
- 0.53%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.20%
- Mudança anual
- -0.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh