통화 / HAYW
HAYW: Hayward Holdings Inc
14.92 USD 0.40 (2.61%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HAYW 환율이 오늘 -2.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.87이고 고가는 15.33이었습니다.
Hayward Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
14.87 15.33
년간 변동
11.10 16.86
- 이전 종가
- 15.32
- 시가
- 15.33
- Bid
- 14.92
- Ask
- 15.22
- 저가
- 14.87
- 고가
- 15.33
- 볼륨
- 6.914 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.61%
- 월 변동
- -6.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.26%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.42%
