QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HAYW
Tornare a Azioni

HAYW: Hayward Holdings Inc

14.92 USD 0.40 (2.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HAYW ha avuto una variazione del -2.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.87 e ad un massimo di 15.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Hayward Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HAYW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.87 15.33
Intervallo Annuale
11.10 16.86
Chiusura Precedente
15.32
Apertura
15.33
Bid
14.92
Ask
15.22
Minimo
14.87
Massimo
15.33
Volume
6.914 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.61%
Variazione Mensile
-6.05%
Variazione Semestrale
7.26%
Variazione Annuale
-2.42%
20 settembre, sabato