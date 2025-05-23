CotationsSections
Devises / HAYW
HAYW: Hayward Holdings Inc

14.92 USD 0.40 (2.61%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HAYW a changé de -2.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.87 et à un maximum de 15.33.

Suivez la dynamique Hayward Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
14.87 15.33
Range Annuel
11.10 16.86
Clôture Précédente
15.32
Ouverture
15.33
Bid
14.92
Ask
15.22
Plus Bas
14.87
Plus Haut
15.33
Volume
6.914 K
Changement quotidien
-2.61%
Changement Mensuel
-6.05%
Changement à 6 Mois
7.26%
Changement Annuel
-2.42%
20 septembre, samedi