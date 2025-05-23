Devises / HAYW
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HAYW: Hayward Holdings Inc
14.92 USD 0.40 (2.61%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HAYW a changé de -2.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.87 et à un maximum de 15.33.
Suivez la dynamique Hayward Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAYW Nouvelles
- 3 Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
- MKS (MKSI) Moves 8.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Itron's AMI Solution Deployed by ASPA for Grid Modernization
- Flex and Renesas Team Up for Advanced Power Management Solutions
- Stifel réitère sa recommandation d’achat sur l’action Hayward Holdings avec un objectif de 18€
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Hayward Holdings stock, maintains $18 target
- HAYW or GRMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Hayward Holdings stock price target raised to $18 by Stifel on pricing power
- Hayward Holdings outlook revised to positive by S&P on solid performance
- Hayward Holdings: Not Ready To Buy Just Yet (NYSE:HAYW)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hayward Holdings (HAYW) Q2 Earnings
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HAYW)
- Hayward Q2 2025 slides: Record margins and tariff mitigation drive results
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Hayward Holdings earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- SIGMA LITHIUM (SGML) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. Investor Alert (NYSE: HAYW): Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against the Company’s Officers and Directors for Possible False Statem
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Hayward Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- Hayward Holdings at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Hayward Holdings to Participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
- Hayward Holdings announces board election results
Range quotidien
14.87 15.33
Range Annuel
11.10 16.86
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.32
- Ouverture
- 15.33
- Bid
- 14.92
- Ask
- 15.22
- Plus Bas
- 14.87
- Plus Haut
- 15.33
- Volume
- 6.914 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.05%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.26%
- Changement Annuel
- -2.42%
20 septembre, samedi