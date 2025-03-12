クォートセクション
通貨 / HAYW
HAYW: Hayward Holdings Inc

15.32 USD 0.21 (1.39%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HAYWの今日の為替レートは、1.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.06の安値と15.40の高値で取引されました。

Hayward Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.06 15.40
1年のレンジ
11.10 16.86
以前の終値
15.11
始値
15.24
買値
15.32
買値
15.62
安値
15.06
高値
15.40
出来高
3.194 K
1日の変化
1.39%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.53%
6ヶ月の変化
10.14%
1年の変化
0.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K