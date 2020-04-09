JMT Funded Man


JMT Funded Man V13 - Professional Risk-Managed Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

Overview

JMT Funded Man V13 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specifically engineered for funded accounts and prop firms. This EA provides an intuitive graphical interface with advanced risk management tools, enabling precise, controlled trades while maintaining strict risk parameters. Ideal for funded traders, it ensures compliance with prop firm rules by preventing excessive drawdowns through intelligent capital reservation.

Key Highlight for Funded Accounts: The EA's Reserved Amount feature allows you to set aside untouchable capital, ensuring your account never falls below critical drawdown levels. Risk percentages are always calculated from the remaining tradable balance (total balance minus reserved amount), providing maximum protection and compliance for funded trading challenges.

Key Features

Advanced Risk Management System

  • Dual Risk Modes: Choose between percentage-based risk (e.g., 2% of account balance) or fixed currency risk amounts for precise control.
  • Reserved Amount Protection: Set aside a portion of your balance as untouchable reserves, ensuring capital preservation and preventing drawdown violations on funded accounts.
  • Dynamic Lot Calculation: Automatically calculates optimal lot sizes based on current risk settings and stop-loss distance.
  • Multi-Order Execution: Splits large orders into multiple smaller ones if they exceed broker limits, maintaining risk accuracy.

Flexible Stop-Loss Modes

  • 2BAR Mode: Sets SL at the lowest low of the previous two bars (for BUY) or highest high (for SELL).
  • 1BAR Mode: Uses the previous bar's low/high as SL for conservative positioning.
  • FIXED Mode: Applies a fixed point-based SL distance from entry price.

Trailing Stop Loss

  • Configurable Trailing: Enable/disable trailing SL with adjustable step and trigger distances.
  • Automatic Adjustment: Moves SL in your favor as the trade progresses, locking in profits.

Risk-Reward Ratio Control

  • Adjustable RR Ratio: Set custom risk-reward ratios from 1:0.1 to 1:5.0.
  • Real-time Calculation: TP is automatically positioned based on SL distance and RR ratio.

Professional User Interface

  • Modern Panel Design: Sleek, dark-themed control panel with gradient buttons and clear visual hierarchy.
  • Real-time Updates: Live display of account balance, floating P/L, lot sizes, and risk amounts.
  • One-Click Trading: BUY, SELL, and CLOSE ALL buttons for instant trade execution.
  • Visual Feedback: Buttons change color based on active settings (e.g., selected SL mode highlights).

Advanced Visualization

  • SL/TP Preview Lines: Shows potential SL and TP levels on the chart before trading.
  • Trade Level Lines: Displays actual entry, SL, and TP lines for open positions with labels.
  • Fixed 10-Bar Length: All lines extend exactly 10 bars for consistent visualization.

Customization Options

  • Panel Positioning: Adjustable X/Y coordinates for panel placement.
  • Color Schemes: Customizable panel colors, accent colors, and line colors.
  • Update Frequency: Configurable tick-based update intervals.
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades managed by this EA.
  • Slippage Control: Set maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

Account and Currency Handling

  • Multi-Currency Support: Automatic account currency detection or manual override (USD/GBP/EUR).
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with various brokers and account types.
  • Symbol-Specific Settings: Global variables store settings per symbol for multi-chart use.

How It Works

  1. Setup: Attach the EA to your chart and configure inputs via the MetaTrader 5 inputs dialog.
  2. Risk Configuration: Set your risk preferences (percentage or fixed amount) and reserved balance.
  3. SL Mode Selection: Choose your preferred stop-loss calculation method.
  4. RR Adjustment: Fine-tune your risk-reward ratio.
  5. Trade Execution: Click BUY or SELL to open positions with automatic lot sizing and SL/TP placement.
  6. Monitoring: Watch real-time updates on the panel and chart visualizations.
  7. Trailing (Optional): Enable trailing SL to protect profits on winning trades.

Benefits for Funded Traders

  • Prop Firm Ready: Strict risk management ensures compliance with funded account rules.
  • Consistent Risk Control: Never exceeds your set risk per trade, protecting your capital.
  • Professional Presentation: Clean, modern interface suitable for trading evaluations.
  • Visual Trading: Chart lines help with trade planning and position management.
  • Flexible Strategies: Adaptable to various trading styles and market conditions.
  • Drawdown Protection: Reserved capital prevents falling below maximum drawdown thresholds, critical for funded accounts.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum Account Balance: No strict minimum, but requires sufficient funds for risk settings
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher for optimal lot sizing
  • Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (settings persist across timeframe changes)
  • Broker Requirements: Must support market orders, SL/TP, and position sizing

Input Parameters

  • ReservedAmount: Amount to keep safe from trading
  • InitialRiskPercent: Starting percentage risk
  • RiskStep: Increment for risk adjustments
  • FixedRiskAmount: Fixed risk amount in USD
  • CurrencyRiskStep: Step for fixed risk adjustments
  • InitialSLMode: Default SL mode (2BAR/1BAR/FIXED)
  • FixedSLPoints: Points for fixed SL mode
  • InitialTPRatio: Starting RR ratio
  • TPRatioStep: Increment for RR adjustments
  • MagicNumber: Unique trade identifier
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage
  • MaxLotPerOrder: Maximum lot size per single order
  • ManualAccountCurrency: Force account currency
  • PanelX/Y: Panel position coordinates
  • Panel/Accent/RiskPercentColor: Color customizations
  • UpdateInterval: Ticks between updates
  • TrailingStep/Trigger: Trailing SL parameters
  • TradeComment: Custom comment for trades
  • LineWidth/LengthBars: Visualization settings
  • ShowSLTPLines: Enable/disable preview lines
  • Entry/SL/TPLineColor: Line color customizations

Screenshots and Demo

Include screenshots showing:

  • The control panel with all buttons and displays
  • Chart with SL/TP preview lines
  • Open trade with actual trade levels
  • Settings dialog with all inputs

Support and Updates

  • Regular updates for MetaTrader 5 compatibility
  • Documentation and setup guide included
  • Customer support for licensing and usage question

