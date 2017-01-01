DocumentaçãoSeções
CCheckBox é uma classe de controle complexa.

Descrição

A classe de controle CCheckBox exibe uma caixa de seleção que permite ao usuário selecionar uma condição verdadeira ou falsa.

Declaração

   class CCheckBox : public CWndContainer

Título

   #include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CCheckBox

O resultado de trabalho é apresentado abaixo do código:

ControlsCheckBox

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Criar controle

Manipuladores de eventos do gráfico

 

OnEvent

Manipulador de eventos de todos os eventos de gráfico

Propriedades

 

Text

Obtém/Define a etiqueta de texto associado com o controle

Color

Obtém/Define a cor da etiqueta de texto associado com o controle

State

 

Checked

Obtém/Define um valor indicando se o controle está verificado

Dados

 

Value

Obtém/Define o valor associado com o controle

Controles dependentes

 

CreateButton

Cria controle dependente (botão)

CreateLabel

Cria controle dependente (etiqueta)

Manipuladores de controle de eventos dependentes

 

ClickButton

Manipulador de eventos "ClickButton" (virtual)

ClickLabel

Manipulador de eventos "ClickLabel" (virtual)

Exemplo de criação do painel com controles "Alternador com confirmação":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsCheckBox.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckBox         m_check_box1;                    // CCheckBox object
   CCheckBox         m_check_box2;                    // CCheckBox object
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateCheckBox1(void);
   bool              CreateCheckBox2(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeCheckBox1(void);
   void              OnChangeCheckBox2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box1,OnChangeCheckBox1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box2,OnChangeCheckBox2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateCheckBox1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateCheckBox2())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_box1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Text("CheckBox1"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_box2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Text("CheckBox2"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box2))
      return(false);
   m_check_box2.Checked(true);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box1.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }