DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCCheckBox 

CCheckBox

CCheckBox è una classe del controllo complesso CheckBox.

Descrizione

Il Controllo CCheckBox visualizza una casella di controllo che consente all'utente di selezionare una condizione vera o falsa.

Dichiarazione

   class CCheckBox : public CWndContainer

Titolo

   #include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CCheckBox

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsCheckBox

Metodi della Classe

Create

 

Create

Crea il controllo

Event handlers chart

 

OnEvent

Event Handler di tutti gli eventi del chart

Proprietà

 

Testo

Ottiene/Imposta l'etichetta di testo, associata al controllo

Color

Ottiene/Imposta il colore dell' etichetta di testo, associato al controllo

State

 

Checked

Ottiene/Imposta il valore che indica se il controllo viene controllato

Data

 

Value

Ottiene/Imposta il valore associato al controllo

Controlli dipendenti

 

CreateButton

Crea il controllo dipendente (bottone)

CreateLabel

Crea il controllo dipendente (etichetta)

Event handlers dei controlli Dependent

 

ClickButton

"ClickButton" event handler (virtual)

ClickLabel

"ClickLabel" event handler (virtual)

Example of creating a panel with Checkbox control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsCheckBox.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckBox         m_check_box1;                    // CCheckBox object
   CCheckBox         m_check_box2;                    // CCheckBox object
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateCheckBox1(void);
   bool              CreateCheckBox2(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeCheckBox1(void);
   void              OnChangeCheckBox2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box1,OnChangeCheckBox1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box2,OnChangeCheckBox2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateCheckBox1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateCheckBox2())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_box1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Text("CheckBox1"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_box2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Text("CheckBox2"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box2))
      return(false);
   m_check_box2.Checked(true);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box1.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }