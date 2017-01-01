DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCCheckBox 

CCheckBox

CCheckBox is class of the CheckBox complex control.

Description

CCheckBox control displays a check box that allows a user to select a true or false condition at a mouse click.

Declaration

   class CCheckBox : public CWndContainer

Title

   #include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CCheckBox

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsCheckBox

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Chart event handlers

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Properties

 

Text

Gets/sets text label associated with the control

Color

Gets/sets color of text label associated with the control

State

 

Checked

Gets/sets a value indicating whether the control is checked

Data

 

Value

Gets/sets the value associated with the control

Dependent controls

 

CreateButton

Creates dependent control (button)

CreateLabel

Creates dependent control (label)

Dependent controls event handlers

 

ClickButton

"ClickButton" internal event handler (virtual)

ClickLabel

"ClickLabel" internal event handler (virtual)

Example of creating a panel with Checkbox control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsCheckBox.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckBox         m_check_box1;                    // CCheckBox object
   CCheckBox         m_check_box2;                    // CCheckBox object
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateCheckBox1(void);
   bool              CreateCheckBox2(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeCheckBox1(void);
   void              OnChangeCheckBox2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box1,OnChangeCheckBox1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box2,OnChangeCheckBox2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateCheckBox1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateCheckBox2())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_box1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Text("CheckBox1"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_box2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Text("CheckBox2"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box2))
      return(false);
   m_check_box2.Checked(true);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box1.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 