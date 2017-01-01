DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCCheckBox 

CCheckBox

La classe CCheckBox est une classe de contrôle complexe de CheckBox.

Description

Le contrôle CCheckBox affiche une case à cocher permettant à l'utilisateur de sélectionner une condition vraie ou fausse.

Déclaration

   class CCheckBox : public CWndContainer

Titre

   #include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>

Hiérarchie d'héritage

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CCheckBox

Résultat du code fournit ci-dessous :

ControlsCheckBox

Méthodes de Classe

Création

 

Create

Crée le contrôle

Gestionnaires d'évènements graphiques

 

OnEvent

Gestionnaire d'évènement à la base de tous les évènements graphiques

Propriétés

 

Texte

Retourne/Définit le texte de l'étiquette associée au contrôle

Color

Retourne/Définit la couleur du texte de l'étiquette associée au contrôle

Etat

 

Checked

Retourne/Définit une valeur indiquant si le contrôle est coché ou pas

Données

 

Value

Retourne/Définit la valeur associée au contrôle

Contrôles dépendants

 

CreateButton

Crée un contrôle dépendant (bouton)

CreateLabel

Crée un contrôle dépendant (étiquette)

Gestionnaires d'évènements des contrôles dépendants

 

ClickButton

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "ClickButton"

ClickLabel

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "ClickLabel"

Méthodes héritées de la classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide

Example of creating a panel with Checkbox control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsCheckBox.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Panneaux de Contrôle et Dialogues. Classe de démonstration CCheckBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| définition                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- placement
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indentation depuis la gauche (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indentation depuis la sommet (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indentation depuis la droite (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indentation depuis le fond (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // coordonnée X du gap
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // coordonnée Y du gap
//--- pour les boutons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // largeur
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour la zone d'indication
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour les contrôles de type groupe
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // largeur
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // hauteur
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // hauteur
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // hauteur
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage : dialogue principale de l'application des Contrôles   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckBox         m_check_box1;                    // Objet CCheckBox
   CCheckBox         m_check_box2;                    // Objet CCheckBox
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- création
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- gestionnaire d'évènement du graphique
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
   //--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   bool              CreateCheckBox1(void);
   bool              CreateCheckBox2(void);
   //--- gestionnaires des évènements de contrôle dépendants
   void              OnChangeCheckBox1(void);
   void              OnChangeCheckBox2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box1,OnChangeCheckBox1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box2,OnChangeCheckBox2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructeur                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructeur                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Création                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   if(!CreateCheckBox1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateCheckBox2())
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée l'élément "CheckBox"                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox1(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- création
   if(!m_check_box1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Text("CheckBox1"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box1))
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée l'élément "CheckBox"                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox2(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- création
   if(!m_check_box2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Text("CheckBox2"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box2))
      return(false);
   m_check_box2.Checked(true);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Coché="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Coché="+IntegerToString(m_check_box1.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Coché="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Variables Globales                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'initialisation de l'Expert       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- crée le dialogue de l'application
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- lance l'application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succès
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de désinitialisation de l'Expert                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- détruit le dialogue
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'évènement du graphique                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // identifiant de l'évènement  
                  const long& lparam,   // paramètre d'évènement de type long
                  const double& dparam, // paramètre d'évènement de type double
                  const string& sparam) // paramètre d'évènement de type string
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }