CCheckBox 

CCheckBox

CCheckBox は CheckBox の複雑なコントロールのクラスです。

説明

CCheckBox コントロールは、ユーザが true または false の条件を選択することを可能にするチェックボックスが表示します。

宣言

  class CCheckBox : public CWndContainer

タイトル

  #include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CCheckBox

下記のコ—ドの結果：

ControlsCheckBox

クラスメソッド

Create

 

Create

コントロールの作成

チャートイベントハンドラ

 

OnEvent

全てのチャートイベントのハンドラ

プロパティ

 

Text

コントロールに関連付けられたラベルを取得/設定します。

Color

コントロールに関連付けられたラベルの色を取得/設定します。

State

 

Checked

コントロールがチェックされているかどうかを示す値を取得/設定します。

Data

 

コントロールに関連付けられた値を取得/設定します。

依存コントロール

 

CreateButton

依存コントロール（ボタン）を作成します。

CreateLabel

依存コントロール（ラベル）を作成します。

依存コントロールのイベントハンドラ

 

ClickButton

「ClickButton」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

ClickLabel

「ClickLabe」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide

Example of creating a panel with Checkbox control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsCheckBox.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)     // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)     // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)     // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)     // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)     // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)     // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
 {
private:
  CCheckBox         m_check_box1;                   // CCheckBox object
  CCheckBox         m_check_box2;                   // CCheckBox object
public:
                    CControlsDialog(void);
                   ~CControlsDialog(void);
  //--- create
  virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
  //--- chart event handler
  virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
  //--- create dependent controls
  bool              CreateCheckBox1(void);
  bool              CreateCheckBox2(void);
  //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
  void              OnChangeCheckBox1(void);
  void              OnChangeCheckBox2(void);
 };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box1,OnChangeCheckBox1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box2,OnChangeCheckBox2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
 {
  if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
  if(!CreateCheckBox1())
    return(false);
  if(!CreateCheckBox2())
    return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox1(void)
 {
//--- coordinates
  int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
  int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
  int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
  int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
  if(!m_check_box1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
  if(!m_check_box1.Text("CheckBox1"))
    return(false);
  if(!m_check_box1.Color(clrBlue))
    return(false);
  if(!Add(m_check_box1))
    return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox2(void)
 {
//--- coordinates
  int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X;
  int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
  int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
  int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
  if(!m_check_box2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
  if(!m_check_box2.Text("CheckBox2"))
    return(false);
  if(!m_check_box2.Color(clrBlue))
    return(false);
  if(!Add(m_check_box2))
    return(false);
  m_check_box2.Checked(true);
  Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox1(void)
 {
  Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box1.Checked()));
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox2(void)
 {
  Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- create application dialog
  if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
    return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
  ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
 {
//---
  Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
  ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
 {
  ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
 }

 