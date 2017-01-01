|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ControlsCheckBox.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT (11) // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP (11) // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT (11) // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM (11) // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X (5) // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y (5) // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH (100) // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT (20) // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT (20) // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH (150) // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT (179) // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT (56) // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT (93) // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
{
private:
CCheckBox m_check_box1; // CCheckBox object
CCheckBox m_check_box2; // CCheckBox object
public:
CControlsDialog(void);
~CControlsDialog(void);
//--- create
virtual bool Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
//--- chart event handler
virtual bool OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
//--- create dependent controls
bool CreateCheckBox1(void);
bool CreateCheckBox2(void);
//--- handlers of the dependent controls events
void OnChangeCheckBox1(void);
void OnChangeCheckBox2(void);
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box1,OnChangeCheckBox1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box2,OnChangeCheckBox2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
{
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
{
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
{
if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
if(!CreateCheckBox1())
return(false);
if(!CreateCheckBox2())
return(false);
//--- succeed
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox1(void)
{
//--- coordinates
int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
(BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
(RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
if(!m_check_box1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
return(false);
if(!m_check_box1.Text("CheckBox1"))
return(false);
if(!m_check_box1.Color(clrBlue))
return(false);
if(!Add(m_check_box1))
return(false);
//--- succeed
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox2(void)
{
//--- coordinates
int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X;
int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
(BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
(RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
if(!m_check_box2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
return(false);
if(!m_check_box2.Text("CheckBox2"))
return(false);
if(!m_check_box2.Color(clrBlue))
return(false);
if(!Add(m_check_box2))
return(false);
m_check_box2.Checked(true);
Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
//--- succeed
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox1(void)
{
Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box1.Checked()));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox2(void)
{
Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- create application dialog
if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id, // event ID
const long& lparam, // event parameter of the long type
const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
{
ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
}