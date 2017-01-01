DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarPaneles y ventanas de diálogoCCheckBox 

Klasse CCheckBox

CCheckBox ist eine Klasse des kombinierten Steuerelements "Schalter mit Fixierung".

Beschreibung

Klasse CCheckBox wird für Erstellung eines Steuerelements, welches Zustand auf den Gegenzustand mit dem Mausklick ändert, verwendet.

Deklaration

   class CCheckBox : public CWndContainer

Kopf

   #include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CCheckBox

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsCheckBox

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung

 

Create

Erstellt ein Steuerelement

Behandlung von Chart-Ereignissen

 

OnEvent

Behandelt alle Chart-Ereignisse

Einstellungen

 

Text

Erhält/setzt den Erläuterungstext eines Steuerelements

Color

Erhält/setzt die Farbe des Erläuterungstextes eines Steuerelements

Zustand

 

Checked

Erhält/setzt den Zustand eines Steuerelements

Daten

 

Value

Erhält/setzt den mit dem Steuerelement verbundenen Wert

Unterlegende Steuerelemente

 

CreateButton

Erstellt ein unterlegendes Steuerelement (Taste) eines Steuerelements

CreateLabel

Erstellt ein unterlegendes Steuerelement (Erläuterung-Label) eines Steuerelements

Behandlung der Ereignisse der unterlegenden Steuerelemente

 

ClickButton

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ClickButton" eines Steuerelements

ClickLabel

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ClickLabel" eines Steuerelements

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panels mit dem Steuerelement "Umschalter mit Fixierung":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsCheckBox.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckBox"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckBox.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckBox         m_check_box1;                    // CCheckBox object
   CCheckBox         m_check_box2;                    // CCheckBox object
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateCheckBox1(void);
   bool              CreateCheckBox2(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeCheckBox1(void);
   void              OnChangeCheckBox2(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box1,OnChangeCheckBox1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_box2,OnChangeCheckBox2)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateCheckBox1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateCheckBox2())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_box1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Text("CheckBox1"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box1.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckBox" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckBox2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+GROUP_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_box2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckBox2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Text("CheckBox2"))
      return(false);
   if(!m_check_box2.Color(clrBlue))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_box2))
      return(false);
   m_check_box2.Checked(true);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box1.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckBox2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Checked="+IntegerToString(m_check_box2.Checked()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }