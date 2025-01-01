- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartPeriod
Retorna o periodo do gráfico especificado.
|
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartPeriod(
Parâmetros
chart_id=0
[in] ID Gráfico. Representa o gráfico atual.
Valor retornado
A função retorna um valor ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. Se gráfico não existir retorna 0 (zero).
Exemplo:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+