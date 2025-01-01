DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con gráficosChartPeriod 

ChartPeriod

Devuelve el valor del período del gráfico especificado.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  ChartPeriod(
   long  chart_id=0      // identificador del gráfico
   );

Parámetros

chart_id=0

[in]  Identificador del gráfico. 0 significa el gráfico actual.

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. Si el gráfico no existe, se devuelve 0.

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtenemos el periodo del gráfico actual y mostramos el valor resultante en el registro
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=ChartPeriod();
   Print("Current chart period: "EnumToString(period));
   
//--- tomamos el identificador de un gráfico existente (en este caso, el actual)
   long chart_id=ChartID();
   period=ChartPeriod(chart_id);
   PrintFormat("Chart period with ID %I64d: %s"chart_idEnumToString(period));
   
//--- establecemos un identificador de gráfico aleatorio
   period=ChartPeriod(1234567890);
   if(period==0)
      Print("The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist");
   else
      Print("Chart period with ID 1234567890: "EnumToString(period));
   /*
   resultado:
   Current chart periodPERIOD_M15
   Chart period with ID 133510090240498505PERIOD_M15
   The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist
   */
  }