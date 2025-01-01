- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartPeriod
Retourne la période du graphique indiqué.
|
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartPeriod(
Paramètres
chart_id=0
[in] L'identificateur du graphique. 0 signifie le graphique courant.
Valeur de Retour
Une valeur du type ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. Si le graphique n'existe pas, retourne 0.
Exemple :
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+