DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoOperazioni col GraficoChartPeriod 

ChartPeriod

Restituisce il periodo timeframe del grafico specificato.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  ChartPeriod(
   long  chart_id=0      // ID del Grafico
   );

Parametri

chart_id=0

[in] ID del Grafico. 0 significa il grafico corrente.

Valore restituito

La funzione restituisce uno dei valori ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. Se il grafico non esiste, restituisce 0.

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ottenere il periodo del grafico corrente e visualizzare il valore ottenuto nel journal
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=ChartPeriod();
   Print("Current chart period: "EnumToString(period));
   
//--- prendere l'esistente (in questo caso, il corrente) ID del grafico
   long chart_id=ChartID();
   period=ChartPeriod(chart_id);
   PrintFormat("Chart period with ID %I64d: %s"chart_idEnumToString(period));
   
//--- impostare un ID grafico casuale
   period=ChartPeriod(1234567890);
   if(period==0)
      Print("The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist");
   else
      Print("Chart period with ID 1234567890: "EnumToString(period));
   /*
   risultato:
   Current chart periodPERIOD_M15
   Chart period with ID 133510090240498505PERIOD_M15
   The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist
   */
  }