Outras classes na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 69): classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos

Bem, preparamos uma funcionalidade para usar objetos-gráficos, temos um objeto-gráfico que contém as listas de objetos-janelas do gráfico que, por sua vez, contêm listas dos indicadores anexados. É hora de combinar tudo isso numa coleção de objetos-gráficos que nos permitirá ter acesso conveniente a qualquer gráfico aberto no terminal. Com essa coleção não só poderemos ordenar, pesquisar e obter listas de objetos-gráficos por qualquer uma de suas propriedades, mas também usar um ou vários gráficos de maneira conveniente.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Em primeiro lugar, vamos adicionar novas mensagens à biblioteca.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, };

bem como os textos das mensagens correspondentes aos índices adicionados recentemente:



{ "Главное окно графика" , "Main chart window" }, { "Подокно графика" , "Chart subwindow" }, { "Подокон" , "Subwindows" }, { "Индикаторы в главном окне графика" , "Indicators in the main chart window" }, { "Индикаторы в окне графика" , "Indicators in the chart window" }, { "Индикатор" , "Indicator" }, { "Индикаторов" , "Indicators total" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Отсутствуют" , "No indicators" }, { "Коллекция чартов" , "Chart collection" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-чарт" , "Failed to create new chart object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-чарт в коллекцию" , "Failed to add chart object to collection" }, };

Nossa coleção de objetos-gráficos deve rastrear alterações no número de gráficos abertos e no número de janelas abertas, a fim de fazer alterações oportunas em nossas listas de gráficos e janelas abertas. Algumas mudanças podem ser rastreadas no manipulador OnChartEvent(), mas os testes mostraram que basicamente este indica que o gráfico sofreu algumas alterações - evento de alteração do gráfico (CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE), ou seja, não há especificações. Portanto, trabalharemos com o temporizador do programa e rastrearemos independentemente as alterações no número de gráficos e de janelas abertas. Outras alterações que ocorrem no gráfico podem ser rastreadas quer usando o manipulador OnChartEvent() mencionado acima quer herdando o objeto gráfico e o objeto-janela do objeto-gráfico da biblioteca CBaseObjExt, que por sua vez é o herdeiro do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca CBaseObj e dá funcionalidade de evento adicional aos seus objetos descendentes. Isso é necessário caso necessitemos de tal funcionalidade para trabalhar com gráficos posteriormente.



Uma vez que o trabalho com gráficos é realizado principalmente em modo semiautomático, bastará verificarmos o número atual de gráficos e janelas duas vezes por segundo para determinar as mudanças no número de gráficos e janelas abertos e compará-lo com o número anterior. Se não houver mudanças, nada precisa ser feito. Se houver alterações no número de janelas e gráficos, vamos atualizar os dados de nossa coleção.



Para os objetos-gráficos funcionarem no temporizador, precisaremos de mais um contador de temporizador de coleção de objetos-gráficos. Cada coleção no temporizador tem seu próprio contador de temporizador, o que nos permite acompanhar a frequência de atualização definida para a coleção. Além dos parâmetros do contador, precisaremos adicionar o identificador da nova coleção, uma vez que cada coleção de objetos possui seu próprio identificador para determinar a qual coleção pertence uma determinada lista de objetos.

Na seção "Substituição de macros" do arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh escrevemos os parâmetros do contador de temporizador da coleção de objetos-gráficos e o identificador da lista coleção de objetos-gráficos:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRADE_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 ) #define SND_ALERT "alert.wav" #define SND_ALERT2 "alert2.wav" #define SND_CONNECT "connect.wav" #define SND_DISCONNECT "disconnect.wav" #define SND_EMAIL "email.wav" #define SND_EXPERT "expert.wav" #define SND_NEWS "news.wav" #define SND_OK "ok.wav" #define SND_REQUEST "request.wav" #define SND_STOPS "stops.wav" #define SND_TICK "tick.wav" #define SND_TIMEOUT "timeout.wav" #define SND_WAIT "wait.wav" #define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1 ( 100 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1 ( 3 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2 ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2 ( 4 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID ( 8 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 )

Na enumeração das propriedades inteiras do gráfico removemos a constante CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, pois não encontrei um uso prático dessa propriedade para um objeto. Assim, diminuiremos em 1 o valor do número de propriedades inteiras (de 67 para 66):

#define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 )

Vamos corrigir os critérios para classificar os objetos-gráficos por propriedades, adicionando as propriedades para classificar objetos que ignorei anteriormente:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT,

E vamos remover a constante SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE da lista de constantes desta enumeração, pois não usaremos esta propriedade no objeto.



Todos os objetos cujas coleções temos na biblioteca, possuem suas próprias listas que podem ser classificadas por propriedades de objetos. A lista da coleção de objetos-gráficos também terá a capacidade de classificar - para localizar e selecionar objetos com os valores de propriedade necessários. Para cada um desses objetos, criamos nossos próprios métodos de classificação escritos no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh.



Vamos adicionar novos métodos ao arquivo de classe CSelect para organizar a pesquisa e classificação de objetos-gráficos.

Vamos anexar o arquivo de classe do objeto-gráfico ao arquivo de classe CSelect:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"

No final da listagem do corpo da classe declaramos novos métodos:

static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); };

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Na seção "Organizando a busca" do artigo 3 examinamos em detalhes a operação desses métodos.



Quando o número de janelas anexadas ao gráfico muda, os índices da janela mudam, portanto, em alguns casos, podemos precisar definir um novo índice de janela. No arquivo da classe do objeto-janela do gráfico, objeto \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh na seção pública da classe vamos escrever um novo método para definir o índice da janela:

class CWndInd : public CObject { private : long m_chart_id; string m_name; int m_index; int m_handle; public : CWndInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .m_index=index; } void Print ( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" )+ this .Header()); } string Header( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+ " " + this .Name(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; CWndInd( void ); CWndInd( const int handle, const string name, const int index) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {} };

Vamos modificar ligeiramente a classe- do objeto-gráfico localizado no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh.



Da lista de métodos privados para definir propriedades de objetos removemos a declaração do método SetVisible(), já que decidimos evitar a propriedade definida por este método, que não nos dá nenhuma carga útil:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetVisible( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void );

Fora do corpo da classe, encontramos sua implementação e também a removemos:

void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetVisible( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); }

O método simplesmente definia a propriedade de visibilidade da janela principal do gráfico para a propriedade inteira já removida acima. Não a usaremos, portanto, nos livraremos de todos os métodos associados a ela. Em qualquer caso, ainda podemos obter o valor desta propriedade da janela diretamente do ambiente, e não das propriedades do objeto-janela do gráfico.

Na seção privada da classe declaramos um método para criar uma lista de janelas anexadas ao gráfico:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); public :

Na seção pública da classe declaramos um método para atualizar as propriedades do objeto-gráfico e suas subjanelas:

void Refresh( void ); CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

Ao organizar o trabalho com o método que retorna o número total de janelas do gráfico, descobri que, após uma solicitação desses dados, sempre temos que configurá-los nas propriedades do objeto. Por isso, decidi combinar no método a solicitação desses dados e seu registro na propriedade do objeto.

No método WindowsTotal() inserimos a consulta e a definição da propriedade de número de janelas realizadas no método SetWindowsTotal() e, em seguida, o incluímos o retorno do valor recém-recebido e armazenado nas propriedades do objeto. Removeremos a implementação do método Visible():



int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetWindowsTotal(); return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE); }

Vamos adicionar mais um método que retorna um sinalizador que indica a prevalência de dado objeto-gráfico - o gráfico ao qual está anexado o programa criado com base na biblioteca:

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} bool IsMainChart( void ) const { return ( this .m_chart_id ==CBaseObj::GetMainChartID() ); } CChartWnd *GetWindowByIndex( const int index) const { return this .m_list_wnd.At(index); }

No objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca CBaseObj há uma variável m_chart_id_main que armazena o identificador do gráfico no qual o programa está sendo executado. Em seu construtor, esta variável é definida como o valor retornado pela função ChartID(), e o valor do identificador do gráfico atual é retornado pelo método GetMainChartID() da classe CBaseObj, que retorna o valor escrito na variável m_chart_id_main. Assim, devolvemos o sinalizador que indica que o identificador do gráfico atual corresponde ao identificador da janela principal do programa. Se os identificadores corresponderem, o método retornará true, caso contrário, false.



Do um construtor paramétrico excluímos a linha na qual é definido o valor de visibilidade da janela do gráfico atual:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS );

Mas em vez de um loop para criar objetos-janelas que pertencem a este gráfico

this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd.Add(wnd)) delete wnd; }

escrevemos uma chamada de método que crie uma lista de janelas que pertencem a este gráfico:



this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .CreateWindowsList();

Como resultado, o construtor paramétrico ficará assim:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .CreateWindowsList(); }

Do método GetPropertyDescription() que retorna uma descrição da propriedade inteira de um objeto, removemos o bloco de código no qual é criada a descrição do parâmetro de visibilidade da janela - removemos esta propriedade do objeto:



property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) :

Nos métodos que imprimem no log os dados de todos os indicadores de todas as janelas do gráfico e as propriedades de todas as janelas do gráfico, substituímos o tamanho do loop pelo número de objetos-janelas do gráfico nas listas:

void CChartObj::PrintWndIndicators( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total() ;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintIndicators( true ); } } void CChartObj::PrintWndParameters( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total() ;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintParameters( true ); } }

Anteriormente, os loops eram contados até o valor retornado pelo método WindowsTotal(), o que não é totalmente correto - esse método retorna o valor real obtido do gráfico, enquanto as listas podem conter menos ou mais objetos do que realmente são. Isso acontece quando seu número muda no gráfico do terminal. Por isso, corrigimos o loop que percorria o número errado de objetos na lista.



Fora do corpo da classe vamos escrever a implementação do método que atualiza o objeto gráfico e a lista de janelas:

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { int change= this .WindowsTotal() - this .m_list_wnd.Total() ; if (change== 0 ) return ; this .CreateWindowsList(); }

Aqui nós consideramos a diferença entre o número real de janelas do gráfico e o número de objetos-janelas na lista. Se a diferença for zero é porque não há mudanças, portanto deixamos o método, caso contrário, recriamos uma lista completa de todos os objetos-janelas do gráfico pertencentes a este objeto-gráfico. Recriar a lista é muito mais fácil do que procurar a diferença entre os objetos, procurar objetos da janela do gráfico ausentes e excluir os desnecessários ou adicionar novos à lista.



Vamos escrever a implementação do método que cria uma lista de objetos-janelas do gráfico pertencentes ao gráfico:

void CChartObj::CreateWindowsList( void ) { this .m_list_wnd.Clear(); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd. Add(wnd) ) delete wnd; } }

Aqui limpamos a lista de objetos-janelas, obtemos o número total de janelas do gráfico a partir de seus parâmetros no terminal e num loop percorrendo o número recebido de janelas criamos um novo objeto-janela e o adicionamos à lista. Se o objeto não puder ser adicionado à lista, vamos exclui-lo para evitar vazamentos de memória.

Assim fica concluída a modificação das classes da biblioteca.

Vamos começar a criar uma classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos.





Classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos

Da mesma forma que para o objeto-gráfico, onde verificamos a alteração no número de janelas do gráfico para ativar a sua atualização do número no objeto, na coleção de objetos-gráficos verificaremos a alteração no número de gráficos abertos para iniciar o processo de reconstrução da lista-coleção de objetos-gráficos.

Primeiro, verificaremos o número de janelas em objetos-gráficos já existentes, em seguida, verificaremos a mudança no número de gráficos abertos e, se a verificação der um resultado diferente de zero, começaremos a reconstruir a coleção de objetos-gráficos.

Na pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh criamos a nova classe CChartObjCollection. A classe deve ser herdada da classe do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca CBaseObj, mas o arquivo do objeto-gráfico deve ser anexado ao arquivo de classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj { }

Na seção privada da classe declaramos a lista CListObj, que irá armazenar os objetos-gráficos, a variável para armazenar o valor anterior do número de gráficos abertos no terminal e os métodos auxiliares para organizar o trabalho da classe:

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_charts_total_prev; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public : }

Na seção pública da classe, colocaremos os métodos padrão para objetos de biblioteca:

public : CChartObjCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } void Print( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CChartObjCollection();

e adicionamos métodos auxiliares:

CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL); } long GetMainChartID( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetMainChartID(); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

Vejamos a implementação de alguns dos métodos de classe.



No construtor da classe limpamos a lista de objetos da coleção, definimos o sinalizador de lista classificada, atribuímos à lista o identificador da coleção de objetos-gráficos e salvamos o valor do número de gráficos atualmente abertos no terminal:



CChartObjCollection::CChartObjCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID); this .m_charts_total_prev= this .ChartsTotal(); }

Em MQL, não há função para retornar o número de gráficos abertos e não se pode criar um loop para percorrer a matriz pronta de gráficos abertos e obter cada gráfico pelo índice de loop. Mas há uma função que retorna o identificador do primeiro gráfico aberto ChartFirst() e uma função que retorna o identificador do próximo gráfico após o especificado ChartNext(). Assim, podemos criar um ciclo para todos os gráficos abertos, um por um obtendo cada gráfico com base no identificador do anterior. A ajuda para a função ChartNext() tem um exemplo de geração desse tipo de loop:

long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ,limit= 100 ; Print ( "ChartFirst = " , ChartSymbol (prevChart), " ID = " ,prevChart); while (i<limit) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; Print (i, ChartSymbol (currChart), " ID =" ,currChart); prevChart=currChart; i++; }

É com base nesse loop que criaremos nossos métodos para trabalhar com gráficos abertos do terminal do cliente.

Método que cria uma lista-coleção de objetos-gráficos:

bool CChartObjCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID); long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; if (! this .CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN)) return false ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (! this .CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN)) return false ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return true ; }

Aqui, toda a lógica do método é descrita nos comentários ao código. Em suma, primeiro limpamos a lista-coleção de objetos previamente adicionados, depois no loop acima obtemos cada gráfico aberto por seu identificador, criamos um novo objeto-gráfico e o adicionamos à lista-coleção.



Método que atualiza a lista-coleção de objetos-gráficos:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); Comment (DFUN, ", list total=" ,DataTotal(), ", charts total=" ,charts_total, ", change=" ,change); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart.Refresh(); } }

Toda a lógica do método é descrita nos comentários ao código. Resumindo: primeiro, verificamos a mudança no número de gráficos abertos no terminal do cliente. Se for adicionado um gráfico, chamamos o método FindAndCreateMissingChartObj() para pesquisar, criar e adicionar à lista-coleção o objeto-gráfico ausente. Depois disso, o foco muda para o gráfico atual com o programa (uma vez que a adição de um novo gráfico ao terminal muda o foco para ele). Se o gráfico for removido do terminal do cliente, chamamos o método no qual é procurado um objeto-gráfico extra e removido da lista. Finalmente, todos os objetos-gráficos são atualizados - o método Refresh() do objeto-gráfico verifica a alteração no número de janelas anexadas ao gráfico e altera seu número na lista de janelas se alguma alteração for encontrada.



Método que atualiza o objeto-gráfico especificado pelo identificador do gráfico:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( const long chart_id) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; chart.Refresh(); }

Aqui: obtemos o objeto-gráfico da lista-coleção por identificador e o atualizamos.

O método que registra no log uma descrição completa da coleção:

void CChartObjCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart. Print (); } }

Aqui: primeiro imprimimos o título, em seguida, num loop percorrendo o número total de objetos na lista-coleção obtemos outro objeto-gráfico e imprimimos sua descrição completa.



O método que registra no log uma breve descrição da coleção:



void CChartObjCollection::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart.PrintShort( true ); } }

A lógica do método é como a anterior, exceto que no log são exibidas descrições curtas dos objetos-gráficos.



Método que retorna o número de gráficos no terminal:



int CChartObjCollection::ChartsTotal( void ) const { long currChart,prevChart=:: ChartFirst (); int res= 1 ; while (res< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart=:: ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; prevChart=currChart; res++; } return res; }

A lógica do método é descrita nos comentários no código. Resumindo: definitivamente temos um gráfico aberto, e nosso programa está sendo executado nele. Por isso, o contador de loops começa a partir de um. Mais adiante no loop, obtemos cada gráfico com base no anterior, enquanto o contador aumenta. Como resultado, após o loop, retornamos o valor do contador obtido.



Método que cria um novo objeto-gráfico e o adiciona à lista-coleção:



bool CChartObjCollection::CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source) { :: ResetLastError (); CChartObj *chart_obj= new CChartObj(chart_id); if (chart_obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, true ); return false ; } this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(chart_obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, true ); delete chart_obj; return false ; } return true ; }

Aqui: para o método (chart_id) é passado o identificador do gráfico cujo objeto-gráfico precisa ser criado e é passado o nome (source) do método a partir do qual foi chamado este método. Criamos um novo objeto-gráfico, e se não for possível criá-lo, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false. Se o objeto for criado com sucesso, definimos (para a lista de coleção) o sinalizador de lista classificada por identificadores dos gráficos e tentamos adicionar um objeto a uma lista classificada. Se não for possível adicionar um objeto à lista, imprimimos uma mensagem, excluímos o objeto recém-criado e retornamos false. Se tudo correr bem, devolvemos true.



Método que retorna um ponteiro para o objeto-gráfico pelo identificador do gráfico:



CChartObj *CChartObjCollection::GetChart( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByChartProperty(GetList(),CHART_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Aqui: obtemos uma lista de objetos-gráfico com a propriedade "identificador do gráfico" igual ao valor passado para o método (pode haver apenas um objeto-gráfico na lista, uma vez que os identificadores de gráficos são únicos). Se o objeto for recebido numa nova lista de um elemento, nós o devolvemos. Em todos os outros casos, nós retornamos NULL - o objeto não foi recebido.



Método que retorna o sinalizador que indica a existência do objeto-gráfico:



bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id) { return ( this .GetChart(chart_id) != NULL ); }

Aqui: se o objeto com o identificador especificado puder ser obtido da lista-coleção (resultado da consulta não é igual a NULL), então será retornado true. Caso contrário, false.



Método que retorna o sinalizador que indica existência do gráfico no terminal do cliente:



bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChart( const long chart_id) { long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); if (prev_chart==chart_id) return true ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (curr_chart==chart_id) return true ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return false ; }

Aqui, num loop percorrendo os gráficos do terminal obtidos com base no identificador do gráfico anterior, verificamos se o identificador do gráfico atualmente selecionado no loop corresponde ao valor passado para o método. Se os valores corresponderem, existe um gráfico com este identificador, retornamos true.

No final do ciclo, retornamos false - o gráfico com o identificador solicitado não foi encontrado.



Um método que procura um objeto-gráfico ausente, cria e o adiciona à lista de coleção:

bool CChartObjCollection::FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ) { long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; if (! this .IsPresentChartObj(prev_chart) && ! this .CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN)) return false ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (! this .IsPresentChartObj(curr_chart) && ! this .CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN)) return false ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return true ; }

Aqui também usamos o loop através dos gráficos com base no identificador do gráfico anterior. Primeiro, determinamos a presença/ausência do objeto-gráfico com o programa na lista-coleção, e depoisnum loop por todos os outros gráficos também procuramos os objetos que faltam nos gráficos existentes no terminal e os adicionamos à lista de coleção.



Método que procura e remove um objeto-gráfico da lista que está ausente no terminal, mas está presente na lista-coleção:

void CChartObjCollection::FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChart(chart.ID())) { m_list.Delete(i); } } }

Aqui: num loop reverso através de todos os objetos-gráficos na lista de coleção obtemos outro objeto-gráfico, e se não houver nenhum gráfico com um identificador como o objeto-gráfico no terminal do cliente, removemos este objeto da lista-coleção.



Assim concluímos a criação da primeira versão da classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos.

Agora precisamos anexar à classe principal da biblioteca CEngine o arquivo da classe-coleção criada de objetos-gráficos e criar métodos nela para acessar os métodos da classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos - para que possamos trabalhar com eles a partir de nossos programas.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh da classe CEngine anexamos o arquivo da classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos recém-criada:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

Na seção privada da classe declaramos um objeto da classe-coleção de gráficos:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CChartObjCollection m_charts; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

Na seção pública da classe, colocamos os métodos para acessar a classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos:

void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5. Print (); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();} bool ChartCreateCollection( void ) { return this .m_charts.CreateCollection(); } CChartObjCollection *GetChartObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_charts; } CArrayObj *GetListCharts( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetList(); } CChartObj *ChartGetChartObj( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetChart(chart_id); } CChartObj *ChartGetMainChart( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetChart( this .m_charts.GetMainChartID());} void ChartRefresh( const long chart_id) { this .m_charts.Refresh(chart_id); } void ChartsRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_charts.Refresh(); } CArrayObj *ChartGetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .m_charts.GetChartsList(symbol); } CArrayObj *ChartGetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_charts.GetChartsList(timeframe); }

Todos os métodos recém-adicionados simplesmente retornam o resultado da chamada dos métodos correspondentes da coleção de objetos-gráficos que acabamos de discutir acima. Todos esses métodos estarão disponíveis em nossos programas baseados na biblioteca.

No construtor da classe adicionamos a criação de um novo contador, para uma classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

No temporizador da classe, adicionamos um bloco de código para trabalhar com uma coleção de objetos-gráficos:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

Assim que o contador do temporizador de coleção fizer a contagem regressiva de meio segundo, o método para atualizar todos os objetos-gráficos será chamado em sua coleção. Assim, automatizamos o rastreamento das mudanças no número de gráficos no terminal e nas janelas anexadas a cada gráfico aberto.

Vamos testar a classe criada hoje.







Teste

Para o teste, vamos pegar o EA do último artigo e o salvar numa nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part69\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart69.mq5.



Na verdade, não mudaremos muito a lógica do Expert Advisor anterior, exibiremos da mesma maneira breves descrições de todos os objetos-gráficos cujos gráficos estão abertos no terminal, e para o gráfico principal exibiremos sua descrição completa. Além disso, na classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos, no método de atualização de lista de coleção, adicionamos a saída de um comentário no gráfico informando quantos objetos-gráficos temos na coleção, quantos gráficos estão abertos no terminal e qual é a diferença em número. Removeremos este comentário de depuração mais tarde. Hoje vamos verificar o trabalho da classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos.

Em primeiro lugar removemos o anexo do arquivo de classe do objeto-gráfico do código do EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

Agora temos uma classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos anexados ao objeto principal da biblioteca e todas as classes de gráficos e suas coleções estão disponíveis a partir dela.



No bloco de variáveis de entrada adicionamos uma variável que indica um sinalizador de uso da classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos no programa:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

Do manipulador OnTick() do EA removemos o bloco de código, em que criamos uma lista de objetos-gráficos e exibimos suas descrições no log:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL ) chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL && chart_obj. Symbol ()== Symbol ()) chart_obj. Print (); } delete list; done= true ; } }

Agora essas linhas de código realizarão tudo da mesma maneira:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CChartObj *chart_main=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); Print ( "" ); chart_main. Print (); done= true ; } }

Aqui, exibimos apenas a descrição completa do gráfico no qual o EA está sendo executado. Exibiremos descrições curtas de todos os objetos-gráficos da coleção na função OnInitDoEasy() neste bloco de código:

else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(); if (InpUseCharts && engine.ChartCreateCollection()) { engine.GetChartObjCollection().PrintShort(); }

No manipulador OnBookEvent() do Expert Advisor comentamos a saída de informações de depuração no gráfico da classe-coleção de livros de ofertas, já que agora não precisamos ver esta informação (embora esteja presente devido ao comportamento às vezes estranho do terminal ao trabalhar com o livro de ofertas - o EA às vezes não responde por um longo tempo, e esta informação - que frequentemente altera seus valores - permite que você veja o trabalho do Expert Advisor), e a saída deste comentário nos impedirá de ver as alterações registradas pela classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos.



void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; if (!engine. OnBookEvent (symbol)) return ; if (symbol== Symbol ()) { CMBookSeries *book_series=engine.GetMBookSeries(symbol); if (book_series== NULL ) return ; CMBookSnapshot *book=book_series.GetLastMBook(); if (book== NULL ) return ; CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=book.GetMBookByListIndex( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=book.GetMBookByListIndex(book.DataTotal()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; if (first) { book_series. Print (); book. Print (); first= false ; } } }

Compilemos o EA. Vamos abrir quatro gráficos no terminal (no primeiro vamos iniciar o Expert Advisor) e criar o mesmo ambiente que criamos durante o teste no artigo anterior:

À janela principal do gráfico do EA adicionamos o indicador de fractais + adicionamos uma janela de um indicador, por exemplo, DeMarker, nela colocaremos outro, por exemplo, AMA, calculado sobre os dados DeMarker.

No segundo gráfico, colocamos uma janela do estocástica...

Após iniciar o Expert Advisor, o log mostrará dados sobre os objetos criados da coleção de objetos-gráficos e sobre o gráfico do programa:

Chart collection: - Main chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 920114 , Subwindows: 1 - Main chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 592798 , Subwindows: No - Main chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938634 , HWND: 527424 , Subwindows: 2 - Main chart window USDRUB H4 ID: 131733844391938635 , HWND: 920468 , Subwindows: No Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 05.922 ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Trade volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 137 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 2 Chart window handle: 920114 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 136 Chart width in bars: 168 Chart width in pixels: 670 Main chart window: - Chart height in pixels: 293 Chart subwindow 1 : - The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window: 295 - Chart height in pixels: 21 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: Yes Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2028 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 100 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2654 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 329 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.93 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.21320 Fixed chart minimum : 1.16950 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.16950 Chart maximum: 1.21320 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart69" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Indicators in the main chart window: - Indicator Fractals Indicators in the chart window 1 : - Indicator DeM( 14 ) - Indicator AMA( 14 , 2 , 30 ) Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) =============

Em seguida, primeiro adicionaremos alguns gráficos e, em seguida, excluiremos os adicionados. O comentário no gráfico refletirá as mudanças atuais no número de objetos-gráficos na coleção, o número de gráficos abertos no terminal e o valor da diferença na comparação do número de gráficos e objetos:









O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos trabalhando com a coleção de objetos-gráficos para expandir sua funcionalidade.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

