DoEasyライブラリでのその他のクラス(第69部): チャットオブジェクトコレクションクラス

内容

概念

チャートオブジェクトを操作するための機能は既に準備しました。現在はチャートウィンドウオブジェクトのリストを含むチャートオブジェクトがあり、これには、それらに接続された指標のリストが含まれています。これを単一のチャートオブジェクトコレクションに組み合わせて、ターミナルで開いているチャートに簡単にアクセスできるようにします。このコレクションを使用すると、任意のプロパティによってチャートオブジェクトリストを検索、並べ替え、取得し、選択したチャートまたは複数のチャートを簡単に処理できます。



ライブラリクラスの改善

まず、新しいメッセージをライブラリに追加しましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, };

新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。



{ "Главное окно графика" , "Main chart window" }, { "Подокно графика" , "Chart subwindow" }, { "Подокон" , "Subwindows" }, { "Индикаторы в главном окне графика" , "Indicators in the main chart window" }, { "Индикаторы в окне графика" , "Indicators in the chart window" }, { "Индикатор" , "Indicator" }, { "Индикаторов" , "Indicators total" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Отсутствуют" , "No indicators" }, { "Коллекция чартов" , "Chart collection" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-чарт" , "Failed to create new chart object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-чарт в коллекцию" , "Failed to add chart object to collection" }, };

チャートオブジェクトコレクションは、開いているチャートの数の変化と、各チャートで開いているウィンドウの数の変化を追跡して、チャートとその中で開いているウィンドウのリストを迅速に更新する必要があります。一部の変更は、OnChartEvent()ハンドラで追跡できます。ただし、テストによると、ハンドラは主に、チャートに特定の変更が加えられたことを指定します(チャート変更イベント(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)。つまり、ここには詳細はありません。したがって、プログラムタイマーで作業し、開いているチャートとウィンドウの数の変化を追跡します。チャートで発生する可能性のあるその他の変更は、上記のOnChartEvent()ハンドラを介して、またはCBaseObjExtライブラリオブジェクトからチャートオブジェクトとチャートウィンドウオブジェクトを継承することによって追跡できます。これは、すべてのCBaseObjライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトの子孫であり、その子孫オブジェクトに追加のイベント機能を提供します。これは、後でチャートを操作するためにこのような機能が必要になる場合に必要です。



チャートは主に半自動モードで処理されます。したがって、開いているチャートとウィンドウの数の変化を定義するには、現在のチャートとウィンドウの数を前の数と1秒間に2回比較して確認するだけで十分です。変更がなかった場合は、何もする必要はありません。ウィンドウとチャートの数に変更があった場合は、コレクション内のデータを更新します。



チャートオブジェクトをタイマーで機能させるには、さらに別のチャートオブジェクトコレクションタイマーカウンタが必要になります。タイマーで動作する各コレクションには、指定されたコレクションの更新頻度を追跡する独自のタイマーカウンタがあります。各オブジェクトコレクションが独自のIDを備えていて、特定のオブジェクトリストが属するコレクションを定義できるため、カウンタパラメータとは別に、新しいコレクションIDを追加する必要があります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhの[マクロ置換]セクションで、チャートオブジェクトコレクションタイマーカウンタのパラメータとチャートオブジェクトコレクションリストのIDを設定します。

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRADE_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 ) #define SND_ALERT "alert.wav" #define SND_ALERT2 "alert2.wav" #define SND_CONNECT "connect.wav" #define SND_DISCONNECT "disconnect.wav" #define SND_EMAIL "email.wav" #define SND_EXPERT "expert.wav" #define SND_NEWS "news.wav" #define SND_OK "ok.wav" #define SND_REQUEST "request.wav" #define SND_STOPS "stops.wav" #define SND_TICK "tick.wav" #define SND_TIMEOUT "timeout.wav" #define SND_WAIT "wait.wav" #define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1 ( 100 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1 ( 3 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2 ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2 ( 4 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID ( 8 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 )

チャートの整数プロパティの列挙からCHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE定数を削除します。これは、このプロパティをオブジェクトに実際に使用する方法が見つからないためです。整数プロパティの数が1つ減ります(67から66)。

#define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 )

オブジェクトの並べ替えプロパティを追加して、チャートオブジェクトの並べ替え基準をプロパティで修正しましょう。

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT,

また、オブジェクトでこのプロパティを使用しないため、列挙の定数リストからSORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE定数を削除します。



ライブラリにコレクションが存在するすべてのオブジェクトは、さまざまなオブジェクトプロパティで並べ替えることができる独自のリストを備えています。チャートオブジェクトコレクションリストには、必要なプロパティ値を持つオブジェクトを検索および選択するための並べ替え機能もあります。このようなオブジェクトごとに、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqhに設定された独自の並べ替えメソッドを作成します。



チャートオブジェクトの検索と並べ替えを調整するための新しいメソッドをCSelectクラスファイルに追加します。

チャートオブジェクトクラスファイルをCSelectクラスファイルにインクルードします。

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"

クラス本体の最後で新しいメソッドを宣言します。

static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); };

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

これらのメソッドについては、第3部の「検索の配置」セクションで詳しく検討しました。



チャートに接続されているウィンドウの数を変更すると、ウィンドウのインデックスが変更されるため、新しいウィンドウインデックスが必要になる場合があります。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqhチャートウィンドウオブジェクトクラスファイルのクラスのpublicセクションで、ウィンドウインデックスを設定する新しいメソッドを記述します。

class CWndInd : public CObject { private : long m_chart_id; string m_name; int m_index; int m_handle; public : CWndInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .m_index=index; } void Print ( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" )+ this .Header()); } string Header( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+ " " + this .Name(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; CWndInd( void ); CWndInd( const int handle, const string name, const int index) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {} };

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqhのチャートオブジェクトクラスを少し改善してみましょう。



メソッドによって設定されたプロパティを削除することにしたので、役に立たなくなったオブジェクトプロパティを設定するためのprivateメソッドのリストからSetVisible()メソッドの宣言を削除します。

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetVisible( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void );

クラス本体の外で、メソッドの実装を削除します。

void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetVisible( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); }

このメソッドは、単にメインチャートウィンドウの可視性プロパティを、すでに削除されている整数プロパティに配置します。これは使用しないので、関連するすべてのメソッドを削除します。いずれの場合も、ウィンドウプロパティの値は、チャートウィンドウオブジェクトのプロパティからではなく、環境から直接取得できます。

クラスのprivateセクションで、チャートに添付されたウィンドウのリストを作成するためのメソッドを宣言します。

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); public :

クラスのprivateセクションで、チャートオブジェクトとそのサブウィンドウのプロパティを更新するためのメソッドを宣言します。

void Refresh( void ); CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

チャートウィンドウの総数を返すメソッドを使用して作業を調整しているときに、リクエストした直後にオブジェクトプロパティにデータを設定する必要があることに気付きました。そのため、データリクエストとそのオブジェクトプロパティへの組み込みを組み合わせることにしました。

WindowsTotal()メソッドでは、まずリクエストを追加し、SetWindowsTotal()メソッドでチャートウィンドウの数を設定します。次に、オブジェクトプロパティに保存された新しく取得した値の戻り値を実装します。 Visible()メソッドの実装を削除します。



int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetWindowsTotal(); return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE); }

さらに別の、チャートオブジェクトがメイン(ライブラリベースのプログラムが接続されているチャート)であることを示すフラグを返すメソッドを追加しましょう。

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} bool IsMainChart( void ) const { return ( this .m_chart_id ==CBaseObj::GetMainChartID() ); } CChartWnd *GetWindowByIndex( const int index) const { return this .m_list_wnd.At(index); }

すべてのライブラリオブジェクトのCBaseObj基本オブジェクトは、プログラムが起動されるチャートのIDを格納するm_chart_id_main変数を備えています。コンストラクタでは、変数はChartID()関数によって返される値を受け取ります。現在のチャートIDは、CBaseObjクラスのGetMainChartID()メソッドを使用して返されます。このメソッドは、m_chart_id_main変数に設定された値を返します。したがって、現在のチャートIDがプログラムのメインウィンドウIDと一致するかどうかを示すフラグを返します。メソッドは、一致する場合はtrue、一致しない場合はfalseを返します。



パラメトリックコンストラクタから、現在のチャートウィンドウの可視性の値が設定されている文字列を削除します。

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS );

チャートに属するウィンドウオブジェクトを特徴とするループの代わりに、

this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd.Add(wnd)) delete wnd; }

チャートに属するウィンドウのリストが作成されるメソッドの呼び出しを追加します。



this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .CreateWindowsList();

その結果、パラメトリックコンストラクタは次のようになります。

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .CreateWindowsList(); }

オブジェクトの整数プロパティの説明を返すGetPropertyDescription()メソッドから、ウィンドウの可視性パラメータの説明が作成されるコードブロックを削除します。このプロパティはオブジェクトから削除されています。



property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) :

メソッドでは、すべてのチャートウィンドウのすべての指標のデータとすべてのチャートウィンドウのプロパティを操作ログで表示し、ループサイズをリスト内のチャートウィンドウオブジェクトの数に置き換えます。

void CChartObj::PrintWndIndicators( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total() ;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintIndicators( true ); } } void CChartObj::PrintWndParameters( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total() ;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintParameters( true ); } }

以前は、ループはWindowsTotal()メソッドによって返される値までカウントされていましたが、これは完全には正しくありません。<分節152958¶>このメソッドは、チャートから取得した実際の値を返しますが、リストには、実際の数と比較して、より多くのオブジェクトまたはより少ないオブジェクトが含まれる場合があります。これは、ターミナルチャートで番号を変更したときに発生します。したがって、誤ったリスト内のオブジェクト数に基づくループにはエラーが発生します。これはまさに私がここで修正したものです。



チャートオブジェクトとそのウィンドウのリストを更新するメソッドを実装します。

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { int change= this .WindowsTotal() - this .m_list_wnd.Total() ; if (change== 0 ) return ; this .CreateWindowsList(); }

ここで、リスト内のチャートウィンドウの実際の数とウィンドウオブジェクトの数の差を数えます。違いがない場合、変更がないのでメソッドをそのままにします。そうでない場合は、チャートオブジェクトに属するすべてのチャートウィンドウオブジェクトの完全なリストを新たに作成します。これは、不要なオブジェクトを削除したり、リストに新しいオブジェクトを追加したりするために、オブジェクト間の違いや欠落しているチャートウィンドウオブジェクトを検索するよりもはるかに簡単です。



チャートに属するチャートウィンドウオブジェクトのリストを作成するメソッドを実装します。

void CChartObj::CreateWindowsList( void ) { this .m_list_wnd.Clear(); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd. Add(wnd) ) delete wnd; } }

ここでは、ウィンドウオブジェクトのリストを消去し、ターミナルパラメータからチャートウィンドウの総数を取得し、取得したウィンドウの数だけループで新しいチャートウィンドウオブジェクトを作成してリストに追加します。オブジェクトをリストに追加できなかった場合は、メモリリークを回避するためにオブジェクトを削除します。

これで、ライブラリクラスの改善は終わりです。

チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスの作成を始めましょう。





チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラス

チャートウィンドウの数の変化を確認してオブジェクト内の数の更新をアクティブ化するチャートオブジェクトと同様、チャートオブジェクトコレクションでは、開いているチャートの数の変化を確認して チャートオブジェクトコレクションリストの再構成を開始します。

まず、既存のチャートオブジェクトのウィンドウ数を確認します。次に、開いているチャートの数の変化を確認します。結果がゼロ以外の場合は、チャートオブジェクトコレクションの再構築を開始します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqhライブラリフォルダーに、CChartObjCollectionクラスの新しいファイルを作成します。クラスは、すべてのCBaseObjライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのクラスから派生する必要があります。チャートオブジェクトファイルを、チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイルにインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj { }

クラスのprivateセクションで、チャートオブジェクトを格納するCListObjリスト、ターミナルで開いているチャートの前の数を格納するための変数、およびクラス操作を調整する補助メソッドを宣言します。

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_charts_total_prev; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public : }

クラスのpublicセクションで標準メソッドを設定します。

public : CChartObjCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } void Print( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CChartObjCollection();

さらにメソッドを追加します。

CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL); } long GetMainChartID( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetMainChartID(); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

クラスメソッドの実装をいくつか見てみましょう。



クラスコンストラクタで、コレクションオブジェクトのリストを消去し、リストの並べ替えフラグを設定し、チャートオブジェクトコレクションIDをリストに割り当て、ターミナルで現在開いているチャートの数を保存します。



CChartObjCollection::CChartObjCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID); this .m_charts_total_prev= this .ChartsTotal(); }

MQLには、開いているチャートの数を返す関数はありません。また、ループ内の開いているチャートの既製の配列を確認してループインデックスによって後続の各チャートを取得することはできません。ただし、最初のチャートのIDを返すChartFirst()関数と、指定されたチャートの次のチャートのIDを返すChartNext()関数はあります。したがって、開いているすべてのチャートによってループを作成し、前のチャートのIDに基づいて後続の各チャートを1つずつ取得することができます。ヘルプにあるChartNext()に関する情報には、このようなループを配置する例が含まれています。

long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ,limit= 100 ; Print ( "ChartFirst = " , ChartSymbol (prevChart), " ID = " ,prevChart); while (i<limit) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; Print (i, ChartSymbol (currChart), " ID =" ,currChart); prevChart=currChart; i++; }

このようなループに基づいて、クライアントターミナルの開いているチャートを操作する必要があるカスタムメソッドを作成します。

以下は、チャートオブジェクトのコレクションリストを作成するメソッドです。

bool CChartObjCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID); long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; if (! this .CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN)) return false ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (! this .CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN)) return false ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return true ; }

ここでのメソッドロジックは、すべてコードへのコメントで説明されています。つまり、最初にコレクションリストを消去して以前に追加したオブジェクトを削除します。次に、上記のループで、後続の開いている各チャートを取得し、そのIDを使用して新しいチャートオブジェクトを作成し、コレクションリストに追加します。



以下は、チャートオブジェクトコレクションリストを更新するメソッドです。

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); Comment (DFUN, ", list total=" ,DataTotal(), ", charts total=" ,charts_total, ", change=" ,change); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart.Refresh(); } }

メソッドロジック全体は、コードへのコメントで説明されています。つまり、まずクライアントターミナルで開いているチャートの数の変化を確認します。チャートが追加されている場合は、FindAndCreateMissingChartObj()メソッドを呼び出します。このメソッドでは、不足しているチャートオブジェクトが検索されて作成され、コレクションリストに追加されます。その後、プログラムでフォーカスが現在のチャートに切り替わります(ターミナルに新しいチャートを追加するとフォーカスが切り替わります)。チャートがクライアントターミナルから削除された場合は、メソッドを呼び出して追加のチャートオブジェクトを検索し、リストから削除します。最後に、すべてのチャートオブジェクトが更新されます。チャートオブジェクトのRefresh()メソッドは、チャートに接続されているウィンドウの数の変更を確認し、変更が検出された場合は、独自のウィンドウリストでそれらの数を変更します。



以下は、IDで定義されたチャートオブジェクトを更新するメソッドです。

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( const long chart_id) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; chart.Refresh(); }

ここでは、コレクションリストからIDでチャートオブジェクトを取得し、更新します。

以下は、完全なコレクションリストを操作ログに返すメソッドです。

void CChartObjCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart. Print (); } }

ここでは、最初にヘッダーを出力してから、コレクションリスト内のオブジェクトの総数によるループで、次のチャートオブジェクトを取得して、完全な説明を表示します。



以下は、短いコレクションリストを操作ログに返すメソッドです。



void CChartObjCollection::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart.PrintShort( true ); } }

メソッドロジックは、操作ログにチャートオブジェクトの簡単な説明が表示されることを除いて、上記で検討したものと同じです。



以下は、ターミナル内のチャートの数を返すメソッドです。



int CChartObjCollection::ChartsTotal( void ) const { long currChart,prevChart=:: ChartFirst (); int res= 1 ; while (res< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart=:: ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; prevChart=currChart; res++; } return res; }

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで説明されています。つまり、開いているチャートは少なくとも1つあります。これは、プログラムが開始されたチャートです。ループカウンタは1から始まります。次に、ループ内で、カウンタを増やしながら、前のチャートに基づいて後続の各チャートを受信します。その結果、ループの終了後、ループで取得したカウンタ値を返します。



以下は、新しいチャートオブジェクトを作成してコレクションリストに追加するメソッドです。



bool CChartObjCollection::CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source) { :: ResetLastError (); CChartObj *chart_obj= new CChartObj(chart_id); if (chart_obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, true ); return false ; } this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(chart_obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, true ); delete chart_obj; return false ; } return true ; }

ここで、メソッドは、チャートオブジェクトを作成するチャートのID(chart_id)と、メソッドの呼び出し元のメソッドの名前(source)を受け取ります。新しいチャートオブジェクトを作成します。作成できなかった場合、適切なメッセージを表示してfalseを返します。オブジェクトが正常に作成されたら、チャートIDで並べ替えられたリストのフラグをコレクションリストに設定し、並べ替えられたリストにオブジェクトを追加してみます。オブジェクトをリストに追加できなかった場合、適切なメッセージを表示し、新しく作成されたオブジェクトを削除してfalseを返します。成功した場合は、trueを返します。



以下は、チャートIDによってチャートオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。



CChartObj *CChartObjCollection::GetChart( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByChartProperty(GetList(),CHART_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

ここで、メソッドに渡された値と等しい「ChartID」プロパティを持つチャートオブジェクトのリストを取得します(チャートIDは一意であるため、リストには単一のチャートオブジェクトが含まれる場合があります)。 オブジェクトが新しいリストで単一の要素から取得された場合は、それを返します。それ以外の場合はすべて、NULLを返します—オブジェクトは受信されません。



以下は、チャートオブジェクトの存在を示すフラグを返すメソッドです。



bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id) { return ( this .GetChart(chart_id) != NULL ); }

ここで、コレクションリストから指定されたIDのオブジェクトを取得できる場合(リクエスト結果がNULLではない)、trueを返します。それ以外の場合は、falseを返します。



以下は、クライアントターミナルにチャートが存在することを示すフラグを返すメソッドです。



bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChart( const long chart_id) { long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); if (prev_chart==chart_id) return true ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (curr_chart==chart_id) return true ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return false ; }

ここで、前のチャートIDに基づいて取得されたターミナルチャートによるループで、ループで現在選択されているチャートのIDがメソッドに渡された値と一致するかどうかを確認します。値が一致する場合、そのようなIDのチャートが存在する場合は、true</ s1>を返します。

ループが完了したら、。指定されたIDのチャートが見つからなかったためfalseを返します。



以下は、不足しているチャートオブジェクトを検索し、それを作成してコレクションリストに追加するメソッドです。

bool CChartObjCollection::FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ) { long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; if (! this .IsPresentChartObj(prev_chart) && ! this .CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN)) return false ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (! this .IsPresentChartObj(curr_chart) && ! this .CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN)) return false ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return true ; }

ここでは、前のチャートIDに基づくチャートによるループも使用します。まず、コレクションリスト内のプログラムを使用してチャートオブジェクトの有無を確認し、次にループ内の残りのすべてのチャートによって、ターミナルに存在するチャートの欠落しているオブジェクトを検索し、それらをコレクションリストに追加します。



以下は、ターミナルにはないがコレクションリストにはあるチャートオブジェクトを検索して削除するメソッドです。

void CChartObjCollection::FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChart(chart.ID())) { m_list.Delete(i); } } }

ここで、コレクションリスト内のすべてのチャートオブジェクトの逆ループで、別のチャートオブジェクトを取得します。クライアントターミナルにチャートオブジェクトのIDと一致するIDのチャートが含まれていない場合、コレクションリストからオブジェクトを削除します。



これで、チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスの最初のバージョンの作成が完了しました。

次に、作成したチャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイルをCEngineライブラリのメインクラスに含め、チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスのメソッドにアクセスするためのメソッドを作成して、プログラムからそれらを操作できるようにする必要があります。

CEngine クラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhに、新しく作成されたチャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイルをインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

クラスのprivateセクションでチャートコレクションクラスのオブジェクトを宣言します。

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CChartObjCollection m_charts; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

クラスのpublicセクションに、チャートオブジェクコレクションクラスにアクセスするためのメソッドを追加します。

void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5. Print (); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();} bool ChartCreateCollection( void ) { return this .m_charts.CreateCollection(); } CChartObjCollection *GetChartObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_charts; } CArrayObj *GetListCharts( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetList(); } CChartObj *ChartGetChartObj( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetChart(chart_id); } CChartObj *ChartGetMainChart( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetChart( this .m_charts.GetMainChartID());} void ChartRefresh( const long chart_id) { this .m_charts.Refresh(chart_id); } void ChartsRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_charts.Refresh(); } CArrayObj *ChartGetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .m_charts.GetChartsList(symbol); } CArrayObj *ChartGetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_charts.GetChartsList(timeframe); }

新しく更新されたすべてのメソッドは、上記で検討した適切なチャートオブジェクトコレクションメソッドを呼び出した結果を返すだけです。これらのメソッドはすべて表示され、ライブラリベースのプログラムで使用できます。

クラスコンストラクタで、チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスの新しいカウンタの作成を追加します。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

クラスタイマーで、チャートオブジェクトコレクションを操作するためのコードブロックを追加します。

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

コレクションタイマーカウンタが0.5秒をカウントするとすぐに、コレクション内のすべてのチャートオブジェクトを更新するメソッドが呼び出されます。したがって、開いている各チャートに接続されているターミナルとウィンドウのチャート数の変更を自動追跡します。

今日作成されたクラスの動作をテストします。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part69\にTestDoEasyPart69.mq5として保存します。



実際、以前のエキスパートアドバイザーのロジックはあまり変更しません。ターミナルでチャートが開いているすべてのチャートオブジェクトの簡単な説明を表示し、メインチャートの完全な説明を表示します。さらに、チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスのコレクションリストを更新するメソッドは、コレクション内のチャートオブジェクトの数、適切な開いているチャートの数、およびこれらの数の違いを通知するチャートメッセージを表示する機能を備えています。このデバッグコメントは後で削除します。本稿では、これを使用して、チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスが正しく機能するかどうかを確認します。

まず、 EAコードからチャートオブジェクトクラスファイルのインクルードを削除します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

これで、チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスがライブラリのメインオブジェクトに接続され、すべてのチャートクラスとそのコレクションをライブラリのメインオブジェクトから利用できるようになりました。



入力ブロックで、プログラムでチャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスを使用する必要性を示すフラグを指定する変数を追加します。

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

EAのOnTick()ハンドラから、チャートオブジェクトのリストを作成して操作ログにその説明を表示していたコードブロックを削除します。

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL ) chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL && chart_obj. Symbol ()== Symbol ()) chart_obj. Print (); } delete list; done= true ; } }

これはすべて、次のコードを使用して実行されます。

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CChartObj *chart_main=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); Print ( "" ); chart_main. Print (); done= true ; } }

ここでは、EAが起動されたチャートの完全な説明のみを見ることができます。コレクション内のすべてのチャートオブジェクトの簡単な説明は、OnInitDoEasy()関数の次のコードブロックに表示されます。

else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(); if (InpUseCharts && engine.ChartCreateCollection()) { engine.GetChartObjCollection().PrintShort(); }

EAのOnBookEvent()ハンドラで、現在必要のない、チャートのMarketDepthコレクションクラスからのデバッグデータの表示をコメントアウトします(現時点では、板情報で作業するときにEAが非常に長い間応答しないという奇妙なターミナル動作が時折発生しており、この情報はしばしばその値を変更してその作業を確認できるため、このデータは存在したままです)。さらに、コメントにより、チャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスによって検出された変更を確認できなくなります。



void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; if (!engine. OnBookEvent (symbol)) return ; if (symbol== Symbol ()) { CMBookSeries *book_series=engine.GetMBookSeries(symbol); if (book_series== NULL ) return ; CMBookSnapshot *book=book_series.GetLastMBook(); if (book== NULL ) return ; CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=book.GetMBookByListIndex( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=book.GetMBookByListIndex(book.DataTotal()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; if (first) { book_series. Print (); book. Print (); first= false ; } } }

EAをコンパイルしましょう。ターミナルで任意の4つのチャートを開き(最初のチャートでEAを起動)、前の記事のテストでのチャートと一致する環境を作成します。

EAを使用してチャートにフラクタル指標を追加して、指標ウィンドウを追加します。たとえば、DeMarkerデータに基づくAMAなどの別の指標を含むDeMarkerです。

2番目のチャートにストキャスティクスウィンドウを配置します...

EAを起動すると、作成されたチャートオブジェクトコレクションオブジェクトのデータとプログラムを含むチャートが操作ログに表示されます。

Chart collection: - Main chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 920114 , Subwindows: 1 - Main chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 592798 , Subwindows: No - Main chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938634 , HWND: 527424 , Subwindows: 2 - Main chart window USDRUB H4 ID: 131733844391938635 , HWND: 920468 , Subwindows: No Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 05.922 ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Trade volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 137 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 2 Chart window handle: 920114 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 136 Chart width in bars: 168 Chart width in pixels: 670 Main chart window: - Chart height in pixels: 293 Chart subwindow 1 : - The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window: 295 - Chart height in pixels: 21 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: Yes Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2028 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 100 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2654 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 329 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.93 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.21320 Fixed chart minimum : 1.16950 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.16950 Chart maximum: 1.21320 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart69" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Indicators in the main chart window: - Indicator Fractals Indicators in the chart window 1 : - Indicator DeM( 14 ) - Indicator AMA( 14 , 2 , 30 ) Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) =============

まず、いくつかのチャートを追加し、後で削除します。チャートのコメントは、コレクション内のチャートオブジェクトの数、ターミナルで開かれたチャートの数、およびチャートとオブジェクトの数の違いの継続的な変化を反映しています。









次の段階

次の記事では、チャートオブジェクトコレクションの機能を拡張し続けます。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

