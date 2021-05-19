Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 69): Chart object collection class

Contents

Concept

I have already prepared the functionality for working with chart objects. Now we have the chart object with the lists of chart window objects, which in turn contain the lists of indicators attached to them. It is time to combine this into a single chart object collection that will provide a convenient access to any chart open in the terminal. The collection will allow us to search, sort and obtain the chart object lists by any property and handle a selected chart or several charts conveniently.



Improving library classes

First, let's add new messages to the library.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add new message indices:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, };

and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:



{ "Главное окно графика" , "Main chart window" }, { "Подокно графика" , "Chart subwindow" }, { "Подокон" , "Subwindows" }, { "Индикаторы в главном окне графика" , "Indicators in the main chart window" }, { "Индикаторы в окне графика" , "Indicators in the chart window" }, { "Индикатор" , "Indicator" }, { "Индикаторов" , "Indicators total" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Отсутствуют" , "No indicators" }, { "Коллекция чартов" , "Chart collection" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-чарт" , "Failed to create new chart object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-чарт в коллекцию" , "Failed to add chart object to collection" }, };

The chart object collection should track changes in the number of open charts, as well as changes in the number of open windows in each chart to promptly update its lists of charts and windows that are opened in them. Some changes can be tracked in the OnChartEvent() handler. However, according to the tests, the handler mainly specifies that the chart has undergone certain changes — chart change event (CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE), i.e. there are no specifics here. Therefore, I will work in the program timer and track the changes in the number of open charts and windows in them. Other changes that may occur on the chart can be tracked either via the OnChartEvent() handler described above or by inheriting the chart object and the chart window object from the CBaseObjExt library object, which in turn is a descendant of the base object of all CBaseObj library object and provides an additional event functionality to its descendant objects. This is necessary in case we will require such a functionality for working with charts later.



Charts are handled mainly in semi-automatic mode. So in order to define changes in the number of open charts and windows, it will be sufficient to check the current number of charts and windows comparing it with the previous number twice a second. If there were no changes, then nothing needs to be done. If there are changes in the number of windows and charts, we are going to update data in our collection.



To let the chart objects work in the timer, we will need yet another chart object collection timer counter. Each collection working in the timer features its own timer counter allowing to track the specified collection update frequency. Apart from the counter parameters, we need to add the new collection ID since each each object collection features its own ID allowing us to define the collection a certain object list belongs to.

In the "Macro substitutions" section of \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, set the parameters of the chart object collection timer counter and the ID of the chart object collection list:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRADE_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 ) #define SND_ALERT "alert.wav" #define SND_ALERT2 "alert2.wav" #define SND_CONNECT "connect.wav" #define SND_DISCONNECT "disconnect.wav" #define SND_EMAIL "email.wav" #define SND_EXPERT "expert.wav" #define SND_NEWS "news.wav" #define SND_OK "ok.wav" #define SND_REQUEST "request.wav" #define SND_STOPS "stops.wav" #define SND_TICK "tick.wav" #define SND_TIMEOUT "timeout.wav" #define SND_WAIT "wait.wav" #define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1 ( 100 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1 ( 3 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2 ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2 ( 4 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID ( 8 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 )

In the enumeration of the chart integer properties, remove the CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE constant, since I have not found a practical use of this property for an object. Thus, the number of integer properties is reduced by 1 (from 67 to 66):

#define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 )

Let's fix chart object sorting criteria by their properties by adding the object sorting properties:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT,

Also, remove the SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE constant from the constant list of the enumeration, since I will not use this property in the object.



All objects whose collections are present in the library feature their own lists that can be sorted by different object properties. The chart object collection list will also have the sorting ability for searching and selecting objects with required property values. For each such object, we create our own sorting methods set in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh.



Add new methods to the CSelect class file for arranging the search and sorting of chart objects.

Include the chart object class file to the CSelect class file:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"

Declare the new methods at the end of the class body listing:

static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); };

Let's write their implementation outside the class body:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

I have considered these methods in detail in the "Arranging the search" section of the article 3.



When changing the number of windows attached to the chart, window indices change. Therefore, we may sometimes need the new window index. In the public section of the class in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh chart window object class file, write the new method for setting the window index:

class CWndInd : public CObject { private : long m_chart_id; string m_name; int m_index; int m_handle; public : CWndInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .m_index=index; } void Print ( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" )+ this .Header()); } string Header( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+ " " + this .Name(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; CWndInd( void ); CWndInd( const int handle, const string name, const int index) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {} };

Let's slightly improve the chart object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh.



Remove the declaration of the SetVisible() method from the list of private methods for setting the object properties since I have decided to get rid of the property set by the method as it is of no help here:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetVisible( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void );

Beyond the class body, find its implementation and remove it as well:

void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetVisible( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); }

The method simply placed the visibility property of the main chart window to the already removed integer property. Since we are not going to use it, let's get rid of all related methods. In any case, the value of the window property can still be obtained directly from the environment rather than from the properties of the chart window object.

In the private section of the class, declare the method for creating the list of windows attached to the chart:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); public :

In the public section of the class, declare the method for updating the properties of the chart object and its subwindows:

void Refresh( void ); CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

While arranging the work with the method returning the total number of chart windows, I came across the fact that I have to set the data in the object properties immediately after requesting it. Therefore, I decided to combine the data request and its inclusion to the object property.

In the WindowsTotal() method, first of all, add request and setting the number of chart windows in the SetWindowsTotal() method. Next, implement the return of the newly obtained value saved in the object properties. Remove the implementation of the Visible() method:



int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetWindowsTotal(); return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE); }

Let's add yet another method returning the flag indicating that the chart object is the main one — the chart the library-based program is attached to:

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} bool IsMainChart( void ) const { return ( this .m_chart_id ==CBaseObj::GetMainChartID() ); } CChartWnd *GetWindowByIndex( const int index) const { return this .m_list_wnd.At(index); }

The CBaseObj base object of all library objects features the m_chart_id_main variable storing an ID of the chart the program is launched at. In the constructor, the variable receives the value returned by the ChartID() function. The current chart ID is returned using the GetMainChartID() method of the CBaseObj class, which returns the value set in the m_chart_id_main variable. Thus, we return the flag indicating that the current chart ID matches the program main window ID. If there is a match, the method returns true, otherwise — false.



From the parametric constructor, remove the string, in which the current chart windows visibility value is set:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS );

Instead of the loop featuring the window objects belonging to the chart,

this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd.Add(wnd)) delete wnd; }

add calling the method, in which the list of windows belonging to the chart is created:



this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .CreateWindowsList();

As a result, the parametric constructor now looks like this:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .CreateWindowsList(); }

From the GetPropertyDescription() method returning the description of an object integer property, remove the code block, in which the window visibility parameter description is created since I have removed this property from the object:



property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) :

In the methods, displaying data of all indicators of all chart windows and the properties of all chart windows in the journal, replace the loop size with the number of chart window objects in the lists:

void CChartObj::PrintWndIndicators( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total() ;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintIndicators( true ); } } void CChartObj::PrintWndParameters( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total() ;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintParameters( true ); } }

Previously, the loops were counted till the value returned by the WindowsTotal() method, which is not entirely correct. The method returns the actual value obtained from the chart, while the lists may contain either more or fewer objects compared to their actual number. This happens when changing their number in the terminal chart. Therefore, the loop based on the incorrect number of objects in the list is fraught with errors. This is exactly what I have fixed here.



Let's implement the method updating the hart object and the list of its windows:

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { int change= this .WindowsTotal() - this .m_list_wnd.Total() ; if (change== 0 ) return ; this .CreateWindowsList(); }

Here we count the difference between the real number of chart windows and the number of window objects in the list. If there is no difference, there are no changes — leave the method, otherwise create anew the full list of all chart window objects belonging to the chart object. It is much easier than searching for differences between objects or missing chart window objects in order to remove unnecessary ones or add new ones to the list.



Let's implement the method creating the list of chart window objects belonging to the chart:

void CChartObj::CreateWindowsList( void ) { this .m_list_wnd.Clear(); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd. Add(wnd) ) delete wnd; } }

Here we clear the list of window objects, get the total number of chart windows from its terminal parameters and, in the loop by the obtained number of windows, create a new chart window object and add it to the list. If failed to add the object to the list, remove it to avoid memory leaks.

This concludes the improvement of the library classes.

Let's start creating the chart object collection class.





Chart object collection class

Similar to the chart object where we check the changes in the number of chart windows to activate the update of their number in the object, in the chart object collection, we are going to check the changes in the number of open charts to launch re-building the chart object collection list.

First, we will check the number of windows of the existing chart objects. Next, we will check the change in the number of open charts. In case of a non-zero check result, we will launch re-building of the chart object collection.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh library folder, create the new file of the CChartObjCollection class. The class should be derived from the class of the base object of all CBaseObj library objects. The chart object file should be included to the file of the chart object collection class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj { }

In the private section of the class, declare the CListObj list storing chart objects, the variable for stroing the previous number of open charts in the terminal and auxiliary methods for arranging the class operation:

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_charts_total_prev; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public : }

Set the standard methods in the public section of the class:

public : CChartObjCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } void Print( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CChartObjCollection();

and add additional methods:

CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL); } long GetMainChartID( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetMainChartID(); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

Let's have a look at the implementation of some class methods.



In the class constructor, clear the list of collection objects, set the sorted list flag for the list, assign the chart object collection ID to the list and save the number of the current open charts in the terminal:



CChartObjCollection::CChartObjCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID); this .m_charts_total_prev= this .ChartsTotal(); }

MQL features no function returning the number of open charts. Besides, we cannot go through the ready-made array of open charts in a loop getting each subsequent chart by the loop index. However, there is a function returning the ID of the very first chart ChartFirst() and the function returning the ID of the next chart after the specified ChartNext(). Thus, we are able to create a loop by all open charts getting each subsequent chart one by one based on the ID of the previous one. The info on ChartNext() in the help contains an example of arranging such a loop:

long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ,limit= 100 ; Print ( "ChartFirst = " , ChartSymbol (prevChart), " ID = " ,prevChart); while (i<limit) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; Print (i, ChartSymbol (currChart), " ID =" ,currChart); prevChart=currChart; i++; }

Based on such a loop, I will create custom methods that require working with open charts of the client terminal.

The method creating the collection list of chart objects:

bool CChartObjCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID); long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; if (! this .CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN)) return false ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (! this .CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN)) return false ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return true ; }

The entire method logic here is described in the comments to the code. In short, first we clear the collection list removing previously added objects. Then in the above loop, get each subsequent open chart and use its ID to create a new chart object and add it to the collection list.



The method updating the chart object collection list:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); Comment (DFUN, ", list total=" ,DataTotal(), ", charts total=" ,charts_total, ", change=" ,change); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart.Refresh(); } }

The entire method logic is described in the comments to the code. In short, first we check the change in the number of open charts in the client terminal. If a chart has been added, call the FindAndCreateMissingChartObj() method, in which a missing chart object is searched for, created and added to the collection list. After that, the focus is switched to the current chart with the program (since adding a new chart in the terminal switches the focus to it). If the chart is removed from the client terminal, call the method searching for the extra chart object and removing it from the list. Finally, all chart objects are updated — the Refresh() method of the chart object checks changes in the number of windows attached to the chart and alters their number in its own window list if some changes have been detected.



The method updating the chart object defined by the ID:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( const long chart_id) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; chart.Refresh(); }

Here, we obtain the chart object from the collection list by ID and update it.

The method returning the full collection list to the journal:

void CChartObjCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart. Print (); } }

Here, we first print the header, then, in the loop by the total number of objects in the collection list, get the next chart object and display its full description.



The method returning the short collection list to the journal:



void CChartObjCollection::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart.PrintShort( true ); } }

The method logic is identical to the one considered above except that the journal displays short descriptions of chart objects.



The method returning the number of charts in the terminal:



int CChartObjCollection::ChartsTotal( void ) const { long currChart,prevChart=:: ChartFirst (); int res= 1 ; while (res< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart=:: ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; prevChart=currChart; res++; } return res; }

The method logic is described in the code comments. In short, we have at least one open chart — the one the program is launched at. Therefore, the loop counter starts from one. Next, in the loop, receive each subsequent chart based on the previous one, while increasing the counter. As a result, after the end of the loop, we return the counter value obtained in the loop.



The method creating a new chart object and adding it to the collection list:



bool CChartObjCollection::CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source) { :: ResetLastError (); CChartObj *chart_obj= new CChartObj(chart_id); if (chart_obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, true ); return false ; } this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(chart_obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, true ); delete chart_obj; return false ; } return true ; }

Here the method receives the ID (chart_id) of the chart whose chart object should be created and the name (source) of the method the method is called from. Create a new chart object. If failed to create it, display the appropriate message and return false. If the object is successfully created, set the flag of the list sorted by chart IDs to the collection list and try to add the object to the sorted list. If failed to add the object to the list, display the appropriate message, remove the newly created object and return false. If successful, return true.



The method returning the pointer to the chart object by chart ID:



CChartObj *CChartObjCollection::GetChart( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByChartProperty(GetList(),CHART_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Here we obtain the list of chart objects having the "Chart ID" property equal to the value passed to the method (the list may contain a single chart object since the chart IDs are unique). If the object is obtained in the new list from a single element, return it. In all other cases, return NULL — the object is not received.



The method returning the flag indicating the existence of a chart object:



bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id) { return ( this .GetChart(chart_id) != NULL ); }

Here, if it is possible to obtain an object with a specified ID from the collection list (the request result is not NULL), return true. Otherwise, return false.



The method returning the flag indicating the existence of a chart in the client terminal:



bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChart( const long chart_id) { long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); if (prev_chart==chart_id) return true ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (curr_chart==chart_id) return true ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return false ; }

Here in the loop by the terminal charts obtained based on the previous chart ID, check if the ID of the currently selected chart in the loop matches the value passed to the method. If the values match, the chart with such an ID is present, return true.

Upon the loop completion, return false — the chart with the specified ID was not found.



The method searching for a missing chart object, as well as creating and adding it to the collection list:

bool CChartObjCollection::FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ) { long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; if (! this .IsPresentChartObj(prev_chart) && ! this .CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN)) return false ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (! this .IsPresentChartObj(curr_chart) && ! this .CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN)) return false ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return true ; }

Here we also use the loop by charts based on the previous chart ID. First, determine the presence/absence of the chart object with the program in the collection list, then search for missing objects of the charts present in the terminal by all remaining charts in the loop and add them to the collection list.



The method searching and removing a chart object missing in the terminal but present in the collection list:

void CChartObjCollection::FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChart(chart.ID())) { m_list.Delete(i); } } }

Here, in a reverse loop through all chart objects in the collection list, get another chart object. If the client terminal contains no chart with an ID matching the chart object's one, remove the object from the collection list.



This completes the creation of the first version of the chart object collection class.

Now we need to include the file of the created chart object collection class into the main class of the CEngine library and create the methods for accessing the methods of chart object collection class so that we are able to work with them from our programs.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh of the CEngine class, include the file of a newly created chart object collection class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

In the private section of the class, declare the object of the chart collection class:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CChartObjCollection m_charts; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

In the public class section, place the methods for accessing the chart object collection class:

void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5. Print (); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();} bool ChartCreateCollection( void ) { return this .m_charts.CreateCollection(); } CChartObjCollection *GetChartObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_charts; } CArrayObj *GetListCharts( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetList(); } CChartObj *ChartGetChartObj( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetChart(chart_id); } CChartObj *ChartGetMainChart( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetChart( this .m_charts.GetMainChartID());} void ChartRefresh( const long chart_id) { this .m_charts.Refresh(chart_id); } void ChartsRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_charts.Refresh(); } CArrayObj *ChartGetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .m_charts.GetChartsList(symbol); } CArrayObj *ChartGetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_charts.GetChartsList(timeframe); }

All newly updated methods simply return the result of calling the appropriate chart object collection methods I have just considered above. All these methods will be visible and available for use in our library-based programs.

In the class constructor, add creation of a new counter for the chart object collection class:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

In the class timer, add the code block for working with the chart object collection:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

As soon as the collection timer counter counts half a second, the method of updating all chart objects in their collections is called. Thus, I have automated tracking changes in the number of charts in the terminal and windows attached to each open chart.

Test the work of the class created today.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part69\ as TestDoEasyPart69.mq5.



In fact, I will not change much in the logic of the previous Expert Advisor — I will display brief descriptions of all chart objects whose charts are open in the terminal, while the full description will be displayed for the main chart. Besides, the method of updating the collection list of the chart object collection class features displaying a chart message informing of the number of chart objects in the collection, the number of the appropriate open charts and the difference of these numbers. I will remove this debugging comment later. In the current article, I will use it to check if the chart object collection class works correctly.

First, remove inclusion of the chart object class file from the EA code:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

Now the chart object collection class is connected to the library main object and all chart classes and their collection are available from it.



In the input block, add the variable specifying the flag indicating the necessity to use the chart object collection class in the program:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

From the EA's OnTick() handler, remove the code block, in which I created the list of chart objects and displayed their descriptions in the journal:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL ) chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL && chart_obj. Symbol ()== Symbol ()) chart_obj. Print (); } delete list; done= true ; } }

Now all this is done using the following code strings:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CChartObj *chart_main=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); Print ( "" ); chart_main. Print (); done= true ; } }

Here we can see only the full description of a chart an EA is launched on. Short descriptions of all chart objects within the collection are to be displayed in the following code block of the OnInitDoEasy() function:

else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(); if (InpUseCharts && engine.ChartCreateCollection()) { engine.GetChartObjCollection().PrintShort(); }

In the EA's OnBookEvent() handler, comment out displaying the debugging data from the Market Depth collection class on the chart since we do not need this data now (for now, its is present due to occasional strange terminal behavior when working with the Market Depth — the EA sometimes does not respond for quite a long time, and this information, which often changes its values, allows us to see its work). Besides, the comment will prevent us from seeing the changes detected by the chart object collection class.



void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; if (!engine. OnBookEvent (symbol)) return ; if (symbol== Symbol ()) { CMBookSeries *book_series=engine.GetMBookSeries(symbol); if (book_series== NULL ) return ; CMBookSnapshot *book=book_series.GetLastMBook(); if (book== NULL ) return ; CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=book.GetMBookByListIndex( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=book.GetMBookByListIndex(book.DataTotal()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; if (first) { book_series. Print (); book. Print (); first= false ; } } }

Let's compile the EA. Open any four charts in the terminal (launch the EA on the first one) and create the environment matching the one during the test in the previous article:

Add the fractals indicator to the chart with the EA + add the indicator window, for example, DeMarker containing another indicator, for example AMA based on DeMarker data.

Place Stochastic window on the second chart...

After launching the EA, data on the created chart object collection objects and the chart with the program is displayed in the journal:

Chart collection: - Main chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 920114 , Subwindows: 1 - Main chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 592798 , Subwindows: No - Main chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938634 , HWND: 527424 , Subwindows: 2 - Main chart window USDRUB H4 ID: 131733844391938635 , HWND: 920468 , Subwindows: No Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 05.922 ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Trade volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 137 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 2 Chart window handle: 920114 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 136 Chart width in bars: 168 Chart width in pixels: 670 Main chart window: - Chart height in pixels: 293 Chart subwindow 1 : - The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window: 295 - Chart height in pixels: 21 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: Yes Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2028 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 100 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2654 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 329 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.93 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.21320 Fixed chart minimum : 1.16950 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.16950 Chart maximum: 1.21320 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart69" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Indicators in the main chart window: - Indicator Fractals Indicators in the chart window 1 : - Indicator DeM( 14 ) - Indicator AMA( 14 , 2 , 30 ) Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) =============

First, add several charts and remove them afterwards. The chart comments reflect the ongoing changes in the number of chart objects within the collection, the number of charts opened in the terminal and the difference between the number of charts and objects:









What's next?

In the next article, I will continue expanding the functionality of the chart object collection.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 67): Chart object class

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 68): Chart window object class and indicator object classes in the chart window

