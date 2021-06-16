Otras clases en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 69): Clases de colección de objetos de gráfico

Contenido

Concepto

Bien, hemos preparado la funcionalidad necesaria para trabajar con objetos de gráfico, y también tenemos un objeto de gráfico que contiene las listas de objetos de ventana de gráfico, que, a su vez, contienen las listas de indicadores fijados a ellos. Es hora de combinar todo esto en una base común: una colección de objetos de gráfico desde la que podremos acceder cómodamente a cualquier gráfico abierto en el terminal para trabajar con él y sus propiedades. La colección nos permitirá clasificar, buscar y obtener listas de objetos de gráfico según cualquiera de sus propiedades, y resultará adecuada para trabajar con el gráfico seleccionado o simultáneamente con varios.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En primer lugar, vamos a añadir a la biblioteca los nuevos mensajes.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, escribimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, };

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:



{ "Главное окно графика" , "Main chart window" }, { "Подокно графика" , "Chart subwindow" }, { "Подокон" , "Subwindows" }, { "Индикаторы в главном окне графика" , "Indicators in the main chart window" }, { "Индикаторы в окне графика" , "Indicators in the chart window" }, { "Индикатор" , "Indicator" }, { "Индикаторов" , "Indicators total" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Отсутствуют" , "No indicators" }, { "Коллекция чартов" , "Chart collection" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-чарт" , "Failed to create new chart object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-чарт в коллекцию" , "Failed to add chart object to collection" }, };

Para nosotros, la colección de objetos de gráfico debe monitorear los cambios en el número de gráficos abiertos, así como los cambios en el número de ventanas abiertas en cada gráfico, para poder efectuar los cambios oportunos en nuestras listas de gráficos y las ventanas abiertas en ellos. Algunos de los cambios se pueden monitorear en el manejador OnChartEvent(), pero las pruebas han mostrado que, por lo general, en este manejador se indica que han sucedido ciertos cambios en el gráfico: los eventos de cambio del gráfico (CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE), es decir, no podemos saber nada concreto (si necesitamos conocer el número de gráficos y ventanas). Por eso, vamos a trabajar en el temporizador del programa y a monitorear de forma independiente los cambios en el número de gráficos abiertos y la cantidad de ventanas en ellos. Podemos monitorear los demás cambios que pueden suceder en el gráfico con la ayuda del manejador anteriormente mencionado OnChartEvent(), o bien usando la herencia del objeto de gráfico y el objeto de ventana de gráfico respecto al objeto de la biblioteca CBaseObjExt, que a su vez es heredero del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj, y que ofrece una funcionalidad de eventos adicional a sus objetos herederos. Esto en el caso de que más tarde necesitemos esta funcionalidad al trabajar con gráficos.



Como el trabajo con gráficos se realiza principalmente de forma semiautomática, bastará con verificar el número actual de gráficos y ventanas dos veces por segundo para determinar los cambios en el número de gráficos y la cantidad de ventanas abiertas en ellos, y comparar ambos con el número anterior. Si no hay cambios, no deberemos hacer nada. Cuando detectemos cambios en el número de ventanas y gráficos, actualizaremos los datos de nuestra colección.



Para los objetos de gráfico en el temporizador funcionen, necesitaremos un contador de temporizador adicional para la colección de objetos de gráfico. Para cada colección ejecutada en el temporizador, hemos creado un contador de temporizador propio que nos permitirá monitorear la frecuencia de actualización establecida para la colección. Además de los parámetros del contador, necesitaremos añadir el identificador de la nueva colección, puesto que cada colección de objetos tiene su propio identificador que sirve para determinar a qué colección pertenece una lista particular de objetos.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, en el apartado "Macrosustituciones", escribimos los parámetros del contador del temporizador de la colección de objetos de gráfico y el identificador de la lista de colección de objetos de gráfico:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRADE_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 ) #define SND_ALERT "alert.wav" #define SND_ALERT2 "alert2.wav" #define SND_CONNECT "connect.wav" #define SND_DISCONNECT "disconnect.wav" #define SND_EMAIL "email.wav" #define SND_EXPERT "expert.wav" #define SND_NEWS "news.wav" #define SND_OK "ok.wav" #define SND_REQUEST "request.wav" #define SND_STOPS "stops.wav" #define SND_TICK "tick.wav" #define SND_TIMEOUT "timeout.wav" #define SND_WAIT "wait.wav" #define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1 ( 100 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1 ( 3 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2 ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2 ( 4 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID ( 8 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 )

En la enumeración de propiedades de tipo entero del gráfico, eliminamos la constante CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, dado que no hemos encontrado uso práctico a esta propiedad para el objeto. Por consiguiente, reducimos en 1 valor el número de propiedades de tipo entero (de 67 a 66):

#define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 )

Ajustamos el criterio de clasificación de los objetos de gráfico según sus propiedades, añadiendo las propiedades que hemos omitido antes para la clasificación de objetos:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT,

Y eliminamos de la lista de constantes de esta enumeración la constante SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, dado que no vamos a utilizar esta propiedad en el objeto.



Todos los objetos cuyas colecciones tenemos en la biblioteca poseen sus propias listas, que a su vez pueden ser clasificadas según diversas propiedades de los objetos. La lista de colección de objetos de gráfico también tendrá la posibilidad de realizar clasificaciones, para así buscar y seleccionar los objetos con los valores de propiedad requeridos. Para cada uno de estos objetos, crearemos nuestros propios métodos de clasificación, que estarán escritos en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh.



Vamos a añadir los nuevos métodos al archivo de clase CSelect para organizar la búsqueda y la clasificación de los objetos del gráfico.

Añadimos al archivo de clase CSelect el archivo de clase del objeto de gráfico:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"

Al final del listado del cuerpo de la clase, declaramos los nuevos métodos:

static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); };

Los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CChartObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CChartObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Ya analizamos el funcionamiento de estos métodos en el tercer artículo de la serie, en el apartado "Organizando la búsqueda".



Al cambiar el número de ventanas adjuntas al gráfico, los índices de ventana también cambian, por lo que puede que necesitemos establecer un nuevo índice de ventana en algunos casos. En el archivo de clase del objeto de ventana del gráfico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh, en la sección pública de la clase, escribimos el nuevo método para establecer el índice de la ventana:

class CWndInd : public CObject { private : long m_chart_id; string m_name; int m_index; int m_handle; public : CWndInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .m_index=index; } void Print ( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" )+ this .Header()); } string Header( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+ " " + this .Name(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; CWndInd( void ); CWndInd( const int handle, const string name, const int index) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {} };

Asimismo, mejoramos la clase del objeto de gráfico ubicado en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh.



Eliminamos la declaración del método SetVisible() de la lista de métodos privados para configurar las propiedades del objeto, dado que hemos decidido deshacernos de la propiedad establecida por este método, que no tiene ninguna carga útil:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetVisible( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void );

Fuera del cuerpo de la clase, encontramos su implementación y también la eliminamos:

void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetVisible( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); }

El método simplemente establece la propiedad de visibilidad de la ventana principal del gráfico en la propiedad de tipo entero ya eliminada anteriormente. Por lo tanto, no lo usaremos: nos desharemos de todos los métodos asociados con él. En cualquier caso, aún podemos obtener el valor de esta propiedad de la ventana directamente del entorno y no de las propiedades del objeto de ventana del gráfico.

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos el método necesario para crear una lista de ventanas adjuntas al gráfico:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método para actualizar las propiedades del objeto de gráfico y sus subventanas:

void Refresh( void ); CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

Al organizar el trabajo con el método que retorna el número total de ventanas del gráfico, encontramos que después de realizar una solicitud de estos datos, siempre tenemos que configurarlos de inmediato en las propiedades del objeto. Por consiguiente, hemos decidido combinar en el método la solicitud de estos datos y su registro en la propiedad del objeto.

En el método WindowsTotal(), en primer lugar, añadimos la solicitud y establecemos el número de ventanas de gráficos en el método SetWindowsTotal(). A continuación, implementamos el retorno del valor recién obtenido y almacenado en las propiedades del objeto. Por último, eliminamos la implementación del método Visible():



int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetWindowsTotal(); return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE); }

Vamos a añadir otro método que retorna una bandera que indica que este objeto de gráfico es el principal, es decir, el objeto de gráfico al que se ha vinculado el programa creado sobre la base de la biblioteca:

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} bool IsMainChart( void ) const { return ( this .m_chart_id ==CBaseObj::GetMainChartID() ); } CChartWnd *GetWindowByIndex( const int index) const { return this .m_list_wnd.At(index); }

El objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj contiene la variable m_chart_id_main, que almacena el identificador del gráfico en el que se ejecuta el programa. En su constructor, establecemos con esta variable el valor retornado por la función ChartID(). El valor del identificador del gráfico actual es retornado por el método GetMainChartID() de la clase CBaseObj, que devuelve el valor escrito en la variable m_chart_id_main. Por consiguiente, retornamos la bandera que indica que el identificador del gráfico actual coincide con el identificador de la ventana principal del programa. Si los identificadores coinciden, el método retornará true; de lo contrario, false.



Del constructor paramétrico, eliminamos la línea que establece el valor de visibilidad de la ventana del gráfico actual:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS );

En lugar del ciclo en el que se crean los objetos de ventana que pertenecen a este gráfico

this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd.Add(wnd)) delete wnd; }

añadimos la llamada del metodo en el que se crea la lista de ventanas que pertenecen a este gráfico:



this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .CreateWindowsList();

Como resultado, el constructor paramétrico tendrá ahora este aspecto:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .CreateWindowsList(); }

Del método GetPropertyDescription(), que retorna la descripción de una propiedadad de tipo de entero de un objeto, eliminamos el bloque de código en el que se crea la descripción del parámetro de visibilidad de la ventana, pues ya hemos eliminado esta propiedad del objeto:



property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) :

En los métodos que muestran en el diario los datos de todos los indicadores de todas las ventanas del gráfico y las propiedades de todas las ventanas del gráfico, sustituimos el tamaño del ciclo por el número de objetos de ventana del gráfico en las listas:

void CChartObj::PrintWndIndicators( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total() ;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintIndicators( true ); } } void CChartObj::PrintWndParameters( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total() ;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintParameters( true ); } }

Anteriormente, los ciclos se contaban hasta el valor retornado por el método WindowsTotal(), lo cual no resultaba del todo cierto: este método retorna el valor real obtenido del gráfico, mientras que las listas pueden contener más o menos objetos de los que hay realmente. Esto sucede cuando su número cambia en el gráfico en el terminal. Por consiguiente, un ciclo por el número incorrecto de objetos en la lista se verá plagado de errores, que es lo que hemos corregido aquí.



Fuera del cuerpo de la clase, implementamos el método que actualiza un objeto de gráfico y la lista de sus ventanas:

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { int change= this .WindowsTotal() - this .m_list_wnd.Total() ; if (change== 0 ) return ; this .CreateWindowsList(); }

Aquí, calculamos la diferencia entre el número real de ventanas del gráfico y el número de objetos de ventana en la lista. Si la diferencia es igual a cero, significará que no hay cambios: salimos del método. De lo contrario, creamos de nuevo la lista completa de todos los objetos de ventana del gráfico pertenecientes a este objeto de gráfico. Crear de nuevo la lista resulta bastante más simple que buscar la diferencia entre los objetos, o buscar los objetos de la ventana del gráfico que no están o faltan y eliminar los objetos innecesarios o añadir otros nuevos a la lista.



Vamos a implementar el método que crea la lista de objetos de ventana del gráfico que pertenecen al mismo:

void CChartObj::CreateWindowsList( void ) { this .m_list_wnd.Clear(); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd. Add(wnd) ) delete wnd; } }

Aquí, limpiamos la lista de objetos de ventana, obtenemos el número total de ventanas del gráfico de sus parámetros en el terminal y, en un ciclo por el número de ventanas obtenido, creamos un nuevo objeto de ventana y lo añadimos a la lista. Si no logramos añadir el objeto a la lista, lo eliminamos, para evitar así pérdidas de memoria.

Ya hemos terminado la mejora de las clases de la biblioteca.

Vamos a proceder a crear la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico.





Clase de colección de objetos de gráfico

De la misma manera que para el objeto gráfico, donde verificamos el cambio en el número de ventanas del gráfico para activar la actualización de su número en el objeto, en la colección de objetos de gráfico, comprobaremos el cambio en el número de gráficos abiertos para poder iniciar el proceso de reconstrucción de la colección de listas de objetos.

Primero, comprobamos el número de ventanas para los objetos de gráfico ya existentes; a continuación, verificaremos el cambio en el número de gráficos abiertos y, en caso de que el resultado de la verificación sea distinto a cero, comenzaremos a reconstruir la colección de objetos de gráfico.

En la carpeta de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh, creamos el nuevo archivo de la clase CChartObjCollection. La clase debe ser herada de la clase del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj, mientras que el archivo del objeto de gráfico debe ser incluido en el archivo de la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj { }

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos la lista CListObj, que almacenará los objetos de gráfico, una variable para almacenar el valor pasado del número de gráficos abiertos en el terminal y los métodos auxiliares para organizar el trabajo de la clase:

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_charts_total_prev; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public : }

En la sección pública de la clase, ubicamos los métodos estándar para los objetos de la biblioteca:

public : CChartObjCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } void Print( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CChartObjCollection();

y añadimos los métodos auxiliares:

CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL); } long GetMainChartID( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetMainChartID(); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

Vamos a analizar la implementación de algunos métodos de la clase.



En el constructor de la clase, limpiamos la lista de objetos de la colección, establecemos para la lista la bandera de lista clasificada, asignamos a la lista el identificador de la colección de objetos de gráfico y guardamos el valor de la cantidad de gráficos actuales abiertos en el terminal:



CChartObjCollection::CChartObjCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID); this .m_charts_total_prev= this .ChartsTotal(); }

En MQL no existe una función que retorne el número de gráficos abiertos; tampoco existe la posibilidad de iterar en un ciclo por una matriz preparada de gráficos abiertos y obtener cada nuevo gráfico según el índice del ciclo. Pero existe una función que retorna el identificador del primer gráfico abierto, ChartFirst(), y una función que retorna el identificador del siguiente gráfico después del indicado, ChartNext(). Por cpnsiguiente, podemos crear un ciclo para todos los gráficos abiertos, uno por uno, obteniendo cada gráfico siguiente según el identificador del anterior. En la guía de ayuda para la función ChartNext(), tenemos un ejemplo sobre cómo organizar un ciclo de este tipo:

long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ,limit= 100 ; Print ( "ChartFirst = " , ChartSymbol (prevChart), " ID = " ,prevChart); while (i<limit) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; Print (i, ChartSymbol (currChart), " ID =" ,currChart); prevChart=currChart; i++; }

Usando dicho ciclo como base, crearemos nuestros métodos para trabajar con los gráficos abiertos del terminal de cliente.

Método que crea una lista de colección de objetos de gráfico:

bool CChartObjCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID); long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; if (! this .CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN)) return false ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (! this .CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN)) return false ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return true ; }

La lógica completa del método se encuentra en los comentarios al código. En pocas palabras: primero eliminamos de la lista de colección los objetos añadidos previamente; luego, en el ciclo anterior, obtenemos cada gráfico subsiguiente abierto según su identificador, creamos un nuevo objeto de gráfico y lo añadimos a la lista de colección.



Método que actualiza la lista de colección de objetos de gráfico:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); Comment (DFUN, ", list total=" ,DataTotal(), ", charts total=" ,charts_total, ", change=" ,change); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart.Refresh(); } }

La lógica completa del método se encuentra en los comentarios al código. Resumiendo: primero comprobamos el cambio en el número de gráficos abiertos en el terminal de cliente. Si el gráfico ha sido añadido, llamamos al método FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(), en el que se busca el objeto de gráfico que falta; a continuación, este se crea y añade a la lista de la colección, después de lo cual, el foco cambia al gráfico actual con el programa (dado que la adición de un nuevo gráfico al terminal cambia el foco a este). Si el gráfico ha sido eliminado del terminal de cliente, llamamos al método en el que se busca y se elimina de la lista un objeto de gráfico adicional. Finalmente, todos los objetos del gráfico son actualizados: el método Refresh() del objeto de gráfico comprueba el cambio en el número de ventanas adjuntas al gráfico y, si se encuentran cambios, modifica la cantidad de estas en su lista de ventanas.



Método que actualiza el objeto de gráfico especificado según el identificador del gráfico:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( const long chart_id) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; chart.Refresh(); }

Aquí, obtenemos de la lista de colección el objeto de gráfico según el identificador y lo actualizamos.

Método que muestra en el diario la descripción completa de la colección:

void CChartObjCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart. Print (); } }

Aquí, imprimimos el encabezado en primer lugar; después, en un ciclo por el número total de objetos en la lista de colección, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de gráfico, y finalmente mostramos su descripción completa.



Método que muestra en el diario la descripción breve de la colección:



void CChartObjCollection::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; chart.PrintShort( true ); } }

La lógica del método es idéntica a la anteriormente analizada, salvo que en el diario se muestran las descripciones breves de los objetos de gráfico.



Método que retorna el número de gráficos en el terminal:



int CChartObjCollection::ChartsTotal( void ) const { long currChart,prevChart=:: ChartFirst (); int res= 1 ; while (res< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart=:: ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; prevChart=currChart; res++; } return res; }

La lógica del método se describe en los comentarios al código. En resumen: seguro que tenemos un gráfico abierto, nuestro programa se está ejecutando en él. Por ello, el contador de ciclos comienza desde uno. Más adelante en el ciclo, obtenemos cada gráfico posterior basado en el anterior, mientras aumentamos el contador. Como resultado, una vez finalizado el ciclo, retornamos el valor del contador obtenido en el ciclo.



Método que crea un nuevo objeto de gráfico y lo añade a la lista de colección:



bool CChartObjCollection::CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source) { :: ResetLastError (); CChartObj *chart_obj= new CChartObj(chart_id); if (chart_obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, true ); return false ; } this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(chart_obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, true ); delete chart_obj; return false ; } return true ; }

Aquí, transmitimos al método el identificador del gráfico (chart_id), el objeto de gráfico a partir del cual debe crearse, y el nombre (source) del método desde el cual llamamos a este método. Creamos un nuevo objeto de gráfico, y si no hemos podido crearlo, mostraremos un mensaje al respecto y retornaremos false. Si el objeto se ha creado con éxito, establecemos el indicador de lista clasificada según los identificadores de los gráficos de la lista de colección e intentamos añadir el objeto a la lista clasificada. Si no ha sido posible añadir un objeto a la lista, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello, borramos el objeto recién creado y retornamos false. Si todo ha salido bien, retornamos true.



Método que retorna el puntero a un objeto de gráfico usando el identificador del gráfico:



CChartObj *CChartObjCollection::GetChart( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByChartProperty(GetList(),CHART_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Aquí, obtenemos una lista con los objetos de gráfico cuya propiedad "identificador del gráfico" es igual al valor transmitido al método (solo puede haber un objeto de gráfico en la lista, ya que los identificadores de gráfico son únicos). Si el objeto se ha recibido en una nueva lista de un elemento, lo retornamos. En todos los demás casos, retornaremos NULL: ​​el objeto no ha sido recibido.



Método que retorna la bandera sobre la existencia de un objeto de gráfico:



bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id) { return ( this .GetChart(chart_id) != NULL ); }

Aquí, si podemos obtener el objeto con el identificador indicado de la lista de colección (el resultado de la solicitud no es igual a NULL), retornamos true. De lo contrario, retornaremos false.



Método que retorna la bandera de presencia de un gráfico en el terminal de cliente:



bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChart( const long chart_id) { long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); if (prev_chart==chart_id) return true ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (curr_chart==chart_id) return true ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return false ; }

Aquí, en un ciclo a través de los gráficos del terminal obtenidos según el identificador del gráfico anterior, comprobamos si el identificador del gráfico actualmente seleccionado en el ciclo coincide con el valor transmitido al método. Si los valores coinciden, significa que hay un gráfico con este identificador, por lo que retronamos true.

Al finalizar el ciclo, retornamos false: no se ha encontrado el gráfico con el identificador solicitado.



Método que busca el objeto de gráfico que falta, lo crea y lo añade a la lista de colección:

bool CChartObjCollection::FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ) { long curr_chart,prev_chart=:: ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; if (! this .IsPresentChartObj(prev_chart) && ! this .CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN)) return false ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { curr_chart=:: ChartNext (prev_chart); if (curr_chart< 0 ) break ; if (! this .IsPresentChartObj(curr_chart) && ! this .CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN)) return false ; prev_chart=curr_chart; i++; } return true ; }

Aquí también utilizamos un ciclo por los gráficos usando como base el identificador del gráfico anterior. Primero, determinamos la presencia/ausencia del objeto gráfico con el programa en la lista de colección, y luego, utilizando todos los demás gráficos en el ciclo, buscamos también los objetos faltantes que existan en el terminal de gráficos y los añadimos a la lista de colecciones.



Método que busca y elimina de la lista un objeto de gráfico ausente en el terminal, pero presente en la lista de colecciones:

void CChartObjCollection::FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChart(chart.ID())) { m_list.Delete(i); } } }

Aquí, en un ciclo inverso por todos los objetos de gráfico en la lista de colección, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de gráfico y, si en el terminal de cliente no hay ningún gráfico con el identificador como el del objeto de gráfico, eliminamos este objeto de la lista de colección.



Con esto, damos por concluida la creación de la primera versión de la colección de clases de objetos de gráfico.

Ahora necesitamos incluir el archivo de la colección de clases de objetos de gráfico creada en la clase principal de la biblioteca CEngine, así como crear en ella los métodos necesarios para acceder a los métodos de la colección de clases de objetos de gráfico, para que podamos trabajar con ellos desde nuestros programas.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh de la clase CEngine, incluimos el archivo de la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico recién creada:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos el objeto de clase de colección de gráficos:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CChartObjCollection m_charts; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

En la sección pública de la clase, ubicamos los métodos para acceder a la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico:

void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5. Print (); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();} bool ChartCreateCollection( void ) { return this .m_charts.CreateCollection(); } CChartObjCollection *GetChartObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_charts; } CArrayObj *GetListCharts( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetList(); } CChartObj *ChartGetChartObj( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetChart(chart_id); } CChartObj *ChartGetMainChart( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetChart( this .m_charts.GetMainChartID());} void ChartRefresh( const long chart_id) { this .m_charts.Refresh(chart_id); } void ChartsRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_charts.Refresh(); } CArrayObj *ChartGetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .m_charts.GetChartsList(symbol); } CArrayObj *ChartGetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_charts.GetChartsList(timeframe); }

Todos los métodos que acabamos de añadir simplemente retornan el resultado de la llamada a los métodos correspondientes de la colección de objetos de gráfico que acabamos de analizar antes. Todos estos métodos estarán visibles y disponibles para su uso en nuestros programas basados ​​en la biblioteca.

En el constructor de la clase, añadimos la creación de un nuevo contador para la colección de clases de objetos de gráfico:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

En el temporizador de la clase, añadimos el bloque de código para trabajar con la colección de objetos de gráfico:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

En cuanto el contador del temporizador cuente medio segundo, se llamará al método de actualización de todos los objetos de gráfico en sus colecciones. De esta forma, habremos automatizado el seguimiento de los cambios en el número de gráficos en el terminal y de las ventanas fijadas a dicho gráfico abierto.

Vamos a poner a prueba el funcionamiento de la clase que hemos creado hoy.







Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y a guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part69\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart69.mq5.



En esencia, no hemos cambiado mucho la lógica del asesor anterior: mostraremos de la misma forma las descripciones breves de todos los objetos de gráfico cuyos gráficos estén abiertos en el terminal, y mostraremos su descripción completa para el gráfico principal. Además, en la colección de clases de objetos de gráfico, en el método de actualización de la lista de colección, hemos añadido la muestra de un comentario al gráfico que nos indica cuántos objetos de gráfico tenemos en la colección, cuántos gráficos correspondientes a ellos están abiertos en el terminal, y cuál es la diferencia al comparar su número. Eliminaremos este comentario de depuración más tarde. Entre tanto, hoy vamos a comporbar la exactitud del funcionamiento de la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico que lo usa.

En primer lugar, eliminamos del código del asesor la inclusión del archivo de clase de objeto de gráfico:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

Ahora tenemos una colección de clases de objetos de gráfico conectada al objeto principal de la biblioteca y todas las clases de gráficos y sus colecciones están disponibles en él.



En el bloque de entrada, añadimos la variable que especifica la bandera que indica la necesidad de usar la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico en el programa:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

Asimismo, eliminamos del manejador OnTick() el bloque de código en el que hemos creado la lista de objetos de gráfico y mostrado sus descripciones en el diario:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL ) chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL && chart_obj. Symbol ()== Symbol ()) chart_obj. Print (); } delete list; done= true ; } }

Ahora, todo lo mismo se ejecutará con estas líneas de código:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CChartObj *chart_main=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); Print ( "" ); chart_main. Print (); done= true ; } }

Aquí se muestra solo la descripción completa del gráfico en el que ha sido iniciado el asesor. Las descripciones breves de todos los objetos de gráfico se mostrarán en la función OnInitDoEasy(), en este bloque de código:

else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(); if (InpUseCharts && engine.ChartCreateCollection()) { engine.GetChartObjCollection().PrintShort(); }

En el manejador OnBookEvent() del asesor, comentamos la muestra de la información de depuración en el gráfico de la clase de colección de profundidades de mercado, ya que ahora no necesitamos ver esta información (mientras está presente debido al comportamiento a veces extraño del terminal cuando se trabaja con la profundidad de mercado; el asesor a veces no responde durante bastante tiempo, y esta información, que con frecuencia cambia sus valores, nos permite ver visualmente el trabajo del asesor), y el resultado de este comentario evitará que veamos los cambios registrados por la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico.



void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; if (!engine. OnBookEvent (symbol)) return ; if (symbol== Symbol ()) { CMBookSeries *book_series=engine.GetMBookSeries(symbol); if (book_series== NULL ) return ; CMBookSnapshot *book=book_series.GetLastMBook(); if (book== NULL ) return ; CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=book.GetMBookByListIndex( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=book.GetMBookByListIndex(book.DataTotal()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; if (first) { book_series. Print (); book. Print (); first= false ; } } }

Vamos a compilar el asesor. Abrimos cuatro gráficos al azar en el terminal (en el primero, iniciaremos el asesor) y creamos el mismo entorno que construimos durante las pruebas en el artículo anterior:

En la ventana principal del gráfico con el asesor, añadimos un indicador de fractales + la ventana de un indicador, por ejemplo, DeMarker, en el que ubicaremos otro más, por ejemplo, AMA, calculado con los datos de DeMarker.

En el segundo gráfico, colocamos la ventana del estocástico...

Después de iniciar el asesor, en el diario se mostrarán los datos sobre los objetos de la colección de objetos de gráfico y sobre el gráfico con el programa:

Chart collection: - Main chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 920114 , Subwindows: 1 - Main chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 592798 , Subwindows: No - Main chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938634 , HWND: 527424 , Subwindows: 2 - Main chart window USDRUB H4 ID: 131733844391938635 , HWND: 920468 , Subwindows: No Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 05.922 ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Trade volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 137 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 2 Chart window handle: 920114 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 136 Chart width in bars: 168 Chart width in pixels: 670 Main chart window: - Chart height in pixels: 293 Chart subwindow 1 : - The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window: 295 - Chart height in pixels: 21 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: Yes Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2028 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 100 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2654 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 329 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.93 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.21320 Fixed chart minimum : 1.16950 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.16950 Chart maximum: 1.21320 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart69" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Indicators in the main chart window: - Indicator Fractals Indicators in the chart window 1 : - Indicator DeM( 14 ) - Indicator AMA( 14 , 2 , 30 ) Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) =============

A continuación, primero añadimos varios gráficos, y luego eliminamos los añadidos. El comentario sobre el gráfico mostrará los cambios en curso en el número de objetos de gráfico en la colección, el número de gráficos abiertos en el terminal y el valor de la diferencia al comparar el número de gráficos y objetos:









¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando con la colección de objetos de gráfico para ampliar su funcionalidad.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

*Artículos de esta serie:

Otras clases en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 67): Clase de objeto de gráfico

Otras clases en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 68): Clase de objeto de ventana de gráfico y clases de objetos de indicador en la ventana del gráfico

