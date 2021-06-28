MetaTrader 5 / 示例
DoEasy 库中的其他类（第六十九部分）：图表对象集合类

内容


概述

我已经准备好操控图表对象的功能。 现在，我们已拥有内含图表窗口对象列表的图表对象，这些对象又包含附加于它们之内的指标列表。 将它组合成单一图表对象集合的时机已到，以后即可便捷地访问终端中打开的任何图表。 该集合能够令我们按任何属性搜索、排序和获取图表对象列表，并便捷地处理选定的图表或若干个图表。


改进库类

首先，我们向函数库中添加新消息。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，加入新的消息索引:

   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW,                        // Main chart window
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW,                     // Chart subwindow
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM,                // Subwindows
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST,             // Indicators in the main chart window
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST,             // Indicators in the chart window
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR,                           // Indicator
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL,                    // Indicators
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N,                            // Window
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE,                     // No indicators
  
//--- CChartObjCollection
   MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION,        // Chart collection
   MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ,  // Failed to create a new chart object
   MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART,         // Failed to add a chart object to the collection
  
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以及与新添加的索引对应的消息文本

   {"Главное окно графика","Main chart window"},
   {"Подокно графика","Chart subwindow"},
   {"Подокон","Subwindows"},
   {"Индикаторы в главном окне графика","Indicators in the main chart window"},
   {"Индикаторы в окне графика","Indicators in the chart window"},
   {"Индикатор","Indicator"},
   {"Индикаторов","Indicators total"},
   {"Окно","Window"},
   {"Отсутствуют","No indicators"},
   
//--- CChartObjCollection
   {"Коллекция чартов","Chart collection"},
   {"Не удалось создать новый объект-чарт","Failed to create new chart object"},
   {"Не удалось добавить объект-чарт в коллекцию","Failed to add chart object to collection"},
   
  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+

图表对象集合会跟踪图表打开的数量变化，以及每个图表中打开窗口的数量变化，从而可以及时更新图表列表和在其中打开的窗口。 某些变化可在 OnChartEvent() 处理程序中予以跟踪。 然而，根据测试，处理程序主要特别关注图表发生了某些变化 — 图表变化事件（CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE），即此刻没有特别之处。 因此，我将在程序计时器中跟踪其中打开的图表和窗口数量的变化。 图表上可能发生的其他变化可由上述 OnChartEvent() 处理程序，或由继承自 CBaseObjExt 函数库对象的图表对象和图表窗口对象来跟踪，而 CBaseObjExt 函数库对象又是所有 CBaseObj 的基准对象的衍生函数库对象，并为其衍生对象提供了额外的事件功能。 这是必要的，以防以后我们需要这样的功能来操控图表。

图表主要以半自动模式处理。 如此，为了定义打开图表和窗口数量的变化，每秒检查两次当前图表和窗口的数量，并与之前的数量进行比较就足够了。 如果没有变化，则无需执行任何操作。 如果窗口和图表的数量发生了变化，我们则更新集合中的数据。

为了能在计时器中操控图表对象，我们还需要另一个图表对象集合计时器的计数器。 每个在计时器中工作的集合都拥有自己的计数器，允许跟踪指定的集合更新频率。 除了计数器参数之外，我们还需要添加新的集合 ID，因为每个对象集合都拥有自己的 ID，允许我们定义某个对象列表所属的集合。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 的“宏替换”部分，设置图表对象集合计时器的计数器参数图表对象集合列表的 ID

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Macro substitutions                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Describe the function with the error line number
#define DFUN_ERR_LINE                  (__FUNCTION__+(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line ")+(string)__LINE__+": ")
#define DFUN                           (__FUNCTION__+": ")        // "Function description"
#define COUNTRY_LANG                   ("Russian")                // Country language
#define END_TIME                       (D'31.12.3000 23:59:59')   // End date for account history data requests
#define TIMER_FREQUENCY                (16)                       // Minimal frequency of the library timer in milliseconds
#define TOTAL_TRADE_TRY                (5)                        // Default number of trading attempts
#define IND_COLORS_TOTAL               (64)                       // Maximum possible number of indicator buffer colors
#define IND_BUFFERS_MAX                (512)                      // Maximum possible number of indicator buffers
//--- Standard sounds
#define SND_ALERT                      "alert.wav"
#define SND_ALERT2                     "alert2.wav"
#define SND_CONNECT                    "connect.wav"
#define SND_DISCONNECT                 "disconnect.wav"
#define SND_EMAIL                      "email.wav"
#define SND_EXPERT                     "expert.wav"
#define SND_NEWS                       "news.wav"
#define SND_OK                         "ok.wav"
#define SND_REQUEST                    "request.wav"
#define SND_STOPS                      "stops.wav"
#define SND_TICK                       "tick.wav"
#define SND_TIMEOUT                    "timeout.wav"
#define SND_WAIT                       "wait.wav"
//--- Parameters of the orders and deals collection timer
#define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE           (250)                      // Orders and deals collection timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP    (16)                       // Increment of the orders and deals collection timer counter
#define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID      (1)                        // Orders and deals collection timer counter ID
//--- Parameters of the account collection timer
#define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE           (1000)                     // Account collection timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP    (16)                       // Account timer counter increment
#define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID      (2)                        // Account timer counter ID
//--- Symbol collection timer 1 parameters
#define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1          (100)                      // Pause of the symbol collection timer 1 in milliseconds (for scanning market watch symbols)
#define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1   (16)                       // Increment of the symbol timer 1 counter
#define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1     (3)                        // Symbol timer 1 counter ID
//--- Symbol collection timer 2 parameters
#define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2          (300)                      // Pause of the symbol collection timer 2 in milliseconds (for events of the market watch symbol list)
#define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2   (16)                       // Increment of the symbol timer 2 counter
#define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2     (4)                        // Symbol timer 2 counter ID
//--- Trading class timer parameters
#define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE           (300)                      // Trading class timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP    (16)                       // Trading class timer counter increment
#define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID      (5)                        // Trading class timer counter ID
//--- Parameters of the timeseries collection timer
#define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE            (64)                       // Timeseries collection timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP     (16)                       // Account timer counter increment
#define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID       (6)                        // Timeseries timer counter ID
//--- Parameters of the timer of indicator data timeseries collection
#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE        (64)                       // Pause of the timer of indicator data timeseries collection in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP (16)                       // Increment of indicator data timeseries timer counter
#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID   (7)                        // ID of indicator data timeseries timer counter
//--- Parameters of the tick series collection timer
#define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE         (64)                       // Tick series collection timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP  (16)                       // Tick series timer counter increment step
#define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID    (8)                        // Tick series timer counter ID
//--- Parameters of the chart collection timer
#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE        (500)                      // Chart collection timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP (16)                       // Chart timer counter increment
#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID   (9)                        // Chart timer counter ID
//--- Collection list IDs
#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID          (0x777A)                   // Historical collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID           (0x777B)                   // Market collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID           (0x777C)                   // Event collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID          (0x777D)                   // Account collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID          (0x777E)                   // Symbol collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID           (0x777F)                   // Timeseries collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID          (0x7780)                   // Indicator buffer collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID       (0x7781)                   // Indicator collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID  (0x7782)                   // Indicator data collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID       (0x7783)                   // Tick series collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID      (0x7784)                   // DOM series collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID     (0x7785)                   // MQL5 signals collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID           (0x7786)                   // Chart collection list ID
//--- Data parameters for file operations

在图表的整数型属性枚举中，删除 CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE 常量，因为我还没有找到该属性在对象里的实际用途。 因此，整数型属性的数量减少了 1 个（从 67 到 66）：

#define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (66)                 // Total number of integer properties

我们通过添加对象可排序属性来修复图表对象排序条件：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible chart sorting criteria                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP  (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP  (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0,                              // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME,                           // Sort by chart timeframe
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW,                                // Sort by the price chart drawing attribute
   SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT,                           // Sort by chart object (OBJ_CHART) identification attribute

还有，从枚举常量列表中删除 SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE 常量，因为我不会在对象中使用这个属性。

在函数库中存在集合的所有对象均拥有自己的列表，可按不同的对象属性进行排序。 图表对象集合列表还将具有按所需属性值在搜索和选择的对象里进行排序的能力。 针对每个这样的对象，我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh 中创建我们自己的排序方法。

往 CSelect 类文件里添加新方法，编排图表对象的搜索和排序。

将图表对象类文件包含到 CSelect 类文件当中

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在类主体列表的末尾声明新方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with chart data                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of charts with one of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the chart index with the maximum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the chart index with the minimum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindChartMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);
//---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我们在类主体之外编写它们的实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with chart data                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of charts with one integer                       |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   int total=list_source.Total();
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of charts with one real                          |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of charts with one string                        |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByChartProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the chart index in the list                               |
//| with the maximum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CChartObj *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the chart index in the list                               |
//| with the maximum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CChartObj *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the chart index in the list                               |
//| with the maximum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindChartMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CChartObj *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the chart index in the list                               |
//| with the minimum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CChartObj *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the chart index in the list                               |
//| with the minimum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CChartObj *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the chart index in the list                               |
//| with the minimum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindChartMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CChartObj *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CChartObj *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我已在第三篇文章“安排搜索”章节详述了这些方法。

更改附加到图表的窗口数量时，窗口索引亦会变化。 因此，我们也许有时需要新的窗口索引。 在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh 图表窗口对象类文件中类的公开部分，编写设置窗口索引的新方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart window indicator object class                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CWndInd : public CObject
  {
private:
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Chart ID
   string            m_name;                             // Indicator short name
   int               m_index;                            // Window index on the chart
   int               m_handle;                           // Indicator handle
public:
//--- Return itself
   CWndInd          *GetObject(void)                     { return &this;         }
//--- Return (1) indicator name, (2) window index and (3) indicator handle
   string            Name(void)                    const { return this.m_name;   }
   int               Index(void)                   const { return this.m_index;  }
   int               Handle(void)                  const { return this.m_handle; }
//--- Set the index of the on-chart window
   void              SetIndex(const int index)           { this.m_index=index;   }
   
//--- Display the description of object properties in the journal (dash=true - hyphen before the description, false - description only)
   void              Print(const bool dash=false)        { ::Print((dash ? "- " : "")+this.Header());                      }
//--- Return the object short name
   string            Header(void)                  const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+" "+this.Name(); }
   
//--- Compare CWndInd objects with each other by the specified property
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
   
//--- Constructors
                     CWndInd(void);
                     CWndInd(const int handle,const string name,const int index) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我们稍微改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh 中的图表对象类。

从设置对象属性的私密方法清单中删除 SetVisible() 方法的声明，我之所以决定删除该方法，因为它在此没有任何助益：

//--- The methods of setting property values
   bool              SetMode(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetScale(const string source,const int scale,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetModeVolume(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetVisibleBars(void);
   void              SetWindowsTotal(void);
   void              SetVisible(void);
   void              SetFirstVisibleBars(void);
   void              SetWidthInBars(void);
   void              SetWidthInPixels(void);
   void              SetMaximizedFlag(void);
   void              SetMinimizedFlag(void);
   void              SetExpertName(void);
   void              SetScriptName(void);

在类主体之外，找到它的实现，并予以删除

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Set the property                                                 |
//| "The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows"|
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the "Subwindow visibility" property                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetVisible(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,0));
  }
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the property "The number of the first visible bar on the chart" |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法简单地将主图表窗口的可见性属性放置到已删除的整数型属性之中。 既然我们不打算使用它，我们就剔除所有相关的方法。 在任何情况下，窗口属性的数值仍然可以直接从运行环境中获取，而不是从图表窗口对象的属性中获取。

在类的私密部分，声明创建图表附加窗口列表的方法

//--- The methods of setting property values
   bool              SetMode(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetScale(const string source,const int scale,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetModeVolume(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetVisibleBars(void);
   void              SetWindowsTotal(void);
   void              SetFirstVisibleBars(void);
   void              SetWidthInBars(void);
   void              SetWidthInPixels(void);
   void              SetMaximizedFlag(void);
   void              SetMinimizedFlag(void);
   void              SetExpertName(void);
   void              SetScriptName(void);
   
//--- Create the list of chart windows
   void              CreateWindowsList(void);

public:

在类的公开部分，声明更新图表对象及其子窗口属性的方法

//--- Update the chart object and its list of indicator windows
   void              Refresh(void);
   
//--- Constructors
                     CChartObj(){;}
                     CChartObj(const long chart_id);

在编排返回图表窗口总数的方法时，我发现必须在请求后立即在对象属性中设置数据。 因此，我决定将数据请求及其内涵合并到对象属性之中。

WindowsTotal() 方法中，首先在 SetWindowsTotal() 方法中添加请求和设置图表窗口数量。 接下来，实现返回保存在对象属性中新获取的数值移除 Visible() 方法的实现

//--- Return the number of bars on a chart that are available for display
   int               VisibleBars(void)                               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS);       }

//--- Return the total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows
   int               WindowsTotal(void) 
                       { 
                        this.SetWindowsTotal();
                        return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
                       }

//--- Return the window visibility
   bool              Visible(void)                                   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE); }

我们添加另一个返回图表对象是主对象的指示标志方法 — 基于函数库程序的图表附加到：

//--- Emulate a tick (chart updates - similar to the terminal Refresh command)
   void              EmulateTick(void)                                     { ::ChartSetSymbolPeriod(this.ID(),this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe());}

//--- Return the flag indicating that the chart object belongs to the program chart
   bool              IsMainChart(void)                               const { return(this.m_chart_id==CBaseObj::GetMainChartID());            }
//--- Return the chart window specified by index
   CChartWnd        *GetWindowByIndex(const int index)               const { return this.m_list_wnd.At(index);                               }

所有函数库对象的基准对象 CBaseObj 都含有 m_chart_id_main 变量，存储了启动程序所附于的图表 ID。 在构造函数中，变量接收 ChartID() 函数返回的数值。 当前图表 ID 则利用 CBaseObj 类的 GetMainChartID() 方法返回，该方法返回 m_chart_id_main 变量中设置的值。 因此，我们返回当前图表 ID 与程序主窗口 ID 相匹配的指示标志。 如果匹配，则该方法返回 true，否则 — false

从参数型构造函数中，删除设置当前图表窗口可见性值的代码

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CChartObj::CChartObj(const long chart_id)
  {
//--- Set chart ID to the base object
   CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
//--- Set integer properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id);                                                             // Chart ID
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,::ChartPeriod(this.ID()));                                      // Chart timeframe
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW));                            // Price chart drawing attribute
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_OBJECT));                  // Chart object identification attribute
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,false);                                                      // Show chart above all others
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU));            // Access to the context menu using the right click
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL));        // Access the Crosshair tool by pressing the middle mouse button
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL));            // Scroll the chart horizontally using the left mouse button
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL));  // Send messages about mouse wheel events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE));    // Send messages about mouse button click and movement events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)); // Send messages about the graphical object creation event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)); // Send messages about the graphical object destruction event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MODE));                            // Type of the chart (candlesticks, bars or line)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FOREGROUND));                // Price chart in the foreground
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT));                          // Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_AUTOSCROLL));                // The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL));    // Allow managing the chart using a keyboard
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION));    // Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE));                          // Scale
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX));                    // Fixed scale mode
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX_11));              // 1:1 scale mode
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR));    // Mode for specifying the scale in points per bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER));              // Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OHLC));                  // Display OHLC values in the upper left corner
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE));          // Display Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE));          // Display Ask value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE));        // Display Last value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP));      // Display vertical separators between adjacent periods
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_GRID));                  // Display the chart grid
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES));            // Display volumes on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR));  // Display text descriptions of the objects
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_VISIBLE_BARS));            // Number of bars on a chart that are available for display
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL));          // The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,0));// Window visibility
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE));          // Chart window handle
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,0));  // Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR));  // Number of the first visible bar on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS));          // Chart width in bars
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS));      // Chart width in pixels
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0));  // Chart height in pixels
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND));    // Chart background color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND));    // Color of axes, scale and OHLC line
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_GRID));                // Grid color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_VOLUME));            // Color of volumes and position opening levels
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP));        // Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bullish candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN));    // Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bearish candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE));    // Color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL));  // Color of the bullish candle body
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR));  // Color of the bearish candle body
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BID));                  // Bid price line color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_ASK));                  // Ask price line color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_LAST));                // Color of the last performed deal's price line (Last)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL));    // Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS));  // Display trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS));  // Enable the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE));      // Display the time scale on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE));    // Display the price scale on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK));        // Display the quick trading panel on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED));            // Chart window maximized
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MINIMIZED));            // Chart window minimized
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_DOCKED));                  // Chart window docked
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_LEFT));                // Left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_TOP));                  // Upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT));              // Right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM));            // Bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
//--- Set real properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT_SIZE));                 // Shift size of the zero bar from the right border in %
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_POSITION));         // Chart fixed position from the left border in %
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MAX));                   // Fixed chart maximum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MIN));                   // Fixed chart minimum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR));         // Scale in points per bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MIN));                   // Chart minimum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MAX));                   // Chart maximum
//--- Set string properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_COMMENT));                       // Comment text on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_EXPERT_NAME));               // name of an EA launched on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_SCRIPT_NAME));               // name of a script launched on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,::ChartSymbol(this.ID()));                                         // Chart symbol
   
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS);

替代遍历属于图表的窗口对象的循环，

   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   int total=this.WindowsTotal();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      CChartWnd *wnd=new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i);
      if(wnd==NULL)
         continue;
      m_list_wnd.Sort();
      if(!m_list_wnd.Add(wnd))
         delete wnd;
     }

添加调用方法，在该方法内创建属于图表的窗口列表：:

   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   this.CreateWindowsList();

结果就是，参数型构造函数看起来就像这样：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CChartObj::CChartObj(const long chart_id)
  {
//--- Set chart ID to the base object
   CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
//--- Set integer properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id);                                                             // Chart ID
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,::ChartPeriod(this.ID()));                                      // Chart timeframe
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW));                            // Price chart drawing attribute
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_OBJECT));                  // Chart object identification attribute
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,false);                                                      // Show chart above all others
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU));            // Access to the context menu using the right click
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL));        // Access the Crosshair tool by pressing the middle mouse button
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL));            // Scroll the chart horizontally using the left mouse button
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL));  // Send messages about mouse wheel events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE));    // Send messages about mouse button click and movement events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)); // Send messages about the graphical object creation event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)); // Send messages about the graphical object destruction event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MODE));                            // Type of the chart (candlesticks, bars or line)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FOREGROUND));                // Price chart in the foreground
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT));                          // Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_AUTOSCROLL));                // The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL));    // Allow managing the chart using a keyboard
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION));    // Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE));                          // Scale
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX));                    // Fixed scale mode
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX_11));              // 1:1 scale mode
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR));    // Mode for specifying the scale in points per bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER));              // Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OHLC));                  // Display OHLC values in the upper left corner
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE));          // Display Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE));          // Display Ask value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE));        // Display Last value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP));      // Display vertical separators between adjacent periods
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_GRID));                  // Display the chart grid
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES));            // Display volumes on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR));  // Display text descriptions of the objects
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_VISIBLE_BARS));            // Number of bars on a chart that are available for display
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL));          // The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE));          // Chart window handle
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,0));  // Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR));  // Number of the first visible bar on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS));          // Chart width in bars
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS));      // Chart width in pixels
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0));  // Chart height in pixels
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND));    // Chart background color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND));    // Color of axes, scale and OHLC line
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_GRID));                // Grid color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_VOLUME));            // Color of volumes and position opening levels
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP));        // Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bullish candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN));    // Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bearish candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE));    // Color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL));  // Color of the bullish candle body
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR));  // Color of the bearish candle body
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BID));                  // Bid price line color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_ASK));                  // Ask price line color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_LAST));                // Color of the last performed deal's price line (Last)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL));    // Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS));  // Display trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS));  // Enable the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE));      // Display the time scale on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE));    // Display the price scale on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK));        // Display the quick trading panel on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED));            // Chart window maximized
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MINIMIZED));            // Chart window minimized
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_DOCKED));                  // Chart window docked
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_LEFT));                // Left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_TOP));                  // Upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT));              // Right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM));            // Bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
//--- Set real properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT_SIZE));                 // Shift size of the zero bar from the right border in %
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_POSITION));         // Chart fixed position from the left border in %
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MAX));                   // Fixed chart maximum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MIN));                   // Fixed chart minimum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR));         // Scale in points per bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MIN));                   // Chart minimum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MAX));                   // Chart maximum
//--- Set string properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_COMMENT));                       // Comment text on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_EXPERT_NAME));               // name of an EA launched on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_SCRIPT_NAME));               // name of a script launched on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,::ChartSymbol(this.ID()));                                         // Chart symbol
   
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   this.CreateWindowsList();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

从返回对象整数型属性描述的 GetPropertyDescription() 方法里，删除曾创建的窗口可见性参数描述代码块，因为我已从对象中删除了该属性：

      property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :

在日志里显示所有图表窗口的所有指标数据，和所有图表窗口的属性的方法中，取列表中图表窗口对象的数量替换循环次数

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data of all indicators of all chart windows in the journal|
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::PrintWndIndicators(void)
  {
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_wnd.Total();i++)
     {
      CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i);
      if(wnd==NULL)
         continue;
      wnd.PrintIndicators(true);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the properties of all chart windows in the journal       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::PrintWndParameters(void)
  {
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_wnd.Total();i++)
     {
      CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i);
      if(wnd==NULL)
         continue;
      wnd.PrintParameters(true);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以前，循环计数直至 WindowsTotal() 方法返回的数值，然而这并不完全正确。 该方法返回从图表中获得的实际值，而列表包含的对象数量与实际数量相比也许更多或更少。 在终端图表中更改它们的数量时会发生这种情况。 因此，若基于列表中不正确的对象数量进行循环肯定会充满了错误。 而这正是我在此修复它的本意。

我们实现更新图表对象及其窗口列表的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the chart object and its window list                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::Refresh(void)
  {
   int change=this.WindowsTotal()-this.m_list_wnd.Total();
   if(change==0)
      return;
   this.CreateWindowsList();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们细数 图表窗口的实际数量与列表中窗口对象数量之间的差值如果没有差别，则没有变化 — 保留该方法，否则重新创建图表对象所属所有图表窗口对象的完整列表。 这比搜索对象之间的差值或缺失图表窗口对象，然后删除不必要对象或向列表添加新对象要容易得多。

我们来实现创建图表所属图表窗口对象列表的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the list of chart windows                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::CreateWindowsList(void)
  {
   this.m_list_wnd.Clear();
   int total=this.WindowsTotal();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      CChartWnd *wnd=new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i);
      if(wnd==NULL)
         continue;
      this.m_list_wnd.Sort();
      if(!m_list_wnd.Add(wnd))
         delete wnd;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们清除窗口对象列表从其终端参数中获取图表窗口总数，并根据所得到的窗口数量循环，创建一个新的图表窗口对象，并将其添加到列表之中如果将对象添加到列表时失败，则将其删除 ，以避免内存泄漏。

库类的改进至此完结。

我们开始创建图表对象集合类。


图表对象集合类

类似于我们检查图表对象中图表窗口数量的变化，从而激活更新它们在对象中的数量，在图表对象集合中，我们将检查打开图表数量的变化，以便重启构建图表对象集合列表。

首先，我们检查存在的图表对象的窗口数量。 接下来，我们将检查打开图表数量的变化。 若检查结果非零，我们将启动重建图表对象集合。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh 函数库文件夹中，创建包含 CChartObjCollection 类的新文件。 该类应派生自所有 CBaseObj 函数库对象的基准对象类图表对象文件应包含在图表对象集合类的文件当中

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ChartObjCollection.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MQL5 signal object collection                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj
  {
  }

在类的私密部分，声明存储图表对象的 CListObj 列表存储前一次在终端中打开图表数量的变量，以及编制类操作的辅助方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MQL5 signal object collection                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   CListObj                m_list;                                   // List of chart objects
   int                     m_charts_total_prev;                      // Previous number of charts in the terminal
   //--- Return the number of charts in the terminal
   int                     ChartsTotal(void) const;
   //--- Return the flag indicating the existence of (1) a chart object and (2) a chart
   bool                    IsPresentChartObj(const long chart_id);
   bool                    IsPresentChart(const long chart_id);
   //--- Create a new chart object and add it to the list
   bool                    CreateNewChartObj(const long chart_id,const string source);
   //--- Find the missing chart object, create it and add it to the collection list
   bool                    FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(void);
   //--- Find a chart object not present in the terminal and remove it from the list
   void                    FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(void);
public:
  }

在类的公开部分设置标准方法：

public:
//--- Return (1) itself and (2) chart object collection list
   CChartObjCollection    *GetObject(void)                                 { return &this;                  }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(void)                                   { return &this.m_list;           }
   //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL)  { return CSelect::ByChartProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByChartProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
//--- Return the number of chart objects in the list
   int                     DataTotal(void)                           const { return this.m_list.Total();    }
//--- Display (1) the complete and (2) short collection description in the journal
   void                    Print(void);
   void                    PrintShort(void);
//--- Constructor
                           CChartObjCollection();

并加入附加方法：

//--- Return the pointer to the chart object (1) by ID and (2) by an index in the list
   CChartObj              *GetChart(const long id);
   CChartObj              *GetChart(const int index)                       { return this.m_list.At(index);  }
//--- Return the list of chart objects by (1) symbol and (2) timeframe
   CArrayObj              *GetChartsList(const string symbol)              { return this.GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL);         }
   CArrayObj              *GetChartsList(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)  { return this.GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL);   }
//--- Return the chart ID with the program
   long                    GetMainChartID(void)                      const { return CBaseObj::GetMainChartID();   }
//--- Create the collection list of chart objects
   bool                    CreateCollection(void);
//--- Update (1) the chart object collection list and (2) the specified chart object
   void                    Refresh(void);
   void                    Refresh(const long chart_id);

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我们来看看一些类方法的实现。

在类的构造函数中清除集合对象列表为列表设置已排序列表标志为列表分配图表对象集合 ID，并保存在当前终端中打开的图表数量

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CChartObjCollection::CChartObjCollection()
  {
   this.m_list.Clear();
   this.m_list.Sort();
   this.m_list.Type(COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID);
   this.m_charts_total_prev=this.ChartsTotal();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

MQL 未提供返回打开图表数量的函数。 此外，我们无法循环遍历已就绪的开放图表数组，以便获取每个后续​​图表的循环索引。 然而，有一个函数 ChartFirst() 能返回第一个图表的 ID，还有一个特殊函数 ChartNext() 返回下一个图表的 ID。 如此，我们可以按所有打开的图表创建一个循环，根据前一个图表的 ID 逐一获取每个后续​​图表。 在帮助中有关 ChartNext() 的信息包含一个编排此类循环的示例：

//--- variables for chart identifiers
   long currChart,prevChart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0,limit=100;
   Print("ChartFirst = ",ChartSymbol(prevChart)," ID = ",prevChart);
   while(i<limit)// we probably have no more than 100 open charts
     {
      currChart=ChartNext(prevChart); // get new chart on the basis of the previous one
      if(currChart<0) break;          // the end of chart list is reached
      Print(i,ChartSymbol(currChart)," ID =",currChart);
      prevChart=currChart;// memorize identifier of the current chart for ChartNext()
      i++;// do not forget to increase the counter
     }

基于这种循环，我将创建需要操控客户端打开图表的自定义方法。

该方法创建图表对象集合列表：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the collection list of chart objects                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObjCollection::CreateCollection(void)
  {
   //--- Clear the list and set the flag of sorting by the chart ID
   m_list.Clear();
   m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID);
   //--- Declare the variables and get the first chart ID
   long curr_chart,prev_chart=::ChartFirst(); 
   int i=0; 
   //--- Create the first chart object and add it to the list
   if(!this.CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN))
      return false;
   //--- In the loop by the total number of terminal charts (not more than 100)
   while(i<CHARTS_MAX)
     { 
      //--- based on the previous one, get the new chart
      curr_chart=::ChartNext(prev_chart);
      //--- When reaching the end of the chart list, complete the loop
      if(curr_chart<0) break;
      //--- Create the chart object based on the current chart ID in the loop and add it to the list
      if(!this.CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN))
         return false;
      //--- remember the current chart ID for ChartNext() and increase the loop counter
      prev_chart=curr_chart;
      i++;
     }
   //--- Filled in the list successfully
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

此处的整个方法逻辑在代码的注释中均有讲述。 简而言之，首先我们清除集合列表，删除以前添加的对象。 然后在上面的循环中，顺序获取每个​打开的图表，并用其 ID 创建一个新的图表对象，之后添加到集合列表当中。

该方法更新图表对象集合列表：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the collection list of chart objects                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjCollection::Refresh(void)
  {
   //--- Get the number of open charts in the terminal and
   int charts_total=this.ChartsTotal();
   //--- calculate the difference between the number of open charts in the terminal
   //--- and chart objects in the collection list. These values are displayed in the chart comment
   int change=charts_total-this.m_list.Total();
   Comment(DFUN,", list total=",DataTotal(),", charts total=",charts_total,", change=",change);
   //--- If there are no changes, leave
   if(change==0)
      return;
   //--- If a chart is added in the terminal
   if(change>0)
     {
      //--- Find the missing chart object, create and add it to the collection list
      this.FindAndCreateMissingChartObj();
      //--- Get the current chart and return to it since 
      //--- adding a new chart switches the focus to it
      CChartObj *chart=this.GetChart(GetMainChartID());
      if(chart!=NULL)
         chart.SetBringToTopON(true);
     }
   //--- If a chart is removed from the terminal
   else if(change<0)
    {
     //--- Find an extra chart object in the collection list and remove it from the list
     this.FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj();
    }
   //--- In the loop by the number of chart objects in the list,
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- get the next chart object and
      CChartObj *chart=this.m_list.At(i);
      if(chart==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- update it
      chart.Refresh();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

整个方法逻辑在代码的注释中均有讲述。 简而言之，首先我们检查客户端打开图表数量的变化。 如果添加了图表，则调用 FindAndCreateMissingChartObj() 方法，在其内搜索、创建缺失的图表对象，并将其添加到集合列表当中。 之后，把焦点切换到程序的当前图表（因为在终端中添加新图表会将焦点切换到新图表）。 如果图表已从客户端删除，则调用方法搜索多余的图表对象，并将其从列表中移除。 最后，更新所有图表对象 — 图表对象的 Refresh() 方法检查附加到该图表的窗口数量变化，如果检测到有变化，则替换其自己在窗口列表中的数量。

该方法按 ID 定义更新图表对象：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the specified chart object                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjCollection::Refresh(const long chart_id)
  {
   CChartObj *chart=this.GetChart(chart_id);
   if(chart==NULL)
      return;
   chart.Refresh();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们按 ID 从集合列表中获取图表对象，并对其进行更新。

该方法将完整的集合列表反馈到日志：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display complete collection description to the journal           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjCollection::Print(void)
  {
   //--- Display the header in the journal and print all chart objects in full
   ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION),":");
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++)
     {
      CChartObj *chart=this.m_list.At(i);
      if(chart==NULL)
         continue;
      chart.Print();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们首先打印标题，然后，按对象总数循环遍历集合列表获取下一个图表对象，并显示其完整描述

该方法返回显示在日志里的集合列表简要：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the short collection description in the journal          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjCollection::PrintShort(void)
  {
   //--- Display the header in the journal and print short descriptions of chart objects
   ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION),":");
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++)
     {
      CChartObj *chart=this.m_list.At(i);
      if(chart==NULL)
         continue;
      chart.PrintShort(true);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

除了日志显示图表对象的简述 之外，方法逻辑与上面研究过的方法逻辑雷同。

该方法返回终端中的图表数量：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the number of charts in the terminal                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CChartObjCollection::ChartsTotal(void) const
  {
   //--- Declare the variables and get the first chart ID
   long currChart,prevChart=::ChartFirst(); 
   int res=1; // We definitely have one chart - the current one
   //--- In the loop by the total number of terminal charts (not more than 100)
   while(res<CHARTS_MAX)
     { 
      //--- based on the previous one, get the new chart
      currChart=::ChartNext(prevChart);
      //--- When reaching the end of the chart list, complete the loop
      if(currChart<0) break;
      prevChart=currChart;
      res++;
     }
   //--- Return the obtained loop counter
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

方法逻辑已在代码注释中描述。 简而言之，我们至少有一个打开图表 — 程序启动的那个图表。 因此，循环计数器从 1 开始。 接着，在循环中，基于前一个图表接收每个后续图表，同时增加计数器。 结果就是，在循环结束后，我们返回循环中得到的计数值。

该方法创建一个新图表对象，并将其添加到集合列表之中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new chart object and add it to the list                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObjCollection::CreateNewChartObj(const long chart_id,const string source)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   CChartObj *chart_obj=new CChartObj(chart_id);
   if(chart_obj==NULL)
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ,true);
      return false;
     }
   this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_ID);
   if(!this.m_list.InsertSort(chart_obj))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART,true);
      delete chart_obj;
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

此处，该方法接收应创建其图表对象的图表的 ID (chart_id)，以及调用该方法的方法的名称（source）。 创建一个新的图表对象如果创建失败，则显示相应的消息并返回 false。 如果对象创建成功，则为集合列表设置已按图表 ID 排序列表的标志，并尝试将对象添加到排序列表之中如果把对象添加到列表中失败，则显示相应的消息，删除新创建的对象，并返回 false如果成功，则返回 true

该方法按图表 ID 返回图表对象指针：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pointer to the chart object by ID                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CChartObj *CChartObjCollection::GetChart(const long id)
  {
   CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByChartProperty(GetList(),CHART_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL);
   return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们获得了 “Chart ID” 属性与传递给方法的数值相匹配的图表对象列表（该列表也许只包含单个图表对象，因为图表 ID 是唯一的）。 如果对象是从单个元素的新列表中获得的，则返回它。 在所有其他情况下，返回 NULL — 未收到对象。

该方法返回图表对象存在的指示标志：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag indicating the existence of a chart object       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChartObj(const long chart_id)
  {
   return(this.GetChart(chart_id)!=NULL);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

此处，如果可以从集合列表中获取指定 ID 的对象请求结果不为 NULL），则返回 true。 否则，返回 false

该方法返回客户端里图表存在的指示标志：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag indicating the existence of a chart              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObjCollection::IsPresentChart(const long chart_id)
  {
   //--- Declare the variables and get the first chart ID
   long curr_chart,prev_chart=::ChartFirst();
   //--- If the IDs match, return 'true'
   if(prev_chart==chart_id)
      return true;
   int i=0; 
   //--- In the loop by the total number of terminal charts (not more than 100)
   while(i<CHARTS_MAX)
     { 
      //--- based on the previous one, get the new chart
      curr_chart=::ChartNext(prev_chart);
      //--- When reaching the end of the chart list, complete the loop
      if(curr_chart<0) break;
      //--- If the IDs match, return 'true'
      if(curr_chart==chart_id)
         return true;
      //--- remember the current chart ID for ChartNext() and increase the loop counter
      prev_chart=curr_chart;
      i++;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

此处，基于前一次图表 ID 获取的终端图表数量进行循环，在循环中检查当前选择的图表 ID 是否与传递给方法的数值相匹配如果值匹配，则存在具有此类 ID 的图表，返回 true
直至循环完毕，返回 false — 未找到与指定 ID 匹配的图表。

该方法搜索缺失的图表对象，然后创建它，并将其添加到集合列表：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Find a missing chart object,                                     |
//| create it and add to the collection list                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObjCollection::FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(void)
  {
   //--- Declare the variables and get the first chart ID
   long curr_chart,prev_chart=::ChartFirst(); 
   int i=0; 
   //--- If the first chart object is not in the list, attempt to create and add it to the list
   if(!this.IsPresentChartObj(prev_chart) && !this.CreateNewChartObj(prev_chart,DFUN))
      return false;
   //--- In the loop by the total number of terminal charts (not more than 100), look for the rest of the charts
   while(i<CHARTS_MAX)
     { 
      //--- based on the previous one, get the new chart
      curr_chart=::ChartNext(prev_chart);
      //--- When reaching the end of the chart list, complete the loop
      if(curr_chart<0) break;
      //--- If the object is not in the list, attempt to create and add it to the list
      if(!this.IsPresentChartObj(curr_chart) && !this.CreateNewChartObj(curr_chart,DFUN))
         return false;
      //--- remember the current chart ID for ChartNext() and increase the loop counter
      prev_chart=curr_chart;
      i++;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们依然基于之前的图表 ID 进行循环。 首先，检测程序集合列表中的图表对象是否存在，然后，循环搜索其余在终端中存在，而集合列表里缺失的图表对象，并将它们添加到集合列表之中

该方法搜索并删除终端中缺失，但存在于集合列表中的图表对象：

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Find a chart object not present in the terminal and remove it from the list  |
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjCollection::FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(void)
  {
   for(int i=this.m_list.Total()-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--)
     {
      CChartObj *chart=this.m_list.At(i);
      if(chart==NULL)
         continue;
      if(!this.IsPresentChart(chart.ID()))
        {
         m_list.Delete(i);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，逆向循环遍历集合列表中所有图表对象获得另一个图表对象如果客户端与图表对象 ID 相匹配的图表则从集合列表中删除该对象

第一个版本的图表对象集合类至此创建完毕。

现在，我们需要把所创建图表对象集合类的文件包含到 CEngine 函数库的主类当中，并创建访问图表对象集合类方法的方法，以便能够从我们自己的程序中操作它们。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 中的 CEngine 类里，包含新创建的图表对象集合类文件

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       Engine.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh"
#include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh"
#include "TradingControl.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在类的私密部分，声明图表集合类的对象

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Library basis class                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CEngine
  {
private:
   CHistoryCollection   m_history;                       // Collection of historical orders and deals
   CMarketCollection    m_market;                        // Collection of market orders and deals
   CEventsCollection    m_events;                        // Event collection
   CAccountsCollection  m_accounts;                      // Account collection
   CSymbolsCollection   m_symbols;                       // Symbol collection
   CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series;                  // Timeseries collection
   CBuffersCollection   m_buffers;                       // Collection of indicator buffers
   CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators;                   // Indicator collection
   CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series;                  // Collection of tick series
   CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series;                 // Collection of DOM series
   CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5;                 // Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals
   CChartObjCollection  m_charts;                        // Chart collection
   CResourceCollection  m_resource;                      // Resource list
   CTradingControl      m_trading;                       // Trading management object
   CPause               m_pause;                         // Pause object
   CArrayObj            m_list_counters;                 // List of timer counters

在类的公开部分，放置访问图表对象集合类的方法

//--- Display (1) the complete, (2) short collection description in the journal and (3) parameters of the signal copying settings
   void                 SignalsMQL5Print(void)                                         { m_signals_mql5.Print();                             }
   void                 SignalsMQL5PrintShort(const bool list=false,const bool paid=true,const bool free=true)
                                                                                       { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free);          }
   void                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(void)                 { this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();}
   
//--- Current the chart collection
   bool                 ChartCreateCollection(void)                                    { return this.m_charts.CreateCollection();            }
//--- Return (1) the chart collection and (2) the list of charts from the chart collection
   CChartObjCollection *GetChartObjCollection(void)                                    { return &this.m_charts;                              }
   CArrayObj           *GetListCharts(void)                                            { return this.m_charts.GetList();                     }

//--- Return (1) the specified chart object and (2) the chart object with the program
   CChartObj           *ChartGetChartObj(const long chart_id)                          { return this.m_charts.GetChart(chart_id);            }
   CChartObj           *ChartGetMainChart(void)                                        { return this.m_charts.GetChart(this.m_charts.GetMainChartID());}

//--- Update (1) the chart specified by ID and (2) all charts
   void                 ChartRefresh(const long chart_id)                              { this.m_charts.Refresh(chart_id);                    }
   void                 ChartsRefreshAll(void)                                         { this.m_charts.Refresh();                            }

//--- Return the list of chart objects by (1) symbol and (2) timeframe
   CArrayObj           *ChartGetChartsList(const string symbol)                        { return this.m_charts.GetChartsList(symbol);         }
   CArrayObj           *ChartGetChartsList(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)            { return this.m_charts.GetChartsList(timeframe);      }
   
//--- Return (1) the buffer collection and (2) the buffer list from the collection

所有新更新的方法简单地返回调用我刚刚研究过的相应图表对象集合方法的结果。 所有这些方法都可见，并可供基于函数库的程序里使用。

在类构造函数中，为图表对象集合类添加一个新计数器

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine constructor                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),
                     m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),
                     m_last_account_event(WRONG_VALUE),
                     m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE),
                     m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS)
  {
   this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif;
   this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER);
   this.m_program=(ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE);
   this.m_name=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME);
   
   this.m_list_counters.Sort();
   this.m_list_counters.Clear();
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE);
   
   ::ResetLastError();
   #ifdef __MQL5__
      if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY))
        {
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError());
         this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
        }
   //---__MQL4__
   #else 
      if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY))
        {
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError());
         this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
        }
   #endif 
   //---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在类计时器中，添加处理图表对象集合的代码模块

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine timer                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::OnTimer(SDataCalculate &data_calculate)
  {
//--- If this is not a tester, work with collection events by timer
   if(!this.IsTester())
     {
   //--- Timer of the collections of historical orders and deals, as well as of market orders and positions
      int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt1=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt1!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If unpaused, work with the order, deal and position collections events
         if(cnt1.IsTimeDone())
            this.TradeEventsControl();
        }
   //--- Account collection timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt2=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt2!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If unpaused, work with the account collection events
         if(cnt2.IsTimeDone())
            this.AccountEventsControl();
        }
   //--- Timer 1 of the symbol collection (updating symbol quote data in the collection)
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1);
      CTimerCounter* cnt3=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt3!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over, update quote data of all symbols in the collection
         if(cnt3.IsTimeDone())
            this.m_symbols.RefreshRates();
        }
   //--- Timer 2 of the symbol collection (updating all data of all symbols in the collection and tracking symbl and symbol search events in the market watch window)
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2);
      CTimerCounter* cnt4=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt4!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over
         if(cnt4.IsTimeDone())
           {
            //--- update data and work with events of all symbols in the collection
            this.SymbolEventsControl();
            //--- When working with the market watch list, check the market watch window events
            if(this.m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH)
               this.MarketWatchEventsControl();
           }
        }
   //--- Trading class timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt5=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt5!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If unpaused, work with the list of pending requests
         if(cnt5.IsTimeDone())
            this.m_trading.OnTimer();
        }
   //--- Timeseries collection timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt6=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt6!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list (update all except the current one)
         if(cnt6.IsTimeDone())
            this.SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate);
        }
        
   //--- Timer of timeseries collection of indicator buffer data
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt7=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt7!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list of indicator data (update all except for the current one)
         if(cnt7.IsTimeDone()) 
            this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll();
        }
   //--- Tick series collection timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt8=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt8!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over, work with the tick series list (update all except the current one)
         if(cnt8.IsTimeDone())
            this.TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent();
        }
   //--- Chart collection timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt9=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt9!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If unpaused, work with the chart list
         if(cnt9.IsTimeDone())
            this.ChartsRefreshAll();
        }
     }
//--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick
   else
     {
      //--- work with events of collections of orders, deals and positions by tick
      this.TradeEventsControl();
      //--- work with events of collections of accounts by tick
      this.AccountEventsControl();
      //--- update quote data of all collection symbols by tick
      this.m_symbols.RefreshRates();
      //--- work with events of all symbols in the collection by tick
      this.SymbolEventsControl();
      //--- work with the list of pending orders by tick
      this.m_trading.OnTimer();
      //--- work with the timeseries list by tick
      this.SeriesRefresh(data_calculate);
      //--- work with the timeseries list of indicator buffers by tick
      this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll();
      //--- work with the list of tick series by tick
      this.TickSeriesRefreshAll();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

集合计时器每经过半秒钟，就会调用更新其集合中所有图表对象的方法。 因此，我已自动跟踪终端中图表数量和附加于每个打开图表的窗口变化。

测试今天创建的类。


测试

为了执行测试，我们借用上一篇文章中的 EA，并保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part69\，命名为 TestDoEasyPart69.mq5

事实上，我不会对之前智能交易系统的逻辑进行太多修改 — 我将显示终端中打开的所有图表对象的简要说明，而显示的完整说明则是针对主图表。 此外，图表对象集合类的更新集合列表的方法，具有显示图表消息，从而通知集合中图表对象数量、相应打开图表的数量、以及这些数量的不同。 稍后我将删除此调试注释。 在当前文章中，我用它来检查图表对象集合类是否运行正常。

首先，从 EA 代码中删除包含的图表对象类文件

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart68.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>
//--- enums

现在图表对象集合类已连接到函数库主对象，并且可供所有图表类及其集合类使用。

在输入模块中，添加标志变量，指定在程序中使用图表对象集合类的必要性指示标志：

//--- input variables
input    ushort            InpMagic             =  123;  // Magic number
input    double            InpLots              =  0.1;  // Lots
input    uint              InpStopLoss          =  150;  // StopLoss in points
input    uint              InpTakeProfit        =  150;  // TakeProfit in points
input    uint              InpDistance          =  50;   // Pending orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistanceSL        =  50;   // StopLimit orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistancePReq      =  50;   // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points)
input    uint              InpBarsDelayPReq     =  5;    // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe)
input    uint              InpSlippage          =  5;    // Slippage in points
input    uint              InpSpreadMultiplier  =  1;    // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel
input    uchar             InpTotalAttempts     =  5;    // Number of trading attempts
sinput   double            InpWithdrawal        =  10;   // Withdrawal funds (in tester)

sinput   uint              InpButtShiftX        =  0;    // Buttons X shift 
sinput   uint              InpButtShiftY        =  10;   // Buttons Y shift 

input    uint              InpTrailingStop      =  50;   // Trailing Stop (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStep      =  20;   // Trailing Step (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStart     =  0;    // Trailing Start (points)
input    uint              InpStopLossModify    =  20;   // StopLoss for modification (points)
input    uint              InpTakeProfitModify  =  60;   // TakeProfit for modification (points)

sinput   ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols   =  SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT;            // Mode of used symbols list
sinput   string            InpUsedSymbols       =  "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY";  // List of used symbols (comma - separator)
sinput   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs    =  TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST;            // Mode of used timeframes list
sinput   string            InpUsedTFs           =  "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator)

sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook           =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use Depth of Market
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals     =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use signal service
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts         =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use Charts control
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds         =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use sounds

//--- global variables

从 EA 的 OnTick() 处理程序中删除代码模块，我在其中创建了图表对象列表，并在日志中显示它们的说明：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- Handle the NewTick event in the library
   engine.OnTick(rates_data);

//--- If working in the tester
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      engine.OnTimer(rates_data);   // Working in the timer
      PressButtonsControl();        // Button pressing control
      engine.EventsHandling();      // Working with events
     }

//--- If the trailing flag is set
   if(trailing_on)
     {
      TrailingPositions();          // Trailing positions
      TrailingOrders();             // Trailing pending orders
     }
   
//--- If it is the first launch
   static bool done=false;
   if(!done)
     {
      //--- Create the list object for storing chart objects
      CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
      if(list==NULL)
         return;
      //--- Declare the variables and get the first chart ID
      long currChart,prevChart=ChartFirst(); 
      int i=0; 
      //--- Create the chart object and add it to the list
      CChartObj *chart_first=new CChartObj(prevChart);
      list.Add(chart_first);
      //--- In the loop by the total number of terminal charts (not more than 100)
      while(i<CHARTS_MAX)
        { 
         //--- based on the previous one, get the new chart
         currChart=ChartNext(prevChart);
         //--- When reaching the end of the chart list, complete the loop
         if(currChart<0) break;
         //--- Create the chart object based on the current chart ID in the loop and add it to the list
         CChartObj *chart=new CChartObj(currChart);
         list.Add(chart);
         //--- remember the current chart ID for ChartNext() and increase the loop counter
         prevChart=currChart;
         i++;
        }
      Print("");
      //--- From the filled list in the loop, receive the next chart object and display its short description
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int j=0;j<total;j++)
        {
         CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j);
         if(chart_obj!=NULL)
            chart_obj.PrintShort();
        }
      Print("");
      //--- Display the full description of the current chart: in the loop by all objects of the created list
      for(int j=0;j<total;j++)
        {
         //--- get the next chart object and
         CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j);
         //--- if its symbol matches the current chart symbol, display its full description in the journal
         if(chart_obj!=NULL && chart_obj.Symbol()==Symbol())
            chart_obj.Print();
        }
      //--- Destroy the list of chart objects
      delete list;
      done=true;
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

现在所有这些均已完毕，以下是代码清单

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- Handle the NewTick event in the library
   engine.OnTick(rates_data);

//--- If working in the tester
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      engine.OnTimer(rates_data);   // Working in the timer
      PressButtonsControl();        // Button pressing control
      engine.EventsHandling();      // Working with events
     }

//--- If the trailing flag is set
   if(trailing_on)
     {
      TrailingPositions();          // Trailing positions
      TrailingOrders();             // Trailing pending orders
     }
   
//--- If it is the first launch
   static bool done=false;
   if(!done)
     {
      //--- Get the chart with the EA from the collection and display its full description
      CChartObj *chart_main=engine.ChartGetMainChart();
      Print("");
      chart_main.Print();
      done=true;
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，我们只能看到 EA 启动所在的图表完整描述。 集合中所有图表对象的简述将在 OnInitDoEasy() 函数的以下代码模块中显示

//--- If working with signals is not enabled or failed to create the signal collection, 
//--- disable copying deals by subscription
   else
      engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();

//--- Create the chart collection
//--- If working with charts and the chart collection is created
   if(InpUseCharts && engine.ChartCreateCollection())
     {
      //--- Check created chart objects - display the short collection description in the journal
      engine.GetChartObjCollection().PrintShort();
     }

//--- Create resource text files

在 EA 的 OnBookEvent() 处理程序中，注释掉在图表上显示来自市场深度集合类的调试数据，因为我们现在不需要这些数据（目前，在操控市场深度时，由于偶尔会出现奇怪的终端行为 — EA 有时会在很长一段时间内没有响应，但这些信息应经常更新其数值，令我们能够看到它的操作）。 此外，注释还会阻止我们看到图表对象集合类检测到的变化。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnBookEvent function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnBookEvent(const string& symbol)
  {
   static bool first=true;
   //--- Leave if failed to update the symbol snapshot series
   if(!engine.OnBookEvent(symbol))
      return;
   //--- Work by the current symbol
   if(symbol==Symbol())
     {
      //--- Get the DOM snapshot series of the current symbol
      CMBookSeries *book_series=engine.GetMBookSeries(symbol);
      if(book_series==NULL)
         return;
      //--- Get the last DOM snapshot object from the DOM snapshot series object
      CMBookSnapshot *book=book_series.GetLastMBook();
      if(book==NULL)
         return;
      //--- Get the very first and last DOM order objects from the DOM snapshot object
      CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=book.GetMBookByListIndex(0);
      CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=book.GetMBookByListIndex(book.DataTotal()-1);
      if(ord_0==NULL || ord_N==NULL) return;
      //--- Display the time of the current DOM snapshot in the chart comment,
      //--- the maximum number of displayed orders in DOM for a symbol,
      //--- the obtained number of orders in the current DOM snapshot,
      //--- the total number of DOM snapshots set in the series list and
      //--- the highest and lowest orders of the current DOM snapshot
      //Comment
      //  (
      //   DFUN,book.Symbol(),": ",TimeMSCtoString(book.Time()),
      //   //", symbol book size=",sym.TicksBookdepth(),
      //   ", last book data total: ",book.DataTotal(),
      //   ", series books total: ",book_series.DataTotal(),
      //   "\nMax: ",ord_N.Header(),"\nMin: ",ord_0.Header()
      //  );
      //--- Display the first DOM snapshot in the journal
      if(first)
        {
         //--- series description
         book_series.Print();
         //--- snapshot description
         book.Print();
         first=false;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我们编译 EA。 在终端中打开任意四个图表（在第一个上启动 EA），并创建与上一篇文章中匹配的测试环境：

在加载 EA 的图表上加入分形指标 + 添加指标窗口，例如，包含另一个指标的 DeMarker，譬如基于 DeMarker 数据的 AMA。
在第二张图表上放置随机振荡器窗口...

启动 EA 后，在日志中会显示所创建图表对象集合对象程序打开的图表数据：

Chart collection:
- Main chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630, HWND: 920114, Subwindows: 1
- Main chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633, HWND: 592798, Subwindows: No
- Main chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938634, HWND: 527424, Subwindows: 2
- Main chart window USDRUB H4 ID: 131733844391938635, HWND: 920468, Subwindows: No
Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD
Library initialization time: 00:00:05.922
 
============= The beginning of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) =============
Chart ID: 131733844391938630
Timeframe: H4
Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes
Object "Chart": No
Chart on top of other charts: No
Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes
Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes
Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes
Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No
Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No
Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No
Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No
Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks
Price chart in the foreground: No
Price chart indent from the right border: Yes
Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes
Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes
Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes
Scale: 2
Fixed scale mode: No
Scale 1:1 mode: No
Scale to be specified in points per bar: No
Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes
Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes
Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes
Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes
Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No
Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No
Display grid in the chart: No
Display volume in the chart: Trade volumes
Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes
The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 137
The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 2
Chart window handle: 920114
Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 136
Chart width in bars: 168
Chart width in pixels: 670
 Main chart window:
 - Chart height in pixels: 293
 Chart subwindow 1:
 - The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window: 295
 - Chart height in pixels: 21
Chart background color: clrWhite
Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack
Grid color: clrSilver
Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen
Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack
Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack
Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack
Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite
Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack
Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue
Ask price level color: clrCoral
Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver
Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed
Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes
Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes
Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes
Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes
Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No
Chart window is maximized: Yes
Chart window is minimized: No
The chart window is docked: Yes
The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2028
The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 100
The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 2654
The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 329
------
The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.93
Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value: 0.00
Fixed  chart maximum: 1.21320
Fixed  chart minimum : 1.16950
Scale in points per bar: 1.00
Chart minimum: 1.16950
Chart maximum: 1.21320
------
Text of a comment in a chart: ""
The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart69"
The name of the script running on the chart: ""
Indicators in the main chart window:
- Indicator Fractals
Indicators in the chart window 1:
- Indicator DeM(14)
- Indicator AMA(14,2,30)
Symbol: "EURUSD"
============= End of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) =============

首先，添加若干图表，然后删除它们。 图表注释里反映了集合内图表对象数量、终端中打开的图表数量、以及图表和对象数量之间区别的持续变化：



下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续扩展图表对象集合的功能。

以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。
请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:

DoEasy 函数库中的其他类（第六十七部分）：图表对象类
DoEasy 函数库中的其他类（第六十八部分）：图表窗口对象类和图表窗口中的指标对象类

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9260

MQL5.zip (3950.16 KB)

