Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 41): Ejemplo de indicador de símbolo y periodo múltiples

Concepto

A lo largo de los dos artículos anteriores, hemos desarrollado la capacidad de la biblioteca para trabajar con indicadores. Concretamente, hemos organizado la descarga correcta de los datos históricos y la actualización en tiempo real de los datos actuales para las series temporales de la biblioteca. En el artículo anterior, para mostrar los datos en la pantalla, ubicamos los búferes de indicador en una estructura de datos. Una sola estructura describe un búfer de indicador dibujado. Si planeamos tener en el indicador muchos búferes a dibujar, cada uno de ellos se definirá como una estructura, y cada una de estas se ubicará en una matriz.

Hoy, continuaremos detallando el concepto de trabajo con los búferes de los indicadores en las estructuras, y también crearemos un indicador de símbolo y periodo múltiples que dibuje en su subventana y en forma de velas japonesas el gráfico de precios de una de las parejas de divisas seleccionadas con el periodo del gráfico elegido. Así, entenderemos de forma gradual la necesidad de crear las clases de los búferes de indicador.

En la biblioteca hay una clase de mensajes que permite seleccionar el idioma de los mensajes mostrados por al biblioteca, y también añadir con facilidad cualquier número de idioma de usuario para mostrar los mensajes de la bilioteca en uno de ellos. Pero, hasta el momento, no existe la selección del idioma para traducir las descripciones de los parámetros de entrada: todas las descripciones de los parámetros de entrada después de realizar la compilación se muestran solo en el idioma en que el usuario ha escrito el texto para describir el parámetro de entrada en su programa.

Aquí, a la hora de crear la posibilidad de seleccionar el idioma en el que se escribirán las variables de entrada del programa, no tenemos libertad de elegir: o bien un único idioma, o bien crear el mismo conjunto de parámetros de entrada para cada uno de los idiomas necesarios para la compilación.

Vamos a elegir la segunda opción y crear una archivo aparte, en el que ubicaremos todas las enumeraciones necesarias para las dos variantes de idioma de escritura de las constantes de las enumeraciones. De esta forma, el usuario, para corregir los errores de escritura de las constantes de las enumeraciones, deberá traducir por sí mismo las descripciones de las constantes del ruso al idioma que necesite. El inglés, como idioma requerido para publicar los productos en el servicio Mercado, debe quedarse siempre en uso.



Mejorando las clases y los datos de la biblioteca

Vamos a realizar una cierta reestructuración de la ubicación de los datos en los archivos de las bibliotecas.

La estructura utilizada para transmitir desde el indicador a la biblioteca los datos de la barra actual del manejador OnCalculate()

se encuentra en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh.

struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data;

Sin embargo, esta estructura no pertenece a las variables predeterminadas y las magnitudes estáticas, se adapta más a la definición de "Datos". Por eso, la eliminaremos de Defines.mqh y la definiremos en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #include "InpDatas.mqh" #define INPUT_SEPARATOR ( "," ) #define TOTAL_LANG ( 2 ) struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data; string ArrayUsedSymbols[]; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ArrayUsedTimeframes[];

Ya mencionamos antes un archivo aparte con las enumeraciones para las variables de entrada de los programas. No lo hemos creado por el momento, pero sí que hemos escrito aquí su inclusión, para no tener que editar de nuevo el archivo Datas.mqh.

Asimismo, hemos añadido dos matrices al nuevo bloque para las matrices: dichas matrices estarán disponibles desde el programa que funcione usando como base la biblioteca, y contendrán las listas de los símbolos y marcos temporales utilizados y seleccionados en los parámetros de entrada del programa.

Ahora, vamos a crear el nuevo archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpDatas.mqh, encargado de guardar las enumeraciones para las variables de entrada del programa:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #endif

Aquí, todo es muy sencillo: establecemos la macrosustitución, y si existe, la compilación se realizará con las enumeraciones cuyas constantes están anotadas en inglés. Si la macrosustitución no existe (la línea con su declaración está comentada), la compilación se realizará con las enumeraciones cuyas constantes están anotadas en ruso (o en cualquier otro idioma con el que el usuario haya corregido las descripciones en ruso de las constantes de las variables).



A este archivo añadiremos las nuevas enumeraciones, a medida que sean necesarias.

Introducimos en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh de la clase CTimeSeries la corrección del error en el método encargado de añadir el objeto de todas las series temporales del símbolo a la lista, que a veces provocaba el error de invocación de un puntero inexistente:

bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeriesDE *series= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,timeframe,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); if (!res) delete series; series.SetAvailable( true ); return res; }

Tras obtener el error de adición del objeto a la lista, eliminamos el objeto "series" creado, y después intentamos obtener acceso al mismo para establecer la bandera sobre su uso. En esta situación, obtendremos error, ya que el puntero al objeto ya ha sido eliminado.

Para corregirlo, pondremos el establecimiento de la bandera en el código antes de la comprobación del resultado de la adición de un objeto a la lista:

if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable( true ); if (!res) delete series; return res; }

En los métodos de actualización de la lista de serie temporal indicada y de todas las listas de series temporales, no siempre era posible ubicar el evento "Nueva barra" en la lista de eventos con la hora correcta del evento (hora de apertura de una nueva barra). En algunas situaciones, la hora era igual a cero.

Para corregir este punto, vamos a crear una nueva variable para guardar la hora, y si el tipo del programa es "indicador" y el trabajo se da en el símbolo y periodo actual del gráfico, registraremos la hora de la estructura de precios obtenidos OnCalculate(), de lo contrario, obtendremos la hora a partir del valor retornado por el método LastBarDate() del objeto de serie temporal. La hora obtenida la usaremos al añadir un evento a la lista con todos los eventos del objeto de todas las series temporales del símbolo:

void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } void CTimeSeriesDE::RefreshAll( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

Para actualizar todas las series temporales, debemos separar el lugar desde donde se llama la actualización de la serie temporal para el símbolo actual y los demás. Cualquier otra serie temporal será actualizada en el temporizador, mientras que la serie temporal del símbolo actual la actualizaremos en OnCalculate(). Lo hemos implementado así para no influir en el temporizador de la serie temporal del símbolo actual buscando un nuevo tick, ya que en OnCalculate(), en cualquier caso, se llama la actualización del símbolo actual al llegar un nuevo tick.

Para trabajar en el temporizador, declararemos otro método más en el archivo de la clase de colección de series temporales \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh:

void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries);

El método llamará a los métodos de actualización de todas las series temporales, exceptuando el símbolo actual (implementación del método):

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); } }

En el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh, añadimos la función que retorna el número de barras del segundo periodo indicado dentro de una barra del primer periodo indicado del gráfico:

int NumberBarsInTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/ PeriodSeconds (period== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period () : period); }

Como la función PeriodSeconds() retorna el número de segundos en el periodo, para definir el número de barras de un periodo (menor) en una barra de otro periodo (mayor), bastará con dividir el número de segundos del periodo mayor por el número de segundos del periodo menor. Precisamente eso hemos hecho aquí.



En nuestros programas, podemos establecer una lista con los símbolos utilizados. Para la biblioteca, dicha lista se establece en el método SetUsedSymbols() de la clase de colección de los símbolos, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh. Si establecemos en nuestro programa una lista de símbolos utilizados en la que no se encuentre el símbolo actual, la biblioteca creará en la colección de series temporales las series temporales de todos los símbolos indicados en los ajustes, pero el símbolo actual no se encontrará allí. Este es constantemente invocado para calcular el posicionamiento de los datos en la pantalla. Por consiguiente, debemos corregir la falta de indicación del símbolo.

añadimos a la lista el símbolo actual

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_symbols, 0 , 1000 ); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } res &= this .CreateNewSymbol( this .SymbolStatus( NULL ), NULL , this .SymbolIndexInMW( NULL )); return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

Para ello,en el métodode la clase de colección de los símbolos. El símbolo será añadido, con la condición de que el nombre del símbolo actual no se encuentre en la lista de símbolos de trabajo indicados por el usuario en los ajustes del programa. Si se encuentra allí, no se añadirá un nuevo símbolo con el mismo nombre:

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, declaramos tres métodos privados:

bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[]); private : void WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ); bool IsExistSymbol( const string symbol); bool IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); public :

Los métodos son necesarios para registrar la lista de símbolos y marcos temporales en las matrices declaradas anteriormente en el archivo Datas.mqh, y también para retornar la bandera de existencia de un símbolo en la matriz de nombres de los símbolos utilizados y la bandera de existencia de un marco temporal en la matriz marcos temporales utilizados.

Implementación de los métodos que retornan la presencia de la bandera de un símbolo y marco temporal en las matrices existentes:

bool CEngine::IsExistSymbol( const string symbol) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedSymbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedSymbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; } bool CEngine::IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedTimeframes[i]==timeframe) return true ; return false ; }

En un ciclo por la matriz existente, obtenemos el siguiente elemento de la matriz y lo comparamos con el valor transmitido al método. Si el valor del elemento de la matriz coincide con el transmitido al método, retornamos true. Al finalizar el ciclo completo, retornamos false: no se han encontrado coincidencias entre los valores de los elementos de la matriz y el valor transmitido al método.



Implementación del método para registrar en las matrices los símbolos y marcos temporales utilizados:

void CEngine::WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ) { CArrayObj *list_timeseries= this .GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries== NULL ) return ; int total_timeseries=list_timeseries.Total(); if (total_timeseries== 0 ) return ; if (:: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,total_timeseries, 1000 )!=total_timeseries || :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes, 21 , 21 )!= 21 ) return ; :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedSymbols); :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_symbols= 0 ,num_periods= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || this .IsExistSymbol(timeseries. Symbol ())) continue ; num_symbols++; ArrayUsedSymbols[num_symbols- 1 ]=timeseries. Symbol (); CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || this .IsExistTimeframe(series.Timeframe())) continue ; num_periods++; ArrayUsedTimeframes[num_periods- 1 ]=series.Timeframe(); } } :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,num_symbols, 1000 ); :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes,num_periods, 21 ); }

El método analiza todas las series temporales creadas para cada símbolo utilizado en el programa, y luego rellena las matrices de los símbolos y marcos temporales utilizados con los datos de la colección de series temporales. Todas las líneas del listado del método han sido comentadas con detalle, por lo que esperamos que no requieran de explicaciones adicionales. En cualquier caso, podrán escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.



En el bloque de métodos para actualizar las series temporales, añadimos un método para actualizar todas las series temporales, excepto las series temporales del símbolo actual:

void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } protected : void SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.GetObject().RefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } public :

Ya hemos comprobado antes que este método es necesario. Aquí, este método simplemente llama al método homónimo de la clase de colección de las series temporales, que ya analizamos anteriormente.



En el temporizador de la clase, en el bloque de procesamiento de la colección de series temporales, llamaremos precisamente a este método para actualizar todas las series temporales excepto la actual:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate) ; } } else { } }

En el manejador del evento Calculate —en el método OnCalculate() del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine—, retornaremos cero en el caso de que no todas las series temporales hayan sido creadas, y rates_total, si se han creado plenamente todas las series temporales utilizadas:

int CEngine:: OnCalculate ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return 0 ; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) return 0 ; if (! this .IsTester()) this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return ( this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty()== NULL ? data_calculate.rates_total : 0 ); }

Antes, retornábamos rates_total, transmitido al método mediante la estructura de precios de la barra actual. Pero, para procesar correctamente la sincronización de las series temporales, tenemos que controlar la magnitud retornada del método. Retornamos cero para iniciar el recálculo de toda la historia, y rates_total, solo para calcular los datos no computados (normalmente, o bien 0, el cálculo de la barra actual, o bien 1, el cálculo de las barras anterior y actual en el momento de apertura de una nueva barra).



En el método de creación de todas las series temporales para todos los símbolos utilizados, añadimos el registro en las matrices de todos los símbolos y marcos temporales utilizados:



bool CEngine::SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[], const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj* list_symbols= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list_symbols== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY)); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, "index " ,i, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); continue ; } int total_periods=:: ArraySize (array_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_periods[j]); res &= this .SeriesCreate(symbol.Name(),timeframe,rates_total,required); } } this .WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays(); return res; }

Después de llamar a este método desde la función de inicialización de la biblioteca en el programa, la llamada de este método prepara dos matrices (en caso necesario) para su uso en los programas: la matriz de todos los símbolos utilizados y la matriz de todos los marcos temporales utilizados. Ya hemos analizado el método más arriba.



Con esto, damos por finalizada la mejora de las clases de la biblioteca.

Hoy, vamos crear un indicador de prueba en el que comprobaremos el funcionamiento de la biblioteca en los indicadores con los modos de símbolo y periodo múltiples.

En dicho indicador, tendremos la posibilidad de establecer cuatro símbolos a utilizar, además de todas las series temporales posibles. La selección del símbolo y el marco temporal con el que trabaja el indicador en un momento, la implementaremos con la ayuda de botones. En el gráfico se destacarán hasta cuatro botones con las denominaciones de los símbolos establecidos en los ajustes, y enfrente del símbolo, un botón con el que, en posición pulsada, mostraremos la lista de botones con los marcos temporales disponibles.

Solo podremos tener al mismo tiempo en estado pulsado un botón del símbolo y un botón del marco temporal de dicho símbolo.

De esta forma, podremos seleccionar el símbolo con el que trabajará el indicador, así como el marco temporal cuyos datos se representarán en el gráfico, en la subventana del indicador. Adelantándonos un poco, diremos que ha resultado un tanto incómodo escribir el proceso de trabajo con los botones en el estilo de procedimental. Y el código de control de los estados de los botones no ha resultado óptimo. Pero, a la hora de poner a prueba el funcionamiento de las series temporales en un indicador de símbolo y periodo múltiples, el código usado para trabajar con los botones ocupará un segundo plano, sobre todo teniendo en cuenta que se trata de un indicador de prueba.



Creando el indicador de prueba

El motivo por el que creamos el anterior indicador de prueba y por el que vamos a hacer lo que nos proponemos a continuación, no solo es poner a prueba y mostrar el funcionamiento en los indicadores con las series temporales de la biblioteca, sino también darle algo de rodaje a la estructura del búfer de indicador, ya que, usando como base los valores obtenidos del uso de esta estructura, formaremos el conjunto de clases de búfer de los indicadores. Hoy, completaremos la estructura del búfer, convirtiéndola en un búfer de dibujado al estilo de las "Velas japonesas".

Para crear el indicador de prueba, tomaremos el indicador del artículo anterior y lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part41\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart41.mq5.

Para comenzar, estableceremos el dibujado del indicador en una ventana aparte, describiremos todos los búferes de indicador necesarios y añadiremos otra macrosustitución, que indicará el número máximo de símbolos utilizados (y, por consiguiente, el número de búferes de indicador a dibujar):

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 21 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "Pair 1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrLimeGreen , clrRed , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label2 "Pair 2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color2 clrDeepSkyBlue , clrFireBrick , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label3 "Pair 3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrMediumPurple , clrDarkSalmon , clrGainsboro #property indicator_label4 "Pair 4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color4 clrMediumAquamarine , clrMediumVioletRed , clrGainsboro #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define SYMBOLS_TOTAL ( 4 )

Bien, ¿por qué el número de búferes de indicador es igual a 21?

La respuesta es sencilla: el estilo de dibujado de DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES presupone la presencia de cinco matrices relacionadas con él:

la matriz de precios Open la matriz de precios High la matriz de precios Low la matriz de precios Close la matriz de color (Color)

Nosotros utilizaremos en el indicador un número máximo de símbolos igual a 4. Por consiguiente: cuatro búferes a dibujar por cinco matrices relacionadas con cada uno de ellos, igual a veinte; y un búfer adicional para guardar las horas de las barras, que transmitiremos a las funciones. En total, 21 búferes de indicador, de los cuales, cuatro son de dibujado.

Vamos a escribir la estructura del búfer "Velas japonesas":

struct SDataBuffer { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_buff_timeframe; string m_buff_symbol; int m_buff_open_index; int m_buff_high_index; int m_buff_low_index; int m_buff_close_index; int m_buff_color_index; int m_buff_next_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Open[]; double High[]; double Low[]; double Close[]; double Color[]; void SetIndexes( const int index_first) { this .m_buff_open_index=index_first; this .m_buff_high_index=index_first+ 1 ; this .m_buff_low_index=index_first+ 2 ; this .m_buff_close_index=index_first+ 3 ; this .m_buff_color_index=index_first+ 4 ; this .m_buff_next_index=index_first+ 5 ; } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_buff_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_buff_symbol=symbol; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowDataFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexOpenBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_open_index; } int IndexHighBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_high_index; } int IndexLowBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_low_index; } int IndexCloseBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_close_index; } int IndexColorBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_color_index; } int IndexNextBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_next_index; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_buff_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_buff_symbol; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { string array[ 8 ]; array[ 0 ]= "Buffer " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())+ ":" ; array[ 1 ]= " Open buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexOpenBuffer(); array[ 2 ]= " High buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexHighBuffer(); array[ 3 ]= " Low buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexLowBuffer(); array[ 4 ]= " Close buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexCloseBuffer(); array[ 5 ]= " Color buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexColorBuffer(); array[ 6 ]= " Next buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexNextBuffer(); array[ 7 ]= " Used: " +( string )( bool ) this .IsUsed(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) :: Print (array[i]); }

La estructura tiene variables para guardar los valores de los índices de los búferes relacionados con las matrices OHLC y Color correspondientes: según su índice, siempre podremos recurrir al búfer necesario. El siguiente índice libre para vincular un nuevo búfer de indicador a las matrices de la estructura siempre se podrá obtener de la variable m_buff_next_index, con la ayuda del método IndexNextBuffer(), que retorna el índice que va después del búfer de color en la estructura actual.

Por el listado, podemos ver que en la estructura se encuentran todos los métodos para establecer y retornar todos los valores determinados en la sección privada de la estructura, además de un método para mostrar en el diario todos los datos de la estructura: en una matriz, se colocan los datos de los índices de los búferes OHLC y los colores, el próximo índice libre para vincular la nueva matriz y la bandera de uso de este búfer. A continuación, todos estos datos de la matriz se muestran en un ciclo en el diario.

Como ejemplo, así se mostrarán en el diario los datos de los cuatro búferes a dibujar establecidos en los ajustes del indicador (el búfer AUDUSD se muestra en el gráfico):

2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Buffer EURUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Open buffer index: 0 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 High buffer index: 1 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Low buffer index: 2 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Close buffer index: 3 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Color buffer index: 4 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Next buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Buffer AUDUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Open buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 High buffer index: 6 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Low buffer index: 7 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Close buffer index: 8 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Color buffer index: 9 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Next buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Used: true 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Buffer EURAUD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Open buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 High buffer index: 11 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Low buffer index: 12 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Close buffer index: 13 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Color buffer index: 14 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Next buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Buffer EURGBP H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Open buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 High buffer index: 16 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Low buffer index: 17 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Close buffer index: 18 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Color buffer index: 19 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Next buffer index: 20 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Used: false

Podemos ver que el índice del búfer Open de cada búfer "Velas japonesas" siguiente coincide con el índice "Next buffer index" del búfer "Velas japonesas" anterior. Así, gracias al diario, podemos comprender que el próximo búfer libre tiene el índice 20. Asimismo, podemos designar este índice como próximo búfer de cálculo del indicador (por ejemplo), lo cual, a propósito, vamos a hacer para el búfer de cálculo que guarda la hora de las barras del gráfico actual.



Vamos a añadir el bloque de parámetros de entrada del indicador:

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP ,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Como en la enumeración de la selección del modo de uso de los símbolos ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE, ubicado en el archivo Defines.mqh, tenemos dos modos que no necesitamos ("Trabajo con los símbolos de la ventana "Observación de mercado" y "Trabajo con la lista completa de símbolos"):

enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

... para evitar seleccionar estos dos modos en los ajustes, haremos que la variable InpModeUsedSymbols sea no externa, comentando su modificador sinput. De esta forma, el modo de trabajo con los símbolos en el indicador siempre será "Trabajo con la lista de símbolos establecida", y se usarán los primeros cuatro símbolos de la lista indicada con la variable de entrada InpUsedSymbols.

Vamos a añadir la definición de los búferes de indicador y el bloque de variables globales:

SDataBuffer Buffers[]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

Como búferes dibujados del indicador, hemos declarado la matriz de estructuras del búfer "Velas japonesas", eso resulta bastante más cómodo que definir cuatro búferes idénticos, y también resulta más cómodo recurrir a cada búfer según el índice de su ubicación en la matriz, correspondiente a su botón: si debemos seleccionar el búfer con el primer botón, elegimos el búfer que se encuentra en la matriz en primer lugar; si debemos seleccionar el búfer designado con el último botón, elegimos el búfer que se encuentra en la matriz en último lugar, etcétera.

Asimismo, necesitaremos un búfer de cálculo —el búfer de tiempo— para transmitir en la función del indicador la hora de las barras de la matriz predeterminada time[] del manejador OnCalculate() del indicador.

Ya conocemos el bloque con las variables globales por los asesores de prueba y los indicadores de casi todos los artículos de la biblioteca: todas las variables han sido descritas, y no nos detendremos en ellas con detalle.

El número mínimo de barras para el cálculo del indicador lo necesitaremos para determinar si hay barras suficientes para calcular la serie temporal, y así representar correctamente los datos del indicador del marco temporal mayor en el marco temporal menor.

Por ejemplo, si nos encontramos en un periodo del gráfico М15, y tomamos los datos para la representación del gráfico Н1, para representar correctamente todas las barras, deberemos tener un mínimo de 4 barras, ya que en una barra de 1 hora caben 4 barras de 15 minutos.

La función NumberBarsInTimeframe() en el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca DELib.mqh (que ya hemos escrito y analizado anteriormente), se ocupará de calcular el número necesario de barras del gráfico actual, dependiendo del periodo utilizado para los cálculos.



Ya hemos escrito más arriba que nos hemos encontrado con dificultades a la hora de escribir el indicador en el estilo procedimental. Debido a ello, nos hemos visto obligados a crear funciones auxiliares adicionales para buscar, establecer y controlar los estados de los botones y búferes. Si los botones y los búferes fuesen escritos por objetos, estos simplificaría un tanto el acceso a sus propiedades y el establecimiento de sus modos. Pero, por el momento, lo hecho, hecho está, y se diría que, al contrario de lo que parece, resulta más rápido escribir la prueba en el estilo procedimental. Además, en cuanto al indicador de prueba, no es necesario crear objetos temporales que luego no necesitaremos.

Echemos un vistazo a las funciones auxiliares escritas.

Función para establecer los estados de los búferes de indicador dibujados:



void SetPlotBufferState( const int buffer_index, const bool state) { PlotIndexSetInteger (buffer_index, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); string params=Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe()); string label=params+ " Open;" +params+ " High;" +params+ " Low;" +params+ " Close" ; PlotIndexSetString (buffer_index, PLOT_LABEL ,(state ? label : NULL )); if (state) IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,engine.Name()+ " " +Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe())); }

Transmitimos a la función el índice del búfer para el que debemos establecer el estado, transmitido igualmente como parámetro de entrada.

Debemos tener en cuenta una peculiaridad a considerar cuando trabajemos con los búferes de los indicadores que requieren varias matrices relacionadas para la representación.

Por ejemplo, si el búfer de indicador requiere 2 matrices, los índices relacionados con estos búferes de las matrices tendrán los valores 0 y 1. Estos valores se establecen con la ayuda de la función SetIndexBuffer(). Al utilizar un búfer de dibujado que usa dos matrices de datos, no se observan problemas de comprensión especiales en cuanto al acceso al búfer dibujado: solo tenemos que indicar el búfer con el índice 0 para acceder a sus propiedades.

No obstante, si tenemos que usar dos o más búferes de dibujado que utilicen dos matrices, aquí podrían surgir malentendidos sobre el índice con el que recurrir a los búferes de dibujado segundo, tercero o último.

Búfer de dibujado №1 — índice de búfer de dibujado 0

Matriz №1 — índice de búfer 0



Matriz №2 — índice de búfer 1

Búfer de dibujado №2 — índice de búfer de dibujado 1

Matriz №1 — índice de búfer 2



Matriz №2 — índice de búfer 3

Búfer de dibujado №3 — índice de búfer de dibujado 2

Matriz №1 — índice de búfer 4



Matriz №2 — índice de búfer 5

Veamos un ejemplo de tres búferes de dibujado con dos matrices cada uno, y los números de los índices de los búferes dibujados y sus matrices:

Podría parecer que aquí tenemos seis matrices para tres búferes de dibujado, y que, para obtener acceso a la segunda matriz dibujada, debemos recurrir al índice 2 (ya que el 0 y el 1 están ocupados por las matrices del primer búfer). Pero no. Para recurrir al segundo búfer de dibujado, deberemos recurrir precisamente a los índices de los búferes de dibujado, y no de todas las matrices designadas como búferes para cada búfer de dibujado, es decir, según el índice 1.

De esta forma, para vincular una matriz con un búfer mediante la función SetIndexBuffer(), deberemos indicar el número ordinal de todas las matrices designadas para su uso como búferes del indicador; pero, para obtener los datos de un búfer dibujado mediante la función PlotIndexGetInteger() o establecer los datos de un búfer de dibujado mediante las funciones PlotIndexSetDouble(), PlotIndexSetInteger(), PlotIndexSetString(), deberemos indicar el índice del búfer de dibujado necesario, y no el número de la matriz. En este ejemplo, para el primer búfer de dibujado, el índice será 0, para el segundo 1, y para el tercero, 2. Esto es algo que debemos saber y tener en cuenta.



Función que retorna la bandera de uso del símbolo establecido en los ajustes:



bool IsUsedSymbolByInput( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (array_used_symbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; }

Si el símbolo está presente en la matriz de símbolos utilizados, la función retornará true, de lo contrario, false. En ocasiones, podemos no indicar el símbolo actual en la lista de símbolos utilizados, pero este siempre estará presente: sus datos son necesarios para ejecutar los cálculos internos de la biblioteca. Esta función retorna la bandera que indica que el símbolo actual no ha sido establecido en los ajustes, y que este debe ser omitido.

Función que retorna el índice del búfer de dibujado según el símbolo:



int IndexBuffer( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i]. Symbol ()==symbol) return i; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

A la función se transmiten el nombre del símbolo y el índice del búfer que debemos retornar. En un ciclo por todos los búferes, buscamos el búfer con este símbolo y retornamos el índice del ciclo en caso de coincidencia. Si no hay un búfer con este símbolo, retornamos -1.

Función que retorna el número del primer índice libre que puede ser designado como próximo búfer de dibujado del indicador:

int FirstFreePlotBufferIndex( void ) { int num= WRONG_VALUE ,total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer()>num) num=Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer(); return num; }

En un ciclo por todos los búferes de dibujado de la matriz de estructuras de los búferes, comprobamos el valor del siguiente búfer libre.

Si es superior al anterior, registramos el nuevo valor. Una vez finalizado el ciclo, retornamos el valor registrado de la variable "num".



Funcioes escritas para ejecutar las funciones auxiliares de establecimiento y búsqueda de los estados de los botones y búferes:

bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void SetButtonState( const string button_name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_name,state); } void SetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_symbol_name,state); if ( StringFind (button_symbol_name, "PERIOD_CURRENT" )== WRONG_VALUE ) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_symbol_name,state); SetButtonPeriodVisible(button_symbol_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_period_name,state); GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_period_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodVisible( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state_symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { string butt_name_period=button_symbol_name+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } void ResetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )> 0 ) continue ; SetButtonSymbolState(name, false ); } } void ResetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_period_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; SetButtonPeriodState(name, false ); } } string GetNamePressedTimeframe( const string button_symbol_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (ButtonState(name)) return name; } return NULL ; } void SetAllBuffersState( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); int index=IndexBuffer(symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { Buffers[i].SetUsed(i!=index ? false : true ); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag( false ); } }

La función de procesamiento de la pulsación de los botones ha sido ligeramente rediseñada, dado que solo podemos tener pulsados un botón de símbolo y un botón de periodo que se corresponda con el botón del símbolo:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); int index= StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" ); string symbol= StringSubstr (button, 5 ,index- 5 ); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(symbol); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv,state); if ( StringFind (button_name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ) { SetButtonSymbolState(button_name,state); ResetButtonSymbolState(button_name); } else { SetButtonPeriodState(button_name,state); ResetButtonPeriodState(button_name,symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(button_name,symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); SetAllBuffersState(symbol); Buffers[buffer_index].SetTimeframe(timeframe); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffersAll(); if (state) BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowDataFlag(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

Función para crear el panel de botones:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); int total_periods= ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); uint ws= 48 ,hs= 18 ,w= 26 ,h= 16 ,shift_h= 2 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string butt_name_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_symbols[i]; uint ys=y+(hs+shift_h)*i; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_symbol,x,ys,ws,hs,array_used_symbols[i], clrGray )) { bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_symbol; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_symbol)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_symbol, false ); state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } SetButtonState(butt_name_symbol,state_symbol); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { string butt_name_period=butt_name_symbol+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); uint yp=ys-(hs-h)/ 2 ; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_period,x+ws+ 2 +(w+ 1 )*j,yp,w,h,TimeframeDescription(ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]), clrGray )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS )); else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_period, "\"" ); return false ; } bool state_period=(engine.IsTester() && ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]== Period () ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_period; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_period)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_period, false ); state_period= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_period); } SetButtonState(butt_name_period,state_period); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_symbol, "\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

Funciones de inicialización de los búferes de dibujado del indicador:

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].High, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Color, 0 ); SetPlotBufferState(buffer_index,Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()); return true ; } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) InitBuffer(i); }

Función para calcular una barra de todos los búferes de indicador activos:



void CalculateSeries( const int index, const datetime time) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) { SetBufferData(i,index, NULL ); continue ; } CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries(Buffers[i]. Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time,Buffers[i]. Symbol (),Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; SetBufferData(i,index,bar); } }

Función que registra en el búfer de dibujado indicado los valores del objeto de barra transmitido:



void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n=(bar!= NULL ? iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()) : index); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[n]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[n]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[n]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[n]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[n]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); n--; } else { if (bar!= NULL ) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); } else { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]= 2 ; } } }





Ahora, echemos un vistazo al manejador OnInit() del indicador, en el que se crean los botones y se preparan todos los búferes de indicador:

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string symbol=(i<total_symbols ? array_used_symbols[i] : "EMPTY " + string (i+ 1 )); ArrayResize (Buffers, ArraySize (Buffers)+ 1 ,SYMBOLS_TOTAL); Buffers[i].SetSymbol(symbol); int index_first=(i== 0 ? i : Buffers[i- 1 ].IndexNextBuffer()); Buffers[i].SetIndexes(index_first); bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); string name_butt_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +Buffers[i]. Symbol (); string name_butt_period=name_butt_symbol+ "_PERIOD_" +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name_butt_symbol)== 0 ) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_symbol; string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_period; state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(name_butt_symbol,symbol); string button= StringSubstr (name_butt_symbol, StringLen (prefix)); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); Buffers[i].SetTimeframe(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state_symbol); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag(state_symbol); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(),Buffers[i].Open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(),Buffers[i].High, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(),Buffers[i].Low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(),Buffers[i].Close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(),Buffers[i].Color, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); SetPlotBufferState(i,state_symbol); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].High, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Color, true ); } int buffer_temp_index=FirstFreePlotBufferIndex(); SetIndexBuffer (buffer_temp_index,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Vamos a echar un vistazo al manejador OnCalculate() del indicador:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries(i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

En general, hemos intentado describir todo lo que hemos hecho con estas u otras funciones en los comentarios al listado de todas las funciones presentadas.

Esperamos que no surjan dudas al respecto. En cualquier caso, podrá plantear cualquier duda en los comentarios al final del artículo: las resolveremos con mucho gusto.



Las demás funciones que el indicador ha heredado de su anterior versión permanecen sin cambios destacables.

En los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo, el lector podrá ver el código completo del indicador.

Compilamos el indicador y lo iniciamos en el gráfico EURUSD M15.





Como podemos ver, se han representado los cuatro botones con los primeros cuatro símbolos. Hasta que no se pulse alguno de los botones, para ellos no se representarán los botones de selección de periodo para la representación. Basta con pulsar el botón de un símbolo, y se abrirá para él una lista con los botones de selección del periodo. Seleccionamos el periodo y vemos cómo se representan en el gráfico las velas del símbolo y el periodo elegidos. Ahora, el estado de los botones seleccionados ha sido registrado en las variables globales del terminal, y después de reiniciar el indicador o pulsar un botón de otro símbolo y retornar posteriormente al anterior, para él ya se representarán los botones de los periodos con el botón seleccionado del periodo anteriormente utilizado.



Bien. Ya hemos comprobado el concepto de construcción de los búferes de indicador utilizando el guardado en sus estructuras. No obstante, el trabajo con estos desde el indicador sigue siendo bastante incómodo. Por eso, a partir del próximo artículo, comenzaremos a crear algunas clases de búferes de indicador que nos permitan crear nuestros propios indicadores de forma más cómoda y sencilla.



Bueno, y también cabe destacar que, durante los dos últimos artículos, hemos podido familiarizarnos con algunos métodos para crear de forma sencilla indicadores de símbolo y periodo múltiples con la ayuda de las series temporales de la biblioteca.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, abordaremos el desarrollo de las clases de los búferes de indicador.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Querríamos recordar al lector que en este artículo hemos creado un indicador de prueba en MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.

Los archivos adjuntos han sido diseñados solo para MetaTrader 5, y en MetaTrader 4, la biblioteca en su versión actual no ha sido puesta a prueba.

En la cuarta versión de la plataforma, el tipo de dibujado de búferes utilizado hoy (DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES) no tiene soporte, pero, a la hora de crear las clases de los búferes de los indicadores, intentaremos también implementar algunas cosas de MQL5 en MetaTrader 4.



