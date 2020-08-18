DoEasy 函数库中的时间序列（第四十一部分）：多品种多周期指标样品

内容

概述

在前两篇文章中，我们曾研究过函数库运用在指标里的能力。 特别是，我们已针对函数库时间序列实现了历史数据的正确下载，和实时刷新当前数据。 在前一篇文章里，我们已将指标缓冲区设置为在屏幕上显示数据的数据结构。 指标的单个绘制缓冲区会由单个结构定义。 如果要实现多个绘制缓冲区，则每个缓冲区都要由单独结构定义，并且每个缓冲区结构都要置于数组当中。

在本文中，我将继续优调以结构操控指标缓冲区的概念，并创建一个多品种多周期指标，按指定货币对和指定图表周期之一绘制价格蜡烛图表。 此外，我们将逐级发掘理解创建指标缓冲区类的必要性。

该函数库具有消息类，它允许选择函数库显示消息的语言，并轻松添加任意数量的自定义语言，并指定一种语言来显示函数库消息。 当前，我们尚不能选择输入描述的翻译语言。 编译后，所有输入描述均以用户在其程序中编写的输入描述语言显示。

在此，我们没有太多的自由选择来实现为程序的输入描述选择翻译语言的能力 — 要么我们只用一种语言，要么为每种所需的编译语言创建一组相似的输入。

我们选择第二个选项，并创建一个单独的文件，其中包含必要的枚举，其是为两种可能的语言提供的枚举常量 — 俄语和英语。 因此，用户应将枚举常量描述从俄语翻译成所需的语言。 由于在市场服务中发布产品需要英语，因此应始终保留英语。



改进函数库的类和数据

我们把函数库文件中的数据位置进行一些重组。

从 OnCalculate() 应答程序将当前柱线数据传递到函数库的结构位于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 之中。

struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data;

但此结构不适用于预定义变量和静态值。 它更适合于“数据”的定义。 因此，我们将其从 Defines.mqh 中删除，并在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh 当中定义它：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "InpDatas.mqh" #define INPUT_SEPARATOR ( "," ) #define TOTAL_LANG ( 2 ) struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data; string ArrayUsedSymbols[]; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ArrayUsedTimeframes[];

我们曾提及一个单独的文件，其中包含程序输入的枚举。 该文件尚未创建，但已为其设置了包含，以避免再次编辑 Datas.mqh 文件。

我们还在新的数组模块里加入了两个数组 — 这些数组可从基于函数库的程序中获得。 在程序输入中选择的品种和时间帧列表应包含在数组当中。

现在，我们来创建文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpDatas.mqh 来存储程序输入的枚举：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #endif

此处的一切都很简单：设置一个宏替换。 如果它不存在，则取用英语描述的枚举进行编译。 如果宏替换不存在（声明的字符串被注释掉），则用常量枚举执行编译，该枚举含有俄语（或用户为枚举常量设置的任意其他语言）描述 。



如有需要，可将新的枚举加入文件之中。

所有品种时间序列对象添加到列表的方法里出现的错误也得以修复，该错误有时会导致访问 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh 中不存在的 CTimeSeries 类指针，从而出错：

bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeriesDE *series= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,timeframe,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); if (!res) delete series; series.SetAvailable( true ); return res; }

将对象添加到列表时收到错误之后，删除 “series” 对象，并尝试为其设置用途标志。 在这种情况下，由于指向该对象的指针已被删除，因此会出现错误。

若要解决此问题，只需移动之前设置的标志，然后在代码中验证将对象添加到列表的结果：

if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable( true ); if (!res) delete series; return res; }

在更新指定时间序列列表和所有时间序列列表的方法当中，并非总是能够为事件列表设置正确的“新柱线”事件（新柱线开立时间）。 有时候，时间等于零。

若要解决它，创建存储时间的新变量。 如果程序类型为“指标” ，且操作是在当前品种和图表周期上进行，则将来自 OnCalculate() 价格结构的时间写入变量，否则从时间序列对象 LastBarDate() 方法的返回值中获取时间。 在将事件添加到所有品种时间序列的所有对象事件的列表中时，使用获得的时间 ：

void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } void CTimeSeriesDE::RefreshAll( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

为了更新所有时间序列，我们需要将刷新当前品种和其余品种时间序列数据的方法调用安置在分离的位置。 任何其他时间序列均在计时器中更新，而在 OnCalculate() 中仅更新当前品种的时间序列。 这样做是为了避免在计时器里过度占用当前品种时间序列，因为在新即时报价到达时，会在 OnCalculate() 中调用更新当前品种时间序列。

若要在计时器中工作，在时间序列集合类 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh 的文件中声明另一个方法：

void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries);

方法调用更新所有时间序列的方法，除了当前品种（该方法的实现）：

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); } }

在函数库服务函数 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh 文件中添加该函数，以便在第一个指定图表周期的一根柱线内返回第二个指定周期图表的柱线数 ：

int NumberBarsInTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/ PeriodSeconds (period== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period () : period); }

由于 PeriodSeconds() 函数返回的是周期秒数，因此将较大周期秒数除以较低周期秒数，即可定义较大周期的单根柱线内所含较小周期柱线的数量。 这正是我们在此所做的。



我们能够在程序中设置所用品种的列表。 该列表是在函数库的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh 里的品种集合类的 SetUsedSymbols() 方法中设置的。 如果我们在程序中设置不含当前品种的已用品种列表，则除当前品种外，函数库将按时间序列设置里的品种创建所有时间序列集合。 但我们需要它，因为在屏幕上定位数据时，需要持续不断访问它。 因此，我们需要解决此问题。

将当前品种添加到列表中

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_symbols, 0 , 1000 ); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } res &= this .CreateNewSymbol( this .SymbolStatus( NULL ), NULL , this .SymbolIndexInMW( NULL )); return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

在品种集合类的方法里，。 如果用户未在程序设置指定的操作品种列表里加入当前品种，它会被添加到列表中。 如果该品种已存在，则同名品种不会被添加：

在 CEngine 库类主对象 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 里，声明三个私密方法:

bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[]); private : void WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ); bool IsExistSymbol( const string symbol); bool IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); public :

需要利用这些方法将品种和时间帧的列表写入 Datas.mqh 文件先前声明的数组里，返回品种存在于品种名称数组中的标志，以及返回时间帧存在于所有时间帧数组里的标志。

返回相应数组中存在品种和时间帧标志的方法实现：

bool CEngine::IsExistSymbol( const string symbol) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedSymbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedSymbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; } bool CEngine::IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedTimeframes[i]==timeframe) return true ; return false ; }

在相应数组循环中获取下一个数组元素，并将其与传递给该方法的数值进行比较。 如果下一个数组元素的值与传递给该方法的值匹配，则返回 true。 直至整个循环完成后，返回 false — 数组中的元素值和传递给方法的值不匹配。



将用到的品种和时间帧写入数组的方法实现：

void CEngine::WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ) { CArrayObj *list_timeseries= this .GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries== NULL ) return ; int total_timeseries=list_timeseries.Total(); if (total_timeseries== 0 ) return ; if (:: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,total_timeseries, 1000 )!=total_timeseries || :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes, 21 , 21 )!= 21 ) return ; :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedSymbols); :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_symbols= 0 ,num_periods= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || this .IsExistSymbol(timeseries. Symbol ())) continue ; num_symbols++; ArrayUsedSymbols[num_symbols- 1 ]=timeseries. Symbol (); CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || this .IsExistTimeframe(series.Timeframe())) continue ; num_periods++; ArrayUsedTimeframes[num_periods- 1 ]=series.Timeframe(); } } :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,num_symbols, 1000 ); :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes,num_periods, 21 ); }

该方法查看程序中用到的每个品种的所有已创建时间序列，并用时间序列集合中的数据填充所用品种和时间帧的数组。 所有方法列表代码都加了详细注释，且易于理解。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。



在时间序列更新方法的模块里，添加受保护的方法，更新除当前品种以外的所有时间序列：

void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } protected : void SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.GetObject().RefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } public :

我们早前研究过这种方法的必要性。 在此，该方法仅调用了我们上面已研究过的同名的时间序列集合类方法。



在类计时器里处理时间序列集合的模块里，调用此方法，从而更新除当前品种以外的所有时间序列：

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate) ; } } else { } }

在 Calculate 事件应答程序里（即，在 CEngine 函数库主对象的 OnCalculate() 方法中），如果尚未创建所有时间序列，则返回零，或是 rate_total 若所有用到的时间序列已全部创建：

int CEngine:: OnCalculate ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return 0 ; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) return 0 ; if (! this .IsTester()) this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return ( this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty()== NULL ? data_calculate.rates_total : 0 ); }

以前，经由当前柱线价格结构传递给该方法的 rates_total 会立即被返回。 然而，我们需要管控从方法返回的值，以便正确处理时间序列同步。 返回零可启动基于整个历史记录的重新计算，而 rates_total 仅用于计算尚未计算的数据（通常为 0 — 当前柱线计算，或 1 — 在新柱线开立之时，计算前一根和当前柱线）。



在为所有用到的品种创建所有时间序列的方法里，把所有用到的品种和时间序列写入数组：



bool CEngine::SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[], const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj* list_symbols= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list_symbols== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY)); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, "index " ,i, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); continue ; } int total_periods=:: ArraySize (array_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_periods[j]); res &= this .SeriesCreate(symbol.Name(),timeframe,rates_total,required); } } this .WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays(); return res; }

自程序中的函数库初始化函数调用该方法之后，如有必要，正在调用的方法应准备两个在程序中使用的数组 — 数组保存所有用到的品种，和所有用到的时间帧。 该方法已在上面研究。



库类的改进至此完结。

今天，我们将创建一个测试指标，以便查看函数库如何在多品种多周期模式下与指标一起操作。

该指标提供设置四个品种和所有时间序列的能力。 每个品种和时间帧均可通过按钮选择来操作。 该图表最多显示四个按钮，这些按钮的名称需在设置中指定。 含有可用时间帧的按钮列表，显示在已按下品种按钮的对面。

任何时候都只能有一个品种和一个时间帧按钮可按下。

这令我们能够选择指标里要用的品种以及时间帧，其数据将显示在图表的指标子窗口中。 展望未来，我应该注意到以过程风格操控按钮的实现对我来说非常不方便。 因此，管控按钮状态的代码有很大的改进空间。 无论如何，在多品种多周期指标中测试时间序列操作仍然足够。 毕竟这只是一个测试用指标。



创建测试指标

之前的测试指标和当前开发的指标背后的思想，不仅在于测试和检查函数库时间序列在指标里的操作，还要运行指标缓冲区结构的测试。 我们将基于所获得的结构运用知识来安排一组指标缓冲区类。 今天，我将补充缓冲区结构，令其绘制烛条样式的图形缓冲区。

为了创建测试指标，借用上一篇文章中的指标，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part41\ 之下，名称为 TestDoEasyPart41.mq5。

首先，指定在单独的窗口中绘制指标，定义所有必要的指标缓冲区，然后再添加一个宏替换，指示所用品种的最大数量 （以及相应地，指标绘制缓冲区的数量）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 21 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "Pair 1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrLimeGreen , clrRed , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label2 "Pair 2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color2 clrDeepSkyBlue , clrFireBrick , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label3 "Pair 3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrMediumPurple , clrDarkSalmon , clrGainsboro #property indicator_label4 "Pair 4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color4 clrMediumAquamarine , clrMediumVioletRed , clrGainsboro #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define SYMBOLS_TOTAL ( 4 )

为什么指标缓冲区的数量等于 21？

答案很简单： DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES 绘图样式意味着有五个与之关联的数组：

开盘价数组 最高价数组 最低价数组 收盘价数组 颜色数组

指标中用到的最大品种数量等于 4。 相应地，四个绘制缓冲区带有五个关联数组，这意味着 20 个指标缓冲区。 还需要一个缓冲区来存储柱线时间。 时间会被传递给函数。 总计：21 个指标缓冲区，其中四个是绘制。

编写烛条缓冲区结构：

struct SDataBuffer { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_buff_timeframe; string m_buff_symbol; int m_buff_open_index; int m_buff_high_index; int m_buff_low_index; int m_buff_close_index; int m_buff_color_index; int m_buff_next_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Open[]; double High[]; double Low[]; double Close[]; double Color[]; void SetIndexes( const int index_first) { this .m_buff_open_index=index_first; this .m_buff_high_index=index_first+ 1 ; this .m_buff_low_index=index_first+ 2 ; this .m_buff_close_index=index_first+ 3 ; this .m_buff_color_index=index_first+ 4 ; this .m_buff_next_index=index_first+ 5 ; } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_buff_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_buff_symbol=symbol; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowDataFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexOpenBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_open_index; } int IndexHighBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_high_index; } int IndexLowBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_low_index; } int IndexCloseBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_close_index; } int IndexColorBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_color_index; } int IndexNextBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_next_index; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_buff_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_buff_symbol; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { string array[ 8 ]; array[ 0 ]= "Buffer " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())+ ":" ; array[ 1 ]= " Open buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexOpenBuffer(); array[ 2 ]= " High buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexHighBuffer(); array[ 3 ]= " Low buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexLowBuffer(); array[ 4 ]= " Close buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexCloseBuffer(); array[ 5 ]= " Color buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexColorBuffer(); array[ 6 ]= " Next buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexNextBuffer(); array[ 7 ]= " Used: " +( string )( bool ) this .IsUsed(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) :: Print (array[i]); }

该结构含有存储缓冲区索引值的变量，它与相应的 OHLC 和 Color 数组相关。 我们总是能够按索引访问必要的缓冲区。 下一个可绑定指标缓冲区结构数组的空闲索引，始终可以利用 IndexNextBuffer() 方法从 m_buff_next_index 变量里获取，返回的索引位于当前结构的颜色缓冲区之后。

根据清单，该结构含有设置和返回私密结构部分中定义的所有数值的所有方法，以及用于在日志中打印所有结构数据的方法：OHLC 和颜色缓冲区索引数据，下一个可绑定的自由索引，缓冲区数据可用于生成数组的标志。 接下来，所有这些循环数据都将从数组传递到日志。

例如，该方法将指标配置中设置的四个绘制缓冲区上的数据发送到日志（AUDUSD 缓冲区显示在图表上）：

2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Buffer EURUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Open buffer index: 0 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 High buffer index: 1 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Low buffer index: 2 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Close buffer index: 3 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Color buffer index: 4 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Next buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Buffer AUDUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Open buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 High buffer index: 6 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Low buffer index: 7 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Close buffer index: 8 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Color buffer index: 9 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Next buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Used: true 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Buffer EURAUD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Open buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 High buffer index: 11 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Low buffer index: 12 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Close buffer index: 13 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Color buffer index: 14 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Next buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Buffer EURGBP H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Open buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 High buffer index: 16 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Low buffer index: 17 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Close buffer index: 18 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Color buffer index: 19 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Next buffer index: 20 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Used: false

正如我们所见，每根后续烛条缓冲区的“开盘价”缓冲区索引与上一根烛条缓冲区的“下一个缓冲区索引”索引匹配。 下一个可用缓冲区的索引为 20。 该索引可用于分配下一个索引，例如，计算用指标缓冲区。 对于存储当前图表柱线时间的计算用缓冲区，这正是恰当的操作。



添加指标输入模块：

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP ,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

在 Defines.mqh 中供选择品种操作模式的 ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE 枚举含有两个不必要的模式：Work with Market Watch window symbols" 和 "Work with the full list of symbols"：

enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

...然后为了避免在设置中选择这两种模式，请注释掉 sinput 修饰符，令 InpModeUsedSymbols 变量成为非外部。 因此，在指标里操控品种的模式始终等于 “Work with the specified symbol list”，和输入 InpUsedSymbols 里指定的列表前四个品种。

我们来编写指标缓冲区的定义和全局变量模块：

SDataBuffer Buffers[]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

我们将烛条缓冲区结构数组声明为绘制缓冲区。 这比定义四个相似的缓冲区要方便得多。 此外，按数组里匹配按钮的位置索引访问每个缓冲区要方便得多：如果您需要按第一个按钮选择缓冲区，则选择数组中位于首位的缓冲区，如果您需要选择最后一个按钮分配的缓冲区，则在数组中选择最后一个缓冲区，依此类推。

计算用缓冲区 之一：时间缓冲区 — 它是必需的，把来自指标 OnCalculate() 应答函数的 time[] 预定义数组传递给指标函数，作为柱线时间。

包含全局变量的模块我们已经很熟悉了，我在几乎所有文章中的测试 EA 和指标里都用过的。 所有变量都带有注释，因此这里没有必要再对它们进行全面分析。

我们需要指标计算所需的最小柱线数量，定义这些柱线是否足以计算时间序列，以便在较低时间帧的图表上正确显示较高时间帧的指标数据。

例如，如果我们出于 М15 上，而显示数据取自 Н1 图表，则至少需要 4 根柱线才能正确显示，因为一个小时的单根柱线包含 4 根 15 分钟的柱线。

根据所应用的时间周期，计算当前图表所需柱线数量，经由之前研究的函数库服务函数 DELib.mqh 文件中包含的 NumberBarsInTimeframe() 函数执行。



我曾提到过以程序方式编写指标时遇到的困难 — 我不得不创建其他辅助函数来搜索、设置和监视按钮和缓冲区状态。 如果将按钮和缓冲区编写为对象，则访问其属性和模式将大大简化。 但我不打算改变任何事情。 以进程形式引入测试似乎更快。 此外，测试指标不需要临时对象。 之后它们就没用了。

我们来研究一下新开发的辅助函数。

设置指标绘制用缓冲区状态的函数：



void SetPlotBufferState( const int buffer_index, const bool state) { PlotIndexSetInteger (buffer_index, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); string params=Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe()); string label=params+ " Open;" +params+ " High;" +params+ " Low;" +params+ " Close" ; PlotIndexSetString (buffer_index, PLOT_LABEL ,(state ? label : NULL )); if (state) IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,engine.Name()+ " " +Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe())); }

该函数传递缓冲区索引，以便设置状态。 所需状态也通过输入来传递。

当需要显示若干个指标缓冲区相关数组时，应记住这个特征。

例如，如果指标缓冲区需要 2 个数组，则与该缓冲区相关的数组索引应等于 0 和 1。 这些值是利用 SetIndexBuffer() 函数设置的。 把两个数据数组作为一个绘制用缓冲区应用，不会导致访问绘制用缓冲区的理解产生任何问题 — 只需指定索引为 0 的缓冲区即可访问其属性。

但如果我们需要两个数组作为两个或更多的绘制用缓冲区，则可能会有误解，到底要用哪个索引来访问第二、第三和后续的绘制用缓冲区。

绘制缓冲区 1 — 绘制缓冲区 0 索引

数组 1 — 缓冲区 0 索引



数组 2 — 缓冲区 1 索引

绘制缓冲区 2 — 绘制缓冲区 1 索引

数组 1 — 缓冲区 2 索引



数组 2 — 缓冲区 3 索引

绘制缓冲区 3 — 绘制缓冲区 2 索引

数组 1 — 缓冲区 4 索引



数组 2 — 缓冲区 5 索引

我们来研究一个含有三个绘制用缓冲区的示例，每个缓冲区都有两个数组，且绘制缓冲区有其索引编号和数组：

似乎三个绘制缓冲区含有六个数组，并且为了访问第二个绘制数组，我们应该访问索引 2（因为第一个缓冲区数组占用了 0 和 1）。 然而，情况并非如此。 若要访问第二个绘制缓冲区，我们需要访问绘制缓冲区的索引，而不是访问为每个绘制缓冲区分配的所有数组，即，按索引 1。

因此，为了利用 SetIndexBuffer() 函数将数组与缓冲区绑定，应指定作为指标缓冲区的所有数组的序列编号。 然而，为了利用 PlotIndexGetInteger() 函数从绘制缓冲区中获取数据，或利用 PlotIndexSetDouble() 为绘制缓冲区设置数据，请用 PlotIndexSetInteger() 和 PlotIndexSetString() 函数为每个绘制缓冲区设置索引，而不是设置数组编号。 在当前示例中，第一个绘制缓冲区的索引为 0，第二个缓冲区的索引为 1，第三个缓冲区的索引为 2。 应该考虑到这一点。



该函数返回设置中指定品种正在使用的标志：



bool IsUsedSymbolByInput( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (array_used_symbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; }

如果用到品种数组中存在该品种，则该函数返回 true，否则返回 false。 有时，我们也许未在用到品种列表里指定当前品种，但它始终存在 — 它的数据对于执行函数库内部计算是必需的。 该函数返回当前品种未在设置中指定的指示标志，故应将其跳过。

该函数按品种返回绘制缓冲区的索引：



int IndexBuffer( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i]. Symbol ()==symbol) return i; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

该函数接收品种名称，返回其缓冲区索引。 在所有缓冲区的循环中，搜索缓冲区品种名称，并在匹配的情况下返回循环索引。 如果没有匹配该品种的缓冲区，则返回 -1。

函数返回下一个指标绘制缓冲区的第一个可分配索引：

int FirstFreePlotBufferIndex( void ) { int num= WRONG_VALUE ,total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer()>num) num=Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer(); return num; }

在缓冲区结构数组中遍历所有绘制缓冲区的循环中，检查下一个空闲缓冲区的值。

若其超过前一个，则记住新值。 直至循环完成后，返回写在 num 变量里的值。



编写函数，执行安装和搜索按钮/缓冲区状态的辅助动作：

bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void SetButtonState( const string button_name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_name,state); } void SetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_symbol_name,state); if ( StringFind (button_symbol_name, "PERIOD_CURRENT" )== WRONG_VALUE ) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_symbol_name,state); SetButtonPeriodVisible(button_symbol_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_period_name,state); GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_period_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodVisible( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state_symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { string butt_name_period=button_symbol_name+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } void ResetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )> 0 ) continue ; SetButtonSymbolState(name, false ); } } void ResetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_period_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; SetButtonPeriodState(name, false ); } } string GetNamePressedTimeframe( const string button_symbol_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (ButtonState(name)) return name; } return NULL ; } void SetAllBuffersState( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); int index=IndexBuffer(symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { Buffers[i].SetUsed(i!=index ? false : true ); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag( false ); } }

处理按钮按下的函数进行了略微的修改，因为我们只能按下一个品种按钮和一个对应于该品种周期的按钮：

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); int index= StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" ); string symbol= StringSubstr (button, 5 ,index- 5 ); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(symbol); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv,state); if ( StringFind (button_name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ) { SetButtonSymbolState(button_name,state); ResetButtonSymbolState(button_name); } else { SetButtonPeriodState(button_name,state); ResetButtonPeriodState(button_name,symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(button_name,symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); SetAllBuffersState(symbol); Buffers[buffer_index].SetTimeframe(timeframe); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffersAll(); if (state) BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowDataFlag(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

创建按钮面板的函数：

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); int total_periods= ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); uint ws= 48 ,hs= 18 ,w= 26 ,h= 16 ,shift_h= 2 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string butt_name_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_symbols[i]; uint ys=y+(hs+shift_h)*i; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_symbol,x,ys,ws,hs,array_used_symbols[i], clrGray )) { bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_symbol; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_symbol)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_symbol, false ); state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } SetButtonState(butt_name_symbol,state_symbol); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { string butt_name_period=butt_name_symbol+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); uint yp=ys-(hs-h)/ 2 ; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_period,x+ws+ 2 +(w+ 1 )*j,yp,w,h,TimeframeDescription(ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]), clrGray )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS )); else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_period, "\"" ); return false ; } bool state_period=(engine.IsTester() && ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]== Period () ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_period; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_period)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_period, false ); state_period= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_period); } SetButtonState(butt_name_period,state_period); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_symbol, "\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

初始化指标绘制缓冲区的函数：

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].High, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Color, 0 ); SetPlotBufferState(buffer_index,Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()); return true ; } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) InitBuffer(i); }

计算所有活动指标缓冲区的单根柱线的函数：



void CalculateSeries( const int index, const datetime time) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) { SetBufferData(i,index, NULL ); continue ; } CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries(Buffers[i]. Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time,Buffers[i]. Symbol (),Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; SetBufferData(i,index,bar); } }

将所传递的柱线对象的值写入指定绘制缓冲区的函数：



void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n=(bar!= NULL ? iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()) : index); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[n]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[n]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[n]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[n]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[n]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); n--; } else { if (bar!= NULL ) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); } else { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]= 2 ; } } }





现在，我们来研究指标的 OnInit() 应对程序，在其中创建按钮，并准备好所有指标缓冲区：

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string symbol=(i<total_symbols ? array_used_symbols[i] : "EMPTY " + string (i+ 1 )); ArrayResize (Buffers, ArraySize (Buffers)+ 1 ,SYMBOLS_TOTAL); Buffers[i].SetSymbol(symbol); int index_first=(i== 0 ? i : Buffers[i- 1 ].IndexNextBuffer()); Buffers[i].SetIndexes(index_first); bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); string name_butt_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +Buffers[i]. Symbol (); string name_butt_period=name_butt_symbol+ "_PERIOD_" +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name_butt_symbol)== 0 ) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_symbol; string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_period; state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(name_butt_symbol,symbol); string button= StringSubstr (name_butt_symbol, StringLen (prefix)); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); Buffers[i].SetTimeframe(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state_symbol); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag(state_symbol); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(),Buffers[i].Open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(),Buffers[i].High, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(),Buffers[i].Low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(),Buffers[i].Close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(),Buffers[i].Color, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); SetPlotBufferState(i,state_symbol); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].High, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Color, true ); } int buffer_temp_index=FirstFreePlotBufferIndex(); SetIndexBuffer (buffer_temp_index,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





我们来查看一下指标的 OnCalculate() 应答函数：

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries(i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

我尝试在所有提供的函数清单里加上注释，讲解我们在每个函数中所做的一切。

我希望它们很容易理解。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。



指标从其先前版本继承了其余功能。 它们绝大部分基本没变。

完整的指标代码可在下面的文件中查看。

编译指标,并在 EURUSD M15 图表上启动它：





我们可以看到含有前四个品种的四个按钮。 选择周期的按钮也会随之显示，直到按下任何一个按钮。 按下某个品种按钮后，便会立即打开周期选择按钮的列表。 选择周期后，所选品种和周期的蜡烛将显示在图表上。 现在，所选按钮的状态将写入终端全局变量。 重新启动指标，或按下另一个品种按钮，然后返回到之前的指标之后，将为其显示周期按钮，并附带先前已选用的周期按钮。



我们已验证了构造指标缓冲区时在结构里存储指标缓冲区的概念。 然而，从指标上操控它们仍不是很方便。 因此，从下一篇文章开始，我将开发指标缓冲区的类，从而令指标开发更加容易和方便。



在过去的两篇文章中，我们熟悉了运用函数库时间序列来轻松开发多品种多周期指标的方法。



下一步是什么？

从下一篇文章开始，我将开发指标缓冲区类。



以下附件是函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

将您的问题、评论和建议留在评论中。

请记住，此处我已经为 MetaTrader 5 开发了 MQL5 测试指标。

附件仅适用于 MetaTrader 5。 当前函数库版本尚未在 MetaTrader 4 里进行测试。

在MT4 里不支持当前的缓冲区绘图类型（DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES）。 不过，在创建指标缓冲区类时，我将尝试在 MetaTrader 4 中实现一些 MQL5 功能。



