DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第41部): 複数銘柄・複数期間指標の例

内容

概念

以前の2つの記事では、指標を操作するライブラリの機能に取り組みました。特に、ライブラリ時系列の履歴データの正しいダウンロードと現在のデータのリアルタイム更新を実装しました。前の記事では、画面にデータを表示するためのデータ構造体に指標バッファを設定しました。単一の構造体は、単一の描画された指標バッファを表します。複数の描画バッファを実装する場合、各バッファは単一の構造体によって定義され、各バッファ構造体は配列に配置されます。

本稿では、構造体内の指標バッファの操作の概念をさらに洗練し、指定されたペアの1つを指定されたチャート期間でローソク足価格チャートを描画する複数銘柄・複数期間指標を作成します。さらに、指標バッファのクラスを作成する必要性が徐々に明らかになります。

ライブラリは、メッセージのクラスを備えており、ライブラリが表示するメッセージの言語を選択できるだけでなく、指定した言語のいずれかでライブラリメッセージを表示するためのカスタム言語をいくつでも簡単に追加できます。現在、入力の説明を翻訳するための言語を選択する手段はありません。コンパイル後、すべての入力の説明は、ユーザがプログラムに入力の説明を書き込むために適用した言語で表示されます。

ここでは、プログラム入力の記述に使用する言語を選択する機能を実装する際の選択の自由はあまりありません。単一の言語を使用するか、必要なコンパイル言語ごとに同様の入力セットを作成するだけです。

2番目のオプションを選択して、列挙定数の説明の2つの可能な言語(ロシア語と英語)での入力に必要な列挙を特徴とする別のファイルを作成します。したがって、ユーザは列挙定数の説明をロシア語から必要な言語に翻訳する必要があります。マーケットサービスは、製品を公開するのに英語が必要なので常に英語のままにしておく必要があります。



ライブラリクラスとデータの改善

ライブラリファイル内のデータの場所を再構成してみましょう。

OnCalculate()ハンドラからライブラリに現在のバーデータを渡すために使用される構造は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhにあります。

struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data;

ただし、この構造は事前定義された変数と静的な値には適用されず、「データ」の定義に適しています。したがって、Defines.mqhから削除して、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqhで定義することにします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "InpDatas.mqh" #define INPUT_SEPARATOR ( "," ) #define TOTAL_LANG ( 2 ) struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data; string ArrayUsedSymbols[]; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ArrayUsedTimeframes[];

プログラム入力の列挙を含む別のファイルについてはすでに説明しました。ファイルはまだ作成されていませんが、Datas.mqhファイルを再度編集しなくて済むように、そのインクルードはすでに設定されています。

また、配列の新しいブロックに2つの配列を追加しました。これらの配列は、ライブラリベースのプログラムから利用できます。配列には、プログラム入力で選択された、使用されている銘柄と時間枠のリストが含まれます。

次に、プログラム入力の列挙を格納するためのファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpDatas.mqh)を作成します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #endif

ここではすべてが簡単です。マクロ置換を設定します。存在しない場合、コンパイルは英語の説明の列挙を使用して実行されます。マクロ置換が存在しない場合(宣言のある文字列はコメント化されています)、コンパイルは、ロシア語(または列挙定数用にユーザが設定した他の言語)で記述された定数列挙で実行されます。



必要に応じて、新しい列挙がファイルに追加されます。

すべての銘柄時系列のオブジェクトをリストに追加するクラスのメソッドは存在しないポインタにアクセスするエラーを時折引き起こすので、CTimeSeriesクラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqhで修正します。

bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeriesDE *series= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,timeframe,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); if (!res) delete series; series.SetAvailable( true ); return res; }

オブジェクトをリストに追加するエラーが発生したら、「シリーズ」オブジェクトを削除して使用フラグを設定するためにアクセスします。この場合、オブジェクトへのポインタがすでに削除されているため、エラーが発生します。

これを修正するには、コードでオブジェクトをリストに追加した結果を確認する前にフラグを設定します。

if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable( true ); if (!res) delete series; return res; }

指定された時系列リストとすべての時系列リストを更新するメソッドでは、「新しいバー」イベントを正しいイベント時間(新しいバーの開始時間)でイベントのリストに配置できるとは限りません。時々、時間はゼロに等しくなります。

これを修正するには、時間を格納するための新しい変数を作成します。プログラムタイプが「指標」で、現在の銘柄とチャート期間で作業が実行されている場合、OnCalculate()から受け取った価格の構造から変数に時間を書き込みます。それ以外の場合時系列オブジェクトのLastBarDate()メソッドによって返された値から時間を取得します。すべての銘柄時系列のすべてのオブジェクトイベントのリストにイベントを追加するときに、取得された時間を使用します。

void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } void CTimeSeriesDE::RefreshAll( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

すべての時系列を更新するには、現在の銘柄と残りの時系列の更新が呼び出される場所を分離する必要があります。その他の時系列はタイマーで更新され、現在の銘柄の時系列はOnCalculate()で更新されます。これは、新しいティックの到着時にOnCalculate()で現在の銘柄時系列の更新が呼び出されるため、新しいティックを検索するタイマーで現在の銘柄時系列が過度に使用されるのを防ぐために行われます。

タイマーを使用するには、時系列コレクションクラスファイル( \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh)で、別のメソッドを宣言します。

void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries);

メソッドは、現在の銘柄を除くすべての時系列を更新するメソッドを呼び出します(メソッドの実装)。

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); } }

ライブラリサービス関数ファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh)に、最初に指定されたチャート期間の1本のバーの中に2番目に指定された期間のバーの数を返す関数を追加します。

int NumberBarsInTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/ PeriodSeconds (period== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period () : period); }

PeriodSeconds()関数は期間の秒数を返すので、別の(より長い)期間の単一のバー内の単一の(より短い)期間のバーの数を定義するには、長い期間の秒数を短い期間の秒数で割るだけで十分です。これがまさにここで行うことです。



プログラムで使用される銘柄リストを設定できます。リストは、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqhの銘柄コレクションクラスのSetUsedSymbols()メソッドのライブラリで設定されます。プログラムで現在の銘柄なしで使用されている銘柄のリストを設定すると、ライブラリは、現在の銘柄を除く時系列コレクションの銘柄設定で指定されたすべての銘柄の時系列を作成します。しかし、データを画面上に配置するときに常にアクセスされるため、これが必要です。したがって、これを修正する必要があります。

現在の銘柄をリストに追加

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_symbols, 0 , 1000 ); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } res &= this .CreateNewSymbol( this .SymbolStatus( NULL ), NULL , this .SymbolIndexInMW( NULL )); return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

銘柄コレクションクラスのメソッドで、します。現在の銘柄が、プログラム設定でユーザが指定した作業中の銘柄のリストに存在しない場合は、リストに追加されます。すでに存在する場合は、同じ名前の新しい銘柄は追加されません。

CEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhで、3つのprivateメソッドを宣言します。

bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[]); private : void WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ); bool IsExistSymbol( const string symbol); bool IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); public :

Datas.mqhファイルで以前に宣言された配列に銘柄と時間枠のリストを書き込むためのメソッド、および使用されている銘柄名の配列での銘柄の存在のフラグと、使用されている時間枠の配列での時間枠の存在を返すためのメソッドが必要です。

適切な配列に銘柄と時間枠の存在フラグを返すメソッドを実装します。

bool CEngine::IsExistSymbol( const string symbol) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedSymbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedSymbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; } bool CEngine::IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedTimeframes[i]==timeframe) return true ; return false ; }

ループ内の次の配列要素を適切な配列で取得し、メソッドに渡された値と比較します。次の配列要素の値がメソッドに渡されたものと一致する場合、trueを返します。ループ全体が完了した場合、配列内の要素値とメソッドに渡された要素値の間に一致は見つからなかったのでfalseを返します。



使用された銘柄と時間枠を配列に書き込むメソッドを実装します。

void CEngine::WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ) { CArrayObj *list_timeseries= this .GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries== NULL ) return ; int total_timeseries=list_timeseries.Total(); if (total_timeseries== 0 ) return ; if (:: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,total_timeseries, 1000 )!=total_timeseries || :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes, 21 , 21 )!= 21 ) return ; :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedSymbols); :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_symbols= 0 ,num_periods= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || this .IsExistSymbol(timeseries. Symbol ())) continue ; num_symbols++; ArrayUsedSymbols[num_symbols- 1 ]=timeseries. Symbol (); CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || this .IsExistTimeframe(series.Timeframe())) continue ; num_periods++; ArrayUsedTimeframes[num_periods- 1 ]=series.Timeframe(); } } :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,num_symbols, 1000 ); :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes,num_periods, 21 ); }

このメソッドは、プログラムで使用される各銘柄について作成されたすべての時系列を表示し、使用された銘柄と時間枠の配列に、時系列コレクションからのデータを入力します。すべてのメソッドコードは詳細にコメントされており、簡単に理解できます。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。



時系列更新メソッドのブロックで、現在の銘柄時系列を除くすべての時系列を更新するためのprotectedメソッドを追加します。

void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } protected : void SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.GetObject().RefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } public :

このようなメソッドの必要性については、以前に検討しました。ここでは、メソッドは、上記で検討したのと同じ名前の時系列コレクションクラスメソッドを呼び出すだけです。



クラスタイマーの時系列コレクションを処理するブロックで、このメソッドを呼び出し、現在の時系列を除くすべての時系列を更新します。

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate) ; } } else { } }

Calculateイベントハンドラ(CEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトのOnCalculate()メソッド内)で、 すべての時系列がまだ作成されていない場合はゼロを返し、使用されているすべての時系列が完全に作成されている場合はrates_totalを返します。

int CEngine:: OnCalculate ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return 0 ; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) return 0 ; if (! this .IsTester()) this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return ( this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty()== NULL ? data_calculate.rates_total : 0 ); }

以前は、現在のバー価格構造を介してメソッドに渡されたrates_totalがすぐに返されていましたが、時系列同期を正しく処理するには、メソッドから返された値を管理する必要があります。履歴全体の再計算を開始するためにゼロが返されますが、rates_totalはまだ計算されていないデータを計算するためにのみ使用されます(通常、これは0(現在のバーの計算)または1(新しいバーを開く瞬間の以前および現在のバーの計算)です)。



すべての使用済み銘柄のすべての時系列を作成するメソッドで、すべての使用銘柄と時系列の配列への書き込みを追加します。



bool CEngine::SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[], const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj* list_symbols= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list_symbols== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY)); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, "index " ,i, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); continue ; } int total_periods=:: ArraySize (array_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_periods[j]); res &= this .SeriesCreate(symbol.Name(),timeframe,rates_total,required); } } this .WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays(); return res; }

プログラムのライブラリ初期化関数からメソッドを呼び出した後、必要に応じて、プログラムで使用する2つの配列(使用されているすべての銘柄の配列と使用されているすべての時系列の配列)が準備されます。この方法は上記で検討されています。



これで、ライブラリクラスの改善は終わりです。

次に、ライブラリが複数銘柄・複数期間モードの指標でどのように機能するかを確認するためのテスト指標を作成します。

指標は、4つの使用銘柄とすべての可能な時系列を設定する機能を提供します。指標が使用する銘柄と時間枠は、ボタンを使用して選択されます。チャートには、設定で指定された銘柄名を持つ最大4つのボタンが表示されます。使用可能な時間枠を表すボタンのリストは、ボタンが押された銘柄の反対側に表示されます。

一度に押すことができるのは、1つの銘柄ボタンとその銘柄の1つの時間枠ボタンだけです。

これにより、指標が動作する銘柄とチャートの指標サブウィンドウにデータが表示される時間枠を選択できます。先走ると、手続き型でボタンの操作を実装するのは、私にとって非常に不便であることがわかりました。したがって、ボタンのステータスを管理するコードには、改善の余地がたくさんあります。とにかく、複数銘柄・複数期間指標で時系列操作をテストするには、それでも十分です。結局のところ、これは単なるテスト指標です。



テスト指標の作成

以前のテスト指標と現在開発中の指標の背後にある考え方は、ライブラリの時系列を使用して指標でその動作をテストおよび確認することだけでなく、指標バッファ構造体を実行してテストすることにもあります。構造体の使用に関する得られた知識に基づいて、一連の指標バッファクラスを配置します。ここでは、ローソク足スタイルの描画バッファにするバッファ構造体を補足します。

テスト指標を作成するには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part41\でTestDoEasyPart41.mq5として保存します。

まず、別のウィンドウで指標を描画するように指定し、必要なすべての指標バッファを記述し、使用される銘柄の最大数を示すマクロ置換(したがって描画される指標バッファ数)をもう1つ追加します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 21 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "Pair 1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrLimeGreen , clrRed , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label2 "Pair 2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color2 clrDeepSkyBlue , clrFireBrick , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label3 "Pair 3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrMediumPurple , clrDarkSalmon , clrGainsboro #property indicator_label4 "Pair 4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color4 clrMediumAquamarine , clrMediumVioletRed , clrGainsboro #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define SYMBOLS_TOTAL ( 4 )

指標バッファ数が21に等しいのはなぜでしょうか。

答えは簡単です。DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES描画スタイルは、それに関連付けられた5つの配列があることを意味します。

始値配列 高値配列 安値配列 終値配列 カラー配列

指標では銘柄の最大数(4)が使用されるため、5つの関連付けられた配列を持つ4つの描画バッファは、20の指標バッファとなります。バーの時間を保存するには、もう1つのバッファが必要です。時間は関数に渡されます。合計は21の指標バッファで、そのうち4つが描画されます。

ローソク足のバッファ構造体を記述します。

struct SDataBuffer { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_buff_timeframe; string m_buff_symbol; int m_buff_open_index; int m_buff_high_index; int m_buff_low_index; int m_buff_close_index; int m_buff_color_index; int m_buff_next_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Open[]; double High[]; double Low[]; double Close[]; double Color[]; void SetIndexes( const int index_first) { this .m_buff_open_index=index_first; this .m_buff_high_index=index_first+ 1 ; this .m_buff_low_index=index_first+ 2 ; this .m_buff_close_index=index_first+ 3 ; this .m_buff_color_index=index_first+ 4 ; this .m_buff_next_index=index_first+ 5 ; } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_buff_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_buff_symbol=symbol; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowDataFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexOpenBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_open_index; } int IndexHighBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_high_index; } int IndexLowBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_low_index; } int IndexCloseBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_close_index; } int IndexColorBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_color_index; } int IndexNextBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_next_index; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_buff_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_buff_symbol; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { string array[ 8 ]; array[ 0 ]= "Buffer " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())+ ":" ; array[ 1 ]= " Open buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexOpenBuffer(); array[ 2 ]= " High buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexHighBuffer(); array[ 3 ]= " Low buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexLowBuffer(); array[ 4 ]= " Close buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexCloseBuffer(); array[ 5 ]= " Color buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexColorBuffer(); array[ 6 ]= " Next buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexNextBuffer(); array[ 7 ]= " Used: " +( string )( bool ) this .IsUsed(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) :: Print (array[i]); }

この構造体には、適切なOHLCおよびカラー配列に関連するバッファインデックスの値を格納するための変数があります。必要なバッファにインデックスでいつでもアクセスできます。新しい指標バッファを構造体配列にバインドするための次の空きインデックスは、IndexNextBuffer()メソッドを使用してm_buff_next_index変数から常に取得でき、現在の構造体でカラーバッファに続くインデックスを返します。

コードを見ると、この構造体には、構造体のprivateセクションで定義されたすべての値を設定および返すためのすべてのメソッドと、操作ログにすべての構造データを印刷するメソッドがあります。OHLCおよびカラーバッファインデックスデータ、バインド用の次の空きインデックス新しい配列、バッファデータを使用するフラグを使用して、配列を生成します。次に、このすべてのループデータが配列から操作ログに渡されます。

例えば、このメソッドは、指標設定で設定された4つの描画バッファのデータを操作ログに送信するために使用されます(チャートにはAUDUSDバッファが表示されます)。

2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Buffer EURUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Open buffer index: 0 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 High buffer index: 1 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Low buffer index: 2 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Close buffer index: 3 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Color buffer index: 4 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Next buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Buffer AUDUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Open buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 High buffer index: 6 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Low buffer index: 7 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Close buffer index: 8 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Color buffer index: 9 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Next buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Used: true 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Buffer EURAUD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Open buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 High buffer index: 11 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Low buffer index: 12 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Close buffer index: 13 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Color buffer index: 14 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Next buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Buffer EURGBP H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Open buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 High buffer index: 16 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Low buffer index: 17 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Close buffer index: 18 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Color buffer index: 19 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Next buffer index: 20 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Used: false

ご覧のように、後続の各ローソク足バッファの始値バッファインデックスは、前のローソク足バッファの「次のバッファインデックス」インデックスと一致します。次の空きバッファのインデックスは20です。このインデックスは、計算された指標バッファなど、次のインデックスを割り当てるために使用できます。これは、現在のチャートのバー時間を保存する計算済みバッファに対して行われることとまったく同じです。



指標入力のブロックを追加します。

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP ,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Defines.mqhでは、銘柄を使用するモードを選択するためのENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE列挙型には、2つの不要なモード(「気配値表示ウィンドウ銘柄の操作」と「銘柄の完全なリストの操作」)があります。

enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

...次に、設定で2つのモードを選択しないようにするには、sinput修飾子をコメント化して 、InpModeUsedSymbols変数をexternalでなくします。これで、指標内の銘柄を操作するモードは、常に「指定された銘柄リストを操作」と等しくなり、 InpUsedSymbols入力で指定されたリストの最初の4つの銘柄が使用されます。

指標バッファの定義とグローバル変数のブロックを書きましょう。

SDataBuffer Buffers[]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

ローソク足のバッファ構造の配列を描画バッファとして宣言しました。これは、4つの同様のバッファを定義するよりもはるかに便利です。さらに、ボタンと一致する配列内の位置のインデックスで各バッファにアクセスする方がはるかに便利です。最初のボタンでバッファを選択する必要がある場合は、配列内の最初のバッファを選択する、最後のボタンに割り当てられたバッファを選択する必要がある場合は、配列内の最後のバッファを選択する、などの必要があります。

指標のOnCalculate()ハンドラの事前定義されたtime[]配列から指標関数でバー時間を渡すには、計算バッファの1つ(時間バッファ)が必要です。

ほぼすべての記事で、テストEAと指標で使用しているグローバル変数を含むブロックはすでにお馴染みです。すべての変数にはコメントが付いているため、ここでそれらを徹底的に分析しても意味がありません。

指標の計算に必要なバーの最小数は、バーが時系列の計算に十分であるかどうかを定義して、より長い時間枠の指標データがより短い時間枠に正しく表示されるようにします。

たとえば、М15の場合、表示データはН1チャートから取得されますが、1つの1時間のバーには4つの15分バーが含まれているため、すべてのバーを正しく表示するには少なくとも4つのバーが必要です。

適用される期間に応じて、現在のチャートバーの必要な数の計算は、以前に考慮された、ライブラリサービス関数のDELib.mqhファイルに含まれている、NumberBarsInTimeframe()関数によって実行されます。



指標を手続き型のスタイルで作成するときに直面した困難については既に説明しました。ボタンとバッファの状態を検索、設定、および監視するための追加の補助関数を作成する必要がありました。ボタンとバッファがオブジェクトとして記述されれば、それらのプロパティへのアクセスとモードの設定が大幅に簡略化されます。しかし、まだ変更はしません。手続き型のテストを導入する方が早いようです。さらに、テスト指標には一時オブジェクトは必要ありません。それらは後で役に立たなくなります。

新しく開発された補助関数について考えてみましょう。

以下は、描画された指標バッファの状態を設定する関数です。



void SetPlotBufferState( const int buffer_index, const bool state) { PlotIndexSetInteger (buffer_index, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); string params=Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe()); string label=params+ " Open;" +params+ " High;" +params+ " Low;" +params+ " Close" ; PlotIndexSetString (buffer_index, PLOT_LABEL ,(state ? label : NULL )); if (state) IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,engine.Name()+ " " +Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe())); }

この関数は、ステータスを設定する必要があるバッファのインデックスを渡します。ステータスは入力によっても渡されます。

いくつかの関連する配列を表示する必要がある指標のバッファを操作するときは注意が必要です。

たとえば、指標バッファに2つの配列が必要な場合、バッファに関連する配列のインデックスは0と1に等しくなります。これらの値はSetIndexBuffer()関数で設定されます。2つのデータ配列を使用して1つの描画バッファを適用しても、描画バッファへのアクセスを理解するのに問題はありません。プロパティにアクセスするには、インデックス0のバッファを指定するだけです。

ただし、2つの配列を使用して2つ以上の描画バッファが必要な場合は、2番目、3番目、および後続の描画バッファにアクセスするために使用するインデックスについて誤解する可能性があります。

描画バッファ1 — 描画バッファ0インデックス

配列1 — バッファ0インデックス



配列2 — バッファ1インデックス

描画バッファ2 — 描画バッファ1インデックス

配列1 — バッファ2インデックス



配列2 — バッファ3インデックス

描画バッファ3 — 描画バッファ2インデックス

配列1 — バッファ4インデックス



配列2 — バッファ5インデックス

それぞれ2つの配列を持つ3つの描画バッファの例と、描画バッファとその配列のインデックスの数を考えてみましょう。

3つの描画バッファには6つの配列があるように見える場合があります。2番目の描画配列にアクセスするには、インデックス2にアクセスする必要があります(0と1は最初のバッファ配列によって占有されているため)。しかし、これはそうではありません。2番目の描画バッファにアクセスするには、各描画バッファのバッファ(インデックス1)によって割り当てられたすべての配列にアクセスするのではなく、描画バッファのインデックスにアクセスする必要があります。

したがって、SetIndexBuffer()関数を使用して配列をバッファにバインドするには、指標バッファとして使用するすべての配列のシリアル番号を指定する必要があります。ただし、PlotIndexGetInteger()関数を使用して描画バッファからデータを取得するか、PlotIndexSetDouble()を使用して描画バッファのデータを設定するには、PlotIndexSetInteger()およびPlotIndexSetString()関数は、配列番号ではなく、各描画バッファのインデックスを設定します。現在の例では、インデックスは、最初に描画されたバッファの場合は0、2番目の場合は1、3番目の場合は2です。これは考慮に入れられるべきです。



以下は、設定で指定された銘柄を使用するフラグを返す関数です。



bool IsUsedSymbolByInput( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (array_used_symbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; }

銘柄が使用されている銘柄の配列に存在する場合、関数はtrueを返し、それ以外の場合はfalseを返します。時々、使用された銘柄のリストで現在の銘柄を指定しない場合がありますが、それは常に存在します。そのデータは内部ライブラリ計算を実行するために必要です。この関数は、現在の銘柄が設定で指定されておらず、スキップする必要があることを示すフラグを返します。

以下は、銘柄によって描画バッファのインデックスを返す関数です。



int IndexBuffer( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i]. Symbol ()==symbol) return i; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

関数は銘柄名を受け取り、そのバッファインデックスが返されます。すべてのバッファによるループで、銘柄のあるバッファを検索し、一致した場合はループインデックスを返します。そのような銘柄のバッファがない場合は、-1を返します。

以下は、次の描画指標バッファを割り当てることができる最初の空きインデックスの番号を返す関数です。

int FirstFreePlotBufferIndex( void ) { int num= WRONG_VALUE ,total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer()>num) num=Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer(); return num; }

バッファ構造体配列から描画されたすべてのバッファによるループで、次の空きバッファの値を確認します。

以前の値を超えている場合は、新しい値を覚えておきます。ループが完了したら、num変数から書き込まれた値を返します。



以下は、ボタンとバッファの状態をインストールおよび検索するための補助アクションを実行するために作成された関数です。

bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void SetButtonState( const string button_name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_name,state); } void SetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_symbol_name,state); if ( StringFind (button_symbol_name, "PERIOD_CURRENT" )== WRONG_VALUE ) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_symbol_name,state); SetButtonPeriodVisible(button_symbol_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_period_name,state); GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_period_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodVisible( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state_symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { string butt_name_period=button_symbol_name+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } void ResetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )> 0 ) continue ; SetButtonSymbolState(name, false ); } } void ResetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_period_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; SetButtonPeriodState(name, false ); } } string GetNamePressedTimeframe( const string button_symbol_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (ButtonState(name)) return name; } return NULL ; } void SetAllBuffersState( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); int index=IndexBuffer(symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { Buffers[i].SetUsed(i!=index ? false : true ); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag( false ); } }

1つの銘柄ボタンと、銘柄ボタンに対応する1つの期間ボタンしか押すことができないため、ボタンの押下を処理する関数がわずかに変更されました。

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); int index= StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" ); string symbol= StringSubstr (button, 5 ,index- 5 ); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(symbol); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv,state); if ( StringFind (button_name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ) { SetButtonSymbolState(button_name,state); ResetButtonSymbolState(button_name); } else { SetButtonPeriodState(button_name,state); ResetButtonPeriodState(button_name,symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(button_name,symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); SetAllBuffersState(symbol); Buffers[buffer_index].SetTimeframe(timeframe); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffersAll(); if (state) BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowDataFlag(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

以下は、ボタンパネルを作成する関数です。

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); int total_periods= ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); uint ws= 48 ,hs= 18 ,w= 26 ,h= 16 ,shift_h= 2 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string butt_name_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_symbols[i]; uint ys=y+(hs+shift_h)*i; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_symbol,x,ys,ws,hs,array_used_symbols[i], clrGray )) { bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_symbol; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_symbol)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_symbol, false ); state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } SetButtonState(butt_name_symbol,state_symbol); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { string butt_name_period=butt_name_symbol+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); uint yp=ys-(hs-h)/ 2 ; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_period,x+ws+ 2 +(w+ 1 )*j,yp,w,h,TimeframeDescription(ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]), clrGray )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS )); else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_period, "\"" ); return false ; } bool state_period=(engine.IsTester() && ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]== Period () ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_period; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_period)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_period, false ); state_period= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_period); } SetButtonState(butt_name_period,state_period); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_symbol, "\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

以下は、描画指標バッファを初期化する関数です。

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].High, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Color, 0 ); SetPlotBufferState(buffer_index,Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()); return true ; } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) InitBuffer(i); }

以下は、すべてのアクティブな指標バッファの単一のバーを計算する関数です。



void CalculateSeries( const int index, const datetime time) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) { SetBufferData(i,index, NULL ); continue ; } CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries(Buffers[i]. Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time,Buffers[i]. Symbol (),Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; SetBufferData(i,index,bar); } }

以下は、渡されたバーオブジェクトの値を指定された描画バッファに書き込む関数です。



void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n=(bar!= NULL ? iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()) : index); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[n]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[n]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[n]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[n]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[n]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); n--; } else { if (bar!= NULL ) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); } else { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]= 2 ; } } }





次に、ボタンが作成され、すべての指標バッファが準備される指標のOnInit()ハンドラについて考えてみましょう。

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string symbol=(i<total_symbols ? array_used_symbols[i] : "EMPTY " + string (i+ 1 )); ArrayResize (Buffers, ArraySize (Buffers)+ 1 ,SYMBOLS_TOTAL); Buffers[i].SetSymbol(symbol); int index_first=(i== 0 ? i : Buffers[i- 1 ].IndexNextBuffer()); Buffers[i].SetIndexes(index_first); bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); string name_butt_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +Buffers[i]. Symbol (); string name_butt_period=name_butt_symbol+ "_PERIOD_" +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name_butt_symbol)== 0 ) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_symbol; string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_period; state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(name_butt_symbol,symbol); string button= StringSubstr (name_butt_symbol, StringLen (prefix)); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); Buffers[i].SetTimeframe(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state_symbol); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag(state_symbol); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(),Buffers[i].Open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(),Buffers[i].High, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(),Buffers[i].Low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(),Buffers[i].Close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(),Buffers[i].Color, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); SetPlotBufferState(i,state_symbol); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].High, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Color, true ); } int buffer_temp_index=FirstFreePlotBufferIndex(); SetIndexBuffer (buffer_temp_index,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





指標のOnCalculate()ハンドラを見てみましょう。

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries(i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

提供されているすべての関数のコードコメントで、各関数で実行されることをすべて説明しようとしました。

わかりやすければ幸いです。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

残りの関数は、前のバージョンからの指標によって継承されます。それらはほとんど変更されていません。

完全な指標コードは、以下に添付されているファイルで確認できます。

指標をコンパイルし、EURUSD M15チャートで起動します。





最初の4つの銘柄を表す4つのボタンがあります。表示期間を選択するボタンは、いずれかのボタンを押すまで表示されます。銘柄ボタンが押されるとすぐに、期間選択ボタンのリストが開きます。期間を選択すると、選択した銘柄と期間のローソク足がチャートに表示されます。選択したボタンのステータスがターミナルのグローバル変数に書き込まれます。指標を再起動するか、別の銘柄ボタンを押してから前の銘柄ボタンに戻ると、すでに選択されている以前に使用された期間ボタンとともに、期間ボタンが表示されます。



指標バッファを構造体に格納して構築する概念を確認しましたが、指標から使用するにはまだあまり便利ではありません。したがって、次の記事から始めて、より簡単で便利な指標開発を可能にする指標バッファクラスを開発します。



過去2回の記事で、ライブラリ時系列を使用して複数銘柄・複数期間指標を簡単に開発する方法について説明してきました。



次の段階

次の記事から、指標バッファクラスを開発します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。テスト指標はMQL5向けに開発されたのでご注意ください。

添付ファイルはMetaTrader 5のみを対象としています。現在のライブラリバージョンはMetaTrader 4ではテストされていません。

現在のバッファ描画タイプ(DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES)はMetaTrader には対応していませんが、指標バッファクラスを作成するときに、MetaTrader 4にいくつかのMQL5機能を実装しようと思います。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第35部): バーオブジェクトと銘柄の時系列リスト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第36部): すべての使用銘柄期間の時系列オブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第37部): すべての使用銘柄期間の時系列オブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第38部): 時系列コレクション-リアルタイムの更新とプログラムからのデータへのアクセス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第39部): ライブラリに基づいた指標 - データイベントと時系列イベントの準備

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第40部): ライブラリに基づいた指標 - 実時間でのデータ更新



