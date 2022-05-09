DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第九十八部分）：移动扩展的标准图形对象的轴点

内容

概述

在 文章第九十三部分，我启动了针对函数库里复合图形对象的开发。 然后，基于CCanvas 类改进必要的窗体对象功能分散了我的大部分注意力。 我们用复合图形对象中的窗体对象来创建包含在扩展的标准图形对象中的图形对象的轴点控件。 故此，我们就需要新的窗体对象功能。

在上一篇文章中，我基于 CCanvas 类完成了对象改进。 今天，我将继续开发扩展的标准图形对象，即复合图形对象。

本文的目标不是开发新类。 取而代之，我将研究改进已准备好的功能，从而为重新定位标准图形对象轴心点创建便捷的工具。 本文将讲述一个复合图形对象原型的开发。 我们在之前的文章中已经创建了它。 这是一条普通的趋势线，末端有额外的价格标签对象：





今天，我将讨论移动趋势线轴点的问题，以及重新定位趋势线一侧的价格标签。 该线的轴点包含需要重新定位的窗体对象。 通过抓取和移动对象，我们也会移动相应趋势线的一端。 当光标远离趋势线轴心点时，窗体对象仍不可见。 不过，当光标接近轴心点一定距离时（进入完全透明窗体的区域），窗体上会出现带圆圈的点：





这就是趋势线轴心点控件在图表上的显示方式。 窗体的尺寸大于其活动区域。 窗体的活动区域是可以拖动并移动窗体的区域。 相比之下，窗体本身的区域可以用来安排其它类型的交互，如鼠标按钮和鼠标滚轮。

因此，如果鼠标光标位于窗体内，但在其活动区域之外，我们就可以实现，例如，在按下鼠标右键时激活复合图形对象的关联菜单。 如果光标位于活动区域之内，那么，除了关联菜单之外，我们还可以用鼠标抓取该窗体，并移动它。 在这种情况下，附着在窗体里的线端点也会随之移动。



当然，这只是一个尝试复合图形对象新功能的测试。 在创建了创建复合图形对象和处理窗体对象所需的所有工具之后，我将创建一组用于开发自定义对象的标准库复合图形对象。 创造它们是作为一个示例，并讲述如何创建自己的这类对象。

目前，我只是在开发函数库的功能，并为制作自定义对象“添砖加瓦”。 在我的文章中讲述、分析和实现的步骤，可作为“按原样”使用的基础，而无需从头开始实现一切。



改进库类

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh，并实现一些修改。

轴心点控件窗体包含一个点和一个圆圈。 所应用颜色之前已在代码中正确指定。 我们添加含有默认颜色的宏替换：

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 ) #define CTRL_POINT_RADIUS ( 5 ) #define CTRL_POINT_COLOR ( clrDodgerBlue ) #define CTRL_FORM_SIZE ( 40 )

将 CTRL_POINT_SIZE 宏替换重命名为 CTRL_POINT_RADIUS，因为这不是圆圈的完整尺寸，而是圆圈的半径。 在计算窗体对象的活动区域时，宏替换名称有点误导。

在图形元素对象类的文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 中，稍微改进创建图形元素对象的方法。 不幸的是，在调用 CCanvas 类的 CreateBitmapLabel() 方法时，没有返回错误代码。 因此，在调用方法之前重置最后一个错误代码。 如果无法创建图形标签，在日志中会显示该错误代码。 这略微改善了调试。

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

我为什么要这么做？ 在创建窗体对象时，我花了很多时间试图理解为什么我无法创建图形资源。 最后，事实证明一个图形资源的创建名称超过了 63 个字符。 如果创建 CCanvas 类的图形标签的方法报告了错误，我们就不必搜索其它任何内容。 取而代之，我们会立即得到错误代码，我不必遍历所有循环调用不同类中的各种方法。

不过，如果资源的名称长度超过 63 个字符，这种改进将毫无帮助：



ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG 4018 The resource name exceeds 63 characters

返回错误代码



ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND 4016 Resource with such a name is not found in EX5

但这依旧是较好的，因为这立刻引发了一个问题：“为什么没有创建图形资源？”...







我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh 文件中的扩展标准图形对象工具箱类。



每个图形对象都有一个或多个轴点，用于在图表上定位对象。 每个轴点上都会附着一个窗体对象。 标准图形对象有自己的重新定位点。 它们在选择图形对象时出现。 我们不打算在函数库中管理扩展的标准图形对象。 为了实现该功能，我们用窗体对象来移动图形对象的轴心点更便捷。 这样的窗体对象也许比控制点更多。 因此，我们不能通过图形对象的轴点数量来定义窗体对象的数量。 然而，我们需要知道这个数量。 因此，在类的公开部分，添加返回附着于所管理轴点上的已创建窗体对象数量的方法，并声明在完全透明的窗体对象上绘制所管理轴点的方法：

void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void );





在基于对象轴心点创建窗体对象的方法中，截短已创建对象的名称 — 替换 "_TKPP_" 为 "_CP_":

CForm *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CForm *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; return new CForm( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); }

在此（以及在测试 EA 文件中），我必须缩短所创建窗体对象的名称，因为图形资源的名称超过了 63 个字符，故平台没有创建任何对象。 原因在于 CCanvas 类中的动态资源创建方法，其中所创建资源的名称由 “::“ 符号 + 传递给方法的名称（并在上述方法中指定）+ 图表 ID + 自系统启动以来经历的毫秒数 + 伪随机数：

bool CCanvas::Create( const string name, const int width, const int height, ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt) { Destroy(); if (width> 0 && height> 0 && ArrayResize (m_pixels,width*height)> 0 ) { m_rcname= "::" +name+( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ()); ArrayInitialize (m_pixels, 0 ); if ( ResourceCreate (m_rcname,m_pixels,width,height, 0 , 0 , 0 ,clrfmt)) { m_width =width; m_height=height; m_format=clrfmt; return ( true ); } } Destroy(); return ( false ); }

不幸的是，所有这些都严重限制了为所创建对象选择一个可理解的名称。



在基准对象轴点上创建窗体对象的方法中，计算窗体对象每侧的缩进量，以便指定位于窗体中心的活动区域的位置和大小，而其大小应等于 CTRL_POINT_RADIUS 宏替换中设置的两个值。 由于我们要处理半径，我们需要用到两个半径值，从窗体宽度（窗体高度与宽度相等）中减去它们，然后将获得的值除以 2，这样窗体活动区域就等于在其中心绘制的圆圈

在 SetActiveAreaShift() 方法中指定从窗体边缘开始的活动区域边框缩进：

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CForm *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); form.Done(); } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

创建窗体时，我们可以绘制矩形，显示窗体的大小及其活动区域，以便调试 — 这些代码已被注释掉。 使用下面研究的新方法在窗体的中心绘制完全透明的圆圈（不过绘制它们究竟是不是一个好主意呢？）。



在窗体上绘制参考点的方法：

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; form.DrawCircle(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ),CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ), 2 ,clr,opacity); }

该方法包含两段取自上述方法的代码。 为什么呢？ 我们需要在不同的时间点来显示或隐藏在窗体中心的一个带圆圈的点。 为达此目的，我们依据指定所绘制形状的必要非透明度和颜色来调用该方法。

从事件处理程序中删除鼠标光标移动的处理 ，因为不再需要它：

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh 中的抽象标准图形对象类。

在类的公开部分，声明方法，允许我们同时更改图形对象轴点和附着于其上的对象坐标：

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

声明三种方法用于访问管理图形对象轴点的窗体：

int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index); int GetNumControlPointForms( void ); void RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr); private :





添加依据屏幕坐标设置时间和价格的方法：

string ChartObjSymbol( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,symbol); return true ; } bool SetTimePrice( const int x, const int y, const int modifier) { bool res= true ; ENUM_OBJECT type= this .GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { res &= this .SetXDistance(x); res &= this .SetYDistance(y); } else { int subwnd= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice ( this . ChartID (),x,y,subwnd,time,price)) { res &= this .SetTime(time,modifier); res &= this .SetPrice(price,modifier); } } return res; }

我们需要将屏幕坐标重新换算为时间/价格坐标，以便能够在 X 和 Y 屏幕坐标系中处理图形对象。 该方法首先检查当前对象类型。 如果它是基于屏幕坐标构建的，其屏幕坐标会被立即转换。 如果图形对象基于时间/价格坐标，我们首先需要将传递给该方法的屏幕坐标转换为相应的时间和价格数值。 然后在图形对象参数中设置获得的值。



该方法返回所管理对象轴点的窗体：

CForm *CGStdGraphObj::GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(index) : NULL ); }

这里一切都很简单：如果存在属于扩展标准图形对象的工具箱对象，则返回窗体对象的索引。 否则，返回 NULL。



该方法返回所管理参考点的窗体对象数量：

int CGStdGraphObj::GetNumControlPointForms( void ) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetNumControlPointForms() : 0 ); }

该方法与上述方法类似：如果存在属于扩展标准图形对象的工具箱对象，则返回窗体对象的数量。 否则，返回 0。

该方法依据所管理的扩展标准图形对象的参考点重绘窗体：

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CForm *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

该方法附有详细的注释。 简而言之，其思路如下：首先，我们重新绘制附着于当前对象的所有窗体对象。 如我们所知，从属图形对象可以附着到对象之上。 这些从属对象也有自己的窗体对象。 因此，我们在循环中遍历所有从属对象，为每个从属对象调用该方法。 反过来，从属对象循环遍历自己挂靠的对象列表，并为它们调用相同的方法。 所有窗体对象链接的全部图形对象得到重绘之后，这一切才完结。



该方法修改当前和所有从属对象的 X 和 Y 坐标：

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

该方法附有详细的注释。 长话短说，我们首先修改当前对象的指定轴点的坐标。 如果对象有绑定的从属图形对象，亦应将其移动到新坐标。 这正是该方法中发生的情况。



从事件处理程序中删除处理鼠标移动的操作，因为不再需要它：



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } }





我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 中图形对象的集合类。



当我们在图表上移动光标时，而图表内含对象时，鼠标光标悬停处的对象会在事件处理程序中定义。 然后启动鼠标相对于对象的状态处理程序。 当我们将光标悬停在对象上，以便处理扩展标准图形对象的轴点时，可以在处理程序中看到窗体本身、窗体的索引、以及窗体所附着的图形对象。 为了避免在处理程序之外再次查找此窗体和图形对象，我们需要简单地将窗体欲附着的图形对象 ID 和光标悬停处窗体索引保存在变量当中。 通过这些数据，我们可以快速从列表中选择必要的对象，了解光标位于哪个窗体上方 — 依据这些变量的值。

在方法声明中插入以下变量，该方法将返回光标所在处的窗体指针：

CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index );

变量将通过引用链接传递给方法。 换言之，我们只需在方法中设置必要的值，然后将它们保存在相应的变量之中，供以后使用。



在类的公开部分中，声明两个方法，依据 ID 返回扩展和标准图形对象：

CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; }

我们需要这些方法来依据其 ID 接收指向图形对象的指针。 我们来看看这些方法的实现。



该方法依据 ID 返回存在的扩展标准图形对象：

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

在此，我们接收扩展标准图形对象的列表。 列表中只保留含有指定图表 ID 的对象。

从获得的列表中，选择含有指定对象 ID 的对象。 如果得到的列表有效，且不为空，返回指向列表中所包含的必要对象的指针。 否则，返回 NULL。



该方法依据 ID 返回存在的标准图形对象：



CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

在此，我们依据图表 ID 接收图形对象列表。 在获取的列表中，保留含有指定对象 ID 的对象。

如果得到的列表有效，且不为空，返回列表中所包含的指向所需对象的指针。否则，返回 NULL。

我们来改进返回位于光标处窗体指针的方法。 我们需要添加并初始化两个新变量，用于存储扩展标准图形对象 ID 和处理所需的窗体定位点索引，以及插入用于处理扩展标准图形对象的代码模块 — 搜索附着于这些对象的窗体（鼠标光标悬停处）：

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id , int &form_index ) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

所加代码模块的整个逻辑都有注释描述。 简而言之，我们需要找到鼠标光标悬停处的窗体对象。 首先，我们要查找存储在图形元素集合类列表中的窗体对象。 如果没有找到单个窗体，我们应该在搜索它们的窗体时传递所有扩展的标准图形对象 — 光标可以在其中任何一个窗体上。 如果是这种情况，则在传递给方法的变量引用链接中设置窗体所附加的扩展标准图形对象 ID。 窗体索引也要设置好，这样我们就可以知道轴点和窗体管理的图形对象。



现在，我们应该在事件处理程序中处理鼠标光标与扩展标准图形对象的窗体对象的交互。 此外，我们要实现针对窗体对象重新定位的控制，这样它们就不能进入右上角的图表区域，其位置是一键交易模式激活按钮的所在。 此按钮始终位于所有对象的顶部，因此重新定位的窗体不应进入其区域，从而避免意外单击按钮。 如果一键交易面板已激活，则窗体也不应进入其区域，因为这可能会给处理窗体造成不便。

我们来看看事件处理程序中的改进和修改：

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

该方法的所有改进都在代码中附有详细注释。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。



这些都是我今天要做的改进。







测试

为了执行测试，我们借用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part98\，命名为 TestDoEasyPart98.mq5。



已实现的唯一修改是创建三个窗体对象：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];

与此有关，我们稍微调整每个已创建窗体的坐标计算。

窗体对象声明设置在循环之外。

第一个窗体将在 Y 坐标为 100 处构建，而剩下的那些 — 从上一个窗体的底边缩进 20 个像素：

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在 OnChartEvent() 处理程序中，截短鼠标单击创建的图形对象名称的长度（以前是 “TrendLineExt”），从而避免在创建图形资源时超过 63 个字符：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeftExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRightExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





正如我们所见，窗体不会进入一键交易面板按钮所在的区域，如果它已被激活，也不会进入面板区域。 用于处理扩展标准图形对象轴点的窗体按预期工作，没有离开图表限制区域

然而，也有瑕疵。 创建复合图形对象并移动其轴点后，它们位于窗体对象上方。 在某些情况下，这也许是不正确的。 例如，如果我们有一个面板，光标拖动的线应该穿过面板下方，而不是在面板上方绘制。 如果我们逐一点击每个窗体，它们将设置在复合图形对象上方，并且在重新定位期间不会在这些窗体上方绘制。 如果我们将三个窗体部分重叠在一起，那么当我们将鼠标悬停在第二个窗体上时，第一个窗体将被激活。 我会修复它的。 在此，我们需要用到所有窗体彼此间的相对“深度”，以及与图表上其它对象的相对位置。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究复合图形对象及其功能。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

