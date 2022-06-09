DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス（第98部）：拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントの移動

内容

概念

第93部で、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの開発を開始しましたが、CCanvas クラスに基づくフォームオブジェクトの機能を改善する必要性に気を取られました。拡張されたされた標準グラフィカルオブジェクトに含まれるグラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントコントロールを作成するために、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトのフォームオブジェクトを使用します。そのため、新しいフォームオブジェクト機能が必要でした。

前回の記事では、CCanvasクラスに基づくオブジェクトの改善を完了しました。今日は、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトで構成される、拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの開発を続けます。

この記事の目的は、新しいクラスの開発ではありません。代わりに、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントを再配置するための便利なツールを作成するために、すでに準備されている機能の改善を検討します。本稿では、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロトタイプの開発について説明します。以前の記事ですでに作成しました。これは通常のトレンドラインであり、最後に追加の価格ラベルオブジェクトがあります。





今日は、トレンドラインの再配置された側に付けられた価格ラベルと一緒にトレンドラインのピボットポイントを移動する問題を扱います。ラインのピボットポイントには、再配置用のフォームオブジェクトが含まれています。オブジェクトをつかんで移動することにより、適切なトレンドライン側も移動します。カーソルがトレンドラインのピボットポイントから離れている間、フォームオブジェクトは表示されません。ただし、カーソルが特定の距離でピボットポイントに近づくと（完全に透明なフォームの領域に入るとき）、円の付いたポイントがフォームに表示されます。





トレンドラインのピボットポイントコントロールはこのようにチャートに表示されます。フォームのサイズはアクティブな領域よりも大きくなっています。フォームのアクティブな領域は、ドラッグしてフォームを移動できる領域です。対照的に、フォーム自体の領域は、マウスボタンとマウスホイールを使用して、フォームとの他の種類の対話を調整するために使用できます。

したがって、マウスカーソルがフォーム内にあるがアクティブ領域の外にある場合は、たとえば、マウスの右ボタンを押したときに複合グラフィカルオブジェクトのコンテキストメニューをアクティブ化するように実装することができます。カーソルがアクティブな領域にある場合は、コンテキストメニューに加えて、このフォームをマウスでつかんで移動できます。この場合、フォームが添付されているラインの終わりも移動します。



もちろん、これは新しい機能を試すために使用される単なるテスト複合グラフィカルオブジェクトです。複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの作成とフォームオブジェクトの処理に必要なすべてのツールが作成されたら、カスタムオブジェクトの開発に使用する標準ライブラリ複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの小さなセットを作成します。それらの作成は、この種の独自のオブジェクトを作成する方法の例と説明として役立ちます。

今のところ、私はライブラリの機能を開発し、カスタムオブジェクトを作成するために必要な「レンガ」を作成しているだけです。私の記事で説明、分析、および実装された手順は、すべてを最初から実装する必要なしに、「そのまま」使用するための基礎として提供します。



ライブラリクラスの改善

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhを開き、いくつかの変更を実装します。

ピボットポイント制御フォームには、ポイントと円が含まれます。適用された色は、以前にコードで指定されています。デフォルトの色を特徴とするマクロ置換を追加しましょう。

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 ) #define CTRL_POINT_RADIUS ( 5 ) #define CTRL_POINT_COLOR ( clrDodgerBlue ) #define CTRL_FORM_SIZE ( 40 )

CTRL_POINT_SIZEマクロ置換の名前をCTRL_POINT_RADIUSに変更します。これは、円のフルサイズではなく、半径であるためです。フォームオブジェクトのアクティブ領域を計算するとき、マクロ置換名は少し誤解を招くものでした。

グラフィカル要素オブジェクトクラスのファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqhで、グラフィカル要素オブジェクトを作成するメソッドを少し改善します。残念ながら、CCanvasクラスのCreateBitmapLabel（）メソッドを呼び出しても、エラーコードは返されません。したがって、メソッドを呼び出す前に、最後のエラーコードをリセットします。グラフィカルラベルの作成に失敗した場合は、操作ログにエラーコードを表示します。これにより、デバッグがわずかに改善されます。

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

なぜやらなければならなかったのでしょうか。フォームオブジェクトを作成するとき、グラフィカルリソースを作成できない理由を理解するために多くの時間を費やしました。最後に、作成されたグラフィカルリソースの名前が63文字を超えていることが判明しました。CCanvasクラスのグラフィカルラベルを作成するためのメソッドでエラーが報告された場合、何も検索する必要はありません。代わりに、すぐにエラーコードを取得するので、さまざまなクラスのさまざまなメソッドを呼び出すすべてのループを渡す必要はありません。

ただし、リソース名の長さが63文字を超える場合、この改善は役に立ちません。



ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG 4018 The resource name exceeds 63 characters

エラーコードを返します。



ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND 4016 Resource with such a name is not found in EX5

しかし、これはすぐに、グラフィカルリソースがなぜ作成されないのかという質問を引き起こすので、まだ良い方です。







拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトツールキットクラスのファイル、 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqhを改善してみましょう。



各グラフィカルオブジェクトは、チャート上にオブジェクトを配置するために使用される1つまたは複数のピボットポイントを備えています。各ポイントにはフォームオブジェクトが接続されています。標準グラフィカルオブジェクトには、再配置のための独自のポイントがあり、グラフィカルオブジェクトを選択すると表示されます。ライブラリ内の拡張さえｒた標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを管理するつもりはありません。この機能を実装するには、フォームオブジェクトを使用してグラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントを移動する方が便利です。そのようなフォームオブジェクトはコントロールポイントより多く存在する可能性があるため、グラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントの数でフォームオブジェクトの数を定義することはできません。ただし、この数を知っている必要があります。したがって、クラスのpublicセクションに、ピボットポイントを管理するために作成されたフォームオブジェクトの数を返すメソッドを追加し、完全に透過的なフォームオブジェクトにピボットポイントを管理するポイントを描画するメソッドを宣言します。

void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void );





基本オブジェクトのピボットポイントにフォームオブジェクトを作成するメソッドで、作成したオブジェクトの名前を短くします—「_TKPP_」を「_CP_」に置き換えます。

CForm *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CForm *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; return new CForm( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); }

ここ（およびテストEAファイル）では、グラフィカルリソースの名前が63文字を超えてオブジェクトが作成されなかったため、作成されたフォームオブジェクトの名前を短くする必要がありました。その理由は、CCanvasクラスの動的リソース作成メソッドにあります。作成されたリソースの名前は、「::」記号+メソッドに渡された名前（および上記のメソッドで指定された名前）+チャートID+システム起動から経過したミリ秒の数+疑似乱数で構成されます。

bool CCanvas::Create( const string name, const int width, const int height, ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt) { Destroy(); if (width> 0 && height> 0 && ArrayResize (m_pixels,width*height)> 0 ) { m_rcname= "::" +name+( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ()); ArrayInitialize (m_pixels, 0 ); if ( ResourceCreate (m_rcname,m_pixels,width,height, 0 , 0 , 0 ,clrfmt)) { m_width =width; m_height=height; m_format=clrfmt; return ( true ); } } Destroy(); return ( false ); }

残念ながら、これは、作成されたオブジェクトでわかりやすい名前を選択するのに深刻な制限となります。



基本オブジェクトのピボットポイントにフォームオブジェクトを作成するメソッドでは、フォームの中央に配置されるフォームのアクティブ領域の位置とサイズを指定するために、フォームオブジェクトの両側からインデントを計算します。 そのサイズは、CTRL_POINT_RADIUSマクロ置換で設定された2つの値と等しくなければなりません。半径を扱っているので、2つの半径値を使用し、それらをフォームの幅から減算し（フォームの高さはその幅に等しい）、取得した値を2で割って、フォームのアクティブ領域がその中心に描かれている円に等しくなるようにする必要があります。

SetActiveAreaShift（）メソッドで、フォームの端からアクティブ領域の境界線のインデントを指定します。

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CForm *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); form.Done(); } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

フォームを作成するときに、フォームのサイズとデバッグ用のアクティブな領域を表示する長方形を描画できます— これらの文字列はコメント化されています。以下で検討する新しいメソッドを使用して、フォームの中央に完全に透明な円を描画します（ただし、それらを描画することをお勧めしますか？）。



以下は、フォームに参照点を描画するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; form.DrawCircle(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ),CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ), 2 ,clr,opacity); }

このメソッドには、上記で検討したメソッドから取得した2つの文字列が含まれています。なぜでしょうか。フォームの中央点はさまざまな時点で円で表示または非表示にする必要があります。これを実現するためには、描画する図形の必要な非透明度と色を指定してメソッドを呼び出します。

不要になったため、マウスカーソル移動の処理をイベントハンドラから削除します。

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhの抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを改善します。

クラスのpublicセクションで、グラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントとそれにバインドされているオブジェクトの座標を同時に変更できるようにするメソッドを宣言します。

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

グラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントを管理するためのフォームにアクセスするための3つのメソッドを宣言します。

int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index); int GetNumControlPointForms( void ); void RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr); private :





画面座標で時間と価格を設定するメソッドを追加します。

string ChartObjSymbol( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,symbol); return true ; } bool SetTimePrice( const int x, const int y, const int modifier) { bool res= true ; ENUM_OBJECT type= this .GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { res &= this .SetXDistance(x); res &= this .SetYDistance(y); } else { int subwnd= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice ( this . ChartID (),x,y,subwnd,time,price)) { res &= this .SetTime(time,modifier); res &= this .SetPrice(price,modifier); } } return res; }

画面のXY座標でグラフィカルオブジェクトを処理できるようにするには、画面座標を時間/価格座標に再計算する必要があります。このメソッドは、まず現在のオブジェクトタイプをチェックします。画面座標に基づいて構築されている場合、画面座標はすぐに変更されます。グラフィカルオブジェクトが時間/価格座標に基づいている場合、まずメソッドに渡された画面座標を時間と価格の値に変換する必要があります。取得した値は、グラフィカルオブジェクトパラメータに設定されます。



以下は、オブジェクトのピボットポイントを管理するためのフォームを返すメソッドです。

CForm *CGStdGraphObj::GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(index) : NULL ); }

ここではすべてが簡単です。 拡張標準グラフィカルオブジェクトツールキットのオブジェクトが存在する場合、インデックスによってフォームオブジェクトが返されます。それ以外の場合、NULLを返します。



以下は、参照点を管理するためのフォームオブジェクトの数を返すメソッドです。

int CGStdGraphObj::GetNumControlPointForms( void ) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetNumControlPointForms() : 0 ); }

このメソッドは、上記のメソッドと似ています。拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトツールキットのオブジェクトが存在する場合,、フォームオブジェクトの数が返されます。それ以外の場合、0を返します。

以下は、拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの参照点を管理するためにフォームを再描画するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CForm *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

メソッドには詳細なコメントが付いています。簡単に言えば、アイデアは次のとおりです。まず、現在のオブジェクトにバインドされているすべてのフォームオブジェクトを再描画します。ご存知のように、依存するグラフィカルオブジェクトをオブジェクトに接続できます。これらの依存オブジェクトには、独自のフォームオブジェクトもあります。すべての依存オブジェクトによって、ループ内の依存オブジェクトごとにこのメソッドを呼び出しましょう。次に、依存オブジェクトで、それら自身の依存オブジェクトのリストをループしそれらに対して同じメソッドを呼び出します。これは、リンクされているすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトのすべてのフォームオブジェクトが再描画されるまでおこなわれます。



以下は、現在のオブジェクトとすべての依存オブジェクトのX座標とY座標を変更するメソッドです。

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

メソッドには詳細なコメントが付いています。つまり、まず、現在のオブジェクトの指定されたピボットポイントの座標を変更します。オブジェクトに依存するグラフィカルオブジェクトがバインドされている場合は、新しい座標に移動します。これはまさにメソッドでおこなわれていることです。



不要になったため、マウス移動の処理をイベントハンドラから削除します。



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhでグラフィカル要素のコレクションクラスを改善しましょう。



チャート上にカーソルを移動すると、チャートにはオブジェクトが表示されますが、マウスカーソルが合わせられているオブジェクトはイベントハンドラで定義されます。次に、オブジェクトに関連するマウスステータスのハンドラが起動されます。拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントを処理するためにオブジェクトにカーソルを合わせると、フォーム自体、およびフォームが接続されているインデックスとグラフィカルオブジェクトがハンドラに表示されます。このフォームとグラフィカルオブジェクトをハンドラの外部で再度検索しないようにするには、フォームが接続されているグラフィカルオブジェクトのIDと、カーソルが合わせられているフォームのインデックスを変数に保存する必要があります。このデータにより、リストから必要なオブジェクトをすばやく選択し、これらの変数の値によって、カーソルがフォームの上にあることを理解できます。

メソッドの宣言にこれらの変数を挿入 して、カーソルの下にあるフォームへのポインタを返します。

CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index );

変数はリンクによってメソッドに渡されます。つまり、メソッド内に必要な値を設定するだけで、後で使用できるような適切な変数に保存されます。



クラスのpublicセクションで、標準および拡張グラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを返す2つのメソッドを宣言します。

CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; }

これらのメソッドは、IDでグラフィカルオブジェクトへのポインタを受け取るために必要です。これらのメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。



以下は、IDによって既存の拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

ここに、拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのリストがあります。リストには指定されたチャートIDを持つオブジェクトのみが残ります。

取得したリストから、指定したオブジェクトIDを持つオブジェクトを選択します。取得したリストが有効で空でない場合、リストに含まれている必要なオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。それ以外の場合、NULLを返します。



以下は、IDによって既存の標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。



CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

ここでは、チャートIDごとのグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを受け取ります。取得したリストに、指定したオブジェクトIDのオブジェクトを残します。

取得したリストが有効で空でない場合、リストに含まれている必要なオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。それ以外の場合、NULLを返します。

カーソルの下にあるフォームへのポインタを返すメソッドを改善しましょう。拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのIDとフォームが処理するアンカーポイントのインデックスを格納するための2つの新しい変数を追加して初期化し、拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを処理するためのブロックを挿入します。これらのオブジェクトに添付されている（およびマウスカーソルが合わせられている）フォームの検索は次の通りです。

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id , int &form_index ) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

追加されたコードブロックのロジックはすべてコメントで説明されています。簡単に言うと、マウスカーソルが合わせられているフォームオブジェクトを見つける必要があります。まず、コレクションクラスのグラフィカル要素のリストに格納されているフォームオブジェクトを見つけます。単一のフォームが見つからない場合は、フォームを検索するときにすべての拡張標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを渡す必要があります— カーソルをそれらの1つに置くことができます。この場合、フォームが接続されている拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのIDは、リンクによってメソッドに渡される変数に設定されます。フォームインデックスも設定されているため、フォームによって管理されるピボットポイントとグラフィカルオブジェクトを知ることができます。



次に、イベントハンドラーで、マウスカーソルと拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのフォームオブジェクトとの相互作用を処理する必要があります。さらに、フォームオブジェクトの再配置に制御を実装して、ワンクリック取引モードのアクティブ化ボタンが配置されている右上隅のチャート領域に入らないようにします。このボタンは常にすべてのオブジェクトの上に表示されているため、ボタンが誤ってクリックされるのを防ぐために、再配置されたフォームがその領域に入らないようにする必要があります。ワンクリックパネルがすでにアクティブになっている場合は、フォームの処理時に不便を引き起こす可能性があるため、フォームがその領域に入らないようにします。

イベントハンドラの改善点と変更点を見てみましょう。

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

メソッドのすべての改善には詳細なコメントが付いています。質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。



私がここで実装しようとしていた改善はこれですべてです。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part98\\TestDoEasyPart98.mq5として保存します。



実装する唯一の変更は、3つのフォームオブジェクトの作成です。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];

この点で、作成された各フォームの座標の計算を少し調整してみましょう。

フォームオブジェクトの宣言は、ループの外側に設定されます。

最初のフォームは100のY座標で作成されていますが、残りのフォームには前のフォームの下端から20ピクセルのインデントがあります。

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnChartEvent（）ハンドラで、マウスクリックによって作成されるグラフィカルオブジェクト名の長さを短くして（前の名前は「TrendLineExt」でした）、グラフィカルリソースを作成するときに63文字を超えないようにします。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeftExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRightExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。





ご覧のとおり、フォームはワンクリック取引パネルボタンが配置されている領域には入力されません。また、フォームがアクティブになっている場合はパネル領域にも入力されません。拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのピボットポイントを処理するためのフォームは、意図したとおりに機能し、チャートの制限を超えません。

ただし、欠点もあります。複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成してそのピボットポイントを移動すると、フォームオブジェクトの上に配置されます。場合によっては、これが正しくないことが分かります。たとえば、パネルがある場合、カーソルによってドラッグされた線は、パネルの上に描画されるのではなくパネルの下を通過する必要があります。各フォームを1つずつクリックすると、それらは複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの上に設定され、再配置中にはこれらのフォームの上に描画されません。3つのフォームを部分的に重ねて2番目のフォームにカーソルを合わせると、最初のフォームがアクティブになります。これを修正します。ここでは、相互およびチャート上の他のオブジェクトに対するすべてのフォームの位置の「深さ」を使用する必要があります。







次の段階

次の記事では、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトとその機能に関する作業を続けます。



現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロール指標のすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

**連載のこれまでの記事



DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス（第93部）：複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するための機能の準備

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス（第94部）：複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの移動と削除

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス（第95部）：複合グラフィカルオブジェクトコントロール

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス（第96部）：フォームオブジェクトのグラフィックとマウスイベントの処理

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス（第97部）：フォームオブジェクトの移動の独立した処理

