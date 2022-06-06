Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 98): Desplazamiento de los puntos de anclaje de los objetos gráficos estándar ampliados

Contenido

Concepto

A partir del artículo 93, empezamos a crear objetos gráficos compuestos en la biblioteca. Entonces tuvimos que desviar nuestra atención hacia la mejora de la funcionalidad de los objetos de formulario creados sobre la base de la clase CCanvas, porque en los objetos gráficos compuestos para crear los elementos de control de los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico, que forma parte del objeto gráfico estándar ampliado, utilizamos objetos de formulario, y necesitábamos la nueva funcionalidad de los objetos de formulario, que, por supuesto, estaba prevista pero aún no se había implementado en la biblioteca.

En el artículo anterior, terminamos de modificar los objetos basados en la clase CCanvas, y hoy vamos a seguir desarrollando el tema de los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos a partir de los cuales se crean los objetos gráficos compuestos.

El propósito de este artículo no es desarrollar ninguna clase nueva. Hoy vamos a hablar de la mejora de la funcionalidad que ya hemos preparado para crear herramientas prácticas que nos ayuden a desplazar los puntos de pivote de los objetos gráficos estándar. Este no va a ser un gran artículo, más bien describiremos la creación de un prototipo de objeto gráfico compuesto. Por cierto, ya lo hemos creado en artículos anteriores: es una línea de tendencia habitual con marcadores de precio adicionales en sus extremos:





Hoy abordaremos la cuestión del desplazamiento de los puntos de pivote de la línea de tendencia para que las marcas de precio que se encuentran en el lado móvil de la línea de tendencia también se muevan. Para realizar el desplazamiento, hemos colocado objetos de formulario en los puntos de pivote de la línea. Al capturar este objeto y moverlo, también desplazaremos el lado correspondiente de la línea de tendencia. Mientras el cursor esté alejado del punto de pivote de la línea de tendencia, el objeto de formulario permanecerá invisible. Pero cuando el cursor se acerque a cierta distancia del punto de pivote (al entrar en la zona totalmente transparente del formulario), se dibujarán un punto y un círculo en el formulario:





De esta forma, dará la impresión de que el objeto de gestión aparece como punto de pivote para la línea de tendencia. Esto hará que el formulario tenga un tamaño mayor que su área activa. El área activa de un formulario es el área del que podemos mover. Puede utilizarse para interactuar con él de otras maneras, usando los botones o la ruleta del ratón.

De esta forma, si el cursor del ratón está dentro de un formulario pero fuera de su área activa, podremos implementar, por ejemplo, un menú contextual de un objeto gráfico compuesto clicando con el botón derecho. Si el cursor se encuentra en el área activa, además del menú contextual, también podremos capturar ese formulario con el ratón y moverlo. En este caso, el extremo de la línea a la que está vinculado el formulario se desplazará detrás.



Naturalmente, se trata solo de un objeto gráfico compuesto de prueba en el que estamos "practicando" la funcionalidad creada. Una vez creemos todas las herramientas necesarias para crear objetos gráficos compuestos y trabajar con los objetos de formulario, crearemos un pequeño conjunto de objetos gráficos compuestos de la biblioteca estándar a partir de los cuales podremos crear los nuestros. Y su creación servirá como ejemplo y descripción de la forma en que debemos crear nuestros propios objetos de este tipo.

Pero hasta ahora solo hemos desarrollado la funcionalidad de la biblioteca y creado los "bloques de construcción" a partir de los cuales podremos hacer nuestros propios objetos. Esos pasos que recorremos, estudiamos e implementamos artículo tras artículo ya estarán listos y serán la base que utilizaremos "tal cual" para no hacer todo desde cero.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Vamos a abrir el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh e introducir algunas mejoras.

Al construir los formularios de control, dibujamos un punto y un círculo en los puntos de pivote. El color con el que se dibujan se ha indicado previamente en el código de forma directa. Añade una macrosustitución en la que escribimos este color por defecto:

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 ) #define CTRL_POINT_RADIUS ( 5 ) #define CTRL_POINT_COLOR ( clrDodgerBlue ) #define CTRL_FORM_SIZE ( 40 )

La macrosustitución con el nombre CTRL_POINT_SIZE se renombra como CTRL_POINT_RADIUS, dado que no se trata del tamaño total de su circunferencia, sino de su radio. Simplemente, el nombre de esta macrosustitución era un poco engañoso al calcular el área activa del objeto formulario.

En el archivo de clase del objeto de elemento gráfico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, mejoramos ligeramente el método de creación de un objeto de elemento gráfico. Al llamar al método CreateBitmapLabel() de la clase CCanvas, lamentablemente no se retorna ningún código de error. Por ello, restableceremos el último código de error antes de llamar a este método, y si la etiqueta gráfica no ha podido ser creada, registraremos un mensaje con el código del error. Esto hará que la depuración resulte un poco más sencilla.

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

¿Por qué hemos tenido que hacer esto? Al crear los objetos de formulario, se tardaba mucho en averiguar por qué no se podía crear el recurso gráfico. Al final, resultó que el nombre del recurso gráfico que se estaba creando tenía más de 63 caracteres. Si el método para crear una etiqueta gráfica de la clase CCanvas nos informara del error, no tendríamos que buscar nada, pues recibiríamos un mensaje con el código de error inmediatamente, y no tendríamos que pasar por todas las cadenas de llamadas a diferentes métodos en diferentes clases.

En general, este ajuste tampoco nos dirá el verdadero código de error si el nombre del recurso tiene más de 63 caracteres:



ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG 4018 The resource name exceeds 63 characters

sino que retornará un código de error



ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND 4016 Resource with such a name is not found in EX5

pero sigue siendo mejor que nada, e inmediatamente nos hace pensar "¿por qué no se ha creado un recurso gráfico?"...







Vamos a introducir algunas mejoras en el archivo de clase de instrumental del objeto gráfico estándar extendido en el archivo

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh.



Cada objeto gráfico tiene uno o más puntos de pivote que podemos usar para posicionar el objeto en el gráfico. A cada uno de estos puntos se le adjunta un objeto de formulario para controlar estos puntos de pivote. Los objetos gráficos estándar tienen sus propios puntos por los que se pueden desplazar. Aparecen al seleccionar un objeto gráfico. En la biblioteca, no vamos a gestionar los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos de esta forma. Para implementar su funcionalidad, nos resultará más cómodo usar objetos de formulario por los que podremos desplazar los puntos de pivote de los objetos gráficos. Puede haber más objetos de formulario de este tipo que puntos de pivote para un objeto gráfico. Por lo tanto, no podemos juzgar el número de objetos de formulario según el número de puntos de pivote de un objeto gráfico. Y necesitamos conocer este número. Por ello, en la sección pública de la clase , añadimos un método que retorna el número de objetos de formulario creados para controlar los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico, y declaramos un método que dibuja en los objetos de formulario totalmente transparentes los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico:

void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void );





En el método que crea un objeto formulario sobre el punto de pivote del objeto básico, acortamos el nombre del objeto creado — , en lugar de "_TKPP_" escribiremos "_CP_":

CForm *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CForm *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; return new CForm( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); }

Precisamente aquí (y en el archivo del asesor de prueba) tuvimos que acortar el nombre del objeto de formulario que estábamos creando, ya que el nombre del recurso gráfico superaba los 63 caracteres y el objeto no se creaba. La razón reside en el método de creación de recursos dinámicos en la clase CCanvas, donde el nombre del recurso creado está formado por los caracteres "::" + el nombre transmitido al método (que especificamos en el método anterior) + el ID del gráfico + el número de milisegundos transcurridos desde el inicio del sistema + un número pseudoaleatorio:

bool CCanvas::Create( const string name, const int width, const int height, ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt) { Destroy(); if (width> 0 && height> 0 && ArrayResize (m_pixels,width*height)> 0 ) { m_rcname= "::" +name+( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ()); ArrayInitialize (m_pixels, 0 ); if ( ResourceCreate (m_rcname,m_pixels,width,height, 0 , 0 , 0 ,clrfmt)) { m_width =width; m_height=height; m_format=clrfmt; return ( true ); } } Destroy(); return ( false ); }

Todo esto, por desgracia, fija serias limitaciones a la hora de elegir un nombre comprensible para el objeto creado.



En el método encargado de crear objetos de formulario sobre los puntos de pivote del objeto básico, calculamos la sangría de cada lado del objeto de formulario para indicar la ubicación y el tamaño del área activa del mismo, que deberá encontrarse en el centro del formulario. Su tamaño deberá ser igual a los dos valores escritos en la macrosustitución CTRL_POINT_RADIUS. Como se trata del radio, para que el área activa del formulario sea igual a la circunferencia dibujada en su centro, deberemos tomar los dos valores del radio, restarlos a la anchura del formulario (la altura del formulario es igual a su anchura) y dividir el valor resultante entre dos.

El valor calculado del desplazamiento del borde del área activa desde el borde del formulario se indica en el método SetActiveAreaShift():

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CForm *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); form.Done(); } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

Al crear un formulario, podemos dibujar rectángulos para representar el tamaño del formulario y su área activa para la depuración — estas líneas están comentadas. Usando el nuevo método indicado a continuación, dibujamos las circunferencias en el centro del formulario, completamente transparentes (¿deberán dibujarse entonces?).



Método que dibuja un punto de control en un formulario:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; form.DrawCircle(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ),CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ), 2 ,clr,opacity); }

El método contiene dos líneas que simplemente hemos movido fuera del método anterior a un método aparte. Para qué lo necesitamos Tenemos que mostrar el punto con la circunferencia en el centro del formulario en diferentes momentos, o bien ocultarlo. Para ello, llamaremos a este método, especificando la opacidad y el color de los formularios a dibujar.

Desde el manejador de eventos , eliminamos la gestión del movimiento del cursor del ratón — No la necesitamos aquí:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





Vamos a mejorar la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

En la sección pública de la clase , vamos a declarar un método que permita cambiar simultáneamente las coordenadas de los puntos de pivote de un objeto gráfico, y las de los objetos que están unidos a él:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

Vamos a declarar tres métodos para acceder al formulario con el que gestionaremos los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico:

int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index); int GetNumControlPointForms( void ); void RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr); private :





A continuación, añadiremos un método para establecer el tiempo y el precio según las coordenadas de la pantalla:

string ChartObjSymbol( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,symbol); return true ; } bool SetTimePrice( const int x, const int y, const int modifier) { bool res= true ; ENUM_OBJECT type= this .GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { res &= this .SetXDistance(x); res &= this .SetYDistance(y); } else { int subwnd= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice ( this . ChartID (),x,y,subwnd,time,price)) { res &= this .SetTime(time,modifier); res &= this .SetPrice(price,modifier); } } return res; }

Para poder trabajar con los objetos gráficos en las coordenadas X e Y de la pantalla, necesitaremos convertir las coordenadas de la pantalla en coordenadas de tiempo/precio. Este método comprueba el tipo de objeto actual, y si se construye usando coordenadas de pantalla, sus coordenadas de pantalla se cambiarán de inmediato. Si este objeto gráfico se basa en las coordenadas de tiempo/precio: primero tendremos que convertir las coordenadas de pantalla transmitidas al método en valores de tiempo y precio; luego escribiremos estos valores en los parámetros del objeto gráfico.



Método que retorna el formulario de gestión de un punto de pivote del objeto:

CForm *CGStdGraphObj::GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(index) : NULL ); }

Aquí todo es simple: si existe un objeto de instrumental del objeto gráfico estándar extendido, se retornará un objeto de formulario según el índice. En caso contrario, se retornará NULL.



Método que retorna el número de objetos de formulario de gestión de puntos de control:

int CGStdGraphObj::GetNumControlPointForms( void ) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetNumControlPointForms() : 0 ); }

El método es el mismo que el anterior: si existe un objeto de instrumental del objeto gráfico estándar extendido, se retornará el número de objetos de formulario. En caso contrario, se retornará 0.

Método que redibuja el formulario del punto de control de un objeto gráfico estándar extendido:

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CForm *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

El método se comenta con detalle en el código. Brevemente sobre el significado: primero, redibujamos todos los objetos de formulario adjuntos al objeto actual. Luego recordamos que a este objeto se le pueden adjuntar objetos gráficos dependientes, que a su vez también tienen objetos de formulario. Así que creamos un ciclo a través de todos los objetos dependientes y llamamos a este método para cada uno de los objetos dependientes. Estos, a su vez, también recorrerán su lista de objetos dependientes y llamarán al mismo método sobre ellos. Y así sucesivamente hasta que se hayan redibujado todos los objetos de formulario de todos los objetos gráficos vinculados.



Método que cambia las coordenadas X e Y del objeto actual y de todos los objetos dependientes:

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

El método se comenta con detalle en el código. En resumen: primero, modificamos las coordenadas del punto de referencia especificado del objeto actual. Además, si el objeto tiene objetos gráficos dependientes unidos a él, entonces en el punto que se ha desplazado y al que se puede vincular el objeto dependiente, también deberemos desplazar dicho objeto gráfico dependiente a las nuevas coordenadas, cosa que sucede en el método.



Desde el manejador de eventos , eliminamos la gestión del movimiento del ratón — . No la necesitaremos aquí:



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } }





Vamos a mejorar la clase de colección de objetos gráficos en \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Cuando movemos el cursor por el gráfico (y si hay objetos en el gráfico), el manejador de eventos de la clase determina el objeto sobre el que se encuentra el cursor del ratón. El manejador del estado del ratón se inicia entonces en relación a este objeto. Cuando colocamos el cursor en el objeto de control del punto de pivote del objeto gráfico estándar extendido, veremos la información tanto del propio formulario como de su índice y del objeto gráfico al que está unido el formulario en el manejador. Para no tener que volver a buscar este formulario y el objeto gráfico fuera del manejador, bastará con almacenar en variables el identificador del objeto gráfico al que está unido el formulario y el índice del formulario sobre el que se encuentra el cursor. Estos datos nos ayudarán a seleccionar rápidamente los objetos necesarios de las listas y a entender que el cursor está sobre el formulario: según el valor de estas variables.

Escribimos estas variables en la declaración del método que retorna el puntero al formulario que se encuentra bajo el cursor:

CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index );

Las variables se transmitirán al método por enlace. En otras palabras, dentro del método, simplemente escribiremos los valores necesarios en ellas, y dichos valores se guardarán en las variables correspondientes, por lo que podremos utilizarlos posteriormente.



En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos dos métodos que retornan los objetos gráficos estándar y extendido según el identificador:

CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; }

Necesitaremos los métodos para obtener el puntero a un objeto gráfico según su identificador. Vamos a analizar la aplicación de estos métodos.



Método que retorna un objeto gráfico estándar extendido existente según su identificador:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Aquí: obtenemos una lista con los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos, dejando en la lista solo los objetos con el identificador gráfico indicado.

En la lista resultante, seleccionamos el objeto con el ID de objeto especificado. Si la lista es válida y no está vacía, retornará el puntero al objeto. En caso contrario, retornará NULL.



Método que retorna un objeto gráfico estándar existente según su identificador:



CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Aquí: recuperamos la lista de objetos gráficos según el ID del gráfico. En la lista resultante, dejamos el objeto con el ID de objeto indicado.

Si la lista resultante es válida y no está vacía, retornará el puntero al objeto buscado. De lo contrario, retornará NULL.

Vamos a mejorar el método que retorna el puntero al formulario que se encuentra debajo del cursor. Necesitamos añadir e inicializar las dos nuevas variables para guardar el identificador del objeto gráfico estándar extendido y el índice del punto de anclaje gestionado por el formulario, y además añadir el bloque de procesamiento de objetos gráficos estándar extendidos: , la búsqueda de los formularios adjuntos a estos objetos y sobre los que se encuentra el cursor del ratón:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id , int &form_index ) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

La lógica completa del bloque de código añadido se describe en los comentarios. En resumen: necesitamos encontrar el objeto de formulario sobre el que se sitúa el cursor del ratón. En primer lugar, buscamos los objetos de formulario almacenados en la lista de elementos gráficos de la clase de colección. Si no encontramos ningún formulario, deberemos iterar todos los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos en busca de sus formularios: , el cursor puede estar sobre uno de ellos. Si este es el caso, escribiremos el identificador del objeto gráfico estándar extendido al que se adjunta este formulario y el índice de dicho formulario en las variables transmitidas por enlace al método para saber el punto de pivote de qué objeto gráfico controla este formulario.



Ahora necesitaremos gestionar la interacción del cursor del ratón con los objetos de formulario de los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos en el manejador de eventos. Además, controlaremos el desplazamiento de los objetos del formulario para que no puedan alcanzar la zona del gráfico en la esquina superior derecha, donde se encuentra el botón de activación del modo comercial con un solo clic. Este botón está siempre por encima de todos los objetos, y no queremos que el formulario en movimiento pueda pasar por debajo de él, para que no cliquemos accidentalmente en este botón en lugar de en el formulario. Si el panel de transacciones con un solo clic ya está activado, el formulario tampoco debería estar debajo de él: simplemente no resultará visible si es más pequeño que este panel, lo cual causará inconvenientes al trabajar con el formulario; así, deberemos desactivar el panel de transacciones con un solo clic para volver a ver un formulario que haya resultado accidentalmente debajo de este panel.

Vamos a analizar la posibilidad de realizar mejoras y cambios en el manejador de eventos:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

Todas las mejoras del método se comentan con detalle directamente en el código: dejaremos que el lector las estudie por su cuenta. En cualquier caso, cualquier pregunta al respecto podrá formularse en los comentarios al artículo.



Estas son todas las mejoras que necesitábamos hacer hoy.







Simulación

Para la simulación, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior y lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part98\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart98.mq5.



No realizaremos casi ningún cambio, salvo la creación de tres objetos de formulario:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];

y en relación con esto, deberemos ajustar ligeramente el cálculo de las coordenadas de cada formulario creado.

La declaración del objeto de formulario se sitúa fuera del ciclo.

El primer formulario se construirá en la coordenada Y 100, mientras que los demás se construirán con una sangría de 20 píxeles respecto al borde inferior del formulario anterior:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Asimismo, en el manejador OnChartEvent(), acortaremos la longitud del nombre de los objetos gráficos creados con un clic del ratón (antes el nombre era "TrendLineExt"), para no superar los 63 caracteres al crear un recurso gráfico:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeftExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRightExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

Vamos a compilar el asesor y a ejecutarlo en el gráfico:





¿Qué podemos ver? El formulario no entra en la zona donde se encuentra el botón de activación del panel de comercio con un solo clic, ni en la zona de este panel si está activado. Los formularios de control de los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico estándar extendido funcionan según lo previsto y no se expanden más allá del gráfico.

No obstante, también hay algunas deficiencias. Una vez que se crea un objeto gráfico compuesto, al desplazarse sus puntos de pivote, éstos quedan por encima de los objetos de formulario. Puede que sea normal, pero no siempre. Por ejemplo, si tenemos un panel creado, la línea que se desplaza con el cursor deberá seguir estando debajo del panel, no dibujada por encima de él. Si clicamos en cada uno de los formularios con el ratón, estos formularios pasarán a ser más altos que el objeto gráfico compuesto, y este ya no se dibujará por encima de estos formularios al moverse. Si se superponen parcialmente los tres formularios, al pasar el ratón por encima del segundo formulario, el primero se activará. Vamos a arreglar esto: aquí tendremos que usar la "profundidad" de todos los formularios en relación con los demás objetos en el gráfico.







¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando con los objetos gráficos compuestos y su funcionalidad.



Más abajo, se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca, así como los archivos del asesor de prueba y el indicador de control de eventos de gráficos para MQL5 Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

*Artículos de esta serie:



Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 93): Preparando la funcionalidad para crear objetos gráficos compuestos

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 94): Objetos gráficos compuestos, desplazamiento y eliminación

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 95): Elementos de control de los objetos gráficos compuestos

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 96): Trabajando con los eventos del ratón y los gráficos en los objetos de formulario

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 97): Procesamiento independiente del desplazamiento de los objetos de formulario

