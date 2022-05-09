Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 98): Verschieben von Angelpunkten erweiterter grafischer Standardobjekte

Inhalt

Konzept

Im Artikel 93 begann ich mit der Entwicklung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten in der Bibliothek. Dann wurde ich von der Notwendigkeit abgelenkt, die Funktionsweisen von Formularobjekten auf der Basis der CCanvas-Klasse zu verbessern. Wir verwenden die Formularobjekte in den zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten zur Erstellung der Steuerung von Angelpunkten (pivot points) eines grafischen Objekts, das in ein erweitertes grafisches Standardobjekt eingebunden ist. Daher benötigen wir die neue Formularobjektfunktionalität.

Im letzten Artikel habe ich die Verbesserung von Objekten auf Basis der CCanvas-Klasse abgeschlossen. Heute werde ich die Entwicklung von erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekten fortsetzen, aus denen die zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekte bestehen.

Das Ziel des Artikels ist nicht die Entwicklung neuer Klassen. Vielmehr geht es um die Verbesserung der bereits vorbereiteten Funktionsweisen zur Erstellung von komfortablen Werkzeugen zum Verschieben von Angelpunkten von grafischen Standardobjekten. Der Artikel wird die Entwicklung eines Prototyps für ein zusammengesetztes grafisches Objekt beschreiben. Wir haben ihn bereits in den vorherigen Artikeln erstellt. Es handelt sich dabei um eine gewöhnliche Trendlinie mit zusätzlichen Preisschildobjekten an ihren Enden:





Heute werde ich mich mit dem Thema der beweglichen Angelpunkte der Trendlinie zusammen mit den Preiskennzeichnungen beschäftigen, die an der verschobenen Seite der Trendlinie angebracht sind. Die Angelpunkte der Linie enthalten Formularobjekte für die Verschiebung. Wenn Sie das Objekt anfassen und verschieben, wird auch die entsprechende Seite der Trendlinie verschoben. Solange der Cursor vom Angelpunkt der Trendlinie entfernt ist, bleibt das Formularobjekt unsichtbar. Nähert sich der Cursor jedoch dem Angelpunkt in einer bestimmten Entfernung (beim Eintritt in den Bereich eines vollständig transparenten Formulars), erscheinen Punkte mit Kreisen auf dem Formular:





So sieht das Trendlinien-Angelpunkt-Steuerelement im Chart aus. Das Formular ist größer als sein aktiver Bereich. Der aktive Bereich eines Formulars ist der Bereich, der zum Verschieben des Formulars gezogen werden kann. Im Gegensatz dazu kann der Bereich des Formulars selbst verwendet werden, um andere Arten der Interaktion mit dem Formular mithilfe von Maustasten und Mausrad zu ermöglichen.

Befindet sich der Mauszeiger innerhalb des Formulars, aber außerhalb des aktiven Bereichs, können wir zum Beispiel die Aktivierung des Kontextmenüs eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts durch Drücken der rechten Maustaste realisieren. Befindet sich der Mauszeiger im aktiven Bereich, so können wir zusätzlich zum Kontextmenü dieses Formular mit der Maus anfassen und verschieben. In diesem Fall bewegt sich auch das Ende der Zeile, an die das Formular angehängt ist.



Natürlich handelt es sich hierbei nur um ein zusammengesetztes grafisches Testobjekt, mit dem die neuen Funktionen ausprobiert werden kann. Nachdem alle notwendigen Werkzeuge für die Erstellung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten und für die Verarbeitung von Formularobjekten erstellt wurden, werde ich eine kleine Gruppe von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten aus der Standardbibliothek erstellen, die für die Entwicklung benutzerdefinierter Objekte verwendet werden können. Die Erstellung dieser Objekte dient als Beispiel und Beschreibung, wie Sie Ihre eigenen Objekte dieser Art erstellen können.

Im Moment entwickle ich nur die Funktionsweise der Bibliothek und erstelle die notwendigen "Bausteine", um daraus eigene Objekte zu erstellen. Die in meinen Artikeln beschriebenen, analysierten und implementierten Schritte werden als Grundlage dienen, um "so wie sie sind" verwendet zu werden, ohne dass alles von Grund auf neu implementiert werden muss.



Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Wir öffnen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh und implementieren einige Änderungen.

Die Formen der Angelpunkt-Steuerung sollen einen Punkt und einen Kreis enthalten. Die verwendete Farbe wurde bereits im Code festgelegt. Fügen wir die Makro-Substitution mit der Standardfarbe hinzu:

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 ) #define CTRL_POINT_RADIUS ( 5 ) #define CTRL_POINT_COLOR ( clrDodgerBlue ) #define CTRL_FORM_SIZE ( 40 )

Die Makrosubstitution CTRL_POINT_SIZE wird umbenannt in CTRL_POINT_RADIUS, da dies nicht die volle Größe des Kreises ist, sondern sein Radius. Der Name der Makrosubstitution war bei der Berechnung der aktiven Fläche des Formularobjekts etwas irreführend.

In der Datei der grafischen Elementobjektklasse \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh wurde die Methode zur Erstellung eines grafischen Elementobjekts leicht verbessert. Leider wird beim Aufruf der Methode CreateBitmapLabel() der Klasse CCanvas der Fehlercode nicht zurückgegeben. Deshalb wird der letzte Fehlercode vor dem Aufruf der Methode zurückgesetzt. Wenn die Erstellung eines grafischen Labels fehlgeschlagen ist, zeigen wir den Fehlercode im Journal an. Dadurch wird die Fehlersuche etwas verbessert.

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

Warum war das nötig? Bei der Erstellung von Formularobjekten habe ich viel Zeit damit verbracht, herauszufinden, warum ich nicht in der Lage bin, eine grafische Ressource zu erstellen. Schließlich stellte sich heraus, dass der erstellte Name einer grafischen Ressource 63 Zeichen überschreitet. Wenn die Methode zum Erstellen einer grafischen Beschriftung der Klasse CCanvas den Fehler melden würde, müssten wir nicht nach etwas suchen. Stattdessen würden wir sofort den Fehlercode erhalten, und ich müsste nicht alle Schleifen des Aufrufs verschiedener Methoden in unterschiedlichen Klassen weitergeben.

Allerdings bringt diese Verbesserung nichts, wenn der Name der Ressource mehr als 63 Zeichen lang ist:



ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG 4018 The resource name exceeds 63 characters

und gibt den Fehlercode



ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND 4016 Resource with such a name is not found in EX5

aber das ist immer noch besser, da dies sofort die Frage provoziert: "Warum wird die grafische Ressource nicht erstellt?"...







Nehmen wir Verbesserungen in der Datei der erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekt-Toolkit-Klasse in der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh vor.



Jedes grafische Objekt verfügt über einen oder mehrere Angelpunkte, die zur Positionierung des Objekts in einem Chart dienen. Jedem dieser Punkte ist ein Formularobjekt zugeordnet. Grafische Standardobjekte haben ihre eigenen Punkte für die Verschiebung. Sie erscheinen bei der Auswahl eines grafischen Objekts. Wir werden keine erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekte in der Bibliothek verwalten. Um die Funktionsweise zu implementieren, wird es für uns bequemer sein, Formularobjekte zu verwenden, um Angelpunkte von grafischen Objekten zu verschieben. Es kann mehr solcher Formularobjekte als Kontrollpunkte geben. Daher können wir die Anzahl der Formularobjekte nicht durch die Anzahl der Angelpunkte eines grafischen Objekts bestimmen. Wir müssen diese Zahl jedoch kennen. Fügen wir daher im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse die Methode hinzu, die die Anzahl der erstellten Formularobjekte für die Verwaltung der Angelpunkte zurückgibt und deklarieren wir die Methode, die die Punkte der Verwaltung der Angelpunkte auf vollständig transparenten Formularobjekten zeichnet:

void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void );





In der Methode, die ein Formularobjekt auf dem Basisobjekt Angelpunkt erstellt, kürzen wir den Namen eines erstellten Objekts - ersetzen Sie "_TKPP_" mit "_CP_":

CForm *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CForm *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; return new CForm( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); }

Hier (und in der Test-EA-Datei) musste ich den Namen des erstellten Formularobjekts kürzen, da der Name der grafischen Ressource 63 Zeichen überschritt und kein Objekt erstellt wurde. Der Grund liegt in der dynamischen Ressourcenerstellungsmethode in der CCanvas-Klasse, wo der Name der erstellten Ressource aus "::"-Symbolen + dem an die Methode übergebenen (und in der oben beschriebenen Methode angegebenen) Namen + Chart-ID + Anzahl der seit dem Systemstart verstrichenen Millisekunden + Pseudozufallszahl:

bool CCanvas::Create( const string name, const int width, const int height, ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt) { Destroy(); if (width> 0 && height> 0 && ArrayResize (m_pixels,width*height)> 0 ) { m_rcname= "::" +name+( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ()); ArrayInitialize (m_pixels, 0 ); if ( ResourceCreate (m_rcname,m_pixels,width,height, 0 , 0 , 0 ,clrfmt)) { m_width =width; m_height=height; m_format=clrfmt; return ( true ); } } Destroy(); return ( false ); }

Leider schränkt all dies die Wahl eines verständlichen Namens für das erstellte Objekt stark ein.



In der Methode zur Erstellung von Formularobjekten auf den Angelpunkten des Basisobjekts wird der Einzug von jeder Seite des Formularobjekts berechnet, um die Position und Größe des aktiven Bereichs des Formulars festzulegen, der sich in der Mitte des Formulars befinden soll, wobei seine Größe gleich den beiden Werten sein sollte, die in der Makrosubstitution CTRL_POINT_RADIUS festgelegt wurden. Da es sich um einen Radius handelt, müssen wir zwei Radiuswerte verwenden, sie von der Breite des Formulars abziehen (die Höhe des Formulars ist gleich seiner Breite) und den erhaltenen Wert durch zwei teilen, sodass die aktive Fläche des Formulars gleich dem in seinem Zentrum gezeichneten Kreis ist.

Mit der Methode SetActiveAreaShift() legen wir den Abstand des aktiven Bereichs vom Formularrand fest:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CForm *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); form.Done(); } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

Bei der Erstellung des Formulars können wir Rechtecke zeichnen, die die Größe des Formulars und seinen aktiven Bereich für die Fehlersuche anzeigen — diese Zeichenfolgen wurden auskommentiert. Wir verwenden die neue Methode, die unten betrachtet wird, um die vollständig transparenten Kreise in der Mitte des Formulars zu zeichnen (aber ist es überhaupt eine gute Idee, sie zu zeichnen?).



Die Methode zeichnet einen Referenzpunkt auf dem Formular:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; form.DrawCircle(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ),CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ), 2 ,clr,opacity); }

Die Methode enthält zwei Zeichenketten aus der oben genannten Methode. Warum wohl? Wir müssen einen Punkt mit einem Kreis in der Mitte des Formulars zu verschiedenen Zeitpunkten entweder ein- oder ausblenden. Um dies zu erreichen, rufen wir die Methode auf, indem wir die erforderliche Undurchsichtigkeit und Farbe der gezeichneten Formen angeben.

Wir entfernen die Behandlung der Mauszeigerbewegung aus der Ereignisbehandlung, da sie nicht mehr benötigt wird:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





Wir verbessern noch die abstrakte grafische Standardobjektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, die es erlaubt, die Koordinaten der Angelpunkte des grafischen Objekts und der daran gebundenen Objekte gleichzeitig zu ändern:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

Deklarieren wir drei Methoden für den Zugriff auf das Formular zur Verwaltung der Angelpunkte grafischer Objekte:

int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index); int GetNumControlPointForms( void ); void RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr); private :





Hinzufügen der Methode, die die Zeit und den Preis durch Bildschirmkoordinaten festlegt:

string ChartObjSymbol( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,symbol); return true ; } bool SetTimePrice( const int x, const int y, const int modifier) { bool res= true ; ENUM_OBJECT type= this .GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { res &= this .SetXDistance(x); res &= this .SetYDistance(y); } else { int subwnd= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice ( this . ChartID (),x,y,subwnd,time,price)) { res &= this .SetTime(time,modifier); res &= this .SetPrice(price,modifier); } } return res; }

Wir müssen die Bildschirmkoordinaten in Zeit-/Preiskoordinaten umrechnen, um grafische Objekte in X- und Y-Bildschirmkoordinaten behandeln zu können. Die Methode prüft zunächst den aktuellen Objekttyp. Wenn es auf der Grundlage der Bildschirmkoordinaten konstruiert ist, ändern sich seine Bildschirmkoordinaten sofort. Basiert das grafische Objekt auf Zeit-/Preiskoordinaten, müssen die der Methode übergebenen Bildschirmkoordinaten zunächst in Zeit- und Preiswerte umgewandelt werden. Die so erhaltenen Werte werden dann in die Parameter des grafischen Objekts eingesetzt.



Die Methode gibt das Formular zur Verwaltung des Angelpunkts des Objekts zurück:

CForm *CGStdGraphObj::GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(index) : NULL ); }

Hier ist alles einfach: Wenn das Objekt des erweiterten Standard-Grafikobjekt-Toolkits existiert, wird das Formularobjekt nach Index zurückgegeben. Andernfalls wird NULL zurückgegeben.



Die Methode, die die Anzahl der Formularobjekte zur Verwaltung der Referenzpunkte zurückgibt:

int CGStdGraphObj::GetNumControlPointForms( void ) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetNumControlPointForms() : 0 ); }

Die Methode ist ähnlich wie die oben beschriebene: wenn das Objekt des erweiterten Standard-Grafikobjekt-Toolkits existiert, wird die Anzahl der Formularobjekte zurückgegeben. Andernfalls wird 0 zurückgegeben.

Die Methode zeichnet das Formular zur Verwaltung eines Referenzpunktes eines erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts neu:

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CForm *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

Die Methode wird von ausführlichen Kommentaren begleitet. Kurz gesagt, die Idee ist folgende: Zuerst werden alle Formularobjekte, die an das aktuelle Objekt gebunden sind, neu gezeichnet. Wie wir wissen, können abhängige grafische Objekte an das Objekt gebunden sein. Diese abhängigen Objekte haben auch eigene Formularobjekte. Rufen wir also diese Methode für jedes der abhängigen Objekte in der Schleife durch alle abhängigen Objekte auf. Die abhängigen Objekte wiederum durchlaufen eine Schleife über die Liste ihrer eigenen abhängigen Objekte und rufen dieselbe Methode für sie auf. Dies wird so lange gemacht, bis alle Formularobjekte für alle verknüpften grafischen Objekte neu gezeichnet sind.



Die Methode ändert die X- und Y-Koordinaten des aktuellen und aller abhängigen Objekte:

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

Die Methode wird von ausführlichen Kommentaren begleitet. Kurz gesagt, wir ändern zunächst die Koordinaten des angegebenen Angelpunkts des aktuellen Objekts. Wenn an das Objekt abhängige grafische Objekte gebunden sind, sollten diese zu den neuen Koordinaten verschoben werden. Genau das geschieht in der Methode.



Wir entfernen die Behandlung von Mausbewegungen aus der Ereignisbehandlung, da sie nicht mehr benötigt wird:



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } }





Verbessern wir die Sammelklasse für grafische Objekte in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Wenn wir den Mauszeiger über das Chart bewegen, während das Chart Objekte enthält, wird das Objekt, über dem der Mauszeiger schwebt, im Event-Handler definiert. Die Ereignisbehandlung des Mausstatus in Bezug auf das Objekt wird dann gestartet. Wenn wir mit dem Mauszeiger über das Objekt für die Handhabung von Angelpunkten des erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts fahren, werden das Formular selbst, sein Index und das grafische Objekt, an das das Formular angehängt ist, im Handler angezeigt. Um dieses Formular und das grafische Objekt nicht erneut außerhalb des Handlers suchen zu müssen, müssen wir einfach die ID des grafischen Objekts, an das das Formular angehängt ist, und den Index des Formulars, über dem der Cursor schwebt, in den Variablen speichern. Anhand dieser Daten können wir schnell die erforderlichen Objekte aus den Listen auswählen und — anhand des Wertes dieser Variablen — erkennen, dass sich der Cursor über dem Formular befindet.

Wir fügen diese Variablen in die Deklaration der Methode ein, die den Zeiger auf das Formular zurückgibt, das sich unter dem Cursor befindet:

CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index );

Die Variablen sollen über eine Verknüpfung an die Methode übergeben werden. Mit anderen Worten, wir werden einfach die notwendigen Werte innerhalb der Methode setzen, und sie werden in den entsprechenden Variablen zur späteren Verwendung gespeichert.



Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir zwei Methoden, die die erweiterten und Standard-Grafikobjekte nach ID zurückgeben:

CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; }

Wir benötigen diese Methoden, um den Zeiger auf das grafische Objekt über seine ID zu erhalten. Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Implementierung dieser Methoden.



Die Methode, die das vorhandene erweiterte grafische Standardobjekt anhand seiner ID zurückgibt:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Hier erhalten wir die Liste der erweiterten Standard-Grafikobjekte. Nur Objekte mit der angegebenen Chart ID bleiben in der Liste.

Aus der erhaltenen Liste wird ein Objekt mit der angegebenen Objekt-ID ausgewählt. Wenn die erhaltene Liste gültig und nicht leer ist, gibt den Zeiger auf das notwendige Objekt in der Liste zurück. Andernfalls wird NULLzurückgegeben.



Die Methode gibt das vorhandene grafische Standardobjekt anhand seiner ID zurück:



CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Hier erhalten wir die Liste der grafischen Objekte nach Chart ID. In der erhaltenen Liste, lassen Sie das Objekt mit der angegebenen Objekt-ID.

Wenn die erhaltene Liste gültig und nicht leer ist, geben wir den Zeiger auf das erforderliche Objekt in der Liste zurück.Andernfalls wird NULL zurückgegeben.

Verbessern wir noch die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das unter dem Cursor befindliche Formular zurückgibt. Wir müssen zwei neue Variablen hinzufügen und initialisieren, um die ID des erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts und den Index des Ankerpunkts, den das Formular behandelt, zu speichern, sowie den Block für die Behandlung erweiterter grafischer Standardobjekte einfügen - die Suche nach Formularen, die an diese Objekte angehängt sind (und über denen der Mauszeiger schwebt):

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id , int &form_index ) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

Die gesamte Logik des hinzugefügten Codeblocks ist in den Kommentaren beschrieben. Kurz gesagt, wir müssen ein Formularobjekt finden, über dem der Mauszeiger schwebt. Zunächst wird nach Formularobjekten gesucht, die in der Liste der grafischen Elemente der Kollektionsklasse gespeichert sind. Wenn kein einziges Formular gefunden wird, sollten wir alle erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekte bei der Suche nach ihren Formularen weitergeben — der Mauszeiger kann sich über einem von ihnen befinden. Wenn dies der Fall ist, wird die ID des erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts, an das das Formular angehängt ist, in den Variablen gesetzt, die der Methode durch den Link übergeben werden. Der Formularindex wird ebenfalls gesetzt, sodass wir in der Lage sind den Angelpunkt und das vom Formular verwaltete grafische Objekt zu kennen.



Nun sollten wir die Interaktion des Mauszeigers mit Formularobjekten von erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekten in der Ereignisbehandlung verarbeiten. Außerdem müssen wir die Kontrolle über die Verschiebung von Formularobjekten implementieren, damit sie nicht in die obere rechte Ecke des Charts eindringen können, wo sich die Schaltfläche zur Aktivierung des Handelsmodus mit einem Klick befindet. Diese Schaltfläche bleibt immer über allen Objekten, sodass das verschobene Formular nicht in seinen Bereich eindringen sollte, um versehentliche Schaltflächenklicks zu vermeiden. Wenn das Ein-Klick-Bedienfeld bereits aktiviert ist, sollte das Formular auch nicht in seinen Bereich gelangen, da dies zu Unannehmlichkeiten bei der Handhabung des Formulars führen kann.

Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Verbesserungen und Änderungen in der Ereignisbehandlung:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

Alle Verbesserungen an der Methode werden durch ausführliche Kommentare im Code begleitet. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarteil unten stellen.



Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarteil unten stellen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part98\ als TestDoEasyPart98.mq5.



Die einzige zu implementierende Änderung ist die Erstellung von drei Formularobjekten:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];

In diesem Zusammenhang sollten wir die Berechnung der Koordinaten für jedes erstellte Formular leicht anpassen.

Das Formularobjekt wird außerhalb der Schleife deklariert.

Das erste Formular soll auf der Y-Koordinate von 100 erstellt werden, die übrigen mit dem Abstand von 20 Pixeln vom unteren Rand des vorherigen Formulars:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In OnChartEvent() kürzen wir die Länge des grafischen Objektnamens, der durch Mausklicks erzeugt wird (der vorherige war "TrendLineExt"), um zu vermeiden, dass beim Erstellen einer grafischen Ressource 63 Zeichen überschritten werden:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeftExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRightExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart:





Wie man sieht, tritt das Formular nicht in den Bereich ein, in dem sich die Schaltfläche für das One-Click-Trading-Panel befindet, und es tritt auch nicht in den Panel-Bereich ein, wenn es aktiviert wurde. Die Formulare für die Handhabung von Angelpunkten eines erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts funktionieren wie vorgesehen und verlassen nicht die Grenzen des Charts.

Allerdings gibt es auch Nachteile. Nach dem Erstellen eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts und dem Verschieben seiner Angelpunkte befinden sich diese oberhalb der Formularobjekte. In einigen Fällen kann sich dies als falsch erweisen. Wenn wir z. B. ein Bedienfeld haben, sollte die vom Cursor gezogene Linie unter dem Bedienfeld verlaufen und nicht über ihm gezeichnet werden. Wenn wir die Formulare einzeln anklicken, werden sie über das zusammengesetzte grafische Objekt gesetzt und es wird bei einer Verschiebung nicht über diese Formulare gezeichnet. Wenn wir drei Formulare teilweise übereinanderlegen, wird das erste aktiv, wenn wir den Mauszeiger über das zweite Formular bewegen. Ich werde dies beheben. Hier müssen wir die "Tiefe" der Position aller Formulare relativ zueinander und zu anderen Objekten auf dem Chart verwenden.







Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich meine Arbeit an zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten und ihrer Funktionsweisen fortsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chart-Event-Control-Indikators für MQL5 sind unten zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

