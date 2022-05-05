Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 98): Moving pivot points of extended standard graphical objects

Contents

Concept

In the article 93, I started the development of composite graphical objects in the library. Then I was distracted by the necessity to improve the functionality of form objects based on the CCanvas class. We use the form objects in the composite graphical objects for creating pivot point controls of a graphical object included into an extended standard graphical object. So we have been in need for the new form object functionality.

In the previous article, I completed the improvement of objects based on the CCanvas class. Today, I will continue the development of extended standard graphical objects the composite graphical objects consist of.

The article objective is not a development of new classes. Instead, I will consider the improvement of the already prepared functionality for creating convenient tools for relocating pivot points of standard graphical objects. The article will describe the development of a composite graphical object prototype. We already created it in the previous articles. This is an ordinary trend line with additional price label objects at its ends:





Today I will deal with the issue of moving trend line pivot points together with price labels attached to the relocated side of the trend line. The line pivot points contain form objects for relocation. By grabbing and moving the object, we will move the appropriate trend line side as well. While the cursor is away from the trend line pivot point, the form object remains invisible. However, when the cursor approaches the pivot point at a certain distance (when entering the area of a completely transparent form), points with circles appear on the form:





This is how the trend line pivot point control appears on the chart. The form has the greater size than its active area. The active area of a form is the area that can be dragged to move the form. In contrast, the area of the form itself can be used to arrange other kinds of interaction with it using mouse buttons and mouse wheel.

Thus, if the mouse cursor is within the form but is outside its active area, we can implement, for example, the activation of the context menu of a composite graphical object upon pressing the right mouse button. If the cursor is in the active area, then, in addition to the context menu, we can grab this form with the mouse and move it. In this case, the end of the line the form is attached to moves as well.



Of course, this is just a test composite graphical object used to give the new functionality a try. After all the necessary tools for creating composite graphical objects and for processing form objects are created, I will create a small set of standard library composite graphical objects to be used to develop custom objects. Their creation will serve as an example and description of how to create your own objects of this kind.

For now, I am only developing the functionality of the library and create the necessary "bricks" to make custom objects from. The steps described, analyzed and implemented in my articles will serve as basis to be used 'as is' without the need to implement everything from scratch.



Improving library classes

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh and implement some changes.

The pivot point control forms are to contain a point and a circle. The applied color has previously been specified right in the code. Let's add the macro substitution featuring the default color:

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 ) #define CTRL_POINT_RADIUS ( 5 ) #define CTRL_POINT_COLOR ( clrDodgerBlue ) #define CTRL_FORM_SIZE ( 40 )

Rename the CTRL_POINT_SIZE macro substitution into CTRL_POINT_RADIUS since this is not its full size of the circle, but its radius. The macro substitution name was a little misleading when calculating the active area of the form object.

In the file of the graphical element object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, slightly improve the method of creating a graphical element object. Unfortunately, there is no returning of the error code when calling the CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class. Therefore, reset the last error code before calling the method. If failed to create a graphical label, display the error code in the journal. This slightly improves debugging.

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

Why did I have to do this? When creating form objects, I spent a lot of time trying to understand why I am unable to create a graphical resource. Finally, it turned out that the created name of a graphical resource exceeded 63 characters. If the method for creating a graphical label of the CCanvas class reported the error, we would not have to search for anything. Instead, we would immediately get the error code and I would not have to pass along all loops of calling various methods in different classes.

However, this improvement will be of no help if the reosurce name length exceeds 63 characters:



ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG 4018 The resource name exceeds 63 characters

returning the error code



ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND 4016 Resource with such a name is not found in EX5

but this is still better as this immediately provokes the question: "Why is the graphical resource not created?"...







Let's make improvements in the file of the extended standard graphical object toolkit class in the file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh.



Each graphical object features one or several pivot points used to position the object on a chart. A form object is attached to each of the points. Standard graphical objects have their own points for relocation. They appear when selecting a graphical object. We are not going to manage extended standard graphical objects in the library. To implement the functionality, it will be more convenient for us to use form objects to move pivot points of graphical objects. There may be more such form objects than control points. Therefore, we cannot define the number of form objects by the number of pivot points of a graphical object. However, we need to know this number. Therefore, in the public section of the class, add the method returning the number of created form objects for managing pivot points and declare the method drawing the points of managing pivot points on fully transparent form objects:

void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void );





In the method creating a form object on the base object pivot point, shorten the name of a created object — replace "_TKPP_" with "_CP_":

CForm *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CForm *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; return new CForm( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); }

Here (and in the test EA file) I had to shorten the name of the created form object since the name of the graphical resource exceeded 63 characters and no object was created. The reason lies in the dynamic resource creation method in the CCanvas class, where the name of the created resource consists of "::" symbols + the name passed to the method (and specified in the method described above) + chart ID + number of milliseconds passed since the system start + pseudo random number:

bool CCanvas::Create( const string name, const int width, const int height, ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt) { Destroy(); if (width> 0 && height> 0 && ArrayResize (m_pixels,width*height)> 0 ) { m_rcname= "::" +name+( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ()); ArrayInitialize (m_pixels, 0 ); if ( ResourceCreate (m_rcname,m_pixels,width,height, 0 , 0 , 0 ,clrfmt)) { m_width =width; m_height=height; m_format=clrfmt; return ( true ); } } Destroy(); return ( false ); }

Unfortunately, all this imposes serious restrictions on selecting an apprehensible name for the created object.



In the method creating form objects on the base object pivot points, calculate the indent from each side of the form object for specifying the location and size of the form active area which is to be located in the center of the form, while its size should be equal to the two values set in the CTRL_POINT_RADIUS macro substitution. Since we are dealing with the radius, we need to use two radius values, subtract them from the form width (the form height is equal to its width) and divide the obtained value by two so that the form active area is equal to the circle drawn in its center.

Specify the active area border indent from the form edge in the SetActiveAreaShift() method:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CForm *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); form.Done(); } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

When creating the form, we are able to draw rectangles displaying the size of the form and its active area for debugging — these strings have been commented out. Use the new method considered below to draw the completely transparent circles at the center of the form (but is it a good idea to draw them at all?).



The method drawing a reference point on the form:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; form.DrawCircle(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ),CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ), 2 ,clr,opacity); }

The method contains two strings taken from the method considered above. Why? We need to either show or hide a point with a circle at the center of the form at various points in time. To achieve this, we will call the method by specifying the necessary non-transparency and color of shapes being drawn.

Remove handling the mouse cursor movement from the event handler as it is no longer needed:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





Improve the abstract standard graphical object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

In the public section of the class, declare the method allowing us to change the coordinates of the graphical object pivot points and of the objects bound to it simultaneously:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

Declare three methods to access the form for managing graphical object pivot points:

int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index); int GetNumControlPointForms( void ); void RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr); private :





Add the method setting the time and price by screen coordinates:

string ChartObjSymbol( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,symbol); return true ; } bool SetTimePrice( const int x, const int y, const int modifier) { bool res= true ; ENUM_OBJECT type= this .GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { res &= this .SetXDistance(x); res &= this .SetYDistance(y); } else { int subwnd= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice ( this . ChartID (),x,y,subwnd,time,price)) { res &= this .SetTime(time,modifier); res &= this .SetPrice(price,modifier); } } return res; }

We need to recalculate screen coordinates into time/price coordinates to be able to handle graphical objects in X and Y screen coordinates. The method first checks the current object type. If it is constructed based on the screen coordinates, its screen coordinates change immediately. If the graphical object is based on time/price coordinates, we first need to convert the screen coordinates passed to the method into time and price values. The obtained values are then set in the graphical object parameters.



The method returning the form for managing the object pivot point:

CForm *CGStdGraphObj::GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(index) : NULL ); }

Here all is simple: if the object of the extended standard graphical object toolkit exists, the form object by index is returned. Otherwise, return NULL.



The method returning the number of form objects for managing reference points:

int CGStdGraphObj::GetNumControlPointForms( void ) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetNumControlPointForms() : 0 ); }

The method is similar to the one described above: if the object of the extended standard graphical object toolkit exists, the number of form objects is returned. Otherwise, return 0.

The method redrawing the form for managing a reference point of an extended standard graphical object:

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CForm *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

The method is accompanied by detailed comments. Briefly, the idea is as follows: first, we redraw all form objects bound to the current object. As we know, dependent graphical objects can be attached to the object. These dependent objects also have form objects of their own. Therefore, let's call this method for each of the dependent objects in the loop by all dependent objects. In turn, the dependent objects loop over the list of their own dependent objects and call the same method for them. This is done till all form objects for all linked graphical objects are redrawn.



The method changing X and Y coordinates of the current and all dependent objects:

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

The method is accompanied by detailed comments. In short, we first change the coordinates of the specified pivot point of the current object. If the object has dependent graphical objects bound to it, they should be moved to the new coordinates. This is exactly what happens in the method.



Remove handling mouse movements from the event handler as it is no longer needed:



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } }





Let's improve the collection class of graphical objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



When we move the cursor over the chart, while the chart features objects, the object the mouse cursor is hovering over is defined in the event handler. The handler of the mouse status relative to the object is then launched. When we hover the cursor over the object for handling pivot points of the extended standard graphical object, the form itself, as well as its index and the graphical object the form is attached to can be seen in the handler. In order not to look for this form and graphical object again outside the handler, we need to simply save the ID of the graphical object the form is attached to and the index of the form, above which the cursor is hovering, in the variables. This data allows us to quickly select the necessary objects from the lists and understand that the cursor is located above the form — by the value of these variables.

Insert these variables in the declaration of the method returning the pointer to the form located under the cursor:

CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index );

The variables are to be passed to the method by a link. In other words, we will simply set the necessary values inside the method, and they will be saved in the appropriate variables for later use.



In the public section of the class, declare two methods returning the extended and standard graphical objects by ID:

CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; }

We need these methods to receive the pointer to the graphical object by its ID. Let's have a look at the implementation of these methods.



The method returning the existing extended standard graphical object by its ID:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Here we receive the list of extended standard graphical objects. Only objects with the specified chart ID remain in the list.

From the obtained list, select an object with the specified object ID. If the obtained list is valid and not empty, return the pointer to the necessary object contained in the list. Otherwise, return NULL.



The method returning the existing standard graphical object by its ID:



CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Here we receive the list of graphical objects by chart ID. In the obtained list, leave the object with the specified object ID.

If the obtained list is valid and not empty, return the pointer to the necessary object contained in the list. Otherwise, return NULL.

Let's improve the method returning the pointer to the form located under the cursor. We need to add and initialize two new variables for storing the ID of the extended standard graphical object and the index of the anchor point the form handles, as well as to insert the block for handling extended standard graphical objects — the search for forms, which are attached to these objects (and the mouse cursor is hovering over):

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id , int &form_index ) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

The entire logic of the added code block is described in the comments. In brief, we need to find a form object the mouse cursor is hovering over. First, we are looking for form objects stored in the list of collection class graphical elements. If not a single form is found, we should pass along all extended standard graphical objects while searching for their forms — the cursor can be over one of them. If this is the case, the ID of the extended standard graphical object the form is attached to is set in the variables passed to the method by the link. The form index is set as well so that we are able to know the pivot point and the graphical object managed by the form.



Now we should handle the interaction of the mouse cursor with form objects of extended standard graphical objects in the event handler. In addition, let's implement control over relocation of form objects so that they cannot enter the chart area in its upper right corner where the one-click trading mode activation button is located. This button always remains on top of all objects, so the relocated form should not enter its area to avoid accidental button clicks. If the one-click panel is already activated, the form should not enter its area as well since it may cause inconvenience when handling the form.

Let's have a look at the improvements and changes in the event handler:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

All improvements in the method are accompanied by detailed comments in the code. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.



These are all the improvements I was going to make today.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part98\ as TestDoEasyPart98.mq5.



The only change to be implemented is the creation of three form objects:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];

In this regard, let's slightly adjust the calculation of coordinates of each created form.

Form object declaration is set outside the loop.

The first form is to be constructed on the Y coordinate of 100, while the remaining ones — with the indent of 20 pixels from the bottom edge of the previous form:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnChartEvent() handler, shorten the length of the graphical object name created by mouse clicks (the previous one was "TrendLineExt") to avoid exceeding 63 characters when creating a graphical resource:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeftExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRightExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, the form does not enter the area where the one-click trading panel button is located, as well as does not enter the panel area if it has been activated. The forms for handling pivot points of an extended standard graphical object work as intended and do not leave the chart limits.

However, there are drawbacks as well. After creating a composite graphical object and moving its pivot points, they are located above the form objects. In some cases, this may turn out to be incorrect. For example, if we have a panel, the line dragged by the cursor should pass under the panel rather than be drawn above it. If we click each of the forms one by one, they are set above the composite graphical object and it is not drawn above these forms during a relocation. If we partially overlay three forms on top of each other, then when we hover over the second form, the first one becomes active. I will fix this. Here we need to use the "depth" of all forms' location relative to each other and to other objects on the chart.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on composite graphical objects and their functionality.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

