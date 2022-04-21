Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 97): Independent handling of form object movement

Contents

While developing extended graphical objects, I faced the necessity to get back to form objects — graphical objects on canvas to be implemented into extended graphical objects as control junctions for managing graphical object anchor points. In the previous article, I started the development of mouse events for form objects. Here I will finish my work on handling form object movement. We should be able to move any form on the chart. The form to be selected should be the one dragged by the mouse cursor and all chart tools should be correctly enabled and disabled depending on the object in due time.

Let's arrange tracking mouse events so that we are able to use the newly developed handlers for implementing all remaining interactions of a form object with the mouse. Apart from implementing dragging the forms by the mouse cursor and preparing "stubs" for other interaction events, I will add texts for the trade server return codes and execution error codes. Besides, I will add new properties for deal objects — StopLoss and TakeProfit levels present in the deal properties for some time now.



Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message index:

MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE, MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE, MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT,

and the text message corresponding to the newly added index:

{ "Цена Bid" , "Bid price" }, { "Цена Ask" , "Ask price" }, { "Цена Last" , "Last price" }, { "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" }, { "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" }, { "Оплата за проведение сделки" , "Fee for making a deal" } , { "Прибыль" , "Profit" }, { "Символ" , "Symbol" }, { "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" }, { "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" }, { "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" }, { "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" }, { "Счёт" , "Account" },

In the same file, complement the error message array:

string messages_ts_ret_code[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Реквота" , "Requote" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Запрос отклонен" , "Request rejected" }, { "Запрос отменен трейдером" , "Request canceled by trader" }, { "Ордер размещен" , "Order placed" }, { "Заявка выполнена" , "Request completed" }, { "Заявка выполнена частично" , "Only part of request completed" }, { "Ошибка обработки запроса" , "Request processing error" }, { "Запрос отменен по истечению времени" , "Request canceled by timeout" }, { "Неправильный запрос" , "Invalid request" }, { "Неправильный объем в запросе" , "Invalid volume in request" }, { "Неправильная цена в запросе" , "Invalid price in request" }, { "Неправильные стопы в запросе" , "Invalid stops in request" }, { "Торговля запрещена" , "Trading disabled" }, { "Рынок закрыт" , "Market closed" }, { "Нет достаточных денежных средств для выполнения запроса" , "Not enough money to complete request" }, { "Цены изменились" , "Prices changed" }, { "Отсутствуют котировки для обработки запроса" , "No quotes to process request" }, { "Неверная дата истечения ордера в запросе" , "Invalid order expiration date in request" }, { "Состояние ордера изменилось" , "Order state changed" }, { "Слишком частые запросы" , "Too frequent requests" }, { "В запросе нет изменений" , "No changes in request" }, { "Автотрейдинг запрещен сервером" , "Autotrading disabled by server" }, { "Автотрейдинг запрещен клиентским терминалом" , "Autotrading disabled by client terminal" }, { "Запрос заблокирован для обработки" , "Request locked for processing" }, { "Ордер или позиция заморожены" , "Order or position frozen" }, { "Указан неподдерживаемый тип исполнения ордера по остатку" , "Invalid order filling type" }, { "Нет соединения с торговым сервером" , "No connection with trade server" }, { "Операция разрешена только для реальных счетов" , "Operation allowed only for live accounts" }, { "Достигнут лимит на количество отложенных ордеров" , "Number of pending orders reached limit" }, { "Достигнут лимит на объем ордеров и позиций для данного символа" , "Volume of orders and positions for symbol reached limit" }, { "Неверный или запрещённый тип ордера" , "Incorrect or prohibited order type" }, { "Позиция с указанным идентификатором уже закрыта" , "Position with specified identifier already closed" }, { "Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера" , "Unknown trading server return code" }, { "Закрываемый объем превышает текущий объем позиции" , "Close volume exceeds the current position volume" }, { "Для указанной позиции уже есть ордер на закрытие" , "Close order already exists for specified position" }, { "Достигнут лимит на количество открытых позиций" , "Number of positions reached limit" }, { "Запрос на активацию отложенного ордера отклонен, а сам ордер отменен" , "The pending order activation request is rejected, the order is canceled" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только длинные позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only long positions are allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только короткие позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only short positions are allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешено только закрывать существующие позиции\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Only position closing is allowed\" rule is set for the symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Разрешено закрывать существующие позиции только по правилу FIFO\"" , "The request is rejected, because \"Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule\" flag is set for the trading account" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Запрещено открывать встречные позиции по одному символу\"" , "The request is rejected, because the \"Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled\" rule is set for the trading account" }, };

and add the new arrays — with the new execution error messages that were previously absent in the library but have already been added to MQL5:

string messages_runtime_opencl[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Функции OpenCL на данном компьютере не поддерживаются" , "OpenCL functions not supported on this computer" }, { "Внутренняя ошибка при выполнении OpenCL" , "Internal error occurred when running OpenCL" }, { "Неправильный хэндл OpenCL" , "Invalid OpenCL handle" }, { "Ошибка при создании контекста OpenCL" , "Error creating the OpenCL context" }, { "Ошибка создания очереди выполнения в OpenCL" , "Failed to create run queue in OpenCL" }, { "Ошибка при компиляции программы OpenCL" , "Error occurred when compiling OpenCL program" }, { "Слишком длинное имя точки входа (кернел OpenCL)" , "Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)" }, { "Ошибка создания кернел - точки входа OpenCL" , "Error creating OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка при установке параметров для кернел OpenCL (точки входа в программу OpenCL)" , "Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel" }, { "Ошибка выполнения программы OpenCL" , "OpenCL program runtime error" }, { "Неверный размер буфера OpenCL" , "Invalid size of OpenCL buffer" }, { "Неверное смещение в буфере OpenCL" , "Invalid offset in OpenCL buffer" }, { "Ошибка создания буфера OpenCL" , "Failed to create OpenCL buffer" }, { "Превышено максимальное число OpenCL объектов" , "Too many OpenCL objects" }, { "Ошибка выбора OpenCL устройства" , "OpenCL device selection error" }, }; string messages_runtime_database[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Внутренняя ошибка базы данных" , "Internal database error" }, { "Невалидный хендл базы данных" , "Invalid database handle" }, { "Превышено максимально допустимое количество объектов Database" , "Exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects" }, { "Ошибка подключения к базе данных" , "Database connection error" }, { "Ошибка выполнения запроса" , "Request execution error" }, { "Ошибка создания запроса" , "Request generation error" }, { "Данных для чтения больше нет" , "No more data to read" }, { "Ошибка перехода к следующей записи запроса" , "Failed to move to the next request entry" }, { "Данные для чтения результатов запроса еще не готовы" , "Data for reading request results are not ready yet" }, { "Ошибка автоподстановки параметров в SQL-запрос" , "Failed to auto substitute parameters to an SQL request" }, { "Запрос базы данных не только для чтения" , "Database query not read only" }, }; string messages_runtime_webrequest[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "URL не прошел проверку" , "Invalid URL" }, { "Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL" , "Failed to connect to specified URL" }, { "Превышен таймаут получения данных" , "Timeout exceeded" }, { "Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса" , "HTTP request failed" }, }; string messages_runtime_netsocket[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "В функцию передан неверный хэндл сокета" , "Invalid socket handle passed to function" }, { "Открыто слишком много сокетов (максимум 128)" , "Too many open sockets (max 128)" }, { "Ошибка соединения с удаленным хостом" , "Failed to connect to remote host" }, { "Ошибка отправки/получения данных из сокета" , "Failed to send/receive data from socket" }, { "Ошибка установления защищенного соединения (TLS Handshake)" , "Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)" }, { "Отсутствуют данные о сертификате, которым защищено подключение" , "No data on certificate protecting connection" }, }; string messages_runtime_custom_symbol[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Должен быть указан пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol must be specified" }, { "Некорректное имя пользовательского символа" , "Name of custom symbol invalid" }, { "Слишком длинное имя для пользовательского символа" , "Name of custom symbol too long" }, { "Слишком длинный путь для пользовательского символа" , "Path of custom symbol too long" }, { "Пользовательский символ с таким именем уже существует" , "Custom symbol with the same name already exists" }, { "Ошибка при создании, удалении или изменении пользовательского символа" , "Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing the custom symbol" }, { "Попытка удалить пользовательский символ, выбранный в обзоре рынка" , "You are trying to delete custom symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Неправильное свойство пользовательского символа" , "Invalid custom symbol property" }, { "Ошибочный параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "Wrong parameter while setting property of custom symbol" }, { "Слишком длинный строковый параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа" , "A too long string parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol" }, { "Не упорядоченный по времени массив тиков" , "Ticks in array not arranged in order of time" }, }; string messages_runtime_calendar[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений" , "Array size insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values" }, { "Превышен лимит запроса по времени" , "Request time limit exceeded" }, { "Страна не найдена" , "Country not found" }, }; string messages_runtime_sqlite[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Общая ошибка" , "Generic error" }, { "Внутренняя логическая ошибка в SQLite" , "SQLite internal logic error" }, { "Отказано в доступе" , "Access denied" }, { "Процедура обратного вызова запросила прерывание" , "Callback routine requested abort" }, { "Файл базы данных заблокирован" , "Database file locked" }, { "Таблица в базе данных заблокирована " , "Database table locked" }, { "Сбой malloc()" , "Insufficient memory for completing operation" }, { "Попытка записи в базу данных, доступной только для чтения " , "Attempt to write to readonly database" }, { "Операция прекращена с помощью sqlite3_interrupt() " , "Operation terminated by sqlite3_interrupt()" }, { "Ошибка дискового ввода-вывода" , "Disk I/O error" }, { "Образ диска базы данных испорчен" , "Database disk image corrupted" }, { "Неизвестный код операции в sqlite3_file_control()" , "Unknown operation code in sqlite3_file_control()" }, { "Ошибка вставки, так как база данных заполнена " , "Insertion failed because database is full" }, { "Невозможно открыть файл базы данных" , "Unable to open the database file" }, { "Ошибка протокола блокировки базы данных " , "Database lock protocol error" }, { "Только для внутреннего использования" , "Internal use only" }, { "Схема базы данных изменена" , "Database schema changed" }, { "Строка или BLOB превышает ограничение по размеру" , "String or BLOB exceeds size limit" }, { "Прервано из-за нарушения ограничения" , "Abort due to constraint violation" }, { "Несоответствие типов данных" , "Data type mismatch" }, { "Ошибка неправильного использования библиотеки" , "Library used incorrectly" }, { "Использование функций операционной системы, не поддерживаемых на хосте" , "Uses OS features not supported on host" }, { "Отказано в авторизации" , "Authorization denied" }, { "Не используется " , "Not used " }, { "2-й параметр для sqlite3_bind находится вне диапазона" , "Bind parameter error, incorrect index" }, { "Открытый файл не является файлом базы данных" , "File opened that is not database file" }, }; #ifdef __MQL4__

These are new error messages introduced to MQL5 after the library creation started. It was not possible to add them to the library since they were not present in the language. Now that the error codes have been implemented and several terminal versions have already been released, I finally can add these error codes to the library with no risk of version incompatibility.

Now it is time to let the library message class to be able to refer to these classes when handling an error code.

To achieve this, in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh, add the code verification in terms of compliance with the value ranges and assign the string from the necessary array, corresponding to the error code, to the class error text in the m_text variable:

void CMessage::GetTextByID( const int msg_id) { CMessage::m_text= ( msg_id== 0 ? messages_runtime[msg_id][m_lang_num] : #ifdef __MQL5__ msg_id> 4000 && msg_id< 4020 ? messages_runtime[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4100 && msg_id< 4117 ? messages_runtime_charts[msg_id- 4101 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4200 && msg_id< 4206 ? messages_runtime_graph_obj[msg_id- 4201 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4300 && msg_id< 4306 ? messages_runtime_market[msg_id- 4301 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4400 && msg_id< 4408 ? messages_runtime_history[msg_id- 4401 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4500 && msg_id< 4525 ? messages_runtime_global[msg_id- 4501 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4600 && msg_id< 4604 ? messages_runtime_custom_indicator[msg_id- 4601 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4700 && msg_id< 4759 ? messages_runtime_account[msg_id- 4701 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4800 && msg_id< 4813 ? messages_runtime_indicator[msg_id- 4801 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4900 && msg_id< 4905 ? messages_runtime_books[msg_id- 4901 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5028 ? messages_runtime_files[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5029 && msg_id< 5045 ? messages_runtime_string[msg_id- 5030 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5049 && msg_id< 5064 ? messages_runtime_array[msg_id- 5050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5099 && msg_id< 5115 ? messages_runtime_opencl[msg_id- 5100 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5119 && msg_id< 5131 ? messages_runtime_database[msg_id- 5120 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_webrequest[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5269 && msg_id< 5276 ? messages_runtime_netsocket[msg_id- 5270 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5299 && msg_id< 5311 ? messages_runtime_custom_symbol[msg_id- 5300 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5399 && msg_id< 5403 ? messages_runtime_calendar[msg_id- 5400 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5600 && msg_id< 5627 ? messages_runtime_sqlite[msg_id- 5601 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 10003 && msg_id< 10047 ? messages_ts_ret_code[msg_id- 10004 ][m_lang_num] : #else msg_id> 0 && msg_id< 10 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 63 && msg_id< 66 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 54 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 127 && msg_id< 151 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id- 116 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4000 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[ 26 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id< 4031 ? messages_runtime_4000_4030[msg_id- 4000 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4049 && msg_id< 4076 ? messages_runtime_4050_4075[msg_id- 4050 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4098 && msg_id< 4113 ? messages_runtime_4099_4112[msg_id- 4099 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4199 && msg_id< 4221 ? messages_runtime_4200_4220[msg_id- 4200 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 4249 && msg_id< 4267 ? messages_runtime_4250_4266[msg_id- 4250 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5000 && msg_id< 5030 ? messages_runtime_5001_5029[msg_id- 5001 ][m_lang_num] : msg_id> 5199 && msg_id< 5204 ? messages_runtime_5200_5203[msg_id- 5200 ][m_lang_num] : #endif msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? messages_library[msg_id- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] : messages_library[MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ][m_lang_num] ); }

When handling trade server return codes, increase the upper border of the code range by 1, since we now have a new message with the code 10046, which should also be included into the range of handled error codes.



Now the library is able to correctly handle new trade server and runtime error codes. Let's add new properties to the deal object. Now we have the new "Deal fee" property, while StopLoss and TakeProfit properties are now inherent in deals as well. Let's add them to the deal properties as well.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the new property to the enumeration of order real properties (the library contains the abstract order, while all other content, namely deals and positions, is derived from it):

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE { ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_SL, ORDER_PROP_TP, ORDER_PROP_FEE, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT, ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION, ORDER_PROP_SWAP, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, }; #define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 12 )

Increase the total number of real properties from 11 to 12.



Add sorting by the new property to the enumeration of possible order and deal sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_TIME, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2, SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_FEE, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION, SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT, SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID };

Now we are able to sort deals by the new property.



In the list of possible mouse states relative to the form, slightly adjust the constant names of the ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE enumeration so that their names indicate the mouse status relative to the form more accurately:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE _FORM _WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE _FORM _WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL _AREA _WHEEL, };





Improve the abstract order class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh.

In the protected class section, declare the method reading the DEAL_FEE property value from the deal properties and returning that property value:

protected : COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket); long OrderMagicNumber( void ) const ; long OrderTicket( void ) const ; long OrderTicketFrom( void ) const ; long OrderTicketTo( void ) const ; long OrderPositionID( void ) const ; long OrderPositionByID( void ) const ; long OrderOpenTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderCloseTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderType( void ) const ; long OrderState( void ) const ; long OrderTypeByDirection( void ) const ; long OrderTypeFilling( void ) const ; long OrderTypeTime( void ) const ; long OrderReason( void ) const ; long DealOrderTicket( void ) const ; long DealEntry( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByStopLoss( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration( void ) const ; long PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ; double OrderOpenPrice( void ) const ; double OrderClosePrice( void ) const ; double OrderProfit( void ) const ; double OrderCommission( void ) const ; double OrderSwap( void ) const ; double OrderVolume( void ) const ; double OrderVolumeCurrent( void ) const ; double OrderStopLoss( void ) const ; double OrderTakeProfit( void ) const ; double DealFee( void ) const ; double OrderPriceStopLimit( void ) const ; string OrderSymbol( void ) const ; string OrderComment( void ) const ; string OrderExternalID( void ) const ; string GetReasonDescription( const long reason) const ; string GetEntryDescription( const long deal_entry) const ; string GetTypeDealDescription( const long type_deal) const ; public :





In the block of methods for simplified access to the order object properties in the public section of the class, add the method returning the DEAL_FEE property value set in the object properties:

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long MagicID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID); } long GroupID1( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1); } long GroupID2( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2); } long PendReqID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } long TimeOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } long TimeClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING TypeFilling( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME TypeTime( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT); } double Comission( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP); } double Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL); } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP); } double Fee( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_FEE); } double PriceStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID1( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id); } void SetGroupID2( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id); } void SetPendReqID( const long req_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }





Read and set the new property value to the object properties in the closed parametric class constructor:

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION; this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING] = this .OrderTypeFilling(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME] = this .OrderTypeTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_FEE)] = this .DealFee(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID] = this .GetMagicID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1] = this .GetGroupID1(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2] = this .GetGroupID2(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID] = this .GetPendReqID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }





In the method returning the StopLoss price, write the StopLoss value for the deal:

double COrder::OrderStopLoss( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderStopLoss(); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_SL); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

If the order status is deal, read the StopLoss value of the deal by its ticket and return the result.



Do the same in the method returning TakeProfit price:

double COrder::OrderTakeProfit( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTakeProfit(); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_TP); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }





The method returning a deal fee:

double COrder::DealFee( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else return :: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket,DEAL_FEE); #endif }

If this is MQL4, the order has no such property — return zero.

In case of MQL5, read the required value from the deal properties by its ticket and return it.







Add handling a new property to the method returning the description of the order real property:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_FEE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_COMMISSION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_SWAP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME_CURRENT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_FULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); }





All other order elements, including balance operations, deals and positions, are derived from the abstract order class. Let's improve the deal object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh.

Here we need to remove the StopLoss and TakeProfit properties from the list of unsupported properties in the method returning the flag indicating the object support for the real property — now the deal features these two properties and they should be supported by the class object:

bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if ( property==ORDER_PROP_TP || property==ORDER_PROP_SL || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT || ( this .OrderType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE && ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ) ) ) return false ; return true ; }

Now the method looks as follows:

bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT || ( this .OrderType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE && ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ) ) ) return false ; return true ; }

Since the method enumerates unsupported properties, the newly added DEAL_FEE property is initially absent from the list meaning we do not need to set it here as it will be supported by default.



All new properties and error codes are added to the library and should be handled correctly.

Now let's move on to dragging form object with the mouse.







Independent handling of form object movement

First of all, we should decide on how to handle the mouse movement event if the button is clicked and held on the form. Considering the previous article experience, we need to develop a slightly different concept of handling mouse events relative to the form. When testing the EA from the previous article I detected multiple shortcomings and incorrect behavior in the mouse interaction with multiple form objects. Therefore, we need another approach.

Multiple experiments proved that the system of flags should be created in the handler of graphical element collection class events. These flags are to indicate a form object the mouse cursor is currently located at, whether the mouse button is pressed at the moment and whether it was pressed outside all forms present on the chart. The form object features the flag of interaction with the environment. Use it to specify the form you want to work with and whose events you want to handle.



In other words, the concept should be as follows:

If the cursor is outside all forms present on the chart, the context menu is allowed for the chart, as well as dragging it with the mouse and using the Crosshair tool, while there should be no response when the cursor touches the forms (with the mouse button pressed outside the forms) as we drag the chart with the mouse.



As soon as the mouse cursor hovers over any form object (with the button released), disable all chart tools and wait for the mouse button being pressed on the form or for any other interaction of the mouse with the form (for example, mouse wheel scrolling or visualization of the cursor hovering above the form as several visual form effects).

If the mouse button is pressed on the form, the interaction and movement flag is set for the form. The interaction flag is then to be used for defining which of the two forms should be selected provided that these two forms are superimposed, the mouse cursor hovers over them and the mouse button is pressed afterwards. The form with the active interaction flag should be selected.

If we release the button after dragging the form with the mouse, the chart tools are enabled while the form interaction flag remains active. Thus, this form is selected out of the two if they are superimposed again and the mouse button is released. If the cursor selects a currently inactive form (not the one that has just been dragged) and starts dragging it, the interaction flag is removed from the first form and activated for the selected one.

Such flag system will always let us know which form was last active, which form has the cursor hovering above it and whether it can be visually highlighted (these handlers will be implemented later in the form object class rather than in the graphical element collection class). We will always be able to interact with a form featuring the cursor above it and drag a form which was last selected by the mouse. We need to remove everything that was created in the form object class events handler (except for adjusting form coordinates in case of a chart change event). Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh and remove the redundant code from the handler leaving the adjustment of the vertical coordinate shift: void CForm:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Besides, I have corrected the enumeration constant names to make them more comprehensible:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state= MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED ); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL ); else form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } } else { form_state= ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return form_state; }

All is set. Now we need to create the flag system in the graphical element collection class event handler.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh and make the necessary improvements.



In the private section of the class, declare the "Mouse status" class object and two methods — the one returning the pointer to the form located under the cursor and the one resetting all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state); void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form); public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); public :





The method returning the pointer to the form located under the cursor:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state) { mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } return NULL ; }

The method is commented in detail in the code. In brief, we need to know which form object the mouse cursor is located at. If we simply have a look at the cursor coordinates and compare them with the form coordinates and size, we will surely find the form, above which the cursor is located. However, here we face an issue: if two forms are superimposed, the form coming first in the list is selected, rather than the one located above all others on the chart, which is wrong. Therefore, clicking the mouse button on the form sets the appropriate interaction flag used to find the active form. Only if such form is absent, we start searching any listed form, above which the mouse cursor is located. Such an approach provides us with the correct behavior when handling the mouse. The form that was last active is always selected. This is the form located above all others on the chart — i.e. on the foreground, since the form is moved to the foreground immediately after its selection.



The method resetting interaction flags for all forms except the specified one:

void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form_exept) { int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (form== NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (form.Name()==form_exept.Name() && form. ChartID ()==form_exept. ChartID ())) continue ; form.SetInteraction( false ); } }

With this method, we will always have only one form with the active interaction flag at a time. When selecting a form with the mouse, we immediately set the interaction flag for it. For all other forms, the flag should be disabled. This is done when calling the method.



We should call the handlers of events of mouse interaction with the forms in the handler of graphical element collection class events in case of any events except for the chart change event. The code segment immediately following the chart change event check is the most suitable for that as we need to respond to all events except for this one. Let's place the block of handlers of mouse interaction with the forms where it is necessary:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

The entire code block of the 'mouse interacting with the form' event handler is accompanied by detailed comments. Currently, some events have only "stubs" — these blocks are to contain calling event handlers in a form object.



At the moment, all is ready for testing the new concept.



Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part97\ as TestDoEasyPart97.mq5.

There will be almost no changes. I will only adjust the coordinates of created forms. I will use the previously created macro substitution specifying the number of created form objects:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< FORMS_TOTAL ;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( i== 0 ? 100 : 160 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





I have eliminated all drawbacks mentioned after testing the EA from the previous article. Besides, moving forms is limited by the chart borders. When one form is superimposed on another, the necessary form is always selected and the cursor coordinate shifts relative to the moved form coordinates are always calculated correctly.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of library graphical objects.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

