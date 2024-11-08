EurUsd Algo Trading
- Experts
- Lo Thi Mai Loan
- 버전: 1.2
- 업데이트됨: 23 11월 2024
- 활성화: 20
EURUSD 알고 트레이딩은 MT5 플랫폼에서 작동하는 간단하지만 매우 효과적인 EA입니다. 이 EA는 세계에서 가장 안정적인 통화쌍인 EURUSD를 위해 특별히 설계되었습니다.
EA는 데이 트레이딩 전략을 사용하며, 거래의 90%가 몇 시간 내에 종료됩니다. H1 시간대에서 주요 레벨을 식별하여 진입점을 찾고, 미리 정의된 적절한 손절매(SL) 수준을 설정하는 데 중점을 둡니다.
EA는 트레일링 스톱 기능을 지원하여 높은 승률로 트레이더가 수익을 확보할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 다양한 자금 관리 기능, 시간 관리, 손실 관리 및 뉴스 관리 도구를 포함하여 다양한 거래 스타일과 계좌 유형에 적합합니다.
EA는 지난 17년 동안 백테스트를 거쳤으며, 2008년 금융 위기, 2019년 COVID 팬데믹, 기타 경기 침체 등 다양한 경제 상황에서도 성공적으로 작동했습니다.
최소 계좌 자금 요구 사항은 없습니다**, 따라서 몇 백 달러의 소액 자본으로도 시작할 수 있습니다..
설정:
- 통화쌍: EURUSD
- 시간대: 자유
- 최소 예치금: 제한 없음 (브로커의 요구 사항에 따라 다르며, 최대 5개의 거래를 열려면 300달러 이상을 권장)
- 계좌 유형: 제한 없음 (추천: IC Market Standard 계좌, 수수료 없음)
특징:
- EURUSD 거래 지원
- 마틴게일, 그리드, 헤지 사용 안 함
- 모든 거래는 손절매로 보호됨
- 자동 로트 사이즈 조정 기능 내장
- 설치가 매우 쉬우며, 설정을 변경할 필요 없이 대부분의 브로커에 적합한 기본 설정 제공
- EA를 24시간 운영하려면 VPS 사용 권장
위험 경고:
- EA를 구매하기 전에 위험을 충분히 이해하십시오.
- 과거 성과는 미래 수익을 보장하지 않습니다 (EA는 손실을 볼 수도 있습니다).
- 백테스트 결과 (예: 스크린샷)는 고도로 최적화된 것이며, 실거래에 직접 적용될 수 없습니다.
참고 사항:
- EA는 ChatGPT, AI 또는 일부 작성자가 제품 설명에 종종 추가하는 허구의 요소를 사용하지 않습니다. 조심하시고 이러한 함정에 빠지지 마십시오.
- EA는 직선적인 수익을 창출하지 않으며 100% 승률을 보장하지 않습니다. 세계 어느 시스템도 이를 달성할 수 없으며, 그러한 주장은 오도적입니다.
- 저는 실제 계좌와 실제 시스템으로 거래하는 개발자이므로 특정 기간 동안 손실을 경험하는 것은 정상입니다. 고객을 속일 의도는 없습니다. EA의 품질을 평가하려면 최소 6개월 동안 실제 성과를 확인해 보시기 바랍니다.
edited: March 26, 2025
I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.
After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.
I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.
Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).
Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.
The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.
Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.
I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.