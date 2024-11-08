EurUsd Algo Trading

5

EURUSD 알고 트레이딩은 MT5 플랫폼에서 작동하는 간단하지만 매우 효과적인 EA입니다. 이 EA는 세계에서 가장 안정적인 통화쌍인 EURUSD를 위해 특별히 설계되었습니다.

EA는 데이 트레이딩 전략을 사용하며, 거래의 90%가 몇 시간 내에 종료됩니다. H1 시간대에서 주요 레벨을 식별하여 진입점을 찾고, 미리 정의된 적절한 손절매(SL) 수준을 설정하는 데 중점을 둡니다.

EA는 트레일링 스톱 기능을 지원하여 높은 승률로 트레이더가 수익을 확보할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 다양한 자금 관리 기능, 시간 관리, 손실 관리 및 뉴스 관리 도구를 포함하여 다양한 거래 스타일과 계좌 유형에 적합합니다.

EA는 지난 17년 동안 백테스트를 거쳤으며, 2008년 금융 위기, 2019년 COVID 팬데믹, 기타 경기 침체 등 다양한 경제 상황에서도 성공적으로 작동했습니다.

최소 계좌 자금 요구 사항은 없습니다**, 따라서 몇 백 달러의 소액 자본으로도 시작할 수 있습니다..


설정:

- 통화쌍: EURUSD 

- 시간대: 자유 

- 최소 예치금: 제한 없음 (브로커의 요구 사항에 따라 다르며, 최대 5개의 거래를 열려면 300달러 이상을 권장) 

- 계좌 유형: 제한 없음 (추천: IC Market Standard 계좌, 수수료 없음)

매개변수에 대한 상세한 설명


특징:

- EURUSD 거래 지원 

- 마틴게일, 그리드, 헤지 사용 안 함 

- 모든 거래는 손절매로 보호됨 

- 자동 로트 사이즈 조정 기능 내장 

- 설치가 매우 쉬우며, 설정을 변경할 필요 없이 대부분의 브로커에 적합한 기본 설정 제공 

- EA를 24시간 운영하려면 VPS 사용 권장


위험 경고:

- EA를 구매하기 전에 위험을 충분히 이해하십시오. 

- 과거 성과는 미래 수익을 보장하지 않습니다 (EA는 손실을 볼 수도 있습니다). 

- 백테스트 결과 (예: 스크린샷)는 고도로 최적화된 것이며, 실거래에 직접 적용될 수 없습니다.


참고 사항:

- EA는 ChatGPT, AI 또는 일부 작성자가 제품 설명에 종종 추가하는 허구의 요소를 사용하지 않습니다. 조심하시고 이러한 함정에 빠지지 마십시오. 

- EA는 직선적인 수익을 창출하지 않으며 100% 승률을 보장하지 않습니다. 세계 어느 시스템도 이를 달성할 수 없으며, 그러한 주장은 오도적입니다. 

- 저는 실제 계좌와 실제 시스템으로 거래하는 개발자이므로 특정 기간 동안 손실을 경험하는 것은 정상입니다. 고객을 속일 의도는 없습니다. EA의 품질을 평가하려면 최소 6개월 동안 실제 성과를 확인해 보시기 바랍니다.

리뷰 3
Nice Trader
2765
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

추천 제품
EquiGuard Monarch
Ferenc Tibor Katona
Experts
️ EquiGuard Monarch – 트렌드 왕국의 왕관을 쓴 지배자 “나는 단순한 로봇이 아니다. 혼돈의 바다에서 질서를 지키는 수호자, 그리고 트렌드 왕국의 왕관을 쓴 통치자다.” 나의 병사는 캔들이고, 나의 군대는 트렌드다. 나는 시장을 쫓지 않는다 — 시장이 나에게 다가오기를 기다린다. 인내는 나의 힘이며, 정밀함은 나의 무기다. 나는 그리드 기반의 추세 추종 전략가 다. 17개의 지표 가 나를 인도하며, 각자는 고유한 논리로 작동한다. 3개의 시간 프레임 을 항해하며, 매시간 항해 일지에 기록을 남긴다. 정밀함에서 태어나, 변동성 속에서 단련되었다. 나는 콜럼버스가 대양을 건넜듯이 시장을 항해한다 — 감정이 아닌 관찰과 규율에 의해 이끌리며. 나는 독보적인 전문가 조언자(Expert Advisor)다. 이곳에서는 규율이 지배하고, 감정은 무릎을 꿇는다. 감정을 버리는 것 — 그 어느 때보다 풍요로운 결실을 가져온다. 이것이 거래의 예술이다. 정밀함과 규율의 완벽한 결합
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Extreme Prediction 2 MT5
Anton Uralskii
Experts
Hello! Extreme prediction 2 is an expert advisor for Metatrader 5. There are big changes compared to the first version. It works best with EURUSD 4H price period. Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast.  Secondly, this expert advisor now includes well known indicators such as: trend recognition using moving average, resistance and support levels and also Fibonacci levels to palace stop-loss and take-profits.  Thirdly, we have updated the neu
Multy TDM
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Multy TDM this bot works using the   Trend TD   indicator. The multicurrency bot works with 12 pairs, pairs can be changed and others can be used. The essence of the work is to open a small series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series on the signals of the indicator. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
Redistribution Energy
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Conflux EA 소개 Live Signal MT5:   여기를 클릭하세요 Signal Start Date: 3. 27, 2025 시그널계정 시작 자산 : 300$    / 브로커 : XM Ultra Micro 계정 / 진입방식 : 0.1랏 오토랏 , Balance per : 450 / 셋팅 :기본설정 Next Price 599$ (after 9 copy) 개요 Conflux EA 는 시장의 복잡한 흐름을 분석하고, 이를 기반으로 한 지능적인 매매를 추구하는 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 특히 금(GOLD), 비트코인(BITCOIN), 그리고 다양한 자산에서 변동성과 추세를 활용하여 EA의 힘으로 시장에 적응하도록 설계되었습니다. 단순한 규칙 기반 매매를 넘어, 시장 데이터를 종합적으로 해석하며 트레이더가 시장의 숨겨진 기회를 탐색할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 이 EA는 RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR, ADX 등 다양한 기술 지표를 활용하
SIEA Zen
Daniel Stein
4 (4)
Experts
Forex 거래에서 성공의 열쇠는 우리의 고유한 실제 거래량 분석과 마찬가지로 규율, 인내 및 명확한 우위입니다. 이것이 10년 간의 Forex 거래 경험이며 이러한 모든 주요 요소는 SIEA(Stein Investments Expert Advisor) 시리즈에 요약되어 있습니다. SIEA ZEN은 매우 균형 잡힌 위험 보상 비율을 제공하고 코로나, Brexit 등과 같은 가장 중요한 상황에서도 모든 시장 상황에서 쉽게 생존합니다. 시스템의 견고함은 뛰어난 성능 외에도 사용자에게 더 중요한 "마음의 평화"를 제공합니다. 그것이 우리가 그것을 ZEN이라고 부르는 이유입니다. 공개 SIEA FAQ 에서 FAQ, 백테스트 보고서 및 올바른 DST/GMT 설정에 대한 팁과 같은 추가 정보를 얻으십시오. 거래 스타일 SIEA ZEN은 8개 주요 통화 USD, CAD, EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, NZD 및 JPY를 기준으로 28개 거래 쌍을 모두 거래합니다. 당사의 고유한 거
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.6 (5)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
XAU Coin EA master
You-ru Lu
Experts
EA Name: XAU Coin EA Master v1.0 Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: H1 main cycle (with built-in D1 layout confirmation) After downloading the free trial version, please change the "Enable market validation mode (ensures EA passes MQL5 market re)" parameter to "false" to use the backtesting function; otherwise, no positions will be opened during backtesting. Also, please adjust the pre-news closing time (in minutes, 0 indicates disabled) to be the same as the pre-news trading ban
British Fakeout
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Not Profitable, i couldnt a find good optimisation, you can try -Recommended Time Frame: 4H -Currency: GBPUSD -for 1000 USD is 0.02 -Recommended equity lots for 50x leverage = 200 -Recommended equity lots for 100x leverage = 100 -Recommended equity lots for 200x leverage = 50 -Recommended equity lots for 50x leverage = 200 -Recommended equity lots for 100x leverage = 100 -Recommended equity lots for 200x leverage = 50 BUT YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR OWN RISK SETTINGS You can test using it in other tim
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
Zonda EA   I   t는       개방형 최적화 매개변수와   실시간 복구 메커니즘을 갖춘 완전 자동 시스템입니다. Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$  Next Price 990 $  존다 가이드 신호 수수료 환불 업데이트 내 블로그 Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 각 포지션에는 항상       고정 SL       그리고       전체 거래 추적(FDT)   , DrawDown 상태인 경우에도 마찬가지입니다.       알고리즘은 2005년부터 개선되고 최적화된   QE 패턴을   사용합니다. 이것은       일일 브레이크아웃 전략(DBS)       초기
OborPawaiV75Net
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. OborPawaiV75Net Ea is for Netting Account, this is another version oborpawai75 use for netting. start with 0.01 lot with Recommended 1000 or more deposit, Recommended only with target profit, use on your best moment on best your analytic skill, this bot not work in random moment. This Ea not tested in real account, but if this bot useful for
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI는 제가 20년 이상의 금융 시장 경험을 바탕으로 개발한 자동 트레이딩 봇입니다. 트레이딩 활동, 진입, 관리, 손절매 등 모든 과정을 100% 자동화하여 트레이더가 매일 아무런 작업도 할 필요가 없습니다. 이 자동 트레이딩 봇(EA)은 한 번에 하나의 트레이딩만 개시하고 즉시 손절매를 매우 가까운 지점으로 설정합니다. 그리드 또는 마틴게일 기법을 사용하지 않고, 한 번에 하나의 트레이딩만 개시하여 큰 폭의 드로우 다운(DRAW DONW)을 방지합니다. 인공지능을 활용하여 최근 며칠간의 움직임을 기반으로 최적의 트레이딩 시점(롱 포지션 + 숏 포지션)을 파악합니다. 거래 방법 + 차트에 자동 트레이딩 봇을 배치하고 자동 트레이딩을 활성화하기만 하면 됩니다. + 이 자동 트레이딩 봇은 GBPUSD에서 사용하도록 제작되었으며, 다른 자산은 지원하지 않습니다. + 모든 시간대에서 동일하게 작동하며 최종 결과는 변경되지 않으므로 모든 시간대에서 확인 가능합니다. +
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Experts
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 06/11/2025 (new XAUUSD sets) Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
시드니는 전통적인 기술적 분석과 함께 인공 지능을 사용하여 GBPUSD 및 USDJPY 심볼의 미래 시장 움직임을 예측하는 복잡하고 새로운 알고리즘입니다. 이 전문가용 어드바이저는 기술적 분석 지표의 데이터를 사용하여 훈련된 순환신경망, 특히 장단기 기억 셀을 사용합니다. 이 방법을 통해 EA는 향후 가격 변동과 가장 관련성이 높은 지표를 학습하고 이에 따라 행동 할 수 있습니다. 또한 LSTM 네트워크는 단기 및 장기 과거 데이터를 모두 고려할 수 있으므로 시계열 분석에 특히 적합합니다. 참고: 이 혜택은 한정된 소개용 혜택 입니다: 이 EA는 현재 가격으로 10장 중 1장만 판매됩니다. 다음 가격: $799 이 EA의 가격은 이 시스템으로 거래하는 사용자 수를 제한하기 위해 꾸준히 인상될 것입니다. 실시간 신호: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223419 중요: 추가 정보 및 추가 혜택을 받으시려면 제품 구매 후 PM을 통해 직접 문의하시기 바랍니다.
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
StarTrader AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Just Download & Test It – You’ll Love It! To get started, run StarTrader EA on Gold (XAU/USD) with a 15-minute timeframe and watch the magic happen! StarTrader EA – The Ultimate Low-Risk, High-Reward Trading Bot! If you're looking for a professional trading bot that: Enters trades with precision , Keeps losing streaks to a minimum , Offers an excellent risk-to-reward ratio , Works seamlessly on all indices and assets , Can run on multiple symbols simultaneously , Then StarT
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Experts
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Directional Trading
Babak Karimli
Experts
The Directional Trading EA is designed to follow the trend you forecast for a certain time. For example, if you think the price of the instrument will increase in the next few weeks or months, you should set Buy Only parameters. If you think the price will decrease in the next few weeks or months, you need to set Sell Only parameters. To see how it works, set up Buy Only parameters for EURUSD for the period 01.01.2025 - 01.07.2025 which was mainly a Bullish period. It is just an example pair and
TSO Price Channel MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Mach Zero
Marian Sorin Neagu
Experts
소개: 마하 제로 트레이더 여러분을 환영하며, 새로운 트레이딩 로봇인 Mach Zero에 관심을 가져주셔서 감사합니다. 이 로봇은 귀하의 거래 포트폴리오에서 위험이 낮고 일관된 성능을 발휘하도록 설계되었습니다. EURUSD 쌍에서 더 잘 작동합니다. 안정성을 위해 제작됨 위험도가 낮은 거래를 위해 설계됨 최대 수익 잠재력을 위한 데이 및 스윙 트레이딩 전략 거래 조건이 충족되면 EURUSD에서 하루에 최대 한 번의 거래가 열립니다. 허용되는 최소 잔액은 $500입니다. 최대 수익성을 위해 거래당 1.5랏으로 $5,000 계좌에서 테스트되었습니다. 실제 잔액이 초기 잔액(예: $5,000)보다 낮아지면 포지션 크기가 절반으로 줄어듭니다. 반대 상황이 존재하면 포지션 크기가 두 배로 늘어납니다. 이익실현과 손절매 값이 최적의 값입니다. EA 기본 거래 시간은 동부 유럽 표준시(EET), UTC+2 시간대, 협정 세계시보다 2시간 빠릅니다. 컴퓨터 시간대로 조정하세요. 마하제로는
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) 소개 APE는 **평균 회귀 전략(Mean Reversion)**을 기반으로 개발된 자동매매 프로그램(Expert Advisor)입니다. 시장의 과도한 가격 확장을 감지하고, 사전에 정의된 조건에 따라 반대 방향으로 진입합니다. 이 시스템은 일일 손실 제한, 자동 청산 기능 등 리스크 관리 기능을 내장하고 있으며, 계좌 크기나 거래 환경에 따라 사용자 설정이 가능합니다. APE는 광범위한 과거 데이터 백테스트를 통해 구조적 안정성을 검증하였으며, 포지션 조절 및 리스크 관리를 이해하는 경험 많은 사용자에게 적합합니다. 리스크 관리 기능: 설정 가능한 일일 최대 손실 제한 목표 수익 도달 시 자동 청산 기능 보수형, 중립형, 공격형 등의 리스크 프로파일 설정 가능 기술적 특징: 시장의 과도한 움직임을 활용한 반대 매매 전략 자산 보호를 위한 내부 보호 기능 포함 평가 계좌 및 펀딩 규칙에 맞춘 유연한 설정 가능 테스트, 전략 연구 및 통제된 실
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
AbacuQuant   le  ofrece la posibilidad de tener en sus manos multiples estrategias en multiples instrumentos con una gran variedad de filtros que permiten segmentar las operaciones y diversificar las estrategias de mil formas, tomese el tiempo necesario para probar y optimizar su propia estrategia, verifique los inputs de AbacuQuant, muy seguramente encontrará lo que necesita, o si lo desea, puede optimizar e iniciar su propia busqueda con los parametros que mejor se adapten a usted, en todo ca
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
RSI Advanced Pro EA
Nguyen Anh Tung
Experts
안정적인 연간 수익을 창출하는 EA를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 아래 첨부된 이미지는 실제 데이터를 기반으로 한 백테스트 결과와 TradingView 및 MT5에서 진행한 백테스트 동영상입니다. 고급 RSI EA의 작동 방식 고급 RSI EA는 모든 시간 프레임에서 거래합니다. 각 거래에는 손절매와 이익실현이 포함되며, 리스크/보상 비율은 1:10입니다. 고급 RSI EA로 수익을 극대화하는 방법 고급 RSI EA를 구매하고 5성 리뷰를 남긴 후 저에게 연락하면, TradingView에서 고급 RSI 전략을 1년 동안 무료로 받을 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 실제 거래 전에 더 빠르게 백테스트를 수행할 수 있습니다. 귀하의 거래 플랫폼에 적합한 매개변수 설정을 지원합니다. 참고 : 5개 판매될 때마다 가격이 인상됩니다.
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다. 실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다. Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium 은 올인원 도구입니다. 이러한 전략 및 계산을 자동화하기 위해 일반적인 거래 전략에 대한 광범위한 교육을 기반으로 생성되었습니다. (Jason Kisogloo가 설계하고 프로그래밍함) 특징: 19 개별 신호 - 이러한 신호 각각은 최종/전체 결과를 구성하기 위해 신경망 스타일 구성에서 바이어스될 수 있습니다. 각 신호에는 필요한 경우 사용자 정의하거나 최적화할 고유한 설정이 있습니다. 포괄적인 화면 디스플레이 - 포괄적인 정보와 도구 설명이 포함된 6개의 스냅 패널. (패널 테두리를 클릭하여 접거나 펼침... 설정은 기기별로 자동으로 저장됨): 신호 패널 - 바이어싱 정보 및 신호 세부 정보와 함께 신호 분석을 표시합니다. 뉴스 패널 - 이벤트까지 카운트다운이 포함된 현재 악기에 대한 예측 효과가 있는 최신 뉴스 이벤트. (내부 Mt5 경제 캘린더 대 Forex Factory Scraper 옵션 - 이 기능을 사용하려면 Metat
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5는 완전히 자동화된 "풀백" 거래 시스템으로, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD와 같은 인기 있는 "풀백" 통화쌍 거래에 특히 효과적입니다. 이 시스템은 외환 시장의 주요 패턴인, 특정 방향으로 급격한 움직임 이후 가격이 되돌아오는 특성을 활용합니다. 시간 프레임: M15 기본 통화쌍: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD 추가 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA 구매 후, 반드시 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 비공개 그룹에 초대하고, 설정 파일 및 추가적인 상세 지침을 보내드립니다. 모든 구매자가 EA를 설치하고 설정하는 것을 도와드립니다. EA를 처음 사용하는 경우, 사용 방법을 자세히 알려드립니다. EA 설정: OneChartSetup을 사용하면 단일 차트에서 모든 통화쌍을 실행할 수 있습니다 (M15 시간 프레임만 해당). 이 EA는 스프레드, 슬리피지 또는 기타 브로커 관련
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (MT5) XAURON is an Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAU/USD , designed to operate on M5 and M15 timeframes using a structured breakout logic with integrated management rules. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and activates trading only when predefined technical criteria are met , maintaining a controlled and consistent operational behavior. Trading approach XAURON uses adaptive algorithms to evaluate market context and identify potential pr
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Master Oscillators를 만나보세요, 이것은 거래를 단순하고 유연하게 만드는 봇입니다! RSI, CCI, 또는 Stochastic 신호 중에서 선택하고 당신만의 전략을 구축하세요. 이 봇은 MA 필터, 동적 로트 크기, Kelly Criterion 계산기, 동적 SL 및 TP 레벨 등 많은 도구를 제공합니다. 당신의 거래 스타일에 관계없이, Master Oscillators는 여기에 있습니다. 이것은 중요한 정보, 통계 등을 제공하면서 항상 당신의 거래를 안전하게 유지합니다. 만약 당신이 언제나 당신만의 거래 봇을 만들고 싶었지만 방법을 몰랐다면, Master Oscillators가 도와줄 수 있습니다. 오늘부터 Master Oscillators를 사용해보시고 당신의 거래를 향상시켜보세요! 사용자 가이드:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 신제품!!! 안티 마틴게일 시스템 도입! 이제 매우 낮은 리스크로 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
340% 연간 수익률, 정말 죄송합니다! 네, 맞게 읽으셨습니다: 이 340% 연 수익률의 백테스트 결과는 거의 부끄러울 정도로 놀랍습니다. 하지만 오해하지 마세요 – 이건 마케팅 트릭이 아니라, 깔끔한 프로그래밍과 정직한 백테스트의 결과입니다. 물론 이런 꿈같은 수익률이 영원히 지속될 수는 없습니다. 몇 년이 지나면 어느 EA든 백테스트에서 결국 롯트 크기 한계에 도달하기 때문입니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 Stealth 150 DE40은 알고리즘이 ‘제한 없이’ 운용될 때 무엇이 가능한지 보여줍니다. 그래서, 수익률에 대해 미리 사과드리며——이제 본격적으로 이 전문가 어드바이저를 소개합니다. Stealth 150 DE40 – DAX (DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40) 전용 브레이크아웃 EA 보이지 않는다. 멈추지 않는다. 타협 없는 투명성. Stealth 150 DE40이 하는 일은? Stealth 150 DE40은 DAX (DE40, .DE40Cash, GER
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - 고급 멀티 커런시 스캘핑 및 트렌드 팔로우 자동매매 시스템 GoldPulser EA 는 스캘핑의 정밀함과 트렌드 팔로우의 안정성을 결합한 정교한 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템(Expert Advisor)입니다. 꾸준한 수익 추구를 원하는 Forex 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 EA는 독자 개발된 알고리즘을 활용하여 여러 통화쌍에 걸쳐 높은 확률의 트레이딩 기회를 포착합니다. 【주요 특징】 멀티 타임프레임 분석:   M5(5분)부터 H4(4시간)까지 여러 시간 봉을 동시에 분석하여 가장 정확한 진입 시점을 찾아냅니다. 시장의 노이즈를 필터링하고 진정한 트렌드 전환점과 돌파 구간을 포착합니다. 고급 위험 관리:   고정 로트뿐만 아니라, 계좌 잔고의 일정 비율에 기반한 동적 로트 사이징 계산 기능을 탑재했습니다. 최대 낙폭 제한, 일일 최대 손실 한도, 트레이드별 위험 설정 등 다층적인 방어 메커니즘으로 자본을 보호합니다. 내장형 경제 뉴스 필터:   중요 경제 지
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 익스퍼트 어드바이저 개요 XAUUSD(골드) 및 주요 FX 페어용 자동매매 시스템. 진입, SL/TP, 트레일링, 드로다운 관리를 규칙 기반으로 수행합니다. 수익 보장은 없습니다. 리스크 고지를 확인하세요. 요구 사항 플랫폼: MetaTrader 5 계좌: ECN/RAW 권장 연결: 24/7 (VPS 권장) 시간대: M1–H4 초기 설정 Algo Trading 활성화. 차트에 EA 부착(심볼별 1개 차트). Inputs에서 AI_Access_Mode = ON 설정 후 재적용. 자본/레버리지에 맞춰 리스크 조정. 권장 조건 충분한 마진과 안정적 체결(낮은 스프레드/지연). 골드 기준 $5,000+ / 1:500 권장. 다종목 시 리스크 축소. 실계좌 전 데모 검증. 핵심 기능 SL/TP , 브레이크이븐 , 트레일링 포함 진입/청산. 드로다운 제어 로 불리한 구간에서 활동 감소. 멀티 심볼 지원, 변동성/세션 적응. 주요 입력값 AI_A
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – 안전하고 효과적인 금 거래 솔루션   출시 프로모션  현재 가격으로 남은 1개만 판매!  다음 가격: $999.99 최종 가격: $1999.99 MT4 버전   안녕하세요! 저는 EA Gold Blitz   , Diamond Forex Group 가족의 두 번째 EA로, 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 설계되었습니다. 뛰어난 기능과 안전 우선 접근 방식을 통해 트레이더들에게 지속 가능하고 효과적인 금 거래 경험을 제공합니다.   EA Gold Blitz   의 특징   - 동적 스톱로스(SL): EA는 최근 캔들의 가격 범위에 기반한 스톱로스를 사용합니다. 이를 통해 SL이 시장 상황에 유연하게 적응하고 시장 변화에 따라 계좌를 더 효과적으로 보호할 수 있습니다.   - 다양한 거래 전략: EA는 3개의 거래 전략을 탑재하고 있으며, 각 전략은 최대 3개의 거래를 동시에 열 수 있어 총 9개의 거래를 동시에 실행할 수 있습니다.  
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
중요 공지: 현재 가격으로 구매할 수 있는 수량은 매우 제한적입니다. 가격은 곧 $1999.99 로 인상됩니다. Download Setfiles Detail Guide LIVE SIGNAL  (XAU) VEGA BOT – 궁극의 멀티 전략 트렌드 추종형 EA Vega BOT 에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 본 EA는 여러 전문적인 트렌드 추종 기법을 하나의 유연하고 고도로 맞춤화 가능한 시스템으로 통합한 강력한 익스퍼트 어드바이저입니다. 초보 트레이더든, 알고리즘 거래 경험자든, Vega BOT은 프로그래밍 지식 없이도 원하는 방식으로 트레이딩 모델을 구축하고 최적화할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 멀티 전략 엔진 – 모든 시장 환경 대응 Vega BOT은 다양한 시장 상황에서 안정적으로 작동하며 다음과 같은 주요 금융 상품을 지원합니다: Forex (외환) Gold (골드) Indices (지수) Crypto (암호화폐) Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, Cent 계정 멀티
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
비트코인 스캘핑 MT4/MT5 소개 – 암호화폐 거래를 위한 스마트 EA 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 남은 3개만! 최종 가격: 3333.33 $ 보너스 - 생애 비트코인 스캘핑 구매 시 무료 EA EURUSD 알고리즘 거래 (2개 계좌) 제공 => 더 자세한 내용은 개인적으로 문의하세요! EA 실시간 신호 MT4 버전 오늘날 비트코인이 중요한 이유 비트코인은 단순한 디지털 화폐를 넘어 금융 혁명을 일으켰습니다. 암호화폐의 선두주자로서 비트코인은 전 세계에서 가장 거래되고 인정받는 암호 자산입니다. 비트코인은 그 변동성과 증가하는 채택 덕분에 트레이더에게 엄청난 기회를 제공합니다. 그러나 이러한 기회에는 리스크도 따르며, 그 리스크를 관리하는 데 비트코인 스캘핑 MT4/MT5가 도와줍니다. 비트코인 스캘핑 MT4/MT5의 주요 기능 1. 고급 거래 전략 - 전날의 가격 행동과 모멘텀을 활용하여 높은 확률의 진입점을 결정합니다. - 하루에 한 번만 거래를 실행하여 규율 있고
EA Forex Scalping
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
EA Forex Scalping은 EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD라는 세 가지 주요 통화쌍에 최적화된 자동매매 프로그램(Expert Advisor)입니다. 시그널 이 가격으로 남은 수량: 10개 중 단 1개 다음 가격: $699.99 MT4 및 MT5 지원 그리드, 마틴게일, AI, 신경망, 차익거래 사용하지 않음 모든 거래는 통화쌍마다 다른 **고정 손절선(SL)**이 있으며, 트레일링 스탑(Trailing Stop) 기능으로 수익을 보호합니다. EA는 실제 계좌에서 6개월 이상 라이브 거래 중이며 Prop Firm(펀딩 계좌) 거래에 맞게 설정 조정 가능 거래 시간 필터 및 뉴스 필터 포함 추천 사항: 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD 시간프레임: H1 모든 계정 유형에 호환 (Raw 또는 Standard) 추천 브로커: ICM Standard 또는 Raw 무료 원격 설치 지원 VPS 사용 권장 (24시간 운영) 최소 레버리지: 1:30 데모 계정으
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
TITAN BREAKER EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다 중요 안내 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 수량이 제한되어 있습니다 가격은 곧 $1599.99로 인상될 예정입니다 실시간 신호 – US30, NAS100 TITAN BREAKER EA 소개 TITAN BREAKER EA는 US30 및 NASDAQ을 위해 설계된 세 가지 서로 다른 EA의 핵심 전략을 결합하여 개발된 고급 거래 시스템입니다. 이후 추가 개선 및 업그레이드를 통해 장기 전략으로 완성되었습니다. 이 시스템은 약 60\~70%의 승률을 목표로 설계되었으며, 높은 위험 대비 보상 비율의 거래에 중점을 둡니다. 이를 통해 작은 손실과 큰 이익을 실현하여 주요 시장 움직임을 활용하고 거래당 수익을 극대화합니다. 주요 특징 * 마틴게일 전략 미사용 * 그리드 전략 미사용 * 거래당 고정 손절매 70 핍 * 세 가지 거래 전략 선택 가능 * 신호당 1개, 2개 또는 3개의 거래 오픈 옵션 * 추천 통화쌍: US30 및 NAS10
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
24시간 플래시 세일 - 단돈 $199.99  "HFT Pass Prop Firms"은 HFT 도전을 위해 특별히 디자인된 US30 페어와 거래하는 전문가 어드바이저 (EA)입니다. 다른 우수한 전문가 어드바이저 및 지표를 확인하려면 다음을 방문하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 저는 로스입니다. 더 많은 업데이트를 받으려면 여기에서 구독하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT란? 고빈도 거래 (HFT)는 강력한 컴퓨터 프로그램을 사용하여 몇 초 동안 많은 주문을 실행하는 거래 방법입니다. HFT는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 여러 시장을 분석하고 현재의 시장 조건을 기반으로 주문을 실행합니다. 가장 빠른 실행 속도를 가진 트레이더들이 더 수익성이 높은 경향이 있으며, HFT는 고회전율 및 주문 대 거래 비율로 특징 지어집니다. 따라서이 EA는
Gold Trend Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.11 (9)
Experts
Gold Trend Scalping에 오신 것을 환영합니다 출시 프로모션: 다음 가격: $899.99 최종 가격: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping은 제가 금(Gold)을 위해 특별히 설계한 첫 번째 EA입니다. 이 EA는 더 큰 시간 프레임을 기반으로 한 추세 추종 전략을 사용합니다. 슈퍼 트렌드를 활용하여 큰 시간 프레임의 주요 추세를 감지한 후, 작은 시간 프레임에서 거래를 시작합니다. EA는 각 거래에 대해 항상 100핍으로 고정된 손절매(Stop Loss)를 사용합니다. 또한, 이익을 보존하기 위한 트레일링 스탑(Trailing Stop)을 포함하고 있습니다. EA는 마틴게일(Martingale)이나 그리드(Grid)와 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 이 EA는 US30 Scalper, Quantum Algo, Diamond Titan과 같은 전작의 성공을 이어가며, 안전성과 장기 목표를 최우선으로 합니다. 주의 사항 이 EA는 ChatGPT나 AI
필터:
Wantanakorn
364
Wantanakorn 2025.01.25 04:15 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Nice Trader
2765
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12653
개발자의 답변 Lo Thi Mai Loan 2025.01.24 09:17
Hello, I see that you’ve provided a detailed review. However, I think you’ve been a bit hasty. Judging an EA after just one loss is not really fair. If you run it for 6 months or a year and get poor results, then it would make sense to evaluate it the way you are now. The fact that this EA doesn’t have a live signal is simply because I use it for other purposes. That doesn’t mean it’s bad. Please don’t make assumptions like that. I also have customers who use this EA and have shared their feedback, as you can see in this comment. Please take a moment to read it. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126277?source=Site+Messages#!tab=comments&comment=55722457 Thank you! 😊
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

리뷰 답변