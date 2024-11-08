EurUsd Algo Trading

5

EURUSD算法交易是一款简单而高效的MT5平台交易机器人（EA）。此EA专为全球最稳定的货币对EURUSD设计。

该EA采用日内交易策略，其中90%的交易在几小时内完成。EA重点在H1时间框架中识别关键价位，以找到入场点并设置合适的预定义止损（SL）水平。

EA支持跟踪止损功能，帮助交易者锁定利润并提供很高的胜率。此外，还包含多项资金管理功能、时间管理、回撤控制和新闻管理工具，适用于不同的交易风格和账户类型。

EA已在过去17年间通过回测，成功应对了包括2008年金融危机、2019年新冠疫情及其他经济衰退等多种经济环境。

最低账户资金要求无严格限制，用户可以用几百美元的小额资本开始交易。

设置：

- 货币对：EURUSD 

- 时间框架：任意 

- 最低存款：任意（取决于您的经纪商要求，若需开5单，建议至少300美元） 

- 账户类型：任意（推荐使用IC Market标准账户，无佣金）

参数的详细解释


特点：

- 交易EURUSD。 

- 不使用马丁格尔、网格或对冲策略。 

- 每笔交易均设有止损保护。 

- 内置自动手数调整功能。 

- 安装便捷，无需更改设置，默认设置适用于大多数经纪商。 

- 推荐使用VPS以确保EA全天候运行。


风险提示：

- 购买EA前请充分了解风险。 

- 过去的表现不能保证未来的盈利（EA也可能出现亏损）。 

- 测试结果（如截图中所示）高度优化，不可直接应用于真实交易。


备注：

- EA不使用ChatGPT、AI或其他一些作者可能在产品描述中添加的虚构元素。请保持警惕，不要被这些营销手段误导。 

- EA不会产生线性收益，也不会100%盈利。世界上没有系统能做到这一点，所有类似声明均具误导性。 

- 我是一个使用真实账户和真实系统进行交易的开发者，因此在某些时期出现亏损是正常的。我不会试图欺骗客户。要评估EA的质量，请至少等待6个月以观察其实际表现

评分 3
Nice Trader
2744
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

Wantanakorn
364
Wantanakorn 2025.01.25 04:15 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Nice Trader
2744
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12601
来自开发人员的回复 Lo Thi Mai Loan 2025.01.24 09:17
Hello, I see that you’ve provided a detailed review. However, I think you’ve been a bit hasty. Judging an EA after just one loss is not really fair. If you run it for 6 months or a year and get poor results, then it would make sense to evaluate it the way you are now. The fact that this EA doesn’t have a live signal is simply because I use it for other purposes. That doesn’t mean it’s bad. Please don’t make assumptions like that. I also have customers who use this EA and have shared their feedback, as you can see in this comment. Please take a moment to read it. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126277?source=Site+Messages#!tab=comments&comment=55722457 Thank you! 😊
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

