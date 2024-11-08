EurUsd Algo Trading

5

EURUSD Algo Trading è un EA semplice ma altamente efficace sulla piattaforma MT5. L’EA è progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute più stabile al mondo, EURUSD.

L'EA utilizza una strategia di day trading, con il 90% delle operazioni chiuse entro poche ore. Si concentra sull'identificazione dei livelli chiave nel timeframe H1 per trovare punti di ingresso e impostare livelli di Stop Loss (SL) appropriati e predefiniti.

L'EA supporta una funzione di trailing stop, aiutando i trader a proteggere i profitti con un alto tasso di successo. Include anche varie funzioni di gestione del denaro, strumenti di gestione del tempo, controllo del drawdown e strumenti di gestione delle notizie, rendendolo adatto a diversi stili di trading e tipi di conto.

L'EA è stato sottoposto a backtest negli ultimi 17 anni, gestendo con successo varie condizioni economiche, come la crisi del 2008, la pandemia di COVID del 2019 e altre recessioni.

Non è richiesto un capitale minimo, quindi i clienti possono iniziare con un piccolo capitale, anche di poche centinaia di dollari.


Configurazione:

- Coppia di valute: EURUSD 

- Timeframe: Qualsiasi 

- Deposito minimo: Qualsiasi (a seconda dei requisiti del broker; consigliato da 300 USD se si vogliono aprire fino a 5 operazioni) 

- Tipo di conto: Qualsiasi (consigliato: conto IC Market Standard, senza commissioni)

Spiegazione dettagliata dei parametri


Caratteristiche:

- Opera su EURUSD. 

- Non utilizza Martingale, Grid o Hedge. 

- Ogni operazione è protetta da uno Stop Loss. 

- Funzione di dimensionamento automatico del lotto integrata. 

- Molto facile da installare; non è necessario modificare le impostazioni; le impostazioni predefinite sono adatte per la maggior parte dei broker. 

- Consigliato l'uso di VPS per mantenere l'EA attivo 24/7.


Avviso di Rischio:

- Essere consapevoli dei rischi prima di acquistare l'EA.

- Le performance passate non garantiscono la redditività futura (l'EA può anche incorrere in perdite). 

- I risultati del backtest mostrati (ad esempio, negli screenshot) sono altamente ottimizzati e non possono essere applicati direttamente al trading live.


Nota:

- L'EA non utilizza ChatGPT, IA o altri elementi fittizi che alcuni autori spesso aggiungono nelle descrizioni dei prodotti. Fare attenzione e non cadere in queste trappole. 

- L'EA non genera profitti in linea retta e non garantisce il 100% di successo. Nessun sistema al mondo può raggiungere questo obiettivo, e tutte queste affermazioni sono fuorvianti. 

- Sono uno sviluppatore che opera con conti reali e sistemi reali, quindi è normale sperimentare perdite in determinati periodi. Non ho intenzione di ingannare i clienti. Per valutare la qualità dell'EA, si consiglia di attendere almeno 6 mesi per vedere le sue performance effettive.

Recensioni 3
Nice Trader OÜ
2642
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

Prodotti consigliati
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attenzione! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni dettagliate e raccomandazioni! Velvet Ace EA — l’intelligenza che opera al posto tuo Benvenuto in una nuova era del trading Forex! Sei stanco dei rischi continui e dell’incertezza? Con Velvet Ace EA MT5 dimentica lo stress e i risultati imprevedibili. Questo innovativo sistema di trading automatizzato apre la strada a un reddito stabile, trasformando il tuo investimento in una fonte affidabile di profitto! Avvia s
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI è il mio BOT di trading Automatico creato dopo oltre 20 anni di esperienza sui mercati finanziari, automatizza al 100% l'attività di TRADING, entrata, gestione, stop loss, giorno dopo giorno il TRADER non deve fare nulla. Questo EA apre 1 solo TRADE alla volta ed imposta subito lo STOP LOSS molto vicino, non usa grid o martingala, un trade alla volta così evita grandi DRAW DONW. Utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale per identificare il migliore momento di apertura del TRADE (LONG+SHOR
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Roseflare Ingotron
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Roseflare Ingotron – Technical Manifest In the crucible of code and arcana, Roseflare Ingotron wields two immutable runes of market alchemy: Trend Sigil: Simple Moving Average Forged Periods : 21 | 34 | 55 Mechanism : Price must cleave across the SMA’s tempered ridge—ascending for longs, descending for shorts—before any further ritual may commence. Momentum Sigil: Stochastic Oscillator Rune Lines : %K / %D / Slowing  Temporal Vantage : Choose any timeframe—M5, M15, H1, H4, or beyond—to dr
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2333700 AbacuQuant es un marco de trabajo de trading (trading framework) extremadamente flexible y dinámico, diseñado para el trader serio que busca control total y una profunda personalización. Construido sobre más de 3,500 líneas de código MQL5, su arquitectura se basa en la modularidad y la confluencia de señales, permitiendo al usuario diseñar, probar y desplegar una variedad casi infinita de sistemas de trading automatizados. Su capacidad de
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Monarchs Trade Machine MT5
Boris Sklyaruk
Experts
Fully automatic multicurrency trading machine MT5/4 The advisor's strategy is based on trading volumes and statistics of the movement of trading instruments, the author's trading method, which shows excellent results over the past 7 years Multicurrency testing since 2016 with 99.9% real ticks, testing was carried out on the MT5 platform, with all traded currency pairs at the same time. The Expert Advisor has three trading strategies with a smart dynamic lot, which depends on the load on the dep
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Experts
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
Veritas EA
Stepan Sinic
Experts
Veritas EA: Reinventare il Trading Algoritmico La Filosofia di Veritas Dopo molti anni nel settore, ci siamo convinti che i modelli statici non funzionano in questi mercati. Veritas — è la prova che solo un modello dinamico può vincere. Abbiamo costruito questo robot basandoci su due principi: totale trasparenza e nessuna logica statica. L'algoritmo si adatta costantemente alle condizioni di mercato, perché ogni giorno sul mercato è unico. Il nostro obiettivo non è solo vendere un prodotto in un
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Ciao Commercianti! Vi presento la Strategia "Duende", Duende è un algoritmo che rileva modelli di diversi livelli alti e bassi, dove rimangono costanti per fare buoni inserimenti, con un sistema di recupero che interroga varie cose come pareggio e incroci tra pari Ha dimostrato di controllare diverse valute senza problemi, con un potente controllo delle notizie durante il mercato è possibile gestirlo con tutti i simboli di cui hai bisogno La mia strategia è ottimizzata per "Tutto il mercato F
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Experts
Synapse Trader: Una rete neurale che apre nuovi orizzonti nel trading Immagina un consulente che non si limita ad analizzare il mercato, ma diventa il tuo assistente intelligente, imparando ogni giorno e adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato in continua evoluzione. Synapse Trader è uno strumento unico, basato su tecnologie avanzate di reti neurali, in grado di catturare i segnali più sottili del mercato. Non è solo un Expert Advisor, è una rete neurale vivente che pensa, prevede ed evolve. Offe
Insight Investors Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: The Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Bot for Forex Introduction In the dynamic world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience.   Insight Investor   is an advanced multi-currency bot meticulously designed to bring automation and efficiency to your trading activities. This expert advisor leverages cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, all while aiming for consistent performance with controlled ris
PipChart
Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
Experts
Nei mercati forex frenetici di oggi, precisione e strategia sono essenziali per il successo. PipChart è un robot di trading avanzato progettato per automatizzare l'esecuzione delle operazioni, migliorare la precisione e ottimizzare la gestione del rischio utilizzando una potente combinazione di indicatori tecnici. A differenza dei robot di trading di base, PipChart integra la media mobile degli oscillatori (MAO), il RSI, l'ADX e il CCI per identificare le entrate di operazioni a lunga e corta pr
Awkkkmot FX
Neiljun Sampan Cataag
Experts
THIS EA HAD A WINRATE OF 80% !!! How to use: The EA must be attached to  ONLY  one chart Symbol must be  EURUSD . Timeframe should be M5. Minimum deposit 100 USD. Recommended leverage 1:50 - 1:500. The EA should run on a VPS continuously. Recommended Inputs: Use Risk Percent: true Risk Percent: 1 Lot Size: 0.01 Target Points: 100 Magic Number: 123456789 Recommended broker: XM  or any broker that has a lower spread. If you choose XM as your broker please select MT5 for trading platform type an
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
Prophet EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Ciao Commercianti! Vi presento la strategia del "Profeta", è quello scelto per un alto tasso di vincita e per un trading lungo e stabile profeta è il prescelto tra tanti, perchè è una strategia evidenziata dall'importanza del winrate, è una delle poche strategie che troverai simile ad un winrate di %100, si basa su un algoritmo interno che consulta diverse strategie fattori in modo che possano essere realizzati e recinzione adattandosi al mercato contiene tutte le protezioni necessarie per con
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Ciao trader, ho progettato questo strumento rigorosamente con risultati reali, progettato da Apolo AI e appositamente progettato per lo scalping con un algoritmo di trend strutturato in AI e nodi nella valuta canadese, qui possiamo vedere il risultato nel suo backtest di 1 anno da 10k a 40k, possiamo anche vedere il segnale del conto reale con soldi veri vincendo con risultati simili, Apollo è incredibile! Vi parlerò un po' del disegno, basato su fasce di nodi per scalpare in un trend in una v
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Quantum Trend Fusion
Geoffrey Maina Kimani
Experts
Quantum Trend Fusion EA – Unleash the Power of Hybrid Intelligence in Trading Quantum Trend Fusion EA is a next-generation, all-in-one Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand accuracy, adaptability, and results. Powered by a fusion of trend-following logic, reversal detection, dynamic filtering, and smart money concepts, this EA is engineered to capitalize on high-probability setups across all major sessions with minimal human intervention.   Core Logic Breakdown: Double Moving Avera
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
The Eye MT5
Shazdeh Taghi Mahmoudi
Experts
TheEye Il prezzo attuale è offerto con uno sconto speciale del 30% per i fortunati acquirenti alla prima esperienza, disponibile solo per un periodo limitato. Benvenuti in un nuovo mondo di eccellenti profitti con uno sforzo minimo nel mercato Forex. I nostri vantaggi sono: Molto adatto per superare il prop ( Prop Firm Challenges ). Ultima versione di EA. Copre un XAGUSD . Adatto a qualsiasi capitale anche conti con piccolo capitale . Nessuna griglia, nessun martingale. Completamente Automa
Scalpie
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Ti presentiamo Scalpie, il tuo compagno di scalping definitivo nel mondo del trading. Progettato per sfruttare la potenza del Relative Strength Index (RSI), Scalpie è più di un semplice consulente esperto; è il tuo alleato strategico per navigare nei mercati con precisione e sicurezza. Progettato su misura per i conti con copertura, Scalpie incorpora sofisticati meccanismi di stop loss e take profit per salvaguardare i tuoi investimenti massimizzando al contempo i potenziali guadagni. Che tu s
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Promozione lancio: Numero limitato di copie disponibili al prezzo corrente Prezzo finale: 990$ Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Benvenuto in DayTrade Pro Algo!   Dopo anni di studio dei mercati e programmazione di diverse strategie, ho trovato un algoritmo che ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno un buon sistema di trading: È indipendente dal broker Si sviluppa indipendente Mostra backtest molto
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Experts
Presentazione di Mean Machine GPT Versione 9.0+—Un Salto Rivoluzionario nella Tecnologia di Trading con IA Sono orgoglioso di annunciare l'aggiornamento più significativo di Mean Machine GPT fino ad oggi: la Versione 9.0+. Questa versione rivoluzionaria introduce l'accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, il nuovo ruolo di Analista, controlli iniziali p
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 6 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una va
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
Informazioni su APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato su una strategia di ritorno alla media . Il sistema è progettato per individuare movimenti di prezzo eccessivi ed entrare in posizione nella direzione opposta secondo condizioni predefinite. Integra funzionalità di gestione del rischio come limiti giornalieri di perdita e meccanismi di chiusura automatica dei trade. I parametri sono regolabili in base alla dimensione del conto, all’ambiente operativo
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA si basa sulla strategia Pending Position (PPS) e su un algoritmo di trading segreto molto avanzato. La strategia di Bonnitta EA è una combinazione di un indicatore personalizzato segreto, linee di tendenza, livelli di supporto e resistenza (Price Action) e il più importante algoritmo di trading segreto sopra menzionato. NON ACQUISTARE UN EA SENZA NESSUN TEST CON SOLDI VERI DI PIÙ DI 3 MESI, MI CI SONO VOLTE PIÙ DI 100 SETTIMANE (PIÙ DI 2 ANNI) PER TESTARE BONNITTA EA CON SOLDI VERI
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (6)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Experts
Sora Adaptive – Un modo più intelligente per operare controtrend Sora Adaptive è un Expert Advisor (EA) all’avanguardia progettato esclusivamente per il trading FOREX ad alte prestazioni. Costruito da zero con algoritmi adattativi avanzati, modelli matematici non lineari e tecniche di ottimizzazione ispirate alla meccanica quantistica, Sora non è un semplice robot, ma l’arma segreta dei trader professionisti. Al centro, Sora identifica, analizza e si adatta al momentum di mercato in tempo reale
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Strategia di trading Operativo in live da 4 mesi Dopo l'acquisto, tutti i prodotti rimarranno gratuiti per sempre.  Scarica file di configurazione Oro M1 | Conto ECN: Compatibile con qualsiasi broker Il Jackal EA si basa su una strategia di breakout multilivello e intelligente che combina una gestione avanzata del rischio e del profitto per adattarsi alla dinamica del mercato. 1. Strategia della trappola di breakout Una volta confermate le condizioni di mercato, l’EA
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Panoramica Sistema automatico per XAUUSD (oro) e principali coppie Forex . Gestione di ingressi, SL/TP, trailing e drawdown con regole precise. Nessuna garanzia di profitto; vedere l’avvertenza sui rischi. Requisiti Piattaforma: MetaTrader 5 Conto: ECN/RAW consigliato Connessione: 24/7 (VPS consigliato) Timeframe: M1–H4 Avvio rapido Abilita Algo Trading . Applica l’EA al grafico (un simbolo per grafico). In Inputs imposta AI_Access_Mode = ON e ricarica
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline è un EA che opera con un perfezionamento di una strategia semplice basata su RSI + bollinger bands + ATR principalmente su Oro, EU e GU . L'EA è stata partorita con " equity protect " settabile manualmente che va a proteggere il capitale dai drawdown. Cosa significa?  Se stai pensando di utilizzarla per passare una challenge puoi farlo perché grazie a questa "feature" sei coperto dalla classica regola del DD giornaliero. Esempio: su un account da 100k puoi settare una copertura a -4%.
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.15 (107)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
Compound Interest Moon
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Compound Interest Moon brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Pearl Robot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
Experts
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. At September End, we discounted price 75 % OFF for Unlimited and 1 month rent. Enjoy... Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout op
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
GoldScalpX
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
GoldScalpX – Scalping XAUUSD Like a golden trader!   This EA is designed only for Gold (XAUUSD) and trades during the London and New York sessions using ultra-fast latency scalping. Requirements: Zero Spread Account Only Must have 0% Stop-Out and no more than 30% Margin Call Leverage 1:1000+ (the higher, the better) Use with VPS latency 0–5ms Backtest only on real accounts for accurate results (uses real tick data) This EA needs speed, precision, and the right setup. To get the best out of this
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
EA non utilizza griglia, martingala, ecc. L'Expert Advisor opera su doppio stocastico H1/H4 e trailing stop. L'Expert Advisor opera simultaneamente su 30 simboli standard. Tipo di conto: ECN, Raw o Razor con spread molto bassi. Broker: IC Markets, Pepperstone con account Raw e Razor per gli spread più bassi IMPORTANTE:    è molto importante utilizzare conti con SPREAD BASSI per ottenere i migliori risultati! Leva finanziaria: almeno 1:100, consigliato 1:500               - almeno 1:30 per live
XAU Dominator Pro
Shailesh Gour
Experts
XAU Dominator Pro – Precision Scalping for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M5 XAU Dominator Pro.mq5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD), optimized on the M5 timeframe for short-term scalping and trend-based trades. Engineered to dominate the gold market using precision entries and robust risk control, this EA is designed for consistent gains with discipline. Key Features ️ Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDc Timeframe: M5 (5-minute) Trading Style: Scalping + Trend Acco
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Altri dall’autore
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuto in TITAN BREAKER EA AVVISO IMPORTANTE Solo un numero limitato di copie è disponibile al prezzo attuale Il prezzo aumenterà presto a 1553 $ Segnali live – US30, NAS100 Informazioni su TITAN BREAKER EA TITAN BREAKER EA è un sistema di trading avanzato sviluppato combinando le strategie principali di tre diversi EA progettati per US30 e NASDAQ. È stato ulteriormente perfezionato e aggiornato in una nuova strategia a lungo termine. Il sistema è progettato per raggiungere un tasso di succe
EA Forex Scalping
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $699.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 Combinazione consigliata: Funziona al meglio insieme a EA US30 Scalper e Nasdaq Algo per un investimento diversificato. Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni copp
Gold ISIS MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.33 (12)
Experts
EA Gold Isis – Una soluzione sicura ed efficace per il trading dell'oro Offerta lancio Solo 1 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale!  Prezzo successivo: $699.99  Prezzo finale: $1999.99  SEGNALE LIVE   (Gold Isis + Nasdaq Algo)   Versione MT4 Ciao! Sono EA Gold Isis, il secondo EA della famiglia Diamond Forex Group, progettato specificamente per il trading dell'oro (XAU/USD). Con funzionalità eccezionali e un approccio focalizzato sulla sicurezza, prometto di offrire un'esperienza di trading dell'o
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
Presentazione di Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – L'EA intelligente per il trading di criptovalute PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Solo 3 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 3333,33 $ BONUS - ACQUISTA BITCOIN SCALPING A VITA E OBTIENI GRATUITAMENTE EA EURUSD Algo Trading (2 conti) => Chiedi maggiori dettagli in privato!!! SEGNALE LIVE EA Versione MT4 Perché Bitcoin è importante oggi Bitcoin è diventato più di una semplice valuta digitale: è una rivoluzione finanziaria. Come pioniere delle criptov
Gold Trend Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.5 (8)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999   Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora
TrendX Gold Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (1)
Experts
Presentiamo TrendX Gold Scalper – La prossima evoluzione nell'automazione del trading sull’oro SEGNALE LIVE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2304986?source=Site+Profile+Seller SEGNALE LIVE   - 2 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307472?source=Site+Profile+Seller PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899.99 Prezzo finale: $1999.99  Dopo il successo comprovato di Gold Trend Scalping e Gold Isis, siamo orgogliosi di presentare la nostra ultima innovazione: TrendX Gold Scalper – un potente EA
Nasdaq100 Algo Trading
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Advanced Indices Pro US30 + Nasdaq Algo V2):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2291778?source=Site+Profile+Seller Versione MT4:   Clicca qui Benvenuto in Nasdaq Algo Trading Questo EA (Expert Advisor) è creato e progettato da un team con oltre 13 anni di esperienza in programmazione e trading. L'EA si concentra sullo sviluppo di un sistema in grado di fornire profitti stabili e a lungo termine. Utilizza strategie senza rischio, evitando metodi come Martingale, Grid e Hedging, cos
Gold ISIS MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.67 (3)
Experts
EA Gold Isis – Una soluzione sicura ed efficace per il trading dell'oro Offerta lancio Solo 1 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale!  Prezzo successivo: $699.99 Prezzo finale: $1999.99 SEGNALE LIVE   (Gold Isis + Nasdaq Algo)   Versione MT5 Ciao! Sono EA Gold Isis, il secondo EA della famiglia Diamond Forex Group, progettato specificamente per il trading dell'oro (XAU/USD). Con funzionalità eccezionali e un approccio focalizzato sulla sicurezza, prometto di offrire un'esperienza di trading dell'oro
Bitcoin Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – L'EA intelligente per il trading di criptovalute PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Solo 3 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 3333,33 $ BONUS - ACQUISTA BITCOIN SCALPING A VITA E OBTIENI GRATUITAMENTE EA EURUSD Algo Trading (2 conti) => Chiedi maggiori dettagli in privato!!! SEGNALE LIVE EA Versione MT5 Perché Bitcoin è importante oggi Bitcoin è diventato più di una semplice valuta digitale: è una rivoluzione finanziaria. Come pioniere delle criptov
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Vendita lampo per 24 ore - Solo $149  "HFT Pass Prop Firms" è un Expert Advisor (EA) specificamente progettato per partecipare alla sfida HFT, operando con la coppia US30. Per scoprire altri Expert Advisor e Indicatori di primo piano, visita: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Sono Los, per favore iscriviti per ricevere ulteriori aggiornamenti: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Cos'è l'HFT? L'high-frequency trading (HFT) è un metodo di trading che utilizza po
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 Combinazione consigliata: Funziona al meglio insieme a   EA US30 Scalper   e   Nasdaq Algo   per un investimento diversificato. MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso
Filtro:
Wantanakorn
300
Wantanakorn 2025.01.25 04:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Nice Trader OÜ
2642
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12232
Risposta dello sviluppatore Lo Thi Mai Loan 2025.01.24 09:17
Hello, I see that you’ve provided a detailed review. However, I think you’ve been a bit hasty. Judging an EA after just one loss is not really fair. If you run it for 6 months or a year and get poor results, then it would make sense to evaluate it the way you are now. The fact that this EA doesn’t have a live signal is simply because I use it for other purposes. That doesn’t mean it’s bad. Please don’t make assumptions like that. I also have customers who use this EA and have shared their feedback, as you can see in this comment. Please take a moment to read it. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126277?source=Site+Messages#!tab=comments&comment=55722457 Thank you! 😊
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

Rispondi alla recensione