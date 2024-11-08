EurUsd Algo Trading
EURUSD Algo Trading è un EA semplice ma altamente efficace sulla piattaforma MT5. L’EA è progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute più stabile al mondo, EURUSD.
L'EA utilizza una strategia di day trading, con il 90% delle operazioni chiuse entro poche ore. Si concentra sull'identificazione dei livelli chiave nel timeframe H1 per trovare punti di ingresso e impostare livelli di Stop Loss (SL) appropriati e predefiniti.
L'EA supporta una funzione di trailing stop, aiutando i trader a proteggere i profitti con un alto tasso di successo. Include anche varie funzioni di gestione del denaro, strumenti di gestione del tempo, controllo del drawdown e strumenti di gestione delle notizie, rendendolo adatto a diversi stili di trading e tipi di conto.
L'EA è stato sottoposto a backtest negli ultimi 17 anni, gestendo con successo varie condizioni economiche, come la crisi del 2008, la pandemia di COVID del 2019 e altre recessioni.
Non è richiesto un capitale minimo, quindi i clienti possono iniziare con un piccolo capitale, anche di poche centinaia di dollari.
Configurazione:
- Coppia di valute: EURUSD
- Timeframe: Qualsiasi
- Deposito minimo: Qualsiasi (a seconda dei requisiti del broker; consigliato da 300 USD se si vogliono aprire fino a 5 operazioni)
- Tipo di conto: Qualsiasi (consigliato: conto IC Market Standard, senza commissioni)
Caratteristiche:
- Opera su EURUSD.
- Non utilizza Martingale, Grid o Hedge.
- Ogni operazione è protetta da uno Stop Loss.
- Funzione di dimensionamento automatico del lotto integrata.
- Molto facile da installare; non è necessario modificare le impostazioni; le impostazioni predefinite sono adatte per la maggior parte dei broker.
- Consigliato l'uso di VPS per mantenere l'EA attivo 24/7.
Avviso di Rischio:
- Essere consapevoli dei rischi prima di acquistare l'EA.
- Le performance passate non garantiscono la redditività futura (l'EA può anche incorrere in perdite).
- I risultati del backtest mostrati (ad esempio, negli screenshot) sono altamente ottimizzati e non possono essere applicati direttamente al trading live.
Nota:
- L'EA non utilizza ChatGPT, IA o altri elementi fittizi che alcuni autori spesso aggiungono nelle descrizioni dei prodotti. Fare attenzione e non cadere in queste trappole.
- L'EA non genera profitti in linea retta e non garantisce il 100% di successo. Nessun sistema al mondo può raggiungere questo obiettivo, e tutte queste affermazioni sono fuorvianti.
- Sono uno sviluppatore che opera con conti reali e sistemi reali, quindi è normale sperimentare perdite in determinati periodi. Non ho intenzione di ingannare i clienti. Per valutare la qualità dell'EA, si consiglia di attendere almeno 6 mesi per vedere le sue performance effettive.
edited: March 26, 2025
I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.
After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.
I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.
Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).
Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.
The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.
Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.
I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.