EurUsd Algo Trading
- エキスパート
- Lo Thi Mai Loan
- バージョン: 1.2
- アップデート済み: 23 11月 2024
- アクティベーション: 20
EURUSDアルゴ取引は、MT5プラットフォーム上で動作するシンプルでありながら非常に効果的なEAです。このEAは、世界で最も安定した通貨ペアであるEURUSD専用に設計されています。
EAは日中取引の戦略を使用しており、90％の取引が数時間以内に完了します。H1タイムフレームで主要なレベルを特定し、エントリーポイントを見つけて、適切に設定されたストップロス（SL）レベルを事前に設定することに重点を置いています。
このEAはトレーリングストップ機能をサポートしており、トレーダーが高い勝率で利益を確保するのに役立ちます。また、資金管理機能、時間管理機能、ドローダウン管理、ニュース管理ツールなども搭載されており、さまざまなトレードスタイルや異なる口座タイプに対応しています。
EAは過去17年間のバックテストを実施し、2008年の金融危機や2019年のCOVIDパンデミック、その他の不況など、さまざまな経済状況に対しても効果的に対応してきました。
最低口座資金の要件はなく、 数百ドルの小額の資本から開始できます。
セットアップ：
- 通貨ペア：EURUSD
- タイムフレーム：任意
- 最低預金額：任意（ブローカーの要件によりますが、最大5件の取引を行いたい場合は300ドル以上を推奨）
- 口座タイプ：任意（推奨：ICマーケットスタンダード口座、手数料なし）
特徴：
- EURUSDを取引します。
- マーチンゲール、グリッド、またはヘッジを使用しません。
- すべての取引はストップロスによって保護されています。
- 自動ロットサイズ調整機能を内蔵。
- 非常に簡単にインストールでき、設定の変更は不要で、デフォルト設定はほとんどのブローカーに適しています。
- EAを24/7稼働させるためにVPSを推奨します。
リスク警告：
- EAを購入する前にリスクを十分に理解してください。
- 過去のパフォーマンスは将来の利益を保証するものではありません（EAも損失を被る可能性があります）。
- 表示されているバックテスト結果（例：スクリーンショット）は高度に最適化されており、ライブ取引に直接適用することはできません。
注意事項：
- EAは、ChatGPT、AI、または他の作成者が商品説明にしばしば追加する架空の要素を使用していません。ご注意いただき、そうした宣伝に惑わされないようにしてください。
- EAは直線的な利益を生むこともなく、勝率100％でもありません。世界中でそのようなシステムは存在せず、そのような主張は操作的です。
- 私は、実際のアカウントと実際のシステムで取引している開発者ですので、特定の期間に損失が発生することは通常のことです。お客様を欺くつもりはありません。EAの品質を評価するには、少なくとも6か月の実際のパフォーマンスを確認してください。
edited: March 26, 2025
I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.
After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.
I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.
Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).
Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.
The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.
Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.
I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.