EurUsd Algo Trading

5

EURUSDアルゴ取引は、MT5プラットフォーム上で動作するシンプルでありながら非常に効果的なEAです。このEAは、世界で最も安定した通貨ペアであるEURUSD専用に設計されています。

EAは日中取引の戦略を使用しており、90％の取引が数時間以内に完了します。H1タイムフレームで主要なレベルを特定し、エントリーポイントを見つけて、適切に設定されたストップロス（SL）レベルを事前に設定することに重点を置いています。

このEAはトレーリングストップ機能をサポートしており、トレーダーが高い勝率で利益を確保するのに役立ちます。また、資金管理機能、時間管理機能、ドローダウン管理、ニュース管理ツールなども搭載されており、さまざまなトレードスタイルや異なる口座タイプに対応しています。

EAは過去17年間のバックテストを実施し、2008年の金融危機や2019年のCOVIDパンデミック、その他の不況など、さまざまな経済状況に対しても効果的に対応してきました。

最低口座資金の要件はなく、 数百ドルの小額の資本から開始できます。


セットアップ：

- 通貨ペア：EURUSD 

- タイムフレーム：任意

- 最低預金額：任意（ブローカーの要件によりますが、最大5件の取引を行いたい場合は300ドル以上を推奨） 

- 口座タイプ：任意（推奨：ICマーケットスタンダード口座、手数料なし）

パラメータの詳細な説明


特徴：

- EURUSDを取引します。 

- マーチンゲール、グリッド、またはヘッジを使用しません。 

- すべての取引はストップロスによって保護されています。 

- 自動ロットサイズ調整機能を内蔵。 

- 非常に簡単にインストールでき、設定の変更は不要で、デフォルト設定はほとんどのブローカーに適しています。 

- EAを24/7稼働させるためにVPSを推奨します。


リスク警告：

- EAを購入する前にリスクを十分に理解してください。 

- 過去のパフォーマンスは将来の利益を保証するものではありません（EAも損失を被る可能性があります）。 

- 表示されているバックテスト結果（例：スクリーンショット）は高度に最適化されており、ライブ取引に直接適用することはできません。


注意事項：

- EAは、ChatGPT、AI、または他の作成者が商品説明にしばしば追加する架空の要素を使用していません。ご注意いただき、そうした宣伝に惑わされないようにしてください。 

- EAは直線的な利益を生むこともなく、勝率100％でもありません。世界中でそのようなシステムは存在せず、そのような主張は操作的です。 

- 私は、実際のアカウントと実際のシステムで取引している開発者ですので、特定の期間に損失が発生することは通常のことです。お客様を欺くつもりはありません。EAの品質を評価するには、少なくとも6か月の実際のパフォーマンスを確認してください。

レビュー 3
Nice Trader
2756
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

Israel Odartei Lamptey
エキスパート
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
エキスパート
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
エキスパート
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
エキスパート
Master Oscillatorsという、取引をシンプルかつフレキシブルに行うことができるボットをご紹介します！RSI、CCI、またはStochasticのシグナルから選択し、あなた自身の戦略を構築してください。このボットは、MAフィルター、ダイナミックロットサイズ、ケリー基準計算機、ダイナミックSLおよびTPレベルなど、多くのツールを提供します。 あなたの取引スタイルに関係なく、Master Oscillatorsはあなたのためにここにあります。重要な情報、統計データなどを提供し、常に取引を安全に保ちます。自分の取引ボットを作りたいと思っていたが方法がわからなかったという方も、Master Oscillatorsがあなたを助けることができます。 今日からMaster Oscillatorsを使い始めて、あなたの取引を向上させましょう！ ユーザーガイド:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 新着情報!!! アンチマーチンゲールシステムが導入されました！非常に低いリスクで高い利益を得ることができます！ https://www.mql
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
エキスパート
年率340％のパフォーマンス、申し訳ありません！ はい、その通りです：この年率340％というバックテスト結果は、ほとんど信じられないほど優れています。でも、誤解しないでください——これはマーケティングトリックではなく、正確なプログラミングと誠実なバックテストの成果です。もちろん、こんな夢のようなリターンが永遠に続くわけではありません。なぜなら、どんなEAもバックテストで数年経てばロット数の上限に必ずぶつかるからです。 それでも、 Stealth 150 DE40 はアルゴリズムに“自由に動かせる”環境を与えれば、何が可能かを示しています。 というわけで、パフォーマンスについてはご容赦ください——それでは本題のエキスパートアドバイザーをご紹介します。 Stealth 150 DE40——DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）用ブレイクアウト型エキスパートアドバイザー 見えない。止まらない。徹底的に透明。 Stealth 150 DE40は何をするのか？ Stealth 150 DE40は、DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）専用の全自動トレ
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
エキスパート
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
エキスパート
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 XAUUSD（ゴールド）および主要FXペア向けの自動売買システム。エントリー、SL/TP、トレーリング、ドローダウン管理をルールベースで実行。利益は保証されません。リスク告知をご確認ください。 要件 プラットフォーム：MetaTrader 5 口座タイプ：ECN/RAW 推奨 接続：24/7（VPS 推奨） 時間足：M1〜H4 初期設定 Algo Trading を有効化。 チャートにEAを適用（1シンボル＝1チャート）。 Inputs の AI_Access_Mode = ON を設定し、再読み込み。 資金・レバレッジに合わせてリスク調整。 推奨条件 十分な証拠金と安定した約定（低スプレッド/低レイテンシ）。 ゴールドは $5,000+ / 1:500 が目安。複数シンボル時はリスク縮小。 まず デモ で検証。 主な機能 SL/TP 、 ブレークイーブン 、 トレーリング を伴うエントリー/エグジット。 ドローダウン抑制 ：環境悪化時に取引頻度を低下。 マルチシンボル対応（シンボルごとにチャート
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
エキスパート
Traders Toolbox Premium   はオールインワンツールです   それらの戦略と計算を自動化するために、一般的な取引戦略に関する広範なトレーニングに基づいて作成されました。   （Jason Kisoglooによって設計およびプログラムされました） 特徴： 19個々の信号 -これらの信号の それぞれ は、ニューラルネットワークスタイルの構成でバイアスされ、最終的な/全体的な結果を構成します。 各信号には独自の設定が あり 、必要に応じてカスタマイズまたは最適化できます。   包括的なオン - 画面 - ディスプレイ -包括的な情報とツールチップを備えた6つのスナップアウェイパネル。 （パネルの境界線をクリックして、折りたたんだり、離したりします...設定は機器ごとに自動的に保存されます）：   信号パネル -バイアス情報と信号の詳細を含む信号分析を表示します。   ニュースパネル -アップ、さらにはニュース来 トン の に基づいて 予測 の イベントへのカウントダウンと現在の機器に影響を。 （内部M   T5 エコノミックカレンダーと 外国為替ファクトリースクレー
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
エキスパート
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
エキスパート
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
エキスパート
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自動取引ロボット!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD バージョン3.0の新機能 数ヶ月にわたる開発と厳格なテストを経て、最も先進的で信頼性の高いScalper EA Proのバージョンを発表します! 新しいインテリジェントフィルター、改良されたリスク管理、より正確なエントリーを備えたこのEAは、市場で最大の効率性を発揮するように設計されています。 主な更新点: 調整可能なトレンドフィルター カスタマイズ可能なEMA(デフォルト21/50)で最良のトレンドのみを識別 ボラティリティフィルター(ATR) 動きのない市場での取引を回避し、真のポテンシャルがある取引のみを保証 RSI確認 過買い/過売りゾーンでシグナルをフィルタリングし、勝率を向上 プライスアクション(オプションのピンバー) ローソク足パターンによる追加確認で、さらに正確なエントリーを実現 スマートリスク管理 固定ロットまたは残高%のオプションで、リスクを自動計算 ダイナミックトレーリングストップ 利益を保護し、
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
エキスパート
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
エキスパート
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
エキスパート
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
エキスパート
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
