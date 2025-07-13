Supertrend G5

5

Overview:

Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results.

How the EA works:

Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets.

EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 EMA 200, the EA will only open BUY orders. If price is below the D1 EMA 200, the EA will only open SELL orders.

Exit rules. Positions are closed when Take Profit is reached or when the trend reverses, for example when the signal flips from buy to sell.

Suggested settings:

A commonly used configuration is SL = 0 and TP = 5000 points. This allows the EA to continuously lock in profits and reduce the chance of stop outs during strong trends.

What happens when the trend reverses:

When the D1 EMA 200 changes direction, the EA will automatically close positions that are no longer aligned and begin opening trades in the new direction.

This transition phase can incur temporary losses. You may see a drawdown before the new trend becomes profitable. If the new trend persists, the EA typically recovers and enters a new growth cycle.

Why money management matters:

Supertrend G5 does not include advanced capital protection features to limit potential losses. During periods of strong or repeated market reversals, drawdowns may occur and can become significant, especially for small accounts under USD 2,000.

This strategy performs best in clear trending market conditions. Users should apply proper money management and strict risk control when using it.

Account protection options:

Supertrend G5 Prime - enhanced with advanced capital protection features for safer and more efficient trading.

The FundingPips Loss Limits feature of the Supertrend G5 Prime EA enables setting a maximum loss as a percentage of the starting balance (for example, 20%), helping to preserve capital during consecutive reversals and allowing the account time to recover before the next trend emerges.

Supertrend G5 Pro - full-featured EA for XAUUSD (M5): ATR-based Supertrend + multi-timeframe EMA filters, automatic money management (DynamicLot), break-even and trailing stops, automatic loss limits, and an on-chart dashboard.

Key features summary:

Core Supertrend logic. Open Buy when Supertrend flips from Down to Up. Open Sell when it flips from Up to Down.

Optional filters. EMA trend short and long, HTF EMA, spread limits.

Advanced order management. Separate enable and disable for Buy or Sell. Automatic closing of opposing positions when a new signal appears. Limits on number of orders and total volume.

Lot sizing by risk. Fixed or automatic percent of equity sizing.

Single chart operation. Prevents duplicate orders when the EA is attached to multiple charts.

Example settings and backtest example:

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5 example
Sample parameters: LotSize=0.01 StopLoss=0 TakeProfit=5000 UseHTFTrendFilter=true HTF = D1
Minimum balance example: USD 1,000
Leverage: up to 1:500
Broker: recommended to use ECN or low spread accounts

Note:

By default, Supertrend G5 trades within the 12:00–17:00 time window (server time). This default schedule is preconfigured to provide a stable and controlled trading environment.

Users can enable or disable this behavior using the Trading Hours filter, and are also able to customize the trading session time according to their own trading preferences.

Quick start:

  1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart or your chosen symbol and timeframe.

  2. Choose fixed lot sizing or enable risk based sizing.

  3. Configure filters, SL, TP and Single Chart mode.

  4. Monitor logs for Supertrend signals, symbol and timeframe warnings, and filter and spread alerts.

Support and disclaimer:

Support is available via the product page on MQL5 through comments or private messages.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504

Disclaimer: Supertrend G5 does not include full risk management and does not guarantee profits in all market conditions. Users are responsible for testing on demo accounts and applying proper risk management.

レビュー 14
miko nata
214
miko nata 2025.12.28 04:16 
 

Very good, thank you

232568705
14
232568705 2025.12.01 15:27 
 

稳定的EA

Nezo Eliot
588
Nezo Eliot 2025.11.28 02:57 
 

Amazing performance from this EA. After adjusting the settings for XAUUSD, my trades have been consistently profitable. Thank you to the developer for making this possible.

