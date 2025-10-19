VM Auto SLTP Pro

5
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA

Overview:

VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules.

VM Auto SLTP Pro acts as a trade-management assistant that protects profits, limits losses, and helps you apply consistent, disciplined risk control across your account or on a single symbol.

Key Features:

  • Flexible SL/TP modes: ATR-based, fixed points, fixed price, and USD-based SL/TP.

  • Comprehensive risk protection: Equity/percentage-based closures, profit/loss thresholds, and maximum order limits.

  • Advanced trailing & partial management: Trailing stop by multiples of initial risk (R), automatic breakeven, and partial profit-taking.

  • On-chart Visual Panel: Real-time monitoring and one-click trade actions directly on the chart.

  • Two operation modes: Single-symbol (recommended) and account-wide management.

  • Universal compatibility: Works with manual orders and orders opened by other Expert Advisors.

  • Max Bars Open Settings: allows enabling/disabling and limiting the maximum number of bars a position can remain open.

  • Smart Close Settings: intelligent auto-close mechanism based on the selected timeframe (SmartCloseTimeframe), using EMA and RSI (SmartClose_EMA_Period, SmartClose_RSI_Period).

Detailed Feature Breakdown:
1. Dynamic and Fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit

ATR-Based SL/TP

Stops and targets adapt to market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.

Key Parameters: ATR_Period, ATR_SL_Multiplier, ATR_TP_Multiplier.

Benefit: Market-aware risk management that tightens stops in calm markets and widens them during high volatility.

Fixed SL/TP in Points

Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit as static, fixed-point distances from your entry price.

Key Parameters: Fixed_SL_Points, Fixed_TP_Points.

Benefit: Straightforward and consistent risk-reward ratios on every trade.

Fixed Price SL/TP

Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit using absolute price levels entered by the user. The EA automatically validates the entered prices according to the order type.

Key Parameters: UseFixedPriceSLTP, Fixed_SL_Price, Fixed_TP_Price.

Benefit: Precise control of SL/TP at the exact desired price; ensures validity of price levels for each order type.

USD-based SL/TP

Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a specific USD amount. The EA automatically converts that amount into the required price distance according to the symbol and lot size.

Key Parameters: UseUSDSLTP, USD_SL, USD_TP.

Benefit: Manage risk by a fixed monetary value, making capital control easier and suitable for any trading strategy.

2. Comprehensive Risk Management System

Protect your trading capital with multiple, configurable safety layers:

  • Close by Profit/Loss (USD): Close all trades when total profit or loss reaches a specified USD amount. (CloseByUSD)

  • Close by Account Percentage: Close all trades when P/L reaches a set percentage of account balance. (CloseByPercent)

  • Maximum Order Limit: Restrict the maximum number of open trades per symbol or across the account. (Max_Orders_Per_Symbol, Max_Orders_Account)

  • Average Profit Target: Close managed trades when the average profit per trade (in points) reaches a predefined target. (Avg_Profit_Target_Points)

These safeguards are fully configurable so you can tailor protection to your risk tolerance and trading style.

3. Advanced Trade Management Trailing Stop by R

The trailing stop activates when a trade’s profit reaches a multiple of your initial risk (R). The Stop Loss then trails the price in defined steps, locking in profits while allowing the remaining run toward your final TP.

Key Parameters: Trailing_R_Trigger, Trailing_Step_Points, Trailing_Min_Distance.

Partial Profit Taking

Automatically close a configurable percentage of position volume at profit levels defined in multiples of R. Secure gains while letting the remainder run.

Key Parameters: Partial_Close_Enabled, Partial_Close_Percent, Partial_Close_Levels.

Smart Breakeven

Automatically move the Stop Loss to breakeven (entry price plus optional buffer) once the trade moves a certain distance in your favor, preventing winners from turning into losers.

Key Parameters: Breakeven_Trigger_Points, Breakeven_Buffer_Points.

4. Integrated Visual Control Panel

An on-chart control panel gives you full visibility and direct control:

Displayed Information: EA Status, Attached Symbol, Spread, Number of Managed Trades, Total Profit, and Mode.

One-Click Actions:

  • START/STOP — Pause or resume EA operations.

  • BUY/SELL — Open immediate market orders with auto SL/TP.

  • Close Last / Close All / Close All Losing — Fast order management.

  • All to Breakeven — Move SL to breakeven for all managed trades.

  • Toggle ATR/Fixed/Price/USD — Switch SL/TP mode quickly.

The panel provides instant feedback and quick action buttons to react to changing market conditions.

Scope of Operation

  • Single-Symbol Mode (Recommended): The EA manages only trades for the chart it is attached to. This avoids conflicts with other EAs and is ideal for running multiple symbol-specific strategies.

  • Account-Wide Mode: The EA scans and manages all open positions across every symbol in the account for centralized portfolio-level control.

Choose the mode that best fits your workflow — we recommend starting with Single-Symbol Mode for maximum safety.

Why Choose VM Auto SLTP Pro?

  • High Flexibility: Configurable to suit scalpers, swing traders, and portfolio managers.

  • Maximum Protection: Multi-layered safety rules reduce the risk of catastrophic losses.

  • User-Friendly: Fast, intuitive control directly on the chart.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works with manual orders and orders opened by other EAs.

  • Dual Modes: Focused single-symbol control or centralized account-wide management.

Important Notes:

  • VM Auto SLTP Pro is a trade-management and risk-control tool, not a signal generator. Use it alongside your own strategy to enforce discipline and protect capital.

  • For safety, we strongly recommend using the default Operate only on attached chart (Single-Symbol Mode) when first deploying the EA.

  • Always test the EA in a demo environment before running on a live account to ensure settings suit your broker, symbol characteristics, and risk tolerance.

Support:

You can view the complete guide on how to use VM Auto SLTP Pro here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766471

For support, please leave a comment on the product page or send a private message to the developer on MQL5. Provide a clear description of your issue so we can assist you promptly.

レビュー 1
David Ruiz
53
David Ruiz 2025.12.20 22:58 
 

⭐ Professional trade management EA with excellent developer support VM Auto SLTP Pro is a solid and flexible trade management EA focused on advanced SL/TP control, ATR-based risk management, breakeven, trailing and basket handling. It integrates smoothly with other EAs or manual trading and offers precise control over risk and exposure. The developer is very responsive and professional, open to user feedback and continuous improvements. Communication was clear and technically sound, which is not always common in the marketplace. Recommended for traders who value structured risk management and a reliable, well-supported tool.

おすすめのプロダクト
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
インディケータ
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
インディケータ
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Fibonacci Trend MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
インディケータ
スペシャルオファー ： ALL TOOLS 、1つあたり $35 のみ！ New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me ボラティリティの高いトレード環境では、パワフルで直感的な分析ツールがあれば、チャンスを素早く捉えることができます。Fibonacci Trend Scanner は従来のFibonacciインジケーター機能とSuperTrendを統合しただけでなく、通貨ペアのスキャン、マルチタイムフレームのモニタリング、そしてトレンドが強気から弱気へ（またはその逆）転換する際にインテリジェントアラートを出す機能など、機能を拡張しています。 See more MT4 version at:   Fibonacci Trend MT4 Scanner See more products at:   A
Order Manager Pro
Breneer Jacinto
ユーティリティ
オーダーマネージャープロ：究極のトレード管理パネル オーダーマネージャープロで手動取引を完全にコントロールしましょう 。スピード、精度、柔軟性を追求して設計されたオールインワンの取引管理ユーティリティです。複数のウィンドウや複雑な計算を使い分けるのはもうやめましょう。この強力なパネルは、すべての重要な取引機能をチャート上に直接配置し、市場の動きに即座に反応し、リスクを完璧に管理することを可能にします。 スキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーのいずれであっても、このツールはあなたの取引ワークフローの中核となり、時間を節約し、コストのかかる執行ミスを削減します。 主な機能 ワンクリックでの取引と管理： ワンクリックで取引を開始、決済、管理します。もう遅延はありません。 高度なリスク管理： 希望するリスク許容率に基づいてロットサイズを自動計算します。ストップロスを設定すれば、残りはEAが処理し、意図した以上のリスクを負うことがないようにします。 直感的な指値注文： チャート上で直接、視覚的に指値注文を配置および調整します。エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのラインをドラッ
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
The Fibonacci Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4.2 (44)
エキスパート
The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation. The Fibonacci levels work as follows: Above 61.8 SELL if MACD trend is SELL Trading Range (Ability to select trading input parameters) BUY if MACD trend is BUY SELL if MACD trend is SELL Below 23.6 BUY if MACD trend is BUY Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart. To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘ http://ec.forexprostools.com/ ’ in t
FREE
Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
エキスパート
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager Pro MT5 The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection. Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids. Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell
RiskAnalyzerMT5
Tolga Duyen
ユーティリティ
=== RISK ANALYZER MT5 === Professional position sizing and margin calculator for serious traders. MAIN FEATURES: • LOT SIZE CALCULATOR - Calculate optimal position size based on your risk • MARGIN CALCULATOR - See required margin, free margin, and margin level BEFORE trade • TRADING STATISTICS - Win rate, profit factor, expected payoff analysis • DRAWDOWN MONITORING - Track absolute and maximal drawdown • REAL-TIME RISK ANALYSIS - All metrics update automatically CALCULATE BEFORE YOU TRADE:
Trend Levels MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
インディケータ
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me トレンドレベル (Trend Levels) インジケーターは、相場の動きにおける重要なトレンドレベル（高値、中値、安値）を特定するために綿密に作られています。カスタマイズ可能な過去期間の最高値、最安値、および中値に基づくリアルタイム計算により、トレーダーにトレンドの動向と強さについて構造化された視点を提供し、精密かつ情報に基づいた取引判断を支援します。 MT4バージョンはこちら:   Trend Levels MT4 他の製品を見るには:   全製品 トレンドレベルインジケーターの主な特徴と使用方法 トレンド変化シグナル インジケーターは、選択した入力期間内の最高値と
Trade Command Pro
Taranjeet Singh
ユーティリティ
Enhanced Trader Manager Panel v2.0 The Enhanced Trader Manager Panel v2.0 is a powerful, all-in-one trading assistant for MT5 that combines advanced risk management, quick execution, and smart trade handling into a clean and user-friendly interface. Designed for both beginners and professional traders, this tool saves time, reduces errors, and gives you full control over your trades directly from the chart . Key Features One-Click Trading – Instantly Buy or Sell with automatic SL & TP pl
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Liquidity Pools MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
インディケータ
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Liquidity Pools インジケーターは、チャート上の潜在的な流動性ゾーンを、高頻度でウィックが触れる高安領域と、それぞれのゾーンでの再訪回数および取引量を分析することによって特定し、マークする高度なツールです。このツールは、流動性が集積される市場のダイナミクスをトレーダーに提供し、潜在的な転換点を予測し、重要なサポートおよびレジスタンスレベルを特定するのに役立ちます。 MT4バージョンはこちら: Liquidity Pools MT4 他の製品はこちら:   全製品 主な機能と利点 1. 正確な流動性ゾーンの特定 高影響ゾーンのハイライト: Liquidity
Fibonacci Manager by Investio
Investio sp. z o.o.
4 (1)
インディケータ
What was IFM created for Our goal in creating IFM was to provide the tool to manage your Fibonacci Retrecements and other Fibo tools in MetaTrader 5. This indicator allows you to edit all of the settings without getting into it by right click on the tool. That is faster and easiest way to manage objects on your chart. Inputs Font size - change font size of texts on the IFM panel. This is necessary, because some of users change font size in Windows settings Description of the Fibo levels (variab
Supply Demand Retest and Break MT5 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe 、このツールは強いモメンタムキャンドルに基づいて供給と需要のゾーンをプロットし、   timeframe selector   機能を使用して複数の時間枠でこれらのゾーンを識別することを可能にします。再テストおよびブレークのラベルと、カスタマイズ可能な検証およびスタイリングオプションにより、このツールは効果的なトレーディング分析をサポートします。 MT4バージョンの詳細はこちら:  Supply Demand Retest and Break MT4 Multi Timefra
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
インディケータ
123パターン は、最も人気のある強力で柔軟なチャートパターンの1つです。このパターンは、3つの価格ポイントで構成されています。ボトム、ピークまたはバレー、および38.2％〜71.8％のフィボナッチリトレースメントです。パターンは、価格が最後のピークまたは谷、インディケーターが矢印をプロットし、アラートを上昇させ、取引を行うことができる瞬間を超えたときに有効と見なされます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] クリアな取引シグナル カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します カスタマイズ可能なフィボナッチリトレースメントレベル 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します インジケーターを使用して、継続パターンまたは反転パターンを見つけることができます 再描画および非再描画ではありません 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 123パターン は、継続パターンまたは反転パターンとして現れます。物事を簡単にするために、このインジケーターを使用して、検索するパターンのタイプを選択できるため
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Seaguard
QuanticX
エキスパート
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
Fibo Trader ULTRA MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
エキスパート
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
Predicting Donchian Channel MT5
Aleksey Vyazmikin
インディケータ
The Predicting Donchian Channel MT5 indicator allows predicting the future changes in the levels of the Donchian channel based on the channel position of the price. The standard ZigZag indicator starts drawing its ray in 99% of the time the opposite Donchian channel is touched. The forecast of the channel boundary levels will help in finding the points, where the correction ends or the trend changes, an also to estimate how soon those events can occur. Configurations Period - Donchian channel c
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
エキスパート
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
SentinelV2
Paulus Femi Leunufna
エキスパート
Introduction: What is EA SentinelV2? Key Features : Risk Management System Entry & Exit Logic (Bollinger Bands, RSI, MA) Shadow Pending System Trailing Stop Mechanism News Filter (structure) Informative UI Panel Security & Error Validation Optimization & Performance Boost Performance Highlight 1-Year Backtest: $50 → $139 (Test Environment Details) Drawdown Info Profit Factor Reliability Across Timeframes Detailed Strategy Explanation Indicator Behavior Trade Conditions (Buy/Sell Signals) Entry
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
SMC System MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
インディケータ
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me SMC は、流動性ゾーン、機関注文の配置、そして市場の主要な転換点を特定するためのトレーディングアプローチです。SMCの原則を活用することで、トレーダーは市場をより効果的にナビゲートし、最適なエントリーとエグジットを見つけることができます。 SMC System  インジケーターはこれらの概念を自動化し、以下のような重要なプライスアクション要素でチャートをすばやくマークすることを可能にします： リアルタイムの市場構造  (内部構造およびスイング構造のBOS / CHoCH) オーダーブロック  (強気および弱気) プレミアムゾーンとディスカウントゾーン イコールハイとイ
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
エキスパート
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
EA Progress
Yuriy Kuzmin
エキスパート
After purchasing, you can request and receive any two of my products for free! После покупки вы можете запросить и получить два любых моих продукта бесплатно! An advisor for automatic trading based on Fibonacci levels with the ability to average orders. Experienced traders can create their own trading strategy, the ability to change the Fibonacci grid settings, change the distance between orders in the grid (averaging), it is possible to check other currency pairs for trading, and most importa
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
ユーティリティ
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Pivot Levels Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
1 (1)
エキスパート
Pivot Levels Pro – 多機能なMetaTrader 5用EA Pivot Levels Pro – 多機能なMetaTrader 5用EA Pivot Levels Pro は、MetaTrader 5向けの多機能エキスパートアドバイザー（Expert Advisor）です。Classic、Fibonacci、Camarilla、Woodie、DeMarkなど様々なピボット(Pivot)レベルを自動的に作図し、それに基づいてトレードを行います。本EAは、強力なポジション管理ロジック（グリッドアルゴリズム、トレーリングストップ、ブレイクイーブンへの移動）と、日次・週次・月次および累計損益を表示する分かりやすい統計パネルを兼ね備えています。また、チャート上に矢印やラインの形で過去のトレード履歴を表示する機能も備えています。 このEAは、クラシックおよび最新のピボットレベル算出方法を活用した自動売買を求めるトレーダーに最適です。ヘッジ（hedge）モードとネットティング（netting）モードの両方で動作可能であり、多彩なパラメータを用いて自分のトレードスタイルに合わせた戦
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
インディケータ
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy is an indicator based on the Bollinger Bandit Trading Strategy as presented in the book Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster.   Features A complete entry and exit strategy for trending markets. Get email / push notifications when an entry signal occurs. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see Fo
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
作者のその他のプロダクト
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
エキスパート
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (9)
エキスパート
Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
FREE
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  ノイズを除去し明確な BUY/SELL シグナルを生成するための平滑化された Heiken-Ashi（HMA または EMA）。非リペイント（オプション ConfirmOnClosedBar）。チャート上に HA ローソクを表示（元のローソクは非表示可）、矢印の配置は ATR または固定オフセットによる。アラートを送信（popup、email、push）し、アンチスパム処理を行います。 主な目的 生のローソク足を平滑化された Heiken-Ashi に変換し、色の変化（ベアからブルへ / ブルからベアへ）を検出してエントリー用の矢印を描画します。ConfirmOnClosedBar オプションはシグナルのリペイントを避けるためにローソクのクローズを待つことを可能にします。UseATRForArrowOffset は矢印の表示をより自然にします。軽量で多くのチャート上で安定しています。 簡単な使用方法 インジケーターをアタッチし、Smoothing Method と Smoothing Period（デフォルト 50）を選択します。リペイント
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro – これまで以上に高速・高精度・シンプルなスキャルピング。 複数フィルター確認を備えたハイブリッド Supertrend スキャルパー SuperScalp Pro は古典的な Supertrend の概念を拡張し、複数の時間足に対応した短期〜中期のトレード設定向けのハイブリッドなスキャルピングツールへと進化しました。トレーディングシグナルを提供するだけでなく、取引統計シミュレーター（Trading Statistics Simulator）を搭載しており、戦略のパフォーマンスを評価し、各時間足やチャートタイプごとにパラメータを簡単にカスタマイズまたは最適化できます。 このインジケーターは、視覚的に分かりやすく色が変わる Supertrend バンドと、複数の任意の確認フィルターを組み合わせ、高い確率のエントリーポイントを提供しつつ、リスク管理をシンプルかつ効果的に保ちます。ストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）は ATR に基づき動的に計算され、チャート上に直接表示されます。ポップアップ、メール、プッシュ通知といった完全なアラートシステムが
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Volume Profile Pro Signals  精密な出来高分析と自動シグナル生成の統合。 機能概要 Volume Profile Pro Signals は、どの価格帯に実際の取引ボリュームが集中しているかをデータに基づきリアルタイムで可視化します。POC、VAH、VAL を強調表示し、HVN/LVN エリアも正確に識別します。これに基づき VAH/VAL のブレイクアウトをリアルタイムで検出し、ATR に基づく賢い SL/TP をプロットします。 プロファイルの解像度からアラート種別まで、すべての要素をトレードスタイルに合わせて細かく調整可能です。短期スキャルピングから複数日をまたぐポジショントレードまで対応します。 主な特徴 Price-by-Volume の視覚化：MT5 チャート上で Point of Control と Value Area を直接表示。 ブレイクアウトアラート：価格が VAH を上抜け、または VAL を下抜けた際に即時通知。 適応型リスクレベル：ATR に基づく自動 SL/TP 設定。 スマートフィルタ：EMA トレンドフィルタや POC 傾
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
VM SuperAshi Trend
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
Gold Trend M1
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
VM Breakout BB：ボリンジャーバンドを用いた確率ベースのブレイクアウト指標 VM Breakout BB は、ボリンジャーバンドに統計的確率解析（Zスコアと正規累積分布関数 CDF）を組み合わせ、RSI・ADX・Volume SMA などのスマートな確認フィルターを備えたブレイクアウト検出指標です。本指標は統計的根拠のあるシグナルを提供し、ノイズを減らし、成功確率の高いブレイクアウトを確認することを目的としています。 シグナルロジック 買い：価格が上部バンドを上抜けて終値を付け、ブレイクアウト確率が設定閾値に達し、確認フィルターが満たされている（RSI/ADX/Volume が有効な場合）。 売り：価格が下部バンドを下抜けて終値を付け、ブレイクアウト確率が設定閾値に達し、確認フィルターが満たされている（有効な場合）。 ConfirmOnClosedBar オプションは、バーがクローズした後にのみシグナルを確定して誤検知を減らします。シグナルの厳しさは Relaxed、Normal、Strict から選択可能で、トレードスタイルに合わせられます。 確認フィルター RSI フィ
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
FREE
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
PriceActionMatrix - マルチパターンスキャルピングアシスタント  PriceActionMatrixは、複数の短期価格行動パターンを自動検出し検証するスキャルピング指向のインジケーターです。各ローソク足を単独のシグナルとして提示するのではなく、ピンバー、エングルフィング、インサイドバー、コンソリデーションゾーン、拒否のウィックなどのパターンを集約し、設定可能な確認レイヤー（トレンドとEMAチェック、ATR範囲、モメンタムインジケーター、オプションの出来高フィルター）に従って検証するため、手動取引やEA連携に適した文脈に富んだシグナルを受け取ることができます。 リスク管理はシンプル：インジケーターはATRから導出されたSL/TPガイドをチャート上に描画し、オプションで価格ラベルを表示できます。ポップアップと音声による明確なアラートが提供され、主要な出力はiCustomを介してEAで使用できるよう公開されています。PriceActionMatrixは高速な時間足（M1）向けに最適化されており、より少ない高品質のシグナルを好む場合にはM5でも確実に機能します。 このインジケ
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
ADX Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
Trend Eye MT5
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Trend Eye - See the Trend. Trade with Confidence Smart Trend Analysis Combined with Automated Trading Signals What Trend Eye Does: Trend Eye provides a comprehensive solution for market trend identification by seamlessly combining Stochastic RSI, trend-based color candles, and an intuitive visual display system. The indicator not only detects buy and sell signals when Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones, but also colors candles based on EMA trend, clearly displays the current marke
フィルタ:
David Ruiz
53
David Ruiz 2025.12.20 22:58 
 

⭐ Professional trade management EA with excellent developer support VM Auto SLTP Pro is a solid and flexible trade management EA focused on advanced SL/TP control, ATR-based risk management, breakeven, trailing and basket handling. It integrates smoothly with other EAs or manual trading and offers precise control over risk and exposure. The developer is very responsive and professional, open to user feedback and continuous improvements. Communication was clear and technically sound, which is not always common in the marketplace. Recommended for traders who value structured risk management and a reliable, well-supported tool.

Van Minh Nguyen
10119
開発者からの返信 Van Minh Nguyen 2025.12.21 06:24
Thank you very much for your detailed review and kind words.
I truly appreciate your feedback and am glad the EA meets your expectations.
Your support and insights are a great motivation for continuous improvement
レビューに返信