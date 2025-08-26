Supertrend G5 Prime

Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends

Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5.
It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend.

Core strategy
- Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supertrend shifts to downtrend.
- Main trend filter: Trade only when price aligns with EMA 200 on D1. This reduces noise and keeps trades in the direction of the larger trend.
- Default settings: SL = 0, TP = 5000. These defaults favor holding positions for the full trend cycle and optimizing for extended profit taking in strong trends.
- Trailing stop: Dynamic profit protection. Trailing stop can be enabled or disabled. Trailing start and trailing step are adjustable.

When the EA performs well
The EA performs best in markets with a clear and strong trend where price moves near and in the same direction as the EMA 200 on D1.
Backtest results and live illustrations show good performance when trending conditions persist.

Capital management and account protection
- Daily loss limit as percent of starting daily capital:The EA will close all trades when the daily loss threshold is exceeded.
- Maximum loss limit as percent of initial capital: prevents deep drawdowns. For example, with a 20 percent setting the EA will stop trading when cumulative loss reaches 20 percent of initial capital to protect the account.
- Risk based lot sizing: automatic lot calculation based on percent risk.
- Maximum and minimum lot limits to avoid oversized positions.
- Other safety measures: spread control, limits on number of orders and total volume, single chart protection to avoid duplicate trades.

Strategy orientation
Supertrend G5 Prime aims to exploit the rising and falling cycles of the EMA 200 on D1.
With a risk limit mechanism set at 20 percent of initial capital, you gain better account protection.
When market conditions are favorable with a strong trend that follows the EMA, the EA will capture large trend moves that can exceed the initial risk.
In prolonged trend cycles the account can grow significantly on successive trend candles, which helps strengthen trading psychology and investor confidence.

Configuration and requirements
- Default symbol: XAUUSD
- Recommended timeframes: M5 is the primary recommendation to take advantage of Supertrend signals with the D1 trend filter. M15 and H1 are also supported depending on trading style and risk preference.
- Recommended minimum capital: 2,000 USD (for example, Max Loss 20 percent results in maximum risk of about 400 USD)
- Leverage: up to 1 to 100
- Broker: ECN or a broker with low spread

Important notice
The EA does not guarantee profit in all market conditions.
Design objective: capture strong trends while limiting risk through automatic mechanisms such as Daily Loss, Maximum Loss, lot sizing, and trailing.
Please test carefully using backtest and demo before moving to live accounts and adjust parameters to match your capital and risk profile. Backtest results, demo videos, and illustrative images are included in the product description.

作者のその他のプロダクト
フィルタ:
Joerg Seger
23
Joerg Seger 2025.12.20 15:32 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Van Minh Nguyen
10119
開発者からの返信 Van Minh Nguyen 2025.12.20 15:38
Vielen Dank für Ihre tolle Bewertung!
Es freut mich sehr, dass Ihnen der EA gefällt.
Viel Erfolg beim Trading!
レビューに返信