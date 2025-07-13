Supertrend G5

5

Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is optimized for trading XAU/USD and works effectively across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1…). The EA can also be applied to major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD, though fine-tuning is recommended for the best results.

Built on the Supertrend reversal strategy, Supertrend G5 is enhanced with multiple filtering options and advanced trade management features, providing traders with a reliable and flexible automated trading solution.


Main Features:

• Supertrend-based entries
– Buy when Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend
– Sell when Supertrend flips from uptrend to downtrend

• Optional EMA Trend Filter
– Confirms trend direction using customizable short and long exponential moving averages on any timeframe

• Optional Higher-Timeframe (HTF) Filter
– Validates trade direction based on a higher timeframe (e.g., D1) using EMA trend

• Spread Control
– Prevents new orders if the current spread exceeds the user-defined maximum

• Buy/Sell Switches
– Independently enable or disable Buy and/or Sell operations

• Auto-Close Opposite Orders
– Automatically closes positions in the opposite direction when a new valid signal appears

• Order and Lot Limits
– Caps the number of open trades and the total volume

• Risk-Based Lot Sizing
– Automatically calculates lot size as a fixed percentage of account balance

• Single-Chart Operation
– Ensures the EA only trades on the attached symbol and timeframe

Trade Logic Summary:

Entry Signals
• Buy: Supertrend shifts from downtrend to uptrend
• Sell: Supertrend shifts from uptrend to downtrend

Optional Filters
• EMA Trend Filter (short/long)
• Higher-Timeframe EMA Filter
• Spread Filter

Order Management
• Buy/Sell switches
• Auto-close opposite positions
• Maximum orders and total lot size limits
• Single-chart protection to avoid duplicate entries

Publishing Settings:

Symbol: XAU/USD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Balance: 1,000 USD
Leverage: up to 1:500
Broker Type: ECN or low-spread broker

Backtest Configuration (Example):

EnableSingleChartOperation = true
WorkingSymbol = “XAUUSD”
WorkingTimeframe = PERIOD_M5
LotSize = 0.01
StopLoss = 0
TakeProfit = 5000
CloseOpposite = true
UseHTFTrendFilter = true
HTF_Trend_Frame = PERIOD_D1

Note: Backtest results are for illustration only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using in live trading.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to an XAU/USD M5 chart.

  2. Select a fixed lot size or enable risk-based sizing.

  3. Configure filters, stop loss, take profit, and other strategy settings.

  4. Enable Single-Chart Operation to prevent conflicts.

  5. Monitor the EA’s real-time log for:
    – Supertrend BUY/SELL signals
    – Symbol/timeframe mismatch alerts
    – Filter or spread warnings

Upgrade Options (recommended):

For enhanced money management, consider Supertrend G5 Prime — designed for professional trading with advanced risk controls such as Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Loss Limit, ideal for live trading.

For optimized performance on Gold, Supertrend G5 Pro offers fine-tuned settings for XAU/USD on M1, M5, M15, and H1 charts. Default parameters suit Gold, but adjustments for major FX pairs are possible. Recommended capital: minimum $2,000 for Gold.

Discover more and upgrade your strategy today: Supertrend G5 Prime | Supertrend G5 Pro 

Support & Disclaimer:

This EA includes built-in trade-management and protection tools.
No strategy can guarantee profits under all market conditions.
For questions, support requests, or feature suggestions, please leave a comment on the product page at MQL5.com.
An enhanced edition with extended features and optimizations for professional use is available. Please check my author profile for more information.


Recensioni 4
ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.16 02:21 
 

GOOD EA , Profits are coming in smoothly with my NZDUSD H1 settings, this EA is simply amazing. Thanks to the author for the excellent work!

Atul Garg
18
Atul Garg 2025.08.28 17:53 
 

SIR i have backtested this EA on xauusd later i test it on live account your EA is wonderful but i have notice every time its taking only buy no sell position is opening kindly update is there any other settings

Farrukh Khan
109
Farrukh Khan 2025.09.16 10:09 
 

i connected the trade almost 14 hours ago or even more and the ea has not made a single trade. it was working on the demo account earlier but not taking any trade since i moved it to live account with the same set file.

Farrukh Khan
109
Farrukh Khan 2025.09.16 10:09 
 

i connected the trade almost 14 hours ago or even more and the ea has not made a single trade. it was working on the demo account earlier but not taking any trade since i moved it to live account with the same set file.

Van Minh Nguyen
2749
Risposta dello sviluppatore Van Minh Nguyen 2025.09.16 14:06
Please adjust your settings as follows: Symbol allowed for operation (symbol recognition function): you need to enter the exact symbol name used by your broker, for example: XAUUSDc, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD… Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart (function to allow the EA to run only on the assigned chart): if you want the EA to trade only XAUUSD, set this to true. If you set it to false, the EA will run automatically without symbol recognition. So, there are two ways for the EA to recognize and trade: Turn Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart = false → the EA will automatically run on the attached chart without checking the symbol. Keep Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart = true, and make sure to input the correct symbol in Symbol allowed for operation. With either method, the EA will be able to identify the chart and start trading properly.
Atul Garg
18
Atul Garg 2025.08.28 17:53 
 

SIR i have backtested this EA on xauusd later i test it on live account your EA is wonderful but i have notice every time its taking only buy no sell position is opening kindly update is there any other settings

Van Minh Nguyen
2749
Risposta dello sviluppatore Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.29 02:38
The EA is configured to trade in the direction of the trend using the 200 EMA on the D1 timeframe. Currently, gold is in an uptrend and above the 200 EMA (D1), which is why you only see Buy trades and no Sell trades. If gold falls below the 200 EMA (D1), Sell trades will be triggered. You can adjust this filter to lower timeframes such as M15 or H1..., but based on my backtest results, trading with the D1 trend provides more reliable performance
mountassir1973
51
mountassir1973 2025.08.18 20:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Van Minh Nguyen
2749
Risposta dello sviluppatore Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.19 07:27
"Thanks a lot for downloading! 🙏 Take your time testing it, I’ll be happy to hear your review later. Glad you like how it looks so far!"
ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.16 02:21 
 

GOOD EA , Profits are coming in smoothly with my NZDUSD H1 settings, this EA is simply amazing. Thanks to the author for the excellent work!

Van Minh Nguyen
2749
Risposta dello sviluppatore Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.16 03:22
Thank you very much for your very positive feedback. I am pleased to hear that, with the NZDUSD H1 settings, the EA is delivering steady profits — this is a great encouragement to me and the development team.
If you need technical support, would like to optimize the settings, or have any suggestions, please feel free to message me directly — I am ready to assist.
