Supertrend G5 Pro

5

Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD

Overview:

Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached thousands of downloads and received numerous positive reviews. The Pro version is optimized with advanced features to help you trade live accounts more safely and effectively.

Supertrend G5 Pro is not designed for all traders. Instead, it is specifically built for medium to large-capital traders and institutions seeking a long-term, sustainable profit solution, with a minimum recommended capital of 2,000 USD.

Core strategy and trade management:

The signal foundation is an ATR-based Supertrend, combined with multi-timeframe EMA filters that include the operating timeframe plus D1 to reduce counter-trend trades. The EA opens long positions when an uptrend is confirmed and short positions when a downtrend is confirmed. Positions are managed with configurable break-even and trailing stop rules. The EA can intelligently scale into strong trends to lock in profits.

VWAP Filter: The EA includes an optional VWAP Filter feature. Users can enable the filter, set the VWAP period, select timeframe, and define price-above-VWAP conditions for bullish signals, providing an additional layer of trend confirmation.

Risk Management: Position sizing can be automatically adjusted using the Risk Management system based on a configurable percentage of account equity. Users can enable or disable money management, set maximum risk per trade, and benefit from lot size protection to prevent excessive or invalid lot outputs. Fixed-lot mode is also supported.

Risk management and prop-firm compatibility:

The EA provides advanced automatic protection mechanisms, including daily loss limits and an absolute account loss limit with trading pause when thresholds are reached—useful for prop-firm evaluation rules. It also includes spread and volatility filters to avoid trading during abnormal spreads or excessively noisy market conditions. Strict exposure controls such as maximum lot per trade, maximum number of concurrent orders, and total lot volume limits are available. There is also an option to block new orders while in a loss streak or after exceeding a configured loss level.

Flexible Risk Control (Maximum Loss Limit): 

Supertrend G5 Pro features a customizable Maximum Loss Limit that automatically stops trading when the predefined loss threshold is reached.

Traders can set the maximum loss as a percentage of the initial balance, with a default value of 20%.
For example, with a $2,000 account, the maximum allowed loss is $400.

This setting helps protect the trading account, control risk effectively, and preserve capital for future growth when market conditions improve.

Integrated dashboard:

A lightweight, on-chart dashboard displays EA status, number of open trades, profit/loss, current ATR and the active SL/TP mode. The dashboard can be enabled or disabled and supports customization of position, font, size and colors to match user preferences.

Key features:

  • ATR-based Supertrend signals with multi-timeframe EMA filters (operating timeframe + D1)

  • VWAP Filter (optional): enable/disable, set period and timeframe, require price-above-VWAP for bullish signals

  • SL/TP selectable as fixed points or ATR-based

  • Risk Management system for automatic lot sizing by account-percentage and fixed-lot mode

  • Lot Size Protection to safeguard lot outputs

  • Advanced break-even and trailing stop configuration

  • Intelligent scaling into strong trends

  • Spread and volatility filters

  • Daily loss limit and absolute account loss limit with auto-stop trading

  • Limits on concurrent trades and total lot volume

  • Average Profit Target option to close orders when portfolio-level profit target is met

  • Lightweight, movable dashboard for quick monitoring

  • Incremental Lot System: Gradually increases the position size in the direction of the trend, using configurable initial Buy/Sell lot sizes and customizable lot increment steps.

Recommendations and requirements:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (default presets optimized for Gold)

  • Timeframe: recommended M5; M1, M15 or H1 usable with parameter adjustments

  • Minimum capital: USD 2000; recommended > USD 5000 to provide a better risk buffer for trading gold

  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Standard with low spreads

  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 (adjust to your risk tolerance)

  • Account mode: Hedge recommended

  • VPS: recommended for stable 24/7 operation

Installation and support:

After purchase, please message me on MQL5 for step-by-step installation guidance, optimized presets and parameter advice tailored to your account. Always backtest and forward-test on a demo account before trading live. Important parameters to check include Risk Management settings (e.g., maximum risk per trade, money management on/off), VWAP filter settings, maximum lot, and other risk-limiting options such as daily loss limit and absolute account loss limit.

Author contact:

Van Minh Nguyen
Message on MQL5 for support, optimized presets or personalized configuration advice.

レビュー 1
Yann CC
35
Yann CC 2025.12.23 14:18 
 

Très bon EA pour MT5, le positionnement est simple et depuis 1 mois d'utilisation les résultats sont au rendez vous ! . Le support est réactif pour toute question et ajuster les réglage à mon compte. Merci pour ce travail !

おすすめのプロダクト
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
エキスパート
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 製品説明 概要 VIX Momentum Pro は、VIX75合成指数専用に設計された高度なアルゴリズム取引システムです。このアルゴリズムは、合成ボラティリティ市場において高確率の取引機会を特定するために、独自のモメンタム検出技術と組み合わせた先進的なマルチタイムフレーム分析を採用しています。 取引戦略 エキスパートアドバイザーは、複数のタイムフレームにわたって価格動向を分析する包括的なモメンタムベースのアプローチで動作します。システムは、VIX75の特性に特有の価格パターンの数学的分析を通じて方向性モメンタムを識別します。エントリーシグナルは、モメンタムの収束、ボラティリティ閾値、方向性バイアス確認など、複数の技術的条件が一致したときに生成されます。 この戦略は従来のインディケーターへの依存を避け、代わりに合成指数の動作に特化して校正された独自の数学モデルに依存しています。このアプローチにより、アルゴリズムは合成市場の独特な24時間年中無休の取引環境で効果的に動作できます。 リスク管理 VIX Momentum Pro は、利益ポテンシ
Adaptive trader
Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
エキスパート
Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide Overview The   Adaptive AI Trader   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies. Key Features   AI-Powered Trading Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements Adaptive Learning : Continuous
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
エキスパート
Alphabet AI は、平均回帰戦略を採用したアドバイザーです。これは、市場が大きな変動をした後、平均値に戻るという自然な性質を利用することを意味します。このアルゴリズムは、資産の現在の価格を常に分析し、計算された平均レベルと比較します。価格が平均値から大きく乖離すると、アドバイザーはこれを行動のシグナルと解釈します。上限を超えた場合は、価格の下落を期待してショートポジションを開き、下限を下回ると、上昇を期待してロングポジションを開きます。当社のアドバイザーの特徴は、チャネルの境界を決定し、誤ったシグナルをフィルタリングする適応型アプローチにあります。これにより、緩やかなトレンドの状況でも効果的に機能します。このアドバイザーは、価格チャネル内で顕著な変動を示す通貨ペアで特に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 アドバイザーは 20 年以上にわたってデータに基づいてテストされており、その間、最も不安定な期間にも耐えることができます。 コンピュータを 24 時間 365 日稼働し続ける機会がない場合は、VPS サーバー サービスを使用することをお勧めします。 このアドバイザーは、ドロー
Doji Style
Dimpho Simon
1 (1)
エキスパート
(Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
FREE
TradingTime
Mikita Kurnevich
エキスパート
TradingTime: Intelligent solution for inter-session trading In the dynamic world of Forex, where every minute can become decisive, a new generation algorithm - TradingTime - is presented. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trading, but rethinks the approach to working at the intersection of key market sessions, combining analytical accuracy and adaptability. Strategy based on the rhythm of the market TradingTime is based on in-depth analysis of transitional periods between trading sessio
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
エキスパート
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
エキスパート
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
エキスパート
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
エキスパート
The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
FridayGoldRush
Lukas Matthias Wimmer
1 (1)
エキスパート
TrendRushEA – Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD with Optional USD Strength Filter Short Description (EN): TrendRushEA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) in strong bullish trends. It combines long-term trend confirmation with an optional USD strength filter based on EURUSD. The EA features dynamic risk management (1%–2% of account size), ATR-based SL/TP calculation, and a weekend-close function for trade protection. Detailed Descri
FREE
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
エキスパート
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.25 (28)
エキスパート
おめでとうございます！お客様が来訪されたのは外国為替市場で最も長生きしているエキスパート・アドバイザーのページです！ このエキスパート・アドバイザーは5年以上にわたり、よく耳にされ、様々なランキングの上位に入っております。 「FrankoScalp」エキスパート・アドバイザーに関するディスカッション・スレッドはどの外国為替フォーラムでも見つけることができますが、エキスパート・アドバイザーのオリジナルな更新バージョンを購入し、そして作成者と連絡を取り、フレンドリーな「FrankoScalp」ユーザーコミュニティに参加できるのはmql5のみです。 >>> Chat <<< 購入に関する詳細 エキスパート・アドバイザーをご購入いただきますと、永久にご使用いただけます（更新は全て無料）が、アクティベーションは10回までです。10台のコンピューター（またはVPS）でご使用いただけるのです。 取引口座と端末の数に制限はありません。 背景 私は2012年に外国為替の世界に飛び込み、2015年になると自動取引システムに完全に集中し、2016年には最初の自作エキスパート・アドバイザー「Franko
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
エキスパート
Strategy Builder は、MetaTrader 5 用に細心の注意を払って作成された高度で多用途な取引ロボットであり、標準指標の洗練された武器をトレーダーに提供するように設計されています。 この専門的に設計されたアルゴリズムは、多数の指標を統一戦略にシームレスに統合することで取引への包括的なアプローチを提供し、トレーダーが正確かつ自信を持ってダイナミックな金融市場をナビゲートできるようにします。 主な特徴: インジケーターの多様性: Strategy Builder は、アクセラレーター オシレーター、適応移動平均、オーサム オシレーター、ベアーズ パワー、ブルズ パワー、商品チャネル インデックス、デマーカー、二重指数移動平均、エンベロープなどを含むがこれらに限定されない、広範な標準インジケーターの力を活用します。 、フラクタル適応移動平均、MACD、移動平均、放物線 SAR、相対強度指数、相対活力指数、確率的、三重指数平均、三重指数移動平均、およびウィリアムズ パーセント レンジ。 この多様な指標セットは、微妙な取引戦略のバックボーンを形成します。 柔軟なしきい
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
エキスパート
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザーは、ICT（Inner Circle Trader）の主要原則に基づき、機関投資家向けの取引アプローチ向けに設計されています。市場構造、流動性レベル、不均衡ゾーンを分析し、高確率のエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを見つけます。 1+1プロモーション ：エキスパートアドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！ 数量限定！ 市場構造： Cyber​​Punk EAは、短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）、長期（LTH/LTL）の極値を特定し、サポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを形成します。 これらのレベルは、ブレイクアウト、プルバック、トレンド継続のシナリオ構築に使用されます。 流動性プール： 主要な極値の上または下におけるストップアキュムレーションゾーンが自動的に特定されます。 Cyber​​Punk EAは、価格が流動性に向かう可能性を考慮し、誤ったエントリーを回避します。変位とFVG： フェアバリューギャップ（FVG）ゾーン、出来高の不均衡、そしてギャップは、モメンタムの動きと大口投資家の関心領域を特定するために使用されます。 E
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
エキスパート
リスク管理に焦点を当てた自動化された外国為替取引 これはAIによって生成された翻訳です。一部のエラーが含まれている可能性があることに注意してください。 （DFX MQL5コミュニティの更新された設定ファイル/設定、以下のリンクを参照） 収益性への規律あるアプローチによるEMAクロスオーバーの力を解き放つ DFXのEMA Pro は、あなたの取引戦略を自動化するために設計された強力で使いやすい外国為替エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。これは、堅牢なリスク管理機能とカスタマイズ可能な設定を備えた、実績のあるEMA（指数移動平均）クロスオーバー戦略に基づいて構築されています。 EMA Proが他と異なる点： 戦略的EMAクロスオーバー： シンプルで効果的: EAは2つのEMA、速いEMAと遅いEMAを使用します。速いEMAが遅いEMAを上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、速いEMAが遅いEMAを下回ると売りシグナルが生成されます。このクロスオーバー戦略は、潜在的なトレンドの変化を特定し、その機会を活かすことを目的としています。 タイムフレームのカスタマイズ: EMAクロスオーバー分析のための
EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.74 (670)
エキスパート
EA Gold Stuff mt5は、金取引のために特別に設計されたExpert Advisorです。 この作業は、Gold Stuff mt5指標を使用した注文の開始に基づいているため、アドバイザーは"トレンドフォロー"戦略に従って動作します。 重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ トレンド スキャナーの強力なサポートを利用して、無料のインジケーターを入手し、プライバシーを守ります。あーみー！   リアルタイムの結果はここで見ることができます パラメータ 新しいシリーズを開く-新しいシリーズの注文の開始をオン/オフします。 開始ロット-開始ロット。 トレードバイ-Expert Advisorが購入できるようにします。 トレード売り-Expert Advisorが売ることを許可します。 ヘッジを使用する-機能が有効になっている場合、アドバイザーは買いと売りの両方の方向を取引し、機能が無効になっている場合、アドバイザーは一方向 マネー Manadgementを使用-オン/自動ロット計算の使用をオフにします。 オートロットオータロットオータロット
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
エキスパート
Pivot Hunter EA 「Pivot Hunter EA」は、 CADJPY （カナダドル/円）通貨ペアの**1時間足（H1）**専用に開発された、特化した自動売買プログラム（EA）です。その戦略は、プライスアクションと市場の勢いを分析し、相場の転換点となりうるポイントを特定するように設計されています。 このEAのロジックの中核は、複数のインジケーターによるシグナル確認システムです。パラボリックSAR、オーサムオシレーター（AO）、相対力指数（RSI）、アベレージ・トゥルー・レンジ（ATR）といった klassischen インジケーターからのシグナルを組み合わせます。これらの異なる分析ツール間でシグナルの一致を条件とすることで、信頼性の低いシグナルを除外し、より確度の高いセットアップに焦点を当てることを目指します。 本EAは、特定の金融商品に対して「設定後は任せる（set-and-forget）」アプローチを好むトレーダーのために構築されており、すべての内部パラメーターはCADJPYペア固有の値動きの特性に合わせて慎重に調整されています。 主な特徴 CADJPYに特化：  
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
エキスパート
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
エキスパート
SchermanActionPro のご紹介:Automatictrading の新しい自動取引ボット Automatictrading は、SchermanActionPro をご紹介できることを誇りに思っています。 注目の機能:  • 設定可能なインジケーター: Ivan の推奨に従って、平均とローソク足の数を調整します。  • 運用の柔軟性: 購入か販売かを選択します。  • 利益確定: ATR または逆シグナルに基づく固定オプション。  • Loss Stop: ATR または逆の信号に従って固定に設定可能。  • ロットタイプ: 固定ロットの選択、アカウントの % または固定金額での固定リスク。  • 最大バッチ保護: 設定可能。  • ピップと滑りのサイズ: 完全に調整可能。  • フィルタと出力: ATR およびスプレッド レベルに従って入力フィルタと出力フィルタをアクティブにします。  • 利益確定と部分損失決済: レベルごとに設定可能。  • トレーリングストップと損益分岐点: 距離、パーセンテージ、スリッページを設定可能。  • キャンドルの数による出力: 設定可能
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
エキスパート
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
エキスパート
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
エキスパート
Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
FREE
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
エキスパート
Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
Space X
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Space X  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Space X It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.     Space X     is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                            You can download the demo and test it yourself.                        Space X 18
Relax EA MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (5)
エキスパート
Live monitoring   signal NOTE: This is for monitoring only, do not subscribe to signal! This EA trade in a very delicate way during very delicate time, be smart and don’t use copy signals service. Discrepancies in quotations, spreads, trading hours and delay in copying trades will make almost impossible to have same results. Relax EA open trades at the end of Friday trading session looking for specific patterns, volatility and momentum on several timeframes: main idea is to catch quickly and pr
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
エキスパート
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EAは、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム用に設計された、高度な自動売買ソフト（EA）です。特に AUDUSD通貨ペア の H1タイムフレーム での取引に特化して開発されました。このEAは、複数のインジケーターを組み合わせた戦略を採用し、市場の潜在的な反転や調整を特定して利益を得ることを目的としています。 その設計の主眼は堅牢なリスク管理にあり、動的なロットサイズ計算と多層的な取引保護機能を用いて、お客様の資金を効果的に管理します。 戦略 The Catalyst EAは、評価の高い複数のテクニカルインジケーターを組み合わせ、多角的な視点から市場環境を分析します。 パラボリックSAR を利用して、潜在的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを特定します。これは、動的なトレーリングストップロスの基盤としても機能します。 オーサムオシレーター は、市場のモメンタム（勢い）を測定し、潜在的な値動きの強さを確認するために使用されます。 RSIフィルター が、買われすぎ・売られすぎの状態を評価し、市場の極端な状況でのエントリーを回避す
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
作者のその他のプロダクト
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (9)
エキスパート
Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
FREE
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  ノイズを除去し明確な BUY/SELL シグナルを生成するための平滑化された Heiken-Ashi（HMA または EMA）。非リペイント（オプション ConfirmOnClosedBar）。チャート上に HA ローソクを表示（元のローソクは非表示可）、矢印の配置は ATR または固定オフセットによる。アラートを送信（popup、email、push）し、アンチスパム処理を行います。 主な目的 生のローソク足を平滑化された Heiken-Ashi に変換し、色の変化（ベアからブルへ / ブルからベアへ）を検出してエントリー用の矢印を描画します。ConfirmOnClosedBar オプションはシグナルのリペイントを避けるためにローソクのクローズを待つことを可能にします。UseATRForArrowOffset は矢印の表示をより自然にします。軽量で多くのチャート上で安定しています。 簡単な使用方法 インジケーターをアタッチし、Smoothing Method と Smoothing Period（デフォルト 50）を選択します。リペイント
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro – これまで以上に高速・高精度・シンプルなスキャルピング。 複数フィルター確認を備えたハイブリッド Supertrend スキャルパー SuperScalp Pro は古典的な Supertrend の概念を拡張し、複数の時間足に対応した短期〜中期のトレード設定向けのハイブリッドなスキャルピングツールへと進化しました。トレーディングシグナルを提供するだけでなく、取引統計シミュレーター（Trading Statistics Simulator）を搭載しており、戦略のパフォーマンスを評価し、各時間足やチャートタイプごとにパラメータを簡単にカスタマイズまたは最適化できます。 このインジケーターは、視覚的に分かりやすく色が変わる Supertrend バンドと、複数の任意の確認フィルターを組み合わせ、高い確率のエントリーポイントを提供しつつ、リスク管理をシンプルかつ効果的に保ちます。ストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）は ATR に基づき動的に計算され、チャート上に直接表示されます。ポップアップ、メール、プッシュ通知といった完全なアラートシステムが
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Volume Profile Pro Signals  精密な出来高分析と自動シグナル生成の統合。 機能概要 Volume Profile Pro Signals は、どの価格帯に実際の取引ボリュームが集中しているかをデータに基づきリアルタイムで可視化します。POC、VAH、VAL を強調表示し、HVN/LVN エリアも正確に識別します。これに基づき VAH/VAL のブレイクアウトをリアルタイムで検出し、ATR に基づく賢い SL/TP をプロットします。 プロファイルの解像度からアラート種別まで、すべての要素をトレードスタイルに合わせて細かく調整可能です。短期スキャルピングから複数日をまたぐポジショントレードまで対応します。 主な特徴 Price-by-Volume の視覚化：MT5 チャート上で Point of Control と Value Area を直接表示。 ブレイクアウトアラート：価格が VAH を上抜け、または VAL を下抜けた際に即時通知。 適応型リスクレベル：ATR に基づく自動 SL/TP 設定。 スマートフィルタ：EMA トレンドフィルタや POC 傾
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
VM SuperAshi Trend
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
Gold Trend M1
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
VM Breakout BB：ボリンジャーバンドを用いた確率ベースのブレイクアウト指標 VM Breakout BB は、ボリンジャーバンドに統計的確率解析（Zスコアと正規累積分布関数 CDF）を組み合わせ、RSI・ADX・Volume SMA などのスマートな確認フィルターを備えたブレイクアウト検出指標です。本指標は統計的根拠のあるシグナルを提供し、ノイズを減らし、成功確率の高いブレイクアウトを確認することを目的としています。 シグナルロジック 買い：価格が上部バンドを上抜けて終値を付け、ブレイクアウト確率が設定閾値に達し、確認フィルターが満たされている（RSI/ADX/Volume が有効な場合）。 売り：価格が下部バンドを下抜けて終値を付け、ブレイクアウト確率が設定閾値に達し、確認フィルターが満たされている（有効な場合）。 ConfirmOnClosedBar オプションは、バーがクローズした後にのみシグナルを確定して誤検知を減らします。シグナルの厳しさは Relaxed、Normal、Strict から選択可能で、トレードスタイルに合わせられます。 確認フィルター RSI フィ
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
PriceActionMatrix - マルチパターンスキャルピングアシスタント  PriceActionMatrixは、複数の短期価格行動パターンを自動検出し検証するスキャルピング指向のインジケーターです。各ローソク足を単独のシグナルとして提示するのではなく、ピンバー、エングルフィング、インサイドバー、コンソリデーションゾーン、拒否のウィックなどのパターンを集約し、設定可能な確認レイヤー（トレンドとEMAチェック、ATR範囲、モメンタムインジケーター、オプションの出来高フィルター）に従って検証するため、手動取引やEA連携に適した文脈に富んだシグナルを受け取ることができます。 リスク管理はシンプル：インジケーターはATRから導出されたSL/TPガイドをチャート上に描画し、オプションで価格ラベルを表示できます。ポップアップと音声による明確なアラートが提供され、主要な出力はiCustomを介してEAで使用できるよう公開されています。PriceActionMatrixは高速な時間足（M1）向けに最適化されており、より少ない高品質のシグナルを好む場合にはM5でも確実に機能します。 このインジケ
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
ADX Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
Trend Eye MT5
Van Minh Nguyen
インディケータ
Trend Eye - See the Trend. Trade with Confidence Smart Trend Analysis Combined with Automated Trading Signals What Trend Eye Does: Trend Eye provides a comprehensive solution for market trend identification by seamlessly combining Stochastic RSI, trend-based color candles, and an intuitive visual display system. The indicator not only detects buy and sell signals when Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones, but also colors candles based on EMA trend, clearly displays the current marke
フィルタ:
Yann CC
35
Yann CC 2025.12.23 14:18 
 

Très bon EA pour MT5, le positionnement est simple et depuis 1 mois d'utilisation les résultats sont au rendez vous ! . Le support est réactif pour toute question et ajuster les réglage à mon compte. Merci pour ce travail !

Van Minh Nguyen
10119
開発者からの返信 Van Minh Nguyen 2025.12.24 13:36
Merci pour votre confiance et votre retour !
Heureux de savoir que l’EA fonctionne bien sur votre compte.
レビューに返信